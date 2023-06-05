'The stories just don't add up'
Calls around government obligations on Indigenous and human rights
First there was her mother’s homicide. Then her sister’s death — it was ruled a suicide, but to Destiny Paupanakis it was always suspicious.
“The stories just don’t add up,” says Paupanakis, who grew up in Cross Lake in northern Manitoba.
Her story speaks to the inquiry’s calls for justice around action for Indigenous and human rights, including addressing violence against Indigenous women, girls, LGBTQ and two-spirit people.
Five of those 11 calls haven’t been started. Six are in progress.
“Justice would mean getting the truth out there.”