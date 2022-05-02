Seven-year-old Ishaya Alam Mazumder wears rain boots and a jacket tied around her waist standing in the grass outside her family's Winnipeg apartment.
manitoba

Inflation's painful squeeze

From food choices to extracurriculars, skyrocketing inflation forces families of all income levels to reconsider what they can afford.
Seven-year-old Ishaya Alam Mazumder outside her family's Winnipeg apartment. Tyson Koschik/CBC
Caitlyn Gowriluk May 2, 2022