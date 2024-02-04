Tucked away inside a dark room of a generic office building in Burnaby, B.C., a collection of plastic boxes contains a fully legal and licensed magic mushroom grow-op.

At a counter, mycologist John Hume inoculates mushroom spores onto a round tray filled with a blue growth medium called agar. It’s the first step in the process.

“They grow fast,” says Hume, dressed in a lab coat with hair nets covering the top of his head and beard.