Climate Change

BREAKING THE ICE

Climate change is causing glaciers around the world to recede at an alarming rate. The loss of Rocky Mountain glaciers will affect the Prairies’ freshwater supply — and that’s a big problem.
The Columbia Icefield feeds rivers that empty into three separate oceans: the Athabasca-Mackenzie system eventually flows into the Arctic Ocean; the North Saskatchewan River makes its way via Hudson Bay to the Atlantic; and the Columbia River dumps into the Pacific. Caitlin Hanson/CBC
Christy Climenhaga Editor: Therese Kehler / Designer: Juris Graney May 16, 2022