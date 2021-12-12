Domino effect

There is a strange new world taking shape in a community called Mwariki on the shores of Lake Nakuru, just a few hours’ drive north of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Shirtless young men can be glimpsed through a forest of dead trees, wading through chest-deep water with fishing nets trailing behind them.

Squadrons of pelicans float along what used to be streets in a slow-motion display of synchronized swimming, dipping their heads under water as one to scoop up dinner in their pouches.

And cormorants perch on the walls of gutted houses half underwater.