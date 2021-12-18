Fighting for land and water

In a remote corner of Laikipia County, north and west of Mount Kenya, all the elements of a perfect storm forming on the horizon can be seen in a single dramatic encounter.

A helicopter is buzzing low over a thick covering of trees and brush as it tries to coax a huge bull elephant out of the bush and onto land managed by Ol Pejeta, a nature conservancy.

The elephant is one of three that have been raiding crops in a subsistence farming community nearby, threatening its livelihood with their return visits.