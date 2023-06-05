Calls for Justice for All Governments: Human and Indigenous Rights and Governmental Obligations
SUMMARY:
Implementation of more than half of these calls for justice — seven out of 11 — has not been started.
That includes key calls that speak directly to the heart of the issue, like Call for Justice 1.5, which calls for governments to “take all necessary measures to prevent, investigate, punish, and compensate for violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA [two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual] people.”
As of June 2023, this is “not started.” No level of government has taken all the necessary measures to prevent, investigate, punish and compensate for the violence.
The remaining six calls for justice — which speak to equity, legislated human rights and protection of self — are in progress.
1.1 Develop and implement a national action plan to address violence against Indigenous women and girls.
REPORT CARD:
In progress.
On June 3, 2021, the second anniversary of the release of the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the federal government released a national action plan — which it called a “pathway” toward ending violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA peoples.
As a result, the federal government’s 2021 budget committed $2.2 billion over five years and $160.9 million per year after to respond to the MMIWG report’s calls for justice.
On June 3, 2023, the federal government released its latest annual progress report on its MMIWG pathway.
It has also established multiple committees, including the MMIWG secretariat, to address the Calls for Justice.
But critics like Lynne Groulx of the Native Women’s Association of Canada say many of these followup committees are redundant, because the MMIWG inquiry report already lays out what needs to be done.
The Native Women’s Association of Canada’s most recent annual report assessing action on the inquiry’s calls for justice deemed the federal government’s progress “a failure.”
“It is clear the federal government has made little progress on its commitments,” said the report, which was released on June 1, 2023.
“This lack of concrete action and urgency to end the MMIW2GS+ genocide is alarming nearly four years after the release of the final report of the national inquiry and two years following the release of the NAP [the federal government’s national action plan], for which an implementation plan has not yet been released.”
Meanwhile, the Assembly of First Nations’ 2022 progress report said “little progress has been made with respect to implementation of the” national action plan.
What’s more, the Ontario Native Women’s Association notes there’s nowhere in the action plan where “governments acknowledge and accept responsibility for the laws, policies, and practices that contribute to, and perpetuate, the ongoing genocide of Indigenous peoples, and specifically of Indigenous women, girls 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.”
Some provincial and territorial governments have released action plans, but most have only outlined financial commitments to create advisory committees to in turn create implementation plans.
As well, in most cases, funding earmarked to implement the calls for justice comes with criteria for communities to qualify for and access the funds — meaning in some cases, the programs won’t be “no-barrier,” because communities will have to compete with one another for the funds.
There are also few timelines attached to these funding commitments and implementation goals.
British Columbia:
In June 2021, B.C. released its action plan, called A Path Forward: Priorities and Early for B.C.. It was born out of the province’s participation in the national inquiry and more than 3,000 recommendations, plus engagement undertaken in 2019 and 2021 with Indigenous leadership, survivors, family members and community organizations.
In 2021-22 the province committed more than $5 million for the Path Forward Community Fund — a fund to support safety plans that is accessible to First Nations communities, urban and off-reserve communities, Métis and Inuit citizens, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ communities.
The B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres is managing the community fund, and will develop and administer the grant program, defining criteria, reviewing applications and distributing grants — meaning that again, the programs won’t be “no-barrier” because communities will have to compete for the funds.
Alberta:
In March 2020, Alberta established the Alberta Joint Working Group on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, made up of four Indigenous women and three members of the legislative assembly, to provide advice, direction and input into the Alberta government’s proposed action plan to address the inquiry’s calls for justice.
In December 2021, the working group delivered its final report to the Alberta government.
But as of December 2022, both the report and the added 2022 MMIWG roadmap — intended to “guide government action through the years” — were still under review.
At the time of the report’s release, Minister of Indigenous Affairs Rick Wilson stated that the Alberta government would “take the time necessary to study their recommendations and determine the next steps.”
Meanwhile, Alberta’s 2022 budget included $2.1 million toward Indigenous women’s initiatives, including $1 million to support implementing the joint work group’s recommendations.
However, no specific programs have been funded so far to do so, and there is no confirmed timeline to do so.
Saskatchewan:
As of December 2022, Saskatchewan had not created an action plan.
In the fall of 2021, the province held an engagement session, primarily led by Indigenous women, to focus on the safety of Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.
In its 2022 budget, the province committed funding for a new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Community Response Fund — a program that will fund initiatives created by Indigenous communities and organizations that address the calls for justice.
As of late 2022, Saskatchewan was working with Indigenous representatives to co-develop the criteria, application process and evaluation tools.
But the funding won’t be “no"barrier” because communities will have to compete with one another for it. It will also be project-based, rather than core funding.
Manitoba:
As of December 2022, Manitoba had not created an action plan.
In February 2022, the provincial government said it was partnering with the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre to co-develop a provincial implementation plan to raise awareness of, and end violence against, Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people.
Ontario:
In May 2021, Ontario released Pathways to Safety, a plan outlining its response to the MMIWG inquiry. However, there are no funding commitments or timelines attached to those commitments.
In March 2022, the province released its first progress report on the plan.
Included in it was a commitment to extend the mandate of the Indigenous Women’s Advisory Council to March 2025. The Indigenous Women’s Advisory Council provided input on the development of Ontario’s strategy and continues to guide its implementation, according to the provice’s MMIWG inquiry progress report.
Quebec:
As of December 2022, Quebec had not created an MMWG action plan.
But in 2020, the Quebec government committed $200 million over five years to work toward implementing the calls for justice and recommendations of both the MMIWG inquiry report and the province’s public inquiry into Indigenous relations, launched in 2016.
The funding was earmarked for several broad initiatives, including supporting the well-being of Indigenous women and girls, but little detail has been provided regarding what specifically the money is being spent on.
In June 2022, the Quebec government announced a $141.1-million action plan for the cultural wellness of First Nations and Inuit people over the next five years.
The plan involves 13 government departments and bodies. Priorities include language, culture and women’s issues.
New Brunswick:
As of June 2023, New Brunswick has not created an action plan in response to the MMIWG inquiry. In 2017, the province did create a four-year plan to prevent and respond to violence against Indigenous women and girls. However, it was created prior to the MMIWG inquiry report and not to address implementation of the calls for justice.
It has also held engagement sessions with the New Brunswick Advisory Committee on Violence against Indigenous Women and several First Nations communities and Indigenous organizations.
Newfoundland and Labrador:
In July 2022, the provincial Indigenous Women’s Steering Committee presented a report to the provincial government, with 196 recommendations to address systemic violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.
In November 2022, the Provincial Indigenous Women’s Reconciliation Council was launched to lead the implementation of these recommendations.
There’s no timeline attached to the reconciliation council’s mandate.
Prince Edward Island:
In 2020, the P.E.I. government, in response to the MMIWG report, created an Indigenous working group to determine how best to implement the calls for justice.
The province also created an MMIWG fund of $250,000 per year to support work being done by the First Nations and organizations represented in the working group.
In May 2023, the province released its most recent MMIWG status report on the calls for justice.
Northwest Territories:
In response to the MMIWG report, the Northwest Territories government created a website that explains its response to the MMIWG inquiry, along with related links and its action plan, which was tabled in the legislature in November 2022.
The government of the Northwest Territories has also committed to releasing annual progress reports. It released one in June 2021 and committed to releasing a second one in June 2022, but that has not yet been released.
Yukon:
In December 2020, in response to the MMIWG report, the Yukon Advisory Committee on MMIWG2S+ released its action plan. The Yukon Advisory Committee struck a technical working group in 2021 to create an implementation plan.
The advisory committee hosted its first annual accountability gathering in May 2022 with families, survivors and stakeholders.
In June 2022, the committee released its 2022 annual progress report, which indicated key calls for justice as priorities moving forward.
The territory’s progress report also indicates a plan to release its implementation plan to “partners and contributors” over the following year to guide them in determining how to implement the calls for justice.
Among its priorities, the territorial government cites “embed[ding] an accountability framework into the Yukon’s missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit+ people strategy.”
The Yukon government has stated that “the pandemic impacted our progress so far,” but these are examples of what critics call unnecessary delays — striking committees to create more action plans and then creating more committees to consider how to implement the calls for justice.
Among “successes” thus far, the territory also notes a 2021 monument to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls that was unveiled in Whitehorse.
Inuit:
In June 2021, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the national organization that represents Inuit in Canada, released a national action plan on missing and murdered Inuit women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.
A 10-member Inuit group, co-chaired by Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada and ITK, was among the working groups formed to create the national action plan in response to the MMIWG’s inquiry’s calls for justice.
1.2 Implement and fully comply with all relevant rights instruments, such as the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and the Third Protocol to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.
REPORT CARD:
In progress.
Federally, Canada has either adopted or adhered to parts or all of each of the human rights instruments mentioned in the call for justice.
Among provinces and territories, this call for justice is, for the most part, incomplete.
Federal:
In June 2021, the federal government passed legislation to begin the process of bringing Canadian law into alignment with UNDRIP, despite opposition from six provinces that cited concerns that it would impact provincial laws and jurisdiction.
An action plan, which must be developed by June 2023 under the legislation, is still in the draft stage.
The federal government also created a task force to review and modernize the Employment Equity Act in June 2021.
Canada ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in 1991, but critics say little has been done to fully implement it.
In a June 2022 report card, the Canadian Council of Child and Youth Advocates stated that governments have not adopted key rights codified in the UNCRC.
Also in June 2022, the National Indigenous Feminist Housing Working Group filed a human rights claim against the federal government, alleging that “Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse people are experiencing some of the most egregious right to housing violations across Canada.” Those violations affect rights to culture, health, security and justice, the working group’s submission says, which “are articulated in international declarations, conventions and covenants to which Canada is a signatory.”
B.C.:
In November 2019, B.C.‘s legislative assembly unanimously passed legislation that made the province the first jurisdiction in Canada to adopt UNDRIP.
Alberta:
The government of Alberta states that in regards to UNDRIP, it is committed to “renewing its relationship with Indigenous peoples.” But as of June 2023, it had not passed UNDRIP.
Alberta’s 2022 progress report on the national action plan states the province has “continued implementation of legislation such as Disclosure to Protect Against Domestic Violence Act (Clare’s Law), and Protecting Survivors of Human Trafficking Act.”
Yukon:
In a March 2022 news release on its progress report, the Yukon government said one of its priorities is to “explore options to consider the application of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in the context of the Yukon’s modern treaties and evolving relationship with First Nations governments without agreements.”
However, in November 2022, the Yukon government quashed a bill that, if passed, would have required Yukon First Nations’ consent to oil and gas exploration and development in their traditional territories — a key component of UNDRIP.
Northwest Territories:
The territory’s website indicates implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is a priority for the current government.
In November 2021, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation — which represents Inuit in the western Arctic region — passed legislation that implements “the inherent rights of Inuvialuit to govern Inuvialuit children, youth, and families, as established in UNDRIP” and Bill C-92, the federal government’s Indigenous child welfare legislation.
The legislation is intended to ensure that Inuvialuit children, youth and families are cared for in a way aligned with Inuvialuit priorities.
1.3 Pursue the measures required to eliminate the social, economic, cultural, and political marginalization of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people when developing budgets and determining priorities.
REPORT CARD:
In progress.
Federal:
In 2020, the federal government committed $724 million over five years to support Indigenous women and girls facing gender-based violence, including funding to build and operate shelters and transitional homes across Canada.
But as of May 2023, much of that money remained unspent.
Alberta:
Alberta’s 2022 budget increased funding for Indigenous women’s initiatives — from $1.2 million to $2.1 million.
$1 million of this funding will support implementing some or all recommendations put forward by the joint working group to address murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls.
Meanwhile, Alberta’s government says that from June 2021 to June 2022, the Alberta Ministry of Indigenous Relations provided more than $979,000 in grants to “support initiatives to help stem the ongoing crisis of violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit+ people.”
Saskatchewan:
In November 2022, the province announced $400,000 in 2022-23 funding for a new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Community Response Fund — a program the province said would support projects that “build safety for Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit+ people, their families and communities.”
The province said it would fund at least 10 projects, for a maximum of $40,000 each. Communities and organizations will need to apply and compete for it.
The province’s 2022 progress report cites the 2021 Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning and Child Care Agreement as an example of implementing Call for Justice 1.3, stating that a priority for 2022-23 would be to “engage with First Nations and Métis organizations to develop a plan for a co-ordinated system that reflects the needs of First Nations and Métis peoples in Saskatchewan.”
As of June 2023, no plan has been developed for a co-ordinated system, nor are there details regarding how it implements/addresses the parameters laid out in Call for Justice 1.3.
1.4 Ensure that Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people are represented in governance.
REPORT CARD:
In progress.
Since 2021, there have been a few notable leadership roles filled by Indigenous women or 2SLGBTQQIA at the national level, including the appointment of Mary Simon as Governor General and RoseAnne Archibald’s election as the first female national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.
But most levels of government do not appear to have taken overt or special measures to ensure that Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people are represented in governance and that their political rights are respected and upheld.
There also do not appear to have been overt government efforts led to expedite development of policies and procedures to protect Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people against sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and racism within political life — although there have been grassroots meetings to explore ways to support one another:
In November 2021, a group of Indigenous women leaders from across Canada met in Ottawa with Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon — an Inuk from Nunavik who was appointed in July 2021 — intended, in part, to find ways to best support each other and other First Nations, Inuit and Métis women who want to take leadership roles.
Included in the meeting were Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty, the first female grand chief of the Quebec Cree Nation, Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, who was elected in July 2021, and Kahnawà:ke’s Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, who is also the first female leader of her nation and a member of the LGBTQ community.
In October 2022, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs elected Cathy Merrick as its first female grand chief.
In August 2021, the Nunavut government held a leadership forum to build capacity among Nunavummiut women. Funded by the federal government, 25 participants from 13 communities across the territory took part.
A 2022 diversity report from the business law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt found few of Canada’s leading corporations have adopted diversity targets for executive officer positions, specifically with respect to Indigenous people or those living with a disability. The report says it did not identify any companies that “disclosed that they had adopted targets for executive officers who are Indigenous or persons with a disability.”
1.5 Take all necessary measures to prevent, investigate, punish and compensate for violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.
REPORT CARD:
Not started.
While some levels of government have taken some steps, none have taken all necessary measures to prevent, investigate, punish and compensate for violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.
1.6 Eliminate jurisdictional gaps that result in the denial of services, or improperly regulated and delivered services, that address the marginalization of, and violence against, Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.
REPORT CARD:
Not started.
None of the levels of governments have eliminated jurisdictional gaps and neglect when it comes to the delivery of services — specifically in mental health and addiction services, affordable housing, accessible education and cultural supports.
The federal government’s 2023 progress report on the MMIWG inquiry’s calls to action points to an MMIWG roundtable held in January 2023 — involving Indigenous leaders along with federal, provincial and territorial ministers — as progress on this call.
However, while the meeting resulted in several proposals, it did not result in concrete changes.
1.7 Establish a National Indigenous and Human Rights Ombudsperson and establish a National Indigenous and Human Rights Tribunal.
REPORT CARD:
Not started.
The federal government has not established a national Indigenous and human rights ombudsman — despite calls to do so from the federal ombudsman for victims of crime.
In January 2023, the federal government announced the appointment of Jennifer Moore Rattray as a ministerial special representative to provide advice and recommendations to create an Indigenous and human rights ombudsperson.
The announcement was made following a national roundtable with federal, provincial, territorial and Indigenous representatives on missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.
Meanwhile, among provinces and territories, some individual Indigenous ombudsman offices have been created, albeit with limited scope.
In February 2022, the federal government announced funding in Saskatchewan for the First Nations Health Ombudsperson’s Office, to be established by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. The office, which is the first of its kind, will be for First Nations people to bring forward discrimination complaints within Saskatchewan’s health-care system.
However, it is not nationally available, nor will it address complaints that are not health-care related.
In December 2022, the B.C. Ombudsperson announced the creation of “ombudsperson pathfinders” — described as “engagement specialists who are working to raise awareness of the Ombudsperson’s services in Indigenous communities across B.C.” The pathfinders themselves are not ombudspersons, however, nor are they all Indigenous.
In April 2022, the City of Edmonton committed to create an Indigenous ombudsman role. According to a city report, the ombudsman would “represent the interests of Indigenous families, survivors, and communities by investigating and addressing complaints of racism, discrimination, maladministration or violation of rights.”
1.8 Create specific and long-term funding to create and deliver prevention programs, education and awareness campaigns designed for Indigenous communities and families related to violence prevention and combating lateral violence.
REPORT CARD:
In progress.
Some levels of government have funded some projects around either prevention and/or awareness, but none have provided core, sustained funding. Most is project- or campaign-specific.
Alberta:
In 2021-22, the Alberta government, in collaboration with Indigenous organizations, supported eight projects totalling $979,000 focused on initiatives that included supporting Indigenous women, families and survivors of violence; increasing awareness of Indigenous missing persons; and youth conversations on normalization of violence.
But most were program-specific, not core, sustained funding commitments.
Ontario:
In September 2022, the Anishinabek Police Service launched a social media campaign called “If You See It, Report It,” to encourage those living on First Nations to report violent incidents.
While the police service is funded, in part, by federal and provincial governments, the campaign is not, nor is there a dedicated, long-term plan for funding it.
Newfoundland and Labrador:
In January 2022, the provincial government committed $241,500 for 14 projects through the Indigenous Violence Prevention Grants Program. The grants fund organizations in their efforts to prevent violence against Indigenous women and children and to engage Indigenous men and boys in the prevention of violence.
However, the program is not new (it was previously referred to as the Aboriginal Violence Prevention Initiative), nor is it long term — grants are project-based. As well, organizations must apply and compete with one another to access the grants.
Nunavut:
In March 2021, the Law Society of Nunavut and Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada launched a public campaign to help raise awareness of different forms of abuse and where to get help, including legal, social and health options for those experiencing family violence. It was created with Inuit input from the ilinniapaa Skills Development Centre.
However, the campaign was neither long-term nor sustained. It was funded for one year as a stand-alone project.
1.9 Develop laws, policies, and public education campaigns to challenge the acceptance and normalization of violence.
REPORT CARD:
Not started.
None of the governments have developed laws that challenge the acceptance and normalization of violence, specifically as it pertains to First Nations, Métis, Inuit and 2SLGBTQQIA people.
Most governments have created some public education campaigns to challenge the acceptance and normalization of violence, but they are limited in scope and funding.
In December 2022, the federal government launched “It’s Not Just,” a national campaign to raise youth awareness about gender-based violence. While the campaign includes references to violence against “Black and racialized women, women with disabilities, 2SLGBTQQIAI+ people, and newcomer women to Canada,” it is not specifically focused on violence toward Indigenous women.
In 2022, Women’s Shelters Canada led a national “More Than” campaign to raise awareness of gender-based violence. The campaign acknowledges some groups “that already experience barriers … are more vulnerable to violence than others,” but is not specifically targeted toward preventing violence against Indigenous women, girls or 2SLGBTQQIA people.
Saskatchewan:
In 2022, the Saskatchewan government launched the second phase of its multi-year “Face the Issue” public awareness campaign, which its 2022 progress report says “challenges beliefs that normalize interpersonal violence,” with an initial phase “designed to spark conversations, increase awareness of services, and focus on prevention.” The second phase is intended to focus on subtle forms of abuse, the province says. The campaign was translated into Cree and Dene and, as of June 2022, has had more than 2.2 million views, according to the progress report.
Manitoba:
In May 2022, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and the Keewatin Tribal Council hosted an event as part of the Moose Hide Campaign, a national grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence toward women and children.
1.10 Create an independent mechanism to report on the implementation of the national inquiry’s calls for justice to Parliament, annually.
REPORT CARD:
Not started.
As of January 2023, an independent mechanism has not been established.
The 2022 progress report on the implementation of the 231 calls for justice said that at that point, “no action has been taken on the creation of an independent national Indigenous oversight body.”
However, following a January 2023 round table, the federal government announced that Innovation 7, a First Nations organization based out of Pikwakanagan, Ont., had been chosen to develop recommendations for an oversight mechanism to enhance accountability and progress in ending violence toward Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.
1.11 Maintain and make easily accessible the national inquiry’s public record and website.
REPORT CARD:
In progress.
There is a link to the MMMIWG report on the Library and Archives Canada website. While video of some “key moments” is available online, most testimony from the inquiry is not easily accessible online.