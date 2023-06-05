Four years ago, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls issued a report calling for change.

Change to save future mothers, sisters and daughters from racism, trauma and death.

It was a directive to Canadians.

To date, only two of the 231 calls for justice have been completed — and more than half haven’t even been started, according to CBC’s analysis.

The report tackled 18 areas needing reform, including education, justice and health.

Here are 18 stories about how those system failures have hurt families.