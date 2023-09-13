Sam Johnson is out of breath as she answers the door, beads of sweat on her brow. She puts a hand to the back of her neck.

“It’s soaking wet,” she says.

It’s 9 p.m. and it’s 29 degrees in her apartment in New Westminster, B.C., a suburb of Vancouver. It’s been above 27 C all day. Johnson, 79, has heart failure and uses a walker or a cane to get around. Even with four fans going, the unrelenting heat in her apartment takes a toll, she says.

“I sleep maybe two and a half hours, half an hour at a time. It’s just too flipping hot. I could go outside, but I’m scared to do that in this neighborhood … because if somebody came at me, how would I ever get away?”

A CBC News investigation found people like Johnson are living in homes with heat and humidity levels experts consider dangerous around the clock.

Data from temperature and humidity sensors CBC placed in the homes of people across the country showed nighttime offers little to no relief in places without central cooling when daytime temperatures are high.