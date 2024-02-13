Skip to main content

Rah-rah Mardi Gras

A look at the revelry in New Orleans
Participants on a float during a Mardi Gras parade, throwing necklaces to the crowd.
The Krewe of Endymion rolls in New Orleans on Feb. 10. This parade was dedicated to Endymion founder and captain, the late Ed Muniz, who helmed the krewe or social club for 57 years, the longest-serving captain in Mardi Gras history. Scott Threlkeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/The Associated Press
CBC News Feb. 13, 2024

Carnival season in New Orleans ends today as the city and other U.S. locales celebrate Mardi Gras — also known as Fat Tuesday — a day of parades and parties before the solemnity of the Christian fasting season of Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday.

Check out the costumes and floats from the largest and best-known Carnival celebration in the United States.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mardi Gras parades are organized by social clubs, known as krewes, and usually follow the same schedule and route every year.

On Tuesday morning, tens of thousands of people lined the city streets as the Mardi Gras Day parades rolled through New Orleans.

Drum majors from the Mississippi Valley State University marching band proceed down Jackson Avenue during the traditional Krewe of Zulu parade on Mardi Gras Day in New Orleans on Feb. 13. (Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press)
Zulu King Melvin Labat parades down Jackson Avenue during the traditional Krewe of Zulu parade. (Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press)
A member of the Mardi Gras group The Tramps holds a traditional hand-decorated coconut throw during the Krewe of Zulu parade. (Matthew Hinton/The Associated Press)

Revellers dance and take selfies in Jackson Square in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations on Feb. 13.

(Kevin McGill/The Associated Press)

People walk along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans on the Friday before Mardi Gras Day.

(Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/The Associated Press)
A person sprays champagne into the mouth of another Mardi Gras fan in the French Quarter in New Orleans on Feb. 9. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/The Associated Press)
Pole greasers put Vaseline on the gallery posts during the 54th annual Greasing of the Poles at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans on Feb. 9. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/The Associated Press)
The Queen of the Krewe of Iris Parade in New Orleans on Feb. 10 during carnival season. (Chris Granger/The New Orleans Advocate/The Associated Press)
The Amelia EarHawts & Cabin Krewe wave to the crowds gathered for he Krewe of Iris Parade. (Chris Granger/The New Orleans Advocate/The Associated Press)
The Krewe of Iris Parade in New Orleans on Feb. 10 during carnival season. (Chris Granger/The New Orleans Advocate/The Associated Press)
The Krewe of Bacchus rolls through New Orleans on Feb. 11 to the theme Take a Number, Please. Actor Kevin Dillon reigned as Bacchus LV over 1,700 riders on 32 floats. (Scott Threlkeld/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/The Associated Press)
The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatales dance as Krewe of Okeanos parades on the Uptown route in New Orleans on Feb. 11. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/The Associated Press)
The Krewe of Orpheus Smokey Mary train makes its way up Napoleon Avenue in New Orleans for Lundi Gras, or Fat Monday, on Feb. 12. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/The Associated Press)
The Krewe of Orpheus parades in New Orleans for Lundi Gras on Feb. 12 (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate/The Associated Press)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices | About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications | Submit a news tip

Related Stories