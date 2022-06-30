Tommy Chan still vividly remembers the injuries he treated during the climax of the 2019 protests in Hong Kong.

“One of the most critical cases I handled was a deep wound near a protester’s eye. The others said he was hit by a gun bullet, but we weren’t sure what kind of bullet it was,” he recalls in Cantonese.

“When the protesters came to us for help, we saw a lot of blood coming from the wound. We tried to stop the bleeding, but it didn’t work. No matter how many pads and how many bandages we put on the wound, it just kept bleeding.”

Chan was a first aid volunteer who helped anyone injured during the protests that began in June 2019. He treated eyes and skin itchy and reddened from police firing tear gas and pepper spray — but the injuries he saw soon escalated to serious wounds from baton beatings, beanbag rounds and rubber bullets as the violence galvanized Hong Kong for months.