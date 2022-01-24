This First Person column is the experience of Uchechukwu Peter Umezurike, who immigrated from Nigeria to Edmonton. For more information about CBC’s First Person stories, please see the FAQ.

‍

—

‍

Soji and I shivered by the car while Maduka fumbled with the ignition.

Whiteness glared all around us. The wind stung our cheeks. My nose ran. I hugged my swaddled body tighter.

When we’d picked Saturday for this journey, none of us had reckoned that it would be –30 C.

Was the goat worth all this trouble? Did we really have to go as far as Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., just to buy goat meat?

We wanted real goat meat, the one with skin we call ponmo. I hadn’t eaten goat meat with skin since I left Nigeria five months ago.

Goat meat with skin has a stringy tastiness that makes you chew with a smile on your face. We cringed at the other type sold at the smattering of African stores in Edmonton — the usual skinless meat! Splash it with many seasonings or Knorr cubes, and it still tastes bland after you cook it in a soup or stew.

The two or three times that we had managed to fry or grill it, its blandness reminded us that we had simply wasted our money. It also reminded us of the kind of delicacies we were missing while studying in Canada.

Worse still, it got us wishing we were with friends at a pub in Nigeria, slurping spicy goat meat pepper soup and criticizing the president whose misrule had incited thousands of Nigerians to flee to Europe and North America.