The day was rainy, but it didn’t dampen celebrations as Kahnawà:ke’s held its first Pride parade over the weekend.
“I’m actually happy because I feel like it’s a little bit of medicine,” said Jessica Beauvais under a large umbrella as she waited for the parade to start.
The 26-year-old helped organize the parade, which took place on June 24, in the Kanien’kehá:ka (Mohawk) community, south of Montreal.
“I feel like It’s been a long time coming,” said Beauvais. “To have something like this, to represent all people, to represent sexual and gender diversity, I think is really important, especially [for] Indigenous communities.”
The weather cleared as dozens of community members and supporters gathered in an elementary school parking lot to put the finishing touches on their floats. Among them was a giant iron unicorn decorated in pink fabric, war paint, feathers, and rainbows.
Kahnawà:ke Collective Impact, a not-for-profit movement to engage, facilitate, and support community projects, organized the parade along with other local organizations, businesses and volunteers as a way to celebrate the Two-Spirit and LGBTQ+ community in Kahnawà:ke.
Creating safe spaces
“I think it’s important to create safe spaces,” said Lacey Lazare, who owns Thrifting the Night Away thrift shop with her husband Lanny Lazare.
“We create safe spaces in our home and in our store, and we need to take it to the next level and create safe communities.”
The couple, who were gifted the unicorn as a wedding gift last year, came out to each other three years ago and said it was important to be involved with making the parade become a reality. They got students from Kahnawà:ke Survival School to design the float, and volunteers pitched in to decorate it over the past two weeks.
“It definitely symbolizes our love, our love for each other and our love for our community,” said Lanny Lazare.
For Lacey Lazare, the float is a symbol of resilience of Indigenous and queer Indigenous people.
“We’re here and we’re just proud, and we’re not going anywhere,” she said.
Youth leading parade
A group of youth led the parade with a giant painted banner that read “sha’tetionkwatenoronhkwhahtserá:te.” In Kanien’kéha, or the Mohawk language, the word means “our love is on the same level” to encapsulate the Kanien’kehá:ka ideology of equality.
“All these people are here is what matters, like just to know that there’s community out there who accept you for who you are,” said Calcifer Goodleaf, 18, who also helped organize the parade and designed the logo seen on t-shirts given out to attendees.
Saturday’s parade marked the first Pride parade for Pasha Partridge, 27, a Two-Spirit Inuk and Kanien’kehà:ka from Kuujjuaq and Kahnawà:ke.
“I love that my first was in town, with people I recognized in the streets. It was more meaningful than walking amongst thousands of strangers,” said Patrdidge.
“I felt the love from the smiles, the screams, the honks and flags waving in the air.”
Support from sister community
The parade’s announcement hasn’t been all rainbows and sunshine across the entire community. Organizers said they dealt with homophobic, and transphobic sentiments on social media leading up to the day.
As a result, Six Nations Pride Outreach, a grassroots group in Six Nations of the Grand River, Ont. issued an open letter supporting the parade and stating that homophobia and transphobia is “an inherent contradiction” to Kanien’kehá:ka principles of peace, love, strength and unity.
“Our nations depend on each of us as individuals to honour and protect each other,” the letter stated.
“Love strength, support, and gratitude is how we build each other and our communities, especially during times when hate, ignorance, and violence tries to keep us oppressed.”
For those in attendance on Saturday, keeping positive was important.
“It’s a monumental step in just people accepting each other for who they are,” said Christine Taylor works at Kahnawà:ke Shakotiia’takehnhas Community Services and participated in the parade as an ally.
“We want everybody to know that we support them and that we don’t want hatred or shame… We want everybody actually to be proud and to celebrate love and celebrate life.”