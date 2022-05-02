Inflation's painful squeeze

Russell Mazumder and Fahmida Tamanna had imagined that by now, their two young kids would be learning to swim.
They’d be enrolled in kickboxing, or maybe taekwondo. Taking classes to learn Arabic, they’d connect with their culture and religion as Muslims. When they got home, they’d have the food they wanted to eat and the toys they wanted to play with.
But like many families, the Winnipeg couple are now making a different kind of life for their kids, as the rising inflation rate drastically cuts into what they can afford to provide for Ishaya Alam, 7, and Shayan, 5.
As a single-income household, they’re trying to stay home more to save money on fuel, amid high prices at the gas pump. They’re forgoing the occasional fast-food stop for the kids — no more Popeyes or Mary Brown’s Chicken — instead cooking at home and trying to cut their ballooning grocery bill.
Extras, from swimming to new toys, are out of the question.
The changes have been necessary to make sure they can still afford the basics — but that doesn’t mean they’ve been easy, said Mazumder, 38, a cellphone store supervisor originally from Bangladesh.
“In self-esteem and things, it hurts a lot,” he said, sitting in the living room of their apartment, as his son leaned over to rest his head on his shoulder and his daughter crawled over the top of the couch behind them.
As a dad, it’s hard, he says.
“Because I was privileged, I would say. I get all these things from my parents. It’s my bad luck, or it’s their bad luck … that I don’t give [my kids] the same thing that I got from my parents.”
The family is also scrambling to find extra cash for medication after getting an updated pharmacare deductible last month. Instead of the few hundred dollars they used to pay before the drug cost assistance program kicked in, their deductible is now $3,000.
That’s in part because Manitoba went back to its regular increases this year, after freezing pharmacare deductible rates to help people during the pandemic.
But the amount is also based on the family’s income from two years ago, which was higher than it is now. Tamanna had a small catering business before COVID-19 hit, and the family later qualified for the Canada emergency response benefit, Mazumder said.
Though families can apply for an adjustment if their income has changed by a certain amount, Mazumder said for now, he’s worried about how they’ll afford the expensive monthly injections — over $900 each — his wife gets for a chronic spinal arthritis condition called ankylosing spondylitis.
They’re paying for some things on credit as they go through the last of their savings, he said, but they’re worried they might soon be at their last resort: dipping into their kids’ education savings to stay afloat.
While the family doesn’t have to pay for child care now because Tamanna is staying home, her husband often works long hours at his job at a nearby mall, which takes a toll.
He works seven days some weeks, she says.
“Sometimes my kids [are] not getting their dad. And I see that and they’re fighting with me…. I handle those things. I face that thing.
“And when they ask me for any toys or anything, I can’t even tell him. That’s all — I just keep it here,” the 36-year-old said, putting her hand over her heart.
“He also [wants] to spend some time with his family, right? I know that. But he can’t express it. Or even sometimes, maybe he needs to hide that from us, you know?
“It’s miserable. And lots of things I try to tell him, but I have to swallow it. There’s no option.”
Even for some dual-income families, expenses have taken a sharp turn lately.
For Mallory Pledger, that means tweaking parts of her family’s life: trying to buy more discounted groceries instead of full-priced items, or taking them on a road trip to Minnesota this summer instead of a planned trip to Ontario to visit family.
It also means cutting some things out altogether, like signing up for extracurriculars such as soccer or taekwondo.
“It’s tough for us as parents because we really want to try and give our kids good experiences while they’re still young,” Pledger said.
“But it’s just one of these things that’s like, ‘Well, we have to pay the mortgage, we have to pay for car insurance and the car and put food on the table.’
“So some of the fun things that we normally would have gotten to do, we have to be very creative about how we go about and do that.”
While two working parents means more income, it can also mean more money spent on child care — making it one of their biggest expenses. For Pledger’s family, that comes out to about $20 a day for one-year-old Emma and another $10 a day for Silas, 6, and Elsa, 8.
The budget squeeze caused by soaring inflation can be even tighter for parents who rely on social assistance benefits — something Abir Chehlaoui knows firsthand.
The single mom, who volunteers as an Arabic and French translator for newcomers, is planning to go to school next year to become an educational assistant.
In the meantime, she relies on employment and income assistance to get by, after she lost a contract working in child care in 2020 because of the pandemic.
She’s doing her best to manage increasing costs while providing for her 11-year-old daughter, Malak. But Chehlaoui said more could be done to help families like hers, such as increasing Manitoba’s minimum wage and boosting social assistance benefits to keep up with inflation.
“I have friends, they are two incomes and they’re still struggling,” she said. “Everything is increasing and the salary are the same. It’s not fair.”
Those suggestions echo recommendations in a March report on the rising cost of living in Manitoba by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives.
That report says while Manitoba’s rent assist program is indexed to keep up with inflation, none of its other assistance programs are.
The province’s minimum wage is indexed, but at $11.95 an hour (set to increase to $12.35 in October), it’s currently the second-lowest in the country.
Report author Jesse Hajer said there are plenty of steps the province can take to help ease the strain on people hit hardest by the rising inflation rate, including those on fixed incomes or who rely on government support like social assistance.
His suggestions also include reducing prices for publicly provided and supported public services like car insurance and hydroelectricity, and creating a rebate program for the provincial sales tax.
“These are cost-effective ways of improving the incomes of households, but they’re done in a targeted way,” said Hajer, an assistant professor in economics and labour studies at the University of Manitoba.
“We know the government, in the last budget, has announced that it wants to help families with the cost of living by cutting taxes. Well, that’s a really expensive way to do it, because you end up giving a lot of money to people who already are well-off. And it’s not a particularly targeted way of getting support to families.”
A provincial spokesperson said in a statement that the government made investments in its latest budget to make things more affordable, pointing to an increased education tax rebate, a renters’ tax credit, expanded eligibility for its child care subsidy program and a reduction in vehicle registration fees.
For families like Mazumder and Tamanna’s, the future remains uncertain.
But even as his family struggles, Mazumder is trying not to focus on the negatives. There’s no point in that, he said, especially when the causes of rising inflation are so far beyond his control.
Instead, he thinks about how he’s thankful he has a job. And how if prices start to drop soon, his family might even be able to start catching up on their bills. Maybe next year, they’ll send their kids to swimming lessons, he said.
But they’re making plans for what they might do next if things don’t turn around. To provide their kids with the best opportunities they can, the couple are thinking about moving to a smaller community where the cost of living might be cheaper.
With so much still up in the air, Tamanna said they’re getting through the next little while by focusing on what they know for sure.
“I have two kids, and when I watch them or when I look at them, I feel happy,” she said, looking on as her daughter sat quietly on the floor in front of her.
“I feel like I have lots more than other people. I have a happy family.”
With files from Andrew Wildes