Never too old for love

This First Person column is the experience of Reenie Marx, a fine art photographer and photography teacher in Vankleek Hill, Ont. For more information about CBC’s First Person stories, please see the FAQ.
We all have certain dates that stand out in our memories. Mine is March 9, 2021, when the past and future collided in my inbox.
The first email was from the neurosurgeon confirming that my husband of 50 years had terminal brain cancer and approximately three months to live. The second was from a man I’d loved and completely lost touch with 51 years earlier.
Although I couldn’t know it then, the final chapter of my first great love and the first chapter of the second were right there — one email beneath the other, endings and beginnings flowing into each other.
I first met Michael in Ithaca, N.Y., in 1970 when we were both 25 and married. But that didn’t stop the sparks from flying.
It all came to an abrupt end when his wife discovered the torn-up pieces of the love letter I’d written him, and both of our marriages ended soon after.
Michael and I parted ways to follow dreams that led in totally different directions: he to pursue a career in race car driving and me to travel the world.
I began hitchhiking across North America and Europe and soon after met Wendell, the man with whom I would spend the next 50 years. I moved into his van and we followed the “hippie trail” from Greece to India, travelling for two years and returning to Canada only when we ran out of money.
Soon after, we bought land in the Laurentians and began building our life together. I taught high school humanities while Wendell built our squared log home and a business as a cabinetmaker. We had a son, a hobby farm and friends who visited often.
In 2006, Wendell developed macular degeneration which affected his vision and eventually forced us to say goodbye to everything we’d built. In 2011, we moved to the small town of Vankleek Hill in eastern Ontario.
But we thrived there and found a new community among the artists.
Meanwhile, Michael had moved to Florida and built a successful career in the world of professional sports car racing.
He remarried, helped raise two children and in 2018 went through an amicable divorce. I had all but forgotten Michael, but he says he never quite forgot about me.
When social media became popular, Michael began searching for me but without success as he didn’t remember how to spell my first name.
One day through luck or fate, a character in the book he was reading happened to spell her name exactly like mine.
Within minutes he’d found my Facebook page, and there I was, smiling out at him after 51 years.
The very next day, he sent me an email with a photo of him behind the wheel of a sports car and asked if I remembered taking it in 1970.
Of course I did, but I was still in shock from the previous email confirming Wendell’s diagnosis. So I wrote that perhaps I’d be in touch afterwards, but made no promises.
Then I turned fully into caring for Wendell and forgot about Michael once again.
Despite the physical challenges, the next 12 weeks were amongst the most beautiful I had ever spent with Wendell.
His early decision to pursue medical assistance in dying reflected the courage and clarity with which he faced his imminent death, and it heightened his appreciation of each remaining moment.
On June 9, 2021, Wendell died a death I myself would want — conscious, painless, at peace with himself, in his own bed, and surrounded by loved ones.
His loss was all-encompassing. I’d lost not only him, but my own sense of self.
I spent a lot of time in the garden, Wendell’s garden, where I felt close to him and in tune with the natural cycles unfolding around me. Gradually, I began to reconnect to the parts of myself that had always sustained me.
By the end of October, I found the energy to reach out to Michael. Our first few conversations were brief, but soon they were nightly and hours long. Our laughter was like life-giving medicine.
But it was when he began sending me nightly love songs that I started becoming someone I barely recognized: sensual, playful, much like the 25-year-old who Michael first fell in love with.
On New Year’s Eve, we decided to have our first video call. When I saw the contrast between the young man I remembered and the 75-year-old man he had become,
I hesitated.
I was painfully aware that when you open yourself to love, you’re also accepting the inevitable pain of loss, and I wondered if I was ready to love again.
But my heart already knew the answer: once again I’d fallen in love with Michael with no more power over that now than I’d had 51 years ago.
In early January, Michael flew from sunny Jupiter, Fla., to frigid Vankleek Hill. Those eight days were like a dream come true. A month later he returned, this time staying for 17 days, surviving mountains of snow and the bitter cold.
Finally, in April, we decided to drive down to see his world. I fell in love with everything about Jupiter: the warm air on my skin, the wild turquoise ocean and especially him. We agreed right then to live together: summer and fall in Canada, winters in Florida.
I was painfully aware that when you open yourself to love, you’re also accepting the inevitable pain of loss, and I wondered if I was ready to love again.
Today, the past and present have truly merged. Michael and I are living together in the house I shared not long ago with Wendell. I still shed tears sometimes, but more often I laugh.
Fifty-one years after first meeting Michael, and a little over a year since reconnecting, it’s finally our time.
At 76, we both know there’s no way to predict the future and no time to waste. For now though, just being together is more than enough.
People may think that it’s all over when you turn 70, but clearly, love isn’t only for the young.
LISTEN | Reenie Marx shared her love stories with former student, now CBC Quebec journalist Marika Wheeler in this three-part series called ‘Everything Is Unfolding Exactly As It Should’:
Do you have a compelling personal story that can bring understanding or help others? We want to hear from you. Email us Ottawapov@cbc.ca with your pitch.