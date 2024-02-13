Rah-rah Mardi Gras
A look at the revelry in New Orleans
Carnival season in New Orleans ends today as the city and other U.S. locales celebrate Mardi Gras — also known as Fat Tuesday — a day of parades and parties before the solemnity of the Christian fasting season of Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday.
Check out the costumes and floats from the largest and best-known Carnival celebration in the United States.
The Mardi Gras parades are organized by social clubs, known as krewes, and usually follow the same schedule and route every year.
On Tuesday morning, tens of thousands of people lined the city streets as the Mardi Gras Day parades rolled through New Orleans.
Revellers dance and take selfies in Jackson Square in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations on Feb. 13.
People walk along Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans on the Friday before Mardi Gras Day.