‘My body’s betrayed me’

Porshia Ciutti of Sudbury, Ont., hasn’t eaten a meal in two years. The 24-year-old says that after catching COVID-19, her stomach just stopped processing food.

Her condition is called gastroparesis. Essentially, it means Ciutti’s stomach isn’t emptying quickly enough, so while eating, the food just sits there instead of being digested, and it rots.

“There’s times when I’ve been in the hospital, and I’ve looked at my dad and said, ‘I don’t think I’m going to survive,’” she said.

In 2020, Ciutti graduated from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., with a bubbly sense of optimism and embarked on a career as a nurse, at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

But in March 2021, she contracted COVID-19 while on the job. The situation quickly became serious after a rushed visit to the Sudbury hospital’s emergency room.

Ciutti said she never would have expected that trip to the ER would lead to a three-month hospital stay. Doctors struggled to keep her alive with feeding tubes.

