This feature contains audio that autoplays.

Would you like to enable audio?
Jun. 5, 2023

Four years ago, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls issued a report calling for change.

Change to save future mothers, sisters and daughters from racism, trauma and death.

It was a directive to Canadians.

To date, only two of the 231 calls for justice have been completed — and more than half haven’t even been started, according to CBC’s analysis.

The report tackled 18 areas needing reform, including education, justice and health.

Here are 18 stories about how those system failures have hurt families.

Destiny on getting justice

'The stories just don't add up'

Calls around government obligations on Indigenous and human rights

First there was her mother’s homicide. Then her sister’s death — it was ruled a suicide, but to Destiny Paupanakis it was always suspicious.

“The stories just don’t add up,” says Paupanakis, who grew up in Cross Lake in northern Manitoba.

Her story speaks to the inquiry’s calls for justice around action for Indigenous and human rights, including addressing violence against Indigenous women, girls, LGBTQ and two-spirit people.

Five of those 11 calls haven’t been started. Six are in progress.

Decorative photograph of the moon

“Justice would mean getting the truth out there.”

- Destiny Paupanakis

More on the calls around Indigenous and human rights

More on Destiny’s story

Heidi on discrimination

A 'cape of love' for others

Calls for governments to protect Indigenous culture

Heidi Spence didn’t find people she felt safe enough with to share who she was as a gay two-spirit person until she moved away from her home, near the northern Manitoba city of Thompson.

Once she did, it was like putting on “a cape of love,” she says.

Now, she wants to see more education about homophobia and other forms of discrimination — one of the inquiry’s calls for justice around Indigenous culture.

Five of those seven calls for justice are in progress, while two haven’t been started.

More on the calls around Indigenous culture

Melissa on mental health

Help 'non-existent' in many communities

Calls for governments to improve Indigenous health and wellness

Melissa Cook says resources for mental illness, addictions and trauma are still “non-existent” in many communities — and she wonders how better access might have changed things for people like her late cousin.

Cook, who is from Misipawistik Cree Nation on the northwestern shore of Lake Winnipeg, wants to see better access to that kind of help, mirroring the inquiry’s calls for justice around health and wellness.

Six of those seven calls haven’t been started. One is in progress.

Decorative photograph of the moon

“Mental health supports, addictions counsellors, trauma therapy — these things are non-existent in a lot of the communities.”

- Melissa Cook

More on the calls around improving Indigenous health and wellness

Anna on keeping promises

No more 'empty promises'

Calls for governments to improve Indigenous human security

It’s been almost 25 years since Anna Harper’s mom died in a helicopter crash — and since the government pledged to build an airport on Wasagamack First Nation in northeastern Manitoba.

“It’s empty promises, what they’re doing,” she says.

Harper’s call echoes ones the inquiry made around how governments can improve basic needs like shelter, health care and security, including safe transportation services.

Four of those eight calls have not been started. The other four are in progress.

More on the calls around improving Indigenous human security

Isabel on accountability

'There's no accountability'

Calls for governments around justice

Isabel Daniels wants changes after her cousin’s abuser faced no charges in the woman’s death by suicide.

“How do you expect your people to carry on … when there’s no accountability?” says Daniels, a member of Sagkeeng First Nation, in southeastern Manitoba.

Her own call connects to the inquiry’s on justice, including reviewing laws around intimate partner violence.

Two of those 25 calls are complete. Fourteen haven’t been started, and nine are in progress.

Decorative photograph of the moon

“Society thinks that we’re disposable, but we’re not — we’re sacred beings. We are life givers and protectors of our families and our children.”

-Isabel Daniels

More on the calls around justice

Gerri-Lee and Kim on media

'No sense of empathy'

Calls for media and social influencers

Coping with their sister’s murder was hard enough.

But for Gerri-Lee Pangman and Kim McPherson from Peguis First Nation, in Manitoba’s Interlake area, the news coverage made it even worse.

There was “no sense of empathy … even when we found out how she was taken,” Pangman says.

Their story relates to the inquiry’s single call for justice for media and social influencers to take a decolonizing approach to their work — a call that is still in progress.

More on the calls for media and social influencers

Lisa on healing

'We know what we need to heal'

Calls for health and wellness service providers

To address issues like addictions, Lisa Currier says it’s crucial to give resources to people already working in Indigenous communities.

“We know what we need to heal,” says Currier, an addiction counsellor from Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation in northern Manitoba.

That echoes the inquiry’s calls for justice for health providers, which include recognizing Indigenous people’s expertise in health care.

Five of those nine calls have not been started, while four are in progress.

Decorative photograph of the moon

“You’re kind of left with a huge gap of missing funding ... and then chiefs and councils have to do things like call states of emergencies and cry out for help.”

-Lisa Currier

More on the calls for health and wellness service providers

Joan on need for training

'Dismissed all over again'

Calls for transportation service providers and the hospitality industry

Joan Winning says Winnipeg police were dismissive of her 16-year-old niece’s hypothermia death.

When no one faced consequences, including a man who apparently took her to a bar, it was like the teen — a member of Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba — was “dismissed all over again,” says Winning.

Her story touches on the inquiry’s call for justice for transportation service providers and the hospitality industry to be trained to recognize exploitation. That call is still in progress.

More on the calls for transportation service providers and the hospitality industry

Val on better investigations

'She's not the only one'

Calls for police services

Val Charlette wants a new police unit to look into cases like the death of her daughter, whose body was found on a golf course near the Saskatchewan-Manitoba border.

“She’s not the only one,” says Charlette, who is from Mathias Colomb Cree Nation in northern Manitoba.

Her call echoes the inquiry’s calls for police services, which include creating specialized Indigenous units to oversee cases involving women, girls, LGBTQ and two-spirit people.

None of those 11 calls have been started.

More on the calls for police services

Lorie on revealing truth

'It's a terrible system'

Calls for Attorneys and Law Societies

Lorie Thompson knows what needs to change in the criminal justice system — the former lawyer has seen it up close.

“It’s a terrible system,” says Thompson, a member of Pine Creek First Nation in western Manitoba.

Her concerns reflect the inquiry’s call for attorneys and law societies to require training on Indigenous cultures and histories. This single call for justice is still in progress.

Decorative photograph of the moon

“What justice looks like for me is there being a safe space to tell the truth and being believed.”

-Lorie Thompson

More on the calls for attorneys and law societies

Gayle on education

'There needs to be a lot more education'

Calls for Educators

When Gayle Gruben reconnected with a supervisor from her residential school, she ended up teaching them about Inuit culture and experiences — something she says needs to happen more.

“There needs to be a lot more education … for people in those positions,” says Gruben, who is from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., and now lives in Manitoba.

That connects to the inquiry’s calls for educators to teach about exploitation and violence against Indigenous people. Neither of those calls for justice have been started.

More on the calls for educators

More on Gayle’s story

Carissa on protecting kids

'I don't see that they're protecting us'

Calls for Social Workers and Those Implicated in Child Welfare

Carissa Chaput wants more done for the safety of girls growing up in foster care, after she says she was trafficked in Winnipeg while in the system herself.

“I don’t see that they’re protecting us,” she says.

That’s in line with the inquiry’s calls for those working in child welfare, including one to create better safety requirements to prevent children in care from being recruited into the sex industry.

Seven of those calls haven’t been started, while eight are in progress.

Decorative photograph of the moon

“I don’t see that they’re protecting us at all. If they were protecting us, a lot of us wouldn’t have been missing. A lot of us wouldn’t be dead.”

- Carissa Chaput

More on the calls for social workers and those implicated in child welfare

More on Carissa’s story

Hilda on reciprocity

Reciprocity needed, 'not just crumbs'

Calls for Extractive and Development Industries

After decades of hydro development, Hilda Anderson-Pyrz says her northern Manitoba community of South Indian Lake has seen “devastating results” and nothing in return.

“We need to ensure that there’s reciprocity,” she says. “Not just crumbs.”

That echoes the inquiry’s calls around extractive and development industries, including one for projects to include provisions to ensure Indigenous women, girls, LGBTQ and two-spirit people benefit from them.

None of these five calls have been started.

Decorative photograph of the moon

“If you’re coming into our territory to extract from our lands, we need to ensure that there’s reciprocity there for us as well and not just crumbs.”

- Hilda Anderson-Pyrz

More on the calls for extractive and development industries

Angela on healing

'Healing work' crucial

Calls for Correctional Service Canada

Angela Lavallee has seen how grief can send someone down a dark path.

When it leads to the justice system, it’s crucial women and their families get the help they need to “do their healing work together — so they can embrace her as she comes back,” the Winnipeg resident says.

That echoes the inquiry’s calls for the Correctional Service of Canada, including one to provide better mental health, addictions and trauma services.

Only one of those 13 calls has been started.

Decorative photograph of the moon

“We need to ensure that the whole family is wrapped around in services. We need to make sure that the family’s prepared to ... do their healing work together.”

- Angela Lavallee

More on the calls for Correctional Service Canada

Nicole on working together

Solving our problems — together

Calls for All Canadians

It’s not enough to read a land acknowledgment and leave reconciliation work to Indigenous people, says Nicole Murdock, a member of Fisher River Cree Nation in Manitoba’s Interlake area.

She wants to see people “trying to solve these problems together.”

The inquiry’s calls for justice for Canadians include denouncing violence against Indigenous people, learning about local communities and reading the inquiry’s final report.

Five of those eight calls have not been started. Three are in progress.

Decorative photograph of the moon

“It is unjust for Indigenous peoples to be doing this work alone, to be fighting for our own communities on our own.”

- Nicole Murdock

More on the calls for all Canadians

Nikki on supporting Inuit

Inuit pain, trauma must be addressed

Calls related to Inuit

Nikki Komaksiutiksak is pictured with her three children, Chasity Swan, Brendan Vandenbrink and Jessica Vandenbrink. Komaksiutiksak talks about failures to protect Inuit women and girls, and what needs to be done to help them heal.

Nikki Komaksiutiksak says it’s hard for some to understand the pain and trauma many Inuit face.

As children, she and her cousin were sent from their home in Chesterfield Inlet, Nunavut, to Winnipeg — where they were horrifically abused.

Her story touches on the inquiry’s Inuit-specific calls, including making it a priority to keep Inuit families together and investing in things like housing and trauma services.

Of those 46 calls, 25 have not been started. The other 21 are in progress.

Decorative photograph of the moon

“I need my community to feel rich when it comes to who they are and where they come from. And that is my goal for the rest of my life.”

- Nikki Komaksiutiksak

More on the calls related to Inuit

Jeannie on Métis culture

'There's so much brilliance in our culture'

Calls related to Métis people

Jeannie White Bird is trying to learn more about her late mother’s Métis background as a way to heal from losing her as a child.

“There’s so much brilliance in our culture,” says White Bird, who is from Rolling River First Nation in southwest Manitoba.

The inquiry’s Métis-specific calls for justice include funding programs to revitalize and provide greater access to Métis culture and knowledge.

Of the 29 calls, 11 have not been started. The other 18 are in progress.

Decorative photograph of the moon

“I get that healing by having a total immersion in culture, in traditions, in our language.”

- Jeannie White Bird

More on the calls related to Métis people

Alaya on her friend’s murder

Building bridges for 'a better outcome'

Calls related to 2SLGBTQQIA people

When Alaya McIvor imagines justice for her friend, she thinks about what could end violence against other gender-diverse people.

McIvor, from Sandy Bay First Nation in Manitoba, says governments need to start “building bridges — and connecting those bridges for a better outcome.”

Her story touches on the inquiry’s calls for two-spirit and LGBTQ people, including calls for more support for people in those groups.

Ten of those 32 calls have not been started. The other 22 are in progress.

More on the calls related to 2SLGBTQQIA people

More on Alaya’s story

Support is available

Support is available

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour service at 1-866-925-4419.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat.

Support is also available for anyone who has been sexually assaulted. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database. ​​If you’re in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

Decorative image of butterflies

Credits

Producer: Donna Carreiro
Writer: Caitlyn Gowriluk
Videographers: Jaison Empson, Trevor Brine, Walther Bernal
Photographer: Prabhjot Singh Lotey
Video editor: Jaison Empson
Graphic designers: Lianne Sabourin, Brooke Schreiber, Wendy Martinez

Editor: Joff Schmidt
Web developer: Dwight Friesen
Communications and marketing: Gabriela Klimes, Justin Deeley and Kayla Lawson
Editorial leads: Jillian Taylor, Bertram Schneider
Online senior producer: Amber Hildebrandt

A special thanks to Ka Ni Kanichihk’s Medicine Bear Counselling support team — especially Elder Cheryl Alexander — for providing cultural support and services to MMIWG families and loved ones during the filming process.