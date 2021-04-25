In June 2020, 17-year-old Maryam Tsegaye posted a video to YouTube that managed to make quantum tunnelling both understandable and hilarious in just under three minutes. That feat made her the first Canadian to win the Breakthrough Junior Challenge, an international science competition that comes with a $400,000 US prize ($510,000 Cdn) to be put toward a scholarship, a science lab for her school and cash for the teacher who inspired her. The Fort McMurray, Alta., teenager gave the country and the world something to celebrate in a difficult year, and her accomplishment felt like a collective win for Black women and girls in STEM.

Tsegaye hopes to become a researcher and science communicator so she can make science more accessible to youth and the public at large — a goal she’s well on her way to achieving. On top of her scientific achievements, Tsegaye is quite the artist , too.

In the words of Tsegaye’s father, Moges Gebreleoul, “The door is wide open now. She can go anywhere.”