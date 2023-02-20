‘My body’s betrayed me’

Porshia Ciutti of Sudbury, Ont., hasn’t eaten a meal in two years. The 24-year-old says that after catching COVID-19, her stomach just stopped processing food.
Her condition is called gastroparesis. Essentially, it means Ciutti’s stomach isn’t emptying quickly enough, so while eating, the food just sits there instead of being digested, and it rots.
“There’s times when I’ve been in the hospital, and I’ve looked at my dad and said, ‘I don’t think I’m going to survive,’” she said.
In 2020, Ciutti graduated from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ont., with a bubbly sense of optimism and embarked on a career as a nurse, at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.
But in March 2021, she contracted COVID-19 while on the job. The situation quickly became serious after a rushed visit to the Sudbury hospital’s emergency room.
Ciutti said she never would have expected that trip to the ER would lead to a three-month hospital stay. Doctors struggled to keep her alive with feeding tubes.
“I was throwing up feeds from my intestines and actually throwing up the tube that was in my intestines, and it would basically come out my mouth,” said Ciutti.
“During that time … I dropped to about 89, 88 pounds.”
As standard treatments like dietary and lifestyle changes, feeding tubes and Botox injections haven’t worked to offer her relief, Ciutti now survives on an intravenous tube that is connected to her heart – every day for 16 hours.
The total parenteral nutrition (TPN) machine pumps a special liquid formula into Ciutti’s body to give her the nutrients she needs, while bypassing the gastrointestinal tract.
Her countertop sparkles clean – because it has to. Connecting to the TPN machine, she said, involves an arduous 30-minute sterilization process to prevent infection. It’s become a necessary evening ritual Ciutti must continue to stay alive.
'A miserable way to live'
Dr. Keith McIntosh, a gastroenterologist based in London, Ont., who is not Ciutti’s doctor, said while gastroparesis isn’t uncommon, the severity of her case (in which a TPN machine is required) is rare.
He describes gastroparesis as an “impaired emptying of the stomach,” where it’s unable to release food into the bowel. This can lead to symptoms of nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
“It can be quite debilitating.”
He said most cases of gastroparesis are idiopathic, meaning there isn’t any identifiable underlying disorder that’s causing the symptoms. The second most common cases occur in conjunction with diabetes.
McIntosh confirmed gastroparesis can also be caused by a viral infection, and said he wasn’t surprised to hear Ciutti started experiencing problems after contracting COVID-19.
“Another common etiology is that they have post-viral gastroparesis. So this might be after some type of viral infection,” he said.
McIntosh added that some research over the pandemic has suggested that gastroparesis could be a post-viral effect of COVID-19, He also stressed research on the link between the virus and gastroparesis is in its early stages.
McIntosh said even though the TPN treatment is keeping Ciutti alive for now, there’s a good chance that won’t work one day.
“It’s a really miserable way to live. If you end up on TPN and if that’s the only way you can get your nutrition sustained, then yeah, there is some decreased life expectancy,” he said.
So far, the specialists Ciutti has seen have agreed with McIntosh’s assessment. Ciutti said some have suggested that if an alternative treatment isn’t found, she won’t be able to survive on TPN past age 30.
“I don’t know what the future holds for me and it makes everything so, so difficult,” Ciutti said.
“I want to be normal, I want to live my life,” she said. “I’m 24 years old, you know. My doctors and my family and I can’t figure out what’s next for me.”
My family gives food as a means of love, and so it’s been really hard to constantly be around food when I can’t consume it anymore.
As she’s watched both her body and her life shrink over the past couple of years, Ciutti said it’s hard not to think about what the illness has taken from her.
Living, she said, has become surviving.
“I cannot swim, I cannot even take a shower. I have to be very, very careful because of the central line that I have, and although I can cover it … if water touches my picc [peripherally inserted central catheter] line, my dressing has to be changed immediately, which would result in me having to go to the emergency room to get it changed,” she said.
To avoid getting an infection, Ciutti has to wash her hair with her head hanging over her bathtub.
“So I can’t go in lakes, I can’t even go in swimming pools. You know, swimming was something I loved, and unfortunately I can’t even go to a beach anymore.”
'I don't know how she does it'
Dario Ciutti said he’s felt helpless while watching his daughter over the past two years.
“It’s indescribable to see that your daughter is slowly deteriorating, and she’s fighting for her life and you can’t do anything,” he said.
“She still tries to go to work and she still tries to function daily, but I don’t know how she does it. I really don’t.”
For Porshia, letting go of food and the ritual of it has been the most challenging aspect of the entire ordeal.
“I come from a very strong Italian family, so cooking is my family’s love language,” she said. “Every time I go to my nonna’s house, she wants to feed me, she wants me to eat.
“My family gives food as a means of love and so it’s been really hard to constantly be around food when I can’t consume it anymore.”
Ciutti said her case has most recently been referred to a specialized clinic in London, Ont.
While she waits, she’s also exploring experimental surgeries in the U.S., which could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars because the Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) won’t cover them.
McIntosh said one of the more promising experimental treatments that might be considered for Ciutti is called a gastric electrical stimulator, where surgeons plant electrodes into the wall of the stomach and implant a pacemaker device into the skin, with the hope of stimulating the stomach to contract and move food to the bowel.
However, he said, the success rates for the treatment have been mixed. It’s also not covered under OHIP.
“Nor is there any particular expertise of surgeons in putting these devices in and in fact, there’s not really a procedural code in our scheduled benefits. So it’s really not something that’s routinely available in Canada,” McIntosh said.
“The last I checked, it was $10,000 just for the device, let alone any of the procedures that are necessary to put it in.”
Ciutti said while she’s disappointed she’s been forced to search for care outside of Canada, she has no other choice – the fight for her life is yet to be won.
“My body’s betrayed me. It’s so hard to see that this is my life, to know that if I don’t go to the [U.S.] my life will have a deadline, and that deadline will be very, very soon.”