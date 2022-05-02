Inflation's painful squeeze

Russell Mazumder and Fahmida Tamanna had imagined that by now, their two young kids would be learning to swim.

They’d be enrolled in kickboxing, or maybe taekwondo. Taking classes to learn Arabic, they’d connect with their culture and religion as Muslims. When they got home, they’d have the food they wanted to eat and the toys they wanted to play with.

But like many families, the Winnipeg couple are now making a different kind of life for their kids, as the rising inflation rate drastically cuts into what they can afford to provide for Ishaya Alam, 7, and Shayan, 5.