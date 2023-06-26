The day was rainy, but it didn’t dampen celebrations as Kahnawà:ke’s held its first Pride parade over the weekend.

“I’m actually happy because I feel like it’s a little bit of medicine,” said Jessica Beauvais under a large umbrella as she waited for the parade to start.

The 26-year-old helped organize the parade, which took place on June 24, in the Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk) community, south of Montreal.