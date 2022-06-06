Never too old for love

We all have certain dates that stand out in our memories. Mine is March 9, 2021, when the past and future collided in my inbox.

The first email was from the neurosurgeon confirming that my husband of 50 years had terminal brain cancer and approximately three months to live. The second was from a man I’d loved and completely lost touch with 51 years earlier.

Although I couldn’t know it then, the final chapter of my first great love and the first chapter of the second were right there — one email beneath the other, endings and beginnings flowing into each other.