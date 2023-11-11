Father and son travel to Norway to better understand grandfather’s role in WWII – and the turmoil he brought home with him

I don’t remember a lot about my Grandpa Anderson. I was five years old when he died in 1987.
The memories I do have are good ones: sitting beside him on the couch at his home in Chaplin, Sask., watching original episodes of Star Trek; the pile of sugar he poured on fresh tomato slices grandma served at lunch.
And I remember how happy he was to be surrounded by family and friends at his 75th birthday held at the town hall a few months before he passed away from his fourth heart attack.
What I don’t recall is my grandfather talking about being a Norwegian spy during the Second World War. My dad, Gary Anderson, was one of the few people who heard those stories, but they were always missing pieces of information and often changed. This bothered my dad for decades.
In July, my dad and I travelled to Norway in search of answers. He wanted to learn more about his father’s role in the Norwegian resistance movement. Meanwhile, I wanted to know more about Grandpa’s experiences in a Nazi prison camp, how it impacted his mental health after the war, and how my dad coped with seeing his father struggle with those demons years later.
From Norway to Saskatchewan and back again
My grandfather was born Sverre Andreas Isaksen in 1912 in Oslo, Norway. The son of a tailor, Grandpa was placed in an orphanage in 1923 as his mother could not care for him due to working on a passenger liner that travelled between Oslo and New York City.
In 1926, while on a ship to Oslo, my great-grandmother met a young Saskatchewan couple. Gus and Ellen Anderson farmed an hour south of Moose Jaw, and she convinced them to adopt her son.
So, my 13-year-old Grandpa boarded a ship from Oslo to Halifax, then hopped on a train to Moose Jaw to meet his new parents. They changed his name to Andrew Sverre Anderson, which is where I got my middle name.
The closest neighbour to the Anderson farm was about half a kilometre away. It belonged to the Salthammers: Norwegian homesteaders who had five children. The oldest was Helen – my eventual grandmother.
Andrew Anderson and Helen Salthammer were married in 1935.
Two years later, struggling to make ends meet during the Depression and with two children to care for, Grandpa received a letter from his sister in New York City. She had just married a successful businessman, who was buying an apartment building in Oslo. They wanted Grandpa to be the caretaker.
It was not only an opportunity for a steady paycheck, but for Grandpa to return home.
So, Grandpa and Grandma, along with their two-year-old daughter and 11-month son, boarded a train to New York City. From there, it was a two-week journey across the Atlantic Ocean to Oslo.
Less than three years later, war would break out and Norway would be occupied by German forces.
A spy in Narvik
My dad had talked for years about travelling to Norway together – him from Headingley, Man., and me from Saskatoon – to learn more about Grandpa. We were supposed to go in the summer of 2020, but the pandemic put that trip on hold.
Waiting in the international section of Toronto’s Pearson Airport to catch our redeye flight this summer, I was excited to embark on this adventure, but my enthusiasm paled in comparison to my father’s. He couldn’t wait to get on the plane and start finding answers to questions he’s had for decades.
We knew before leaving that Grandpa gathered intelligence on German forces as a member of the Norwegian resistance movement during World War II. He had told my father that he went on a reconnaissance trip to a city in Norway’s far north called Narvik.
Germany occupied the city of less than 10,000 people for all but three months during the war and was of great importance to the German war effort. Iron ore mined in Sweden was shipped by rail to Narvik, where German boats waited in the country’s most northern warm water port. The iron ore was then shipped to Germany to feed the war machine.
Grandpa said he travelled to Narvik in 1942 to take photos of German U-boat installations. He then hid the roll of film inside a sink faucet on a train to Sweden. An Allied spy retrieved the film there and delivered it to England.
He kept a roll of personal photos from this mission, but my father said Grandpa was hesitant to develop the film in case it got damaged. It wasn’t until a friend offered to do it himself that the family finally saw the photos in 1961.
We brought the photos on our trip and were able to pair a few of the images with existing spots in and around Narvik, like the rail line from the city to the Swedish border.
We decided to follow in Grandpa’s tracks – quite literally. We boarded a train that runs that same route, although now it’s largely used for tourists – not spies.
“Just knowing that he’s been through here, seeing what he was doing and experiencing along the way – you can feel it,” my dad said. “The presence. And then try in your mind to put hundreds of thousands of Nazi troops here … and then you really start to spin in your mind as to what the hell he did.”
There was also one photo that showed us he ventured even farther north. Nicklas Amble Czirmas was the front office worker at the hotel where we were staying in Narvik and a lover of local history. He identified a word in Sámi in one of the photos. It’s the language used by the indigenous Sámi people who live in northern Scandinavia. A few Google translations and a Facebook history group revealed the building was a guesthouse in the Norwegian town of Skiippagurra – 465 kilometres northeast of Narvik near what was the Norwegian-Soviet Union border.
We learned from the Narvik War Museum that this area of Norway was full of German soldiers in 1942 because the Nazis did not want any Soviets infiltrating the country from the north.
“I’m so proud of the fact that he had the balls to be up there. I was quite impressed,” my dad said.
We were unable to find out how many missions Grandpa completed as a member of the Norwegian resistance movement, but we do know his work came to an abrupt halt.
Was grandpa a communist?
The Gestapo (the secret police of Nazi Germany) arrested Grandpa on Sept. 25, 1944, for being part of the Communist resistance.
We learned this thanks to historian Sigurd Stenwig, who works at Norway’s Resistance Museum in Oslo and found Grandpa’s arrest record. It shows Grandpa was arrested by Gustav Barschdorf, who Stenwig said specialized in hunting down Communist resistance fighters and was notorious for his treatment of prisoners. He was sentenced to life in prison by a court in Hamburg, Germany, in 1974 for war crimes.
Stenwig explained there were 12 factions within the Norwegian resistance movement. Most were focused on gathering intelligence and sharing it with the Allies, but the Communist resistance was more aggressive in its tactics, such as sabotaging railroads and factories.
We learned that just because Grandpa fought with the Communist resistance didn’t necessarily mean he believed in Communist ideology; he could have simply wanted to be part of a group that was more combative towards German Forces.
Stenwig also found Grandpa’s prisoner register card from Møllergata 19 – the Gestapo headquarters in Oslo where Grandpa was held until January 1945.
It wasn’t until Grandpa’s arrest that my grandmother learned about his involvement with the Norwegian resistance movement. After he was taken into custody, fellow members kept her informed about his well-being, but she was never able to visit him during his three months at Møllergata 19.
Grandpa had shared with my father that he didn’t crack under torturous interrogation. He said he was even placed in front of a firing squad line, but instead of giving up information, he fainted.
The building that housed Møllergata 19 still stands today. My father visited it several times during our stay in Oslo, “just trying to absorb that this building was Gestapo headquarters.” He said it brought back his “childhood feelings of disdain for the Nazis and disdain for the Gestapo and how they had taken my dad’s freedom away.”
Imprisoned and on edge
West of Oslo, tucked amongst beautiful green hills, lush farmland and forest is the place where Grandpa spent the final five months of war. My father and I had a hard time imagining this beautiful area was once the place where so much suffering took place.
Grandpa was transferred to Grini prison camp on Jan. 10, 1945. He was prisoner No. 16820.
Grini was the largest prison camp in Norway during the war. It was not a concentration camp, but conditions were inhumane. Prisoners worked long hours building the barracks and working in the nearby fields. Their living quarters were cramped, and they were given little food.
What remains is an interpretative centre and museum recounting life at the camp in extraordinary detail. Next to it is a jail that was part of the camp that now houses high security offenders.
At the Grini Museum, staffers Bintang Emilie Sitanggang and Kristian Schoute showed us records related to Grandpa’s time at the camp. They contained the word “Kommunistsak,” which was the label Nazis used for communists.
Schoute said Grandpa’s involvement with the communist resistance would have made him a target at Grini.
“The Nazis viewed communists as their enemies, so you probably would be treated harder and tougher than other prisoners. Probably interrogations took place also.”
Schoute explained that prisoners at Grini could be deported to concentration camps in Germany, “and that fear, especially if you were arrested for resistance work or for being Jewish, was something you lived with every day.”
That hit me hard, especially considering Grandpa’s mental health struggles after the war.
The Second World War ended on May 8, 1945, and Grandpa walked out of Grini three days later.
It’s clear to me now that Grandpa never fully walked away from his experience there.
Struggles at home
Growing up, my father remembers Grandpa as a “fun guy.”
“He had a very good sense of humour and laughed a lot.”
My dad recalls an active baseball and hockey coach who “didn’t know very much about hockey but he still did it.” Grandpa was also a Cubs leader and took his kids on camping trips.
“He was a very active guy when I was still young,” my dad said.
The Anderson family returned to Saskatchewan in 1947 and settled in the small community of Chaplin, Sask., located about 145 kilometres west of Regina on the Trans-Canada highway. My father was born in 1955, the youngest of seven children.
Grandpa got a job as a mechanic at the sodium sulphate plant in Chaplin. Many veterans worked there, but Grandpa was an outsider because he didn’t fight for Canada. He wasn’t allowed in the local branch of the Canadian Legion – something that still bothers my dad.
“Around Remembrance Day, I would be sure to be proactive with telling everybody that he was in the Norwegian Underground,” my father said.
Grandpa often spent his evenings flipping through World War II books in silence.
My dad was 15 years old when he started seeing cracks in Grandpa’s mental health.
People began approaching my father at the pool hall with questions, too.
“’What’s wrong with Andy?’ guys would ask me. They said my dad was crawling around houses taking pictures. And of course I said, ‘I don’t know.’ That was a very strange moment for me. I had a really sick feeling in my gut when they said those things but … I didn’t say anything at home and nothing was said in our family.”
My dad pointed out that mental health supports in the 1950s and ‘60s were few and far between, and the issue wasn’t as openly discussed as it is today.
That changed one day after my dad came home from school. His mother took him straight into the garage. She told him Grandpa was accusing her of all types of things and he was acting irrationally.
“That evening, all hell broke loose,” my dad said.
“I remember coming out of the bathroom and he had been standing right by the door. His eyes were glassy. He just looked like he was in a rage. I walked past him, went into the kitchen, and mom whispered to me, ‘Get to the bedroom and make sure he doesn’t get the guns.’”
My dad went into his bedroom, blocked the door with a dresser and disassembled the guns.
“Then I just listened to the barrage of yelling going on in the kitchen,” he said.
There was such a mental health stigma. You couldn’t say dad was like this because of the war, right? That would have been easy. So you said nothing.
His parents argued for hours – in Norwegian, so he didn’t know what was being said. All the while, he sat against the bedroom door, bracing for his father to try to break in.
That never happened and by midnight, the arguing had settled down.
The next morning, RCMP officers took Grandpa to the University of Saskatchewan’s psychiatric ward, where he stayed for six weeks. Doctors said Grandpa experienced a nervous breakdown. He was diagnosed with severe depression and acute paranoia.
As the years went by, the diagnosis changed to schizophrenia. Grandpa was placed on medications that my dad said made him a shell of his former self.
“It’s not your father, and for a long time I wished he had died,” my dad told me. “I just felt so bad.”
There was never any mention of post-traumatic stress disorder, which my father believes Grandpa was experiencing. Although accounts resembling PTSD date back centuries, the condition did not become an official psychiatric diagnosis in North America until it was added to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders in 1980. This addition stemmed largely from the experiences of Vietnam War veterans.
“There was such a mental health stigma. You couldn’t say dad was like this because of the war, right? That would have been easy,” my father reflected. “So you said nothing.”
Walk like a man
On our last day in Narvik, my dad and I sat across from one other at a wooden picnic table in a park. Tucked away in a clearing off a hiking trail, it offered my father the privacy he needed to share these stories.
I didn’t want to push him too much, but I was curious how he coped with Grandpa’s mental health decline.
“I didn’t tell anyone. That night in the room, I was scared to tears and then caught myself. I had a talk with myself and just kept saying, ‘I got to toughen up. I can’t cry,’” my dad shared.
When Grandpa passed away 17 years later, he couldn’t shed a tear then either.
“This is buried down deep,” he said. “You just leave it down there, down deep. You don’t want to go too far down there.”
A few months after the funeral, my dad’s grief caught up with him. He was driving through the hills between Chaplin and Moose Jaw – where he and Grandpa had travelled every Saturday – when Bruce Springsteen’s “Walk Like a Man” came on the radio.
“It just caught me, and all of a sudden I had to pull over. I just bawled my head off,” my dad said.
Before heading back home, we popped over to Copenhagen, Denmark, for a Springsteen concert. We’ve seen The Boss twice together and I thought this would be a great way to end our trip.
The next morning as we were going through the setlist, my dad couldn’t help but connect the lyrics of “Darkness on the Edge of Town” to Grandpa’s life.
“In the song he says, ‘Well, everybody’s got a secret, Sonny. Something that they just can’t face. Some folks spend their whole life trying to keep it. They carry it with them every step that they take. ‘Til someday they just cut it loose or let it drag ‘em down.’ That’s where it makes me think of my dad and his situation a lot. And he wasn’t able to cut loose whatever was inside him. The secrets he didn’t share with others – that he just couldn’t let go of it – and it took him down.”
There is no shame in these mental health struggles. I wish I could tell my Grandpa that. I will certainly continue reminding my dad of it.
Credits
Web editor & layout: Natascia Lypny
Lead image: Steven Silcox
Radio producers: Acey Rowe & Alison Cook