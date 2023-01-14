Justin Trudeau's put-up-or-shut-up moment

Miller said he doesn’t think Poilievre is what’s motivating Trudeau. But perhaps Poilievre’s arrival has helped to clarify the stakes for Trudeau.

Regardless, Miller said, “there is a sense of unfinished business” within the government. That’s something Trudeau apparently has said behind closed doors — that he’s “not finished.” And his government does have a lot left to do, beyond those two billion trees.

The Liberal-NDP deal includes more than two dozen bullet points, most of them yet to be realized. The prime minister and the premiers are still in the posturing stage of negotiations over what should be a one-in-a-generation opportunity to stabilize and improve public health care. The employment insurance system is still in desperate need of reform. Significant pieces of the government’s climate agenda could be finalized this year. And all of that will play out against the backdrop of what is expected to be an economic slowdown over the next year.

“To have people feel that there’s a track we’re on that is going in the right direction, that requires us to continue to choose a positive vision for the country, that’s what this is about. And that’s the thing that drives me …” Trudeau said.

Poilievre surely would argue that his vision is a positive one, too. But Trudeau also contrasted himself with his father — who, in his words, thought about his “place in history” primarily in terms of repatriating the Constitution and enshrining the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

The question, Trudeau said, is whether his government can “lock in what Canada is doing as an open, progressive, confident democracy” that has resources the world needs and brings in people from everywhere.

“Not that we have the best idea, but that we have really positive ideas that can help the world … All those things that Canada’s done so well are more important than ever on the world stage,” he said.