Parks and Reconciliation

Masso is out doing routine maintenance on the trail, which was first built in 1984 when the Tla-o-qui-aht declared Meares Island — located off Tofino, B.C., on Vancouver Island’s west coast — as a tribal park during old-growth logging protests known as the War of the Woods in the 1980s and ‘90s.

Noting the desire for conservation on the island, the B.C. Court of Appeal granted an injunction against logging until land claims by the Tla-o-qui-aht and Ahousaht First Nations were settled. The Tla-o-qui-aht’s claim to the majority of the island remains unsettled, but guardians employed by the nation continue to do restoration work there.

“Our vision is to protect our old-growth forests for the survival of our culture. Our vision clearly maps out which rivers need to be restored and salmon recovery programs in place,” said Masso.