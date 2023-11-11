Father and son travel to Norway to better understand grandfather’s role in WWII – and the turmoil he brought home with him

Before heading back home, we popped over to Copenhagen, Denmark, for a Springsteen concert. We’ve seen The Boss twice together and I thought this would be a great way to end our trip.

The next morning as we were going through the setlist, my dad couldn’t help but connect the lyrics of “Darkness on the Edge of Town” to Grandpa’s life.

“In the song he says, ‘Well, everybody’s got a secret, Sonny. Something that they just can’t face. Some folks spend their whole life trying to keep it. They carry it with them every step that they take. ‘Til someday they just cut it loose or let it drag ‘em down.’ That’s where it makes me think of my dad and his situation a lot. And he wasn’t able to cut loose whatever was inside him. The secrets he didn’t share with others – that he just couldn’t let go of it – and it took him down.”

There is no shame in these mental health struggles. I wish I could tell my Grandpa that. I will certainly continue reminding my dad of it.