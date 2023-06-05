Mother. Sister. Daughter.

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Carissa Chaput was just 14 and in foster care when she was recruited from the streets of Winnipeg and trafficked by others to support their drug habit.

She was 15 when police finally rescued her. Child welfare workers, she said, had given up on her.

“They didn’t tell me why it took so long to find me. I was apparently too hard to handle so they just kind of gave up,” said Chaput.

“I was a very troubled little girl. But I had a heart and I’m a human being. I didn’t deserve any of that.”