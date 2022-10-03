At one time, the little blue cabin on the shores of the Athabasca River was brimming with life: a mother, a father and their 15 children coming together to hunt and gather, share family meals and tackle the many chores.

“We prayed as a family, we picked berries as a family,” recalls 71-year-old Alice Rigney, whose childhood was spent in the two-bedroom structure in a place called Jackfish, a northeastern Alberta fishing spot.

“When it was time to make dry fish, we made dry fish together. Even the kids, each at their own post.”

After unwinding the twine that holds the door closed, Rigney pauses for a moment to take it all in. The empty cabin, the peeling paint, the calendar from 2012 hanging on the wall.

Rigney, a member of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN), spent the first five years of her life in this place an hour’s boat ride away from Fort Chipewyan, Alta., before being sent to residential school.

Visiting the cabin now brings back happy memories, even though a lot has changed.