There has never been a time in my life when I felt I needed to deny a part of my identity, but there have been gaps — in my case, filled with the absence of a paternal relationship — that I have had to work to fill.

Growing up Black and Indigenous on the Prairies meant not seeing many others like me. In fact, for much of my childhood, I thought my sister and I were the only ones.

I grew up rooted in Winnipeg’s vibrant urban Indigenous community. In many ways, I bloomed within it. For the most part, I have always felt belonging and acceptance. But I’ve also always been aware of the physical differences that separate me from others within my community.

The first difference I noticed, through my little girl eyes, was hair.

I was the puffy-headed kid running around at the powwow.

My hair only falls long and straight down my back, like Disney’s Pocahontas, after hours of heat and pulling. A drop of rain or a bead of sweat will make it bounce up again in a curly revolt.

The teachings passed to me from my Indigenous heritage have taught me that our hair is important. It carries teachings, and should be cared for and handled as such.

One of my favourite childhood memories is my mother boiling down sweetgrass and then washing our hair with the aromatic medicine water.

She taught me how to make small bundles of the hair collected in my brushes and present them in a prayerful way with each full moon.

Hair is sacred.

Hair is also political.