A report card on the MMIWG inquiry's calls for justice

Jun. 5, 2023

It’s been four years since the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls released 231 calls for justice.

Those calls tackled 18 areas needing reform, including education, justice and health.

To date, only two of the 231 calls have been completed — and more than half haven’t even been started, according to CBC’s analysis.

Here’s a look at the status of each of them.

Calls deemed “not started” are those in which promises may have been made or money may have been committed, but no change has been effected and no money has been spent.

Calls deemed “in progress” are those in which some level of government has concretely funded and/or made legislative or programming changes.

Calls deemed “complete” are completely implemented.

The following calls have been condensed from the original report.

Rights and Governance

Calls for Justice for All Governments: Human and Indigenous Rights and Governmental Obligations

SUMMARY:

Implementation of more than half of these calls for justice — seven out of 11 — has not been started.

That includes key calls that speak directly to the heart of the issue, like Call for Justice 1.5, which calls for governments to “take all necessary measures to prevent, investigate, punish, and compensate for violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA [two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual] people.”

As of June 2023, this is “not started.” No level of government has taken all the necessary measures to prevent, investigate, punish and compensate for the violence.

The remaining six calls for justice — which speak to equity, legislated human rights and protection of self — are in progress.

1.1 Develop and implement a national action plan to address violence against Indigenous women and girls.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

On June 3, 2021, the second anniversary of the release of the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the federal government released a national action plan — which it called a “pathway” toward ending violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA peoples.

As a result, the federal government’s 2021 budget committed $2.2 billion over five years and $160.9 million per year after to respond to the MMIWG report’s calls for justice.

On June 3, 2023, the federal government released its latest annual progress report on its MMIWG pathway.

It has also established multiple committees, including the MMIWG secretariat, to address the Calls for Justice.

But critics like Lynne Groulx of the Native Women’s Association of Canada say many of these followup committees are redundant, because the MMIWG inquiry report already lays out what needs to be done.

The Native Women’s Association of Canada’s most recent annual report assessing action on the inquiry’s calls for justice deemed the federal government’s progress “a failure.”

“It is clear the federal government has made little progress on its commitments,” said the report, which was released on June 1, 2023.

“This lack of concrete action and urgency to end the MMIW2GS+ genocide is alarming nearly four years after the release of the final report of the national inquiry and two years following the release of the NAP [the federal government’s national action plan], for which an implementation plan has not yet been released.”

Meanwhile, the Assembly of First Nations’ 2022 progress report said “little progress has been made with respect to implementation of the” national action plan.

What’s more, the Ontario Native Women’s Association notes there’s nowhere in the action plan where “governments acknowledge and accept responsibility for the laws, policies, and practices that contribute to, and perpetuate, the ongoing genocide of Indigenous peoples, and specifically of Indigenous women, girls 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.”

Some provincial and territorial governments have released action plans, but most have only outlined financial commitments to create advisory committees to in turn create implementation plans.

As well, in most cases, funding earmarked to implement the calls for justice comes with criteria for communities to qualify for and access the funds — meaning in some cases, the programs won’t be “no-barrier,” because communities will have to compete with one another for the funds.

There are also few timelines attached to these funding commitments and implementation goals.

British Columbia:

  • In June 2021, B.C. released its action plan, called A Path Forward: Priorities and Early for B.C.. It was born out of the province’s participation in the national inquiry and more than 3,000 recommendations, plus engagement undertaken in 2019 and 2021 with Indigenous leadership, survivors, family members and community organizations.

  • In 2021-22 the province committed more than $5 million for the Path Forward Community Fund — a fund to support safety plans that is accessible to First Nations communities, urban and off-reserve communities, Métis and Inuit citizens, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ communities.

  • The B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres is managing the community fund, and will develop and administer the grant program, defining criteria, reviewing applications and distributing grants — meaning that again, the programs won’t be “no-barrier” because communities will have to compete for the funds.

Alberta:

  • In March 2020, Alberta established the Alberta Joint Working Group on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, made up of four Indigenous women and three members of the legislative assembly, to provide advice, direction and input into the Alberta government’s proposed action plan to address the inquiry’s calls for justice.

  • In December 2021, the working group delivered its final report to the Alberta government.

  • But as of December 2022, both the report and the added 2022 MMIWG roadmap — intended to “guide government action through the years” — were still under review.

  • At the time of the report’s release, Minister of Indigenous Affairs Rick Wilson stated that the Alberta government would “take the time necessary to study their recommendations and determine the next steps.”

  • Meanwhile, Alberta’s 2022 budget included $2.1 million toward Indigenous women’s initiatives, including $1 million to support implementing the joint work group’s recommendations.

  • However, no specific programs have been funded so far to do so, and there is no confirmed timeline to do so.

Saskatchewan:

  • As of December 2022, Saskatchewan had not created an action plan.

  • In the fall of 2021, the province held an engagement session, primarily led by Indigenous women, to focus on the safety of Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.

  • In its 2022 budget, the province committed funding for a new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Community Response Fund — a program that will fund initiatives created by Indigenous communities and organizations that address the calls for justice.

  • As of late 2022, Saskatchewan was working with Indigenous representatives to co-develop the criteria, application process and evaluation tools.

  • But the funding won’t be “no"barrier” because communities will have to compete with one another for it. It will also be project-based, rather than core funding.

Manitoba:

  • As of December 2022, Manitoba had not created an action plan.

  • In February 2022, the provincial government said it was partnering with the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre to co-develop a provincial implementation plan to raise awareness of, and end violence against, Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

Ontario:

  • In May 2021, Ontario released Pathways to Safety, a plan outlining its response to the MMIWG inquiry. However, there are no funding commitments or timelines attached to those commitments.

  • In March 2022, the province released its first progress report on the plan.

  • Included in it was a commitment to extend the mandate of the Indigenous Women’s Advisory Council to March 2025. The Indigenous Women’s Advisory Council provided input on the development of Ontario’s strategy and continues to guide its implementation, according to the provice’s MMIWG inquiry progress report.

Quebec:

  • As of December 2022, Quebec had not created an MMWG action plan.

  • But in 2020, the Quebec government committed $200 million over five years to work toward implementing the calls for justice and recommendations of both the MMIWG inquiry report and the province’s public inquiry into Indigenous relations, launched in 2016.

  • The funding was earmarked for several broad initiatives, including supporting the well-being of Indigenous women and girls, but little detail has been provided regarding what specifically the money is being spent on.

  • In June 2022, the Quebec government announced a $141.1-million action plan for the cultural wellness of First Nations and Inuit people over the next five years.

  • The plan involves 13 government departments and bodies. Priorities include language, culture and women’s issues.

New Brunswick:

  • As of June 2023, New Brunswick has not created an action plan in response to the MMIWG inquiry. In 2017, the province did create a four-year plan to prevent and respond to violence against Indigenous women and girls. However, it was created prior to the MMIWG inquiry report and not to address implementation of the calls for justice.

  • It has also held engagement sessions with the New Brunswick Advisory Committee on Violence against Indigenous Women and several First Nations communities and Indigenous organizations.

Newfoundland and Labrador:

Prince Edward Island:

  • In 2020, the P.E.I. government, in response to the MMIWG report, created an Indigenous working group to determine how best to implement the calls for justice.

  • The province also created an MMIWG fund of $250,000 per year to support work being done by the First Nations and organizations represented in the working group.

  • In May 2023, the province released its most recent MMIWG status report on the calls for justice.

Northwest Territories:

  • In response to the MMIWG report, the Northwest Territories government created a website that explains its response to the MMIWG inquiry, along with related links and its action plan, which was tabled in the legislature in November 2022.

  • The government of the Northwest Territories has also committed to releasing annual progress reports. It released one in June 2021 and committed to releasing a second one in June 2022, but that has not yet been released.

Yukon:

  • In December 2020, in response to the MMIWG report, the Yukon Advisory Committee on MMIWG2S+ released its action plan. The Yukon Advisory Committee struck a technical working group in 2021 to create an implementation plan.

  • The advisory committee hosted its first annual accountability gathering in May 2022 with families, survivors and stakeholders.

  • In June 2022, the committee released its 2022 annual progress report, which indicated key calls for justice as priorities moving forward.

  • The territory’s progress report also indicates a plan to release its implementation plan to “partners and contributors” over the following year to guide them in determining how to implement the calls for justice.

  • Among its priorities, the territorial government cites “embed[ding] an accountability framework into the Yukon’s missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit+ people strategy.”

  • The Yukon government has stated that “the pandemic impacted our progress so far,” but these are examples of what critics call unnecessary delays — striking committees to create more action plans and then creating more committees to consider how to implement the calls for justice.

  • Among “successes” thus far, the territory also notes a 2021 monument to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls that was unveiled in Whitehorse.

Inuit:

  • In June 2021, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK), the national organization that represents Inuit in Canada, released a national action plan on missing and murdered Inuit women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

  • A 10-member Inuit group, co-chaired by Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada and ITK, was among the working groups formed to create the national action plan in response to the MMIWG’s inquiry’s calls for justice.

1.2 Implement and fully comply with all relevant rights instruments, such as the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) and the Third Protocol to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Federally, Canada has either adopted or adhered to parts or all of each of the human rights instruments mentioned in the call for justice.

Among provinces and territories, this call for justice is, for the most part, incomplete.

Federal:

In June 2021, the federal government passed legislation to begin the process of bringing Canadian law into alignment with UNDRIP, despite opposition from six provinces that cited concerns that it would impact provincial laws and jurisdiction.

An action plan, which must be developed by June 2023 under the legislation, is still in the draft stage.

The federal government also created a task force to review and modernize the Employment Equity Act in June 2021.

Canada ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in 1991, but critics say little has been done to fully implement it.

In a June 2022 report card, the Canadian Council of Child and Youth Advocates stated that governments have not adopted key rights codified in the UNCRC.

Also in June 2022, the National Indigenous Feminist Housing Working Group filed a human rights claim against the federal government, alleging that “Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse people are experiencing some of the most egregious right to housing violations across Canada.” Those violations affect rights to culture, health, security and justice, the working group’s submission says, which “are articulated in international declarations, conventions and covenants to which Canada is a signatory.”

B.C.:

Alberta:

Yukon:

  • In a March 2022 news release on its progress report, the Yukon government said one of its priorities is to “explore options to consider the application of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in the context of the Yukon’s modern treaties and evolving relationship with First Nations governments without agreements.”

  • However, in November 2022, the Yukon government quashed a bill that, if passed, would have required Yukon First Nations’ consent to oil and gas exploration and development in their traditional territories — a key component of UNDRIP.

Northwest Territories:

  • The territory’s website indicates implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is a priority for the current government.

  • In November 2021, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation — which represents Inuit in the western Arctic region — passed legislation that implements “the inherent rights of Inuvialuit to govern Inuvialuit children, youth, and families, as established in UNDRIP” and Bill C-92, the federal government’s Indigenous child welfare legislation.

  • The legislation is intended to ensure that Inuvialuit children, youth and families are cared for in a way aligned with Inuvialuit priorities.

1.3 Pursue the measures required to eliminate the social, economic, cultural, and political marginalization of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people when developing budgets and determining priorities.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Federal:

Alberta:

  • Alberta’s 2022 budget increased funding for Indigenous women’s initiatives — from $1.2 million to $2.1 million.

  • $1 million of this funding will support implementing some or all recommendations put forward by the joint working group to address murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls.

  • Meanwhile, Alberta’s government says that from June 2021 to June 2022, the Alberta Ministry of Indigenous Relations provided more than $979,000 in grants to “support initiatives to help stem the ongoing crisis of violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit+ people.”

Saskatchewan:

  • In November 2022, the province announced $400,000 in 2022-23 funding for a new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Community Response Fund — a program the province said would support projects that “build safety for Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit+ people, their families and communities.”

  • The province said it would fund at least 10 projects, for a maximum of $40,000 each. Communities and organizations will need to apply and compete for it.

  • The province’s 2022 progress report cites the 2021 Canada-Saskatchewan Early Learning and Child Care Agreement as an example of implementing Call for Justice 1.3, stating that a priority for 2022-23 would be to “engage with First Nations and Métis organizations to develop a plan for a co-ordinated system that reflects the needs of First Nations and Métis peoples in Saskatchewan.”

  • As of June 2023, no plan has been developed for a co-ordinated system, nor are there details regarding how it implements/addresses the parameters laid out in Call for Justice 1.3.

1.4 Ensure that Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people are represented in governance.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Since 2021, there have been a few notable leadership roles filled by Indigenous women or 2SLGBTQQIA at the national level, including the appointment of Mary Simon as Governor General and RoseAnne Archibald’s election as the first female national chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

But most levels of government do not appear to have taken overt or special measures to ensure that Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people are represented in governance and that their political rights are respected and upheld.

There also do not appear to have been overt government efforts led to expedite development of policies and procedures to protect Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people against sexism, homophobia, transphobia, and racism within political life — although there have been grassroots meetings to explore ways to support one another:

  • In November 2021, a group of Indigenous women leaders from across Canada met in Ottawa with Gov. Gen. Mary May Simon — an Inuk from Nunavik who was appointed in July 2021 — intended, in part, to find ways to best support each other and other First Nations, Inuit and Métis women who want to take leadership roles.

  • Included in the meeting were Grand Chief Mandy Gull-Masty, the first female grand chief of the Quebec Cree Nation, Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald, who was elected in July 2021, and Kahnawà:ke’s Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, who is also the first female leader of her nation and a member of the LGBTQ community.

  • In October 2022, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs elected Cathy Merrick as its first female grand chief.

  • In August 2021, the Nunavut government held a leadership forum to build capacity among Nunavummiut women. Funded by the federal government, 25 participants from 13 communities across the territory took part.

  • A 2022 diversity report from the business law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt found few of Canada’s leading corporations have adopted diversity targets for executive officer positions, specifically with respect to Indigenous people or those living with a disability. The report says it did not identify any companies that “disclosed that they had adopted targets for executive officers who are Indigenous or persons with a disability.”

1.5 Take all necessary measures to prevent, investigate, punish and compensate for violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

While some levels of government have taken some steps, none have taken all necessary measures to prevent, investigate, punish and compensate for violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

1.6 Eliminate jurisdictional gaps that result in the denial of services, or improperly regulated and delivered services, that address the marginalization of, and violence against, Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

None of the levels of governments have eliminated jurisdictional gaps and neglect when it comes to the delivery of services — specifically in mental health and addiction services, affordable housing, accessible education and cultural supports.

The federal government’s 2023 progress report on the MMIWG inquiry’s calls to action points to an MMIWG roundtable held in January 2023 — involving Indigenous leaders along with federal, provincial and territorial ministers — as progress on this call.

However, while the meeting resulted in several proposals, it did not result in concrete changes.

1.7 Establish a National Indigenous and Human Rights Ombudsperson and establish a National Indigenous and Human Rights Tribunal.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal government has not established a national Indigenous and human rights ombudsman — despite calls to do so from the federal ombudsman for victims of crime.

In January 2023, the federal government announced the appointment of Jennifer Moore Rattray as a ministerial special representative to provide advice and recommendations to create an Indigenous and human rights ombudsperson.

The announcement was made following a national roundtable with federal, provincial, territorial and Indigenous representatives on missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

Meanwhile, among provinces and territories, some individual Indigenous ombudsman offices have been created, albeit with limited scope.

  • In February 2022, the federal government announced funding in Saskatchewan for the First Nations Health Ombudsperson’s Office, to be established by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations. The office, which is the first of its kind, will be for First Nations people to bring forward discrimination complaints within Saskatchewan’s health-care system.

  • However, it is not nationally available, nor will it address complaints that are not health-care related.

  • In December 2022, the B.C. Ombudsperson announced the creation of “ombudsperson pathfinders” — described as “engagement specialists who are working to raise awareness of the Ombudsperson’s services in Indigenous communities across B.C.” The pathfinders themselves are not ombudspersons, however, nor are they all Indigenous.

  • In April 2022, the City of Edmonton committed to create an Indigenous ombudsman role. According to a city report, the ombudsman would “represent the interests of Indigenous families, survivors, and communities by investigating and addressing complaints of racism, discrimination, maladministration or violation of rights.”

1.8 Create specific and long-term funding to create and deliver prevention programs, education and awareness campaigns designed for Indigenous communities and families related to violence prevention and combating lateral violence.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some levels of government have funded some projects around either prevention and/or awareness, but none have provided core, sustained funding. Most is project- or campaign-specific.

Alberta:

  • In 2021-22, the Alberta government, in collaboration with Indigenous organizations, supported eight projects totalling $979,000 focused on initiatives that included supporting Indigenous women, families and survivors of violence; increasing awareness of Indigenous missing persons; and youth conversations on normalization of violence.

  • But most were program-specific, not core, sustained funding commitments.

Ontario:

  • In September 2022, the Anishinabek Police Service launched a social media campaign called “If You See It, Report It,” to encourage those living on First Nations to report violent incidents.

  • While the police service is funded, in part, by federal and provincial governments, the campaign is not, nor is there a dedicated, long-term plan for funding it.

Newfoundland and Labrador:

  • In January 2022, the provincial government committed $241,500 for 14 projects through the Indigenous Violence Prevention Grants Program. The grants fund organizations in their efforts to prevent violence against Indigenous women and children and to engage Indigenous men and boys in the prevention of violence.

  • However, the program is not new (it was previously referred to as the Aboriginal Violence Prevention Initiative), nor is it long term — grants are project-based. As well, organizations must apply and compete with one another to access the grants.

Nunavut:

  • In March 2021, the Law Society of Nunavut and Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada launched a public campaign to help raise awareness of different forms of abuse and where to get help, including legal, social and health options for those experiencing family violence. It was created with Inuit input from the ilinniapaa Skills Development Centre.

  • However, the campaign was neither long-term nor sustained. It was funded for one year as a stand-alone project.

1.9 Develop laws, policies, and public education campaigns to challenge the acceptance and normalization of violence.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

None of the governments have developed laws that challenge the acceptance and normalization of violence, specifically as it pertains to First Nations, Métis, Inuit and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

Most governments have created some public education campaigns to challenge the acceptance and normalization of violence, but they are limited in scope and funding.

  • In December 2022, the federal government launched “It’s Not Just,” a national campaign to raise youth awareness about gender-based violence. While the campaign includes references to violence against “Black and racialized women, women with disabilities, 2SLGBTQQIAI+ people, and newcomer women to Canada,” it is not specifically focused on violence toward Indigenous women.

  • In 2022, Women’s Shelters Canada led a national “More Than” campaign to raise awareness of gender-based violence. The campaign acknowledges some groups “that already experience barriers … are more vulnerable to violence than others,” but is not specifically targeted toward preventing violence against Indigenous women, girls or 2SLGBTQQIA people.

Saskatchewan:

  • In 2022, the Saskatchewan government launched the second phase of its multi-year “Face the Issue” public awareness campaign, which its 2022 progress report says “challenges beliefs that normalize interpersonal violence,” with an initial phase “designed to spark conversations, increase awareness of services, and focus on prevention.” The second phase is intended to focus on subtle forms of abuse, the province says. The campaign was translated into Cree and Dene and, as of June 2022, has had more than 2.2 million views, according to the progress report.

Manitoba:

  • In May 2022, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak and the Keewatin Tribal Council hosted an event as part of the Moose Hide Campaign, a national grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence toward women and children.

1.10 Create an independent mechanism to report on the implementation of the national inquiry’s calls for justice to Parliament, annually.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

As of January 2023, an independent mechanism has not been established.

The 2022 progress report on the implementation of the 231 calls for justice said that at that point, “no action has been taken on the creation of an independent national Indigenous oversight body.”

However, following a January 2023 round table, the federal government announced that Innovation 7, a First Nations organization based out of Pikwakanagan, Ont., had been chosen to develop recommendations for an oversight mechanism to enhance accountability and progress in ending violence toward Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.

1.11 Maintain and make easily accessible the national inquiry’s public record and website.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

There is a link to the MMMIWG report on the Library and Archives Canada website. While video of some “key moments” is available online, most testimony from the inquiry is not easily accessible online.

Culture

Calls for Justice for All Governments: Culture

SUMMARY:

Six of the seven calls for justice in the final report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls focused on elevating and protecting Indigenous culture are in progress.

The other — a call to create a permanent endowment fund to support Indigenous-led initiatives to access cultural knowledge — has not been started.

2.1 Acknowledge, recognize and protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples to their cultures and languages as constitutionally protected inherent rights.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

The federal government officially acknowledges that “Indigenous peoples have a special constitutional relationship with the Crown. This relationship, including existing Aboriginal and treaty rights, is recognized and affirmed in Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982.”

But those rights are not uniformly protected across the country and in different jurisdictions.

2.2 Recognize Indigenous languages as official languages, with the same status, recognition and protection provided to French and English, and make funds available to Indigenous Peoples to support work required to revitalize and restore Indigenous cultures and languages.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

  • French and English remain the only official languages of Canada. However, in 2019, the federal government passed the Indigenous Languages Act, which emphasizes the importance of preserving, revitalizing and strengthening Indigenous languages.

  • Inuktitut is an official language of Nunavut.

  • In July 2022, Nova Scotia officially proclaimed Mi’kmaw as Nova Scotia’s original language. The Mi’kmaw Language Act, which the province said is intended to “support efforts to protect and revitalize the language,” took effect in October 2022.

  • In November 2022, the federal government committed $39.4 million in funding to support Indigenous language revitalization in the territories.

2.3 Ensure that all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people are provided with access to their cultures and languages in order to restore, reclaim and revitalize their cultures and identities.

Governments must further ensure the rights of Indigenous children to retain and be educated in their Indigenous language, and must ensure access to immersion programs for children from preschool into post-secondary education.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some funds have been committed to cultural revitalization programs, but none are accessible to all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGTBQQIA people.

Further, while some governments offer some immersion programs, none have ensured equal access to immersion programs from preschool to post-secondary education.

Federal:

The 2021 budget announced $108.8 million over two years, starting in 2021 to 2022, to re-establish and revitalize Indigenous cultural spaces.

According to the federal government, the program was intended to specifically respond to Call to Justice 2.3, as well as promote Indigenous cultures and identities.

But the funding was not new — it was part of the Federal Pathway, the government of Canada’s contribution to the national action plan in response to the MMIWG inquiry’s report.

A federal government website last updated in January 2023 says 340 funding applications were received.

According to a federal government spokesperson, in the end, more than $120 million was delivered to 66 recipients across 11 provinces and territories. The additional funds came from “unallocated, internal departmental sources,” the spokesperson said.

Saskatchewan:

  • Saskatchewan’s 2022 progress report says in response to Call for Justice 2.3, early years family resource centres have begun to offer programming in Indigenous languages.

Manitoba:

  • In September 2022, 24 child-care facilities — most in Winnipeg — received a combined $300,000 through a provincial/federal government program to increase Indigenous-focused, cultural programming for children and education initiatives for staff.

2.4 Provide the resources required to preserve knowledge by digitizing interviews with knowledge keepers and language speakers. Support community-led Indigenous language and cultural programs through permanent, no-barrier funding and resources.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Regarding providing the necessary resources to digitize interviews with knowledge keepers and language speakers, some governments have funded projects, but none are permanent or provide all necessary resources. Most are project-based funds that grassroots and community-led organisations must apply for.

Federal funding has neither been specific to digitizing interviews with knowledge keepers nor permanent and sustained.

Federal:

As mentioned above, in 2021, the federal government announced $108.8 million over two years to re-establish and revitalize Indigenous cultural spaces.

While many of the projects funded are to preserve language and culture, the government does not cite any projects in its list of “showcased projects” that include digitizing of interviews.

Some of the projects included:

British Columbia:

  • In November 2022, the provincially funded First Peoples’ Cultural Council offered grants of up to $25,000 each for specific heritage projects, including digitizing oral histories by engaging “elders and knowledge keepers in sharing their stories,” and “documenting Indigenous laws, protocols and ways of knowing.”

  • In November 2021, the federal Department of Canadian Heritage committed $6.86 million to the First Peoples’ Cultural Council language program.

  • According to a council news release, the money will support “immersion strategies, language planning, resource development and more to support the revitalization of the 34 First Nations languages in B.C.”

Newfoundland and Labrador:

2.5 Create a permanent empowerment fund supporting Indigenous-led initiatives for Indigenous individuals, families, and communities to access cultural knowledge.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

As of June 2023, governments have not established a permanent empowerment fund.

2.6 Develop and implement an anti-racism and anti-sexism national action plan to end racist and sexualized stereotypes of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In December 2022, the federal government announced the creation of the anti-racism action program — where Indigenous organizations, provincial and territorial governments can apply for funding to support anti-racism initiatives.

But the program is project-based, and does not have an action plan.

The federal government launched its three-year anti-racism strategy in 2019. It was described by the government as “a $45-million investment that will take immediate steps in combating racism and discrimination.”

It has so far led to the creation of the anti-racism action program, which a federal government website says will fund selected applicants to support anti-racism projects centred around three themes: employment, justice and social participation.

The program will also prioritize projects that target online hate and promote digital literacy, the government says.

However, the anti-racism action program is not an action plan, nor does it address anti-sexism policies. It is also project-based (applicants must compete for funding) and therefore not universally accessible.

Provinces/territories:

Ontario, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Alberta have versions of anti-racism action plans — though most focus on guiding initiatives and principles, as opposed to concrete actions.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador’s 2022 MMIWG progress report cites the 2021 creation of a ministerial committee on anti-racism as an example of efforts to implement the 231 calls for justice. That committee is seeking input from the public, along with educators and researchers, on their experiences and on recommendations for stopping all forms of racism.

But critics say the committee does not have an action plan regarding what it will do with the findings and what measures it will take following consultations.

2.7 Fund Indigenous-led initiatives to improve the representation of Indigenous Peoples in media and pop culture.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In 2020, the federal government announced $40 million in funding over three years for the Indigenous Screen Office — a national, independent body that supports Indigenous screenwriters and storytellers.

The funding, however, was half of what the ISO requested and is scheduled to end in 2023-24.

As well, a media monitoring study conducted by University of Toronto students and released in April 2022 suggested there are continuing issues with the representation of Indigenous people in news media.

The study analyzed news coverage of the Wet’suwet’en and Coastal GasLink pipeline conflict by nine Canadian media outlets. The study concluded the outlets reported the issue differently, with only two of practising “more neutral and objective” reporting. It also found “a tendency by non-Indigenous people to assume that the Indigenous community is one and the same.”

Health and Wellness

Calls for Justice for All Governments: Health and Wellness

SUMMARY:

Most of these calls for justice — six out of seven — are not started, despite commitments to do so.

Indigenous health legislation — designed to enshrine and elevate the rights and equitable access to culturally appropriate health and wellness services — has not been created.

Governments have not ensured that all Indigenous communities are receiving immediate and necessary resources for permanent, no-barrier, preventative, accessible, holistic, wraparound services.

This is despite the fact that federal government research confirms Indigenous peoples continue to have reduced access to physical and mental health care compared to other Canadians.

3.1 Ensure the rights to health and wellness of Indigenous Peoples, and specifically of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people, are recognized and protected on an equitable basis.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

As of June 2023, the federal government has not created previously promised Indigenous health legislation — which was to formally align with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

What’s more, an August 2022 federal study found that Indigenous people continue to have reduced access to physical and mental health care compared to other Canadians. Further, it found the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated those disparities — particularly among First Nations persons living off reserve, Inuit and Métis persons.

In January 2021, the federal government announced ongoing consultations with Indigenous partners and the provinces and territories to co-develop distinctions-based Indigenous health legislation.

As of June 2023, that engagement remains “open.”

3.2 Provide adequate, stable, equitable and ongoing funding for Indigenous-centred and community-based health and wellness services that are accessible and culturally appropriate, and meet the health and wellness needs of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal government points to a $597.6-million commitment in the 2021 budget for a distinctions-based Indigenous mental health and wellness strategy as progress on this call.

However, distinctions-based health legislation is still being developed.

As well, the August 2022 federal study found that Indigenous people continue to face “unmet health service needs.”

3.3 Support First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities to call on elders, grandmothers and other knowledge keepers to establish community-based trauma-informed programs for survivors of trauma and violence.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some governments have supported programs that incorporate elders, grandmothers and knowledge keepers into trauma-informed programs. But most are not permanent or uniformly accessible in communities across the country, nor are they all mandated to incorporate elders, grandmothers and knowledge keepers.

In August 2021, the federal government announced $9.6 million in funding over three years for mental health, culture and emotional supports for residential school survivors and their families, as well as for those impacted by federal day schools. That funding was in addition to $13.4 million over five years previously announced in the 2021 budget.

The federal government also promised a further $107 million in 2021-22 to support the expansion of these services. This expansion was to allow more people to access the Indian Residential Schools Resolution Health Supports Program, missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls health and cultural supports, and federal day schools health and cultural supports.

However, the funding is not core funding, nor is it sustained. Successful applicants would receive the funding up to March 2022.

3.4 Ensure all Indigenous communities receive resources for the establishment of sustainable, permanent, no-barrier, preventative, accessible and holistic wraparound services, including mobile trauma and addictions recovery teams to be paired with other essential services such as mental health services and sexual exploitation and trafficking services.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Some governments have provided resources for the establishment of some services. None, however, have ensured that all Indigenous communities are receiving immediate and equitable access to these services.

What’s more, no governments have committed to permanent funding of those services that are in place.

The federal government cites, in response to this call for justice, its commitment to co-develop distinctions-based Indigenous health legislation. As of June 2023, that is still in development.

There have also been some provincial commitments.

New Brunswick:

  • In its 2022 MMIWG progress report, the New Brunswick government cites the expansion of its Aboriginal Domestic Violence Outreach Program as an example of fulfilling the inquiry report’s calls for justice.

  • That program — which offers support to women in First Nations communities and off-community in the Miramichi region who are living in or fleeing abusive environments — expanded from serving three communities to 11, the 2022 report said.

  • But the program was not a response to the MMIWG report — it was launched in 2017 as a five-year pilot program.

  • What’s more, critics say funding for programs to support those fleeing intimate partner violence has not, for the most part, increased in more than 15 years.

  • New Brunswick’s 2022 progress report also cites a commitment to improve the provision of community-based mental health and addiction services to First Nations communities, on and off-reserve. However, critics say urgently needed improvements to mental health supports for Indigenous youth have not happened.

Saskatchewan:

Newfoundland and Labrador:

Ontario:

Manitoba:

3.5 Establish culturally competent and responsive crisis response teams in all communities and regions to meet the immediate needs of an Indigenous person, family and/or community after a traumatic event, alongside ongoing support.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Some governments have established crisis response teams, but none are available in all communities and regions.

Funding has, however, been committed that may support this initiative.

In May 2023, the federal government announced $95.8 million in funding over five years, and $20.4 million annually after that, to support families of missing and murdered Indigenous people and Indigenous victims of crime.

Programs to be funded include an initiative that aims to ensure better access to Indigenous-led victim services and supports, the federal government says.

In February 2022, the Southern Chiefs’ Organization in Manitoba announced plans to launch a mobile crisis response unit, working with knowledge keepers and elders to provide culturally appropriate crisis intervention support in First Nations communities.

In May 2022, the First Nations Health Authority in British Columbia partnered with KUU-US, a crisis line operated by and for Indigenous people, to expand services throughout all of B.C. Crisis line operators provide referrals to both cultural and western support systems.

In July 2022, the City of Toronto launched its year-long Indigenous-led crisis response pilot program.

3.6 Ensure equality in the funding of services for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people, as well as equality for Indigenous-run health services.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

As of June 2023, there is not substantive equality in the funding or delivery of services for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people, nor substantive equality for Indigenous-run health services, as indicated by the August 2022 federal study that looked at how Indigenous people’s health care was impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As well, jurisdictional gaps in services continue to act as barriers to equitable health care.

While the federal government has announced ongoing consultations to co-develop legislation that could inform permanent funding for equitable health-care delivery and address jurisdictional gaps in service provision, that engagement remains “open.

The federal 2022 budget also committed $4 billion over six years to ensure First Nations children receive the support they need through Jordan’s Principle, in an effort to eliminate jurisdictional disputes in service.

That same year, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal rejected rejected Ottawa’s $20-billion offer to compensate First Nations children and families harmed by the discriminatory on-reserve child welfare system, including children and caregivers who were denied essential health-care services due to jurisdictional gaps and disputes in service. In April 2023, Assembly of First Nations delegates endorsed a $23.4-billion revised agreement.

In February 2021, the Yellowhead Institute released a report citing jurisdictional gaps as continued deterrents to equitable health care for First Nations and Inuit communities.

The report states that due to “ongoing and deadly systemic racism within health care,” Indigenous people “continue to face conditions … worsened by already existing negative determinants of health, in this case due to colonialism.”

It also cites multiple jurisdictional gaps in a “patchwork” of 15 different health-care systems “divided between the provinces, territories, the federally funded Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program for First Nations and Inuit, and finally, limited Métis programs via Indigenous Services Canada.”

3.7 Provide continual and accessible healing programs and support for all children of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people and their family members, and specifically, the permanent establishment of a fund akin to the Aboriginal Healing Foundation and related funding.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Funding has, however, been committed that may support this initiative.

As mentioned above, in May 2023, the federal government announced $95.8 million over five years and $20.4 million annually after that to support families of missing and murdered Indigenous people and Indigenous victims of crime.

That funding is scheduled to begin rolling out in 2023-24.

Previously, the federal, provincial and territorial governments have contributed funding to some healing programs. But none of the funding was permanent and most was project-based.

In the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years, the federal government funded 20 selected programs through a federal program to support MMIWG families and survivors.

According to the government website, the projects chosen were to support “the healing journeys of individual Indigenous family members and survivors who have missing or lost loved ones due to violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.”

But the funding was limited, project-specific and not uniformly accessible.

Security

Calls for Justice for All Governments: Human Security

SUMMARY:

Half of these calls for justice, which speak to the basic needs of shelter, health care and security, have not been started.

For example, no government has committed the funding required to create enough affordable housing units, particularly in remote or northern communities.

This is despite the fact that the international rights organization Human Rights Watch singled out Canada’s perpetual systemic racism towards Indigenous peoples, noting the continued health crisis for Indigenous communities and lack of access to basic needs, like clean drinking water.

There is some progress on four of the calls for justice. The governments of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta, for example, have tabled or passed legislation designed to better protect survivors of human trafficking.

4.1 Uphold the social and economic rights of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people by ensuring that Indigenous peoples have services and infrastructure that meet their social and economic needs. All governments must immediately ensure that Indigenous peoples have access to safe housing, clean drinking water and adequate food.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

As of June 2023, governments have not ensured that Indigenous people have equitable access to safe housing, clean drinking water and adequate food — leading a world-renowned human rights agency to single out Canada’s treatment of Indigenous Peoples.

As well, in November 2022, Canada’s auditor general criticized the government for its continued failure to ensure emergency preparedness in First Nations and Inuit communities across the country.

And in March 2022, a report to the federal government’s standing committee on Indigenous and northern affairs on the continued housing crisis in Nunavut prompted a federal member of Parliament to refer to it as a “colossal humanitarian failure.”

Furthermore, while some governments have funded projects (see below), none of the funding commitments are permanent, nor are they equitable across Canada.

Federal:

  • A January 2023 report by Human Rights Watch said “structural and systemic discrimination against Indigenous peoples has led to widespread abuses that persist across Canada,” including inadequate access to safe drinking water, which “continues to pose a major public health concern in many Indigenous communities and impede efforts to advance Indigenous rights in Canada.”

  • In June 2022, the National Indigenous Feminist Housing Working Group filed a human rights claim against the federal government, detailing key housing rights violations affecting rights to culture, health, security and justice.

  • In November 2022, a report from Canada’s auditor general criticized the federal government’s performance in helping Indigenous communities prepare for natural disasters.

    • Auditor General Karen Hogan told a House of Commons committee she was the third auditor general to flag concerns about the federal approach to the issue, which her report concludes is more reactive than proactive.

    • Her report said the government cannot even identify which of the hundreds of First Nations across the country are the least equipped to handle natural disasters. Such an analysis would allow Indigenous Services Canada to target its spending and ensure that communities have the infrastructure in place to mitigate the effects of floods or fires, the report says.

  • A federal government website states that from April 16 to the end of 2022, $3 billion in spending had been targeted to support infrastructure projects related to water and wastewater. However, that funding is not new — it was money initially committed in the 2016 federal budget. What’s more, the work is not complete. As of May 2023, 31 long-term drinking water advisories remained in effect in 27 communities.

  • Regarding housing, the 2021 federal budget promised $195 million over three years to support urban and rural Indigenous service delivery organizations.

  • A federal government website says the urban component of the fund “provides capital infrastructure support specifically targeted to improving … facilities for urban Indigenous peoples.” As a result, in May 2022, the federal government announced $78.6 million in Indigenous infrastructure spending for projects expected to include water system upgrades, the construction of cultural and community facilities, and building new homes.

Provincial/territorial:

  • Saskatchewan’s 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report cites its 2021 federal-provincial child-care agreement as an example of implementing Call for Justice 4.1, stating that a key priority for 2022-23 would be “to engage with First Nations and Métis organizations to develop a plan for a co-ordinated system that reflects the needs of First Nations and Métis peoples in Saskatchewan.”

  • In July 2021, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami — the national organization that represents Inuit in Canada — released a food security strategy that is called the “first road map” to lay out Inuit-driven solutions to the issue.

  • In April 2022, the federal government and province of Prince Edward Island announced funding for four housing projects that would build 15 rapid/modular homes in Scotchfort No. 4 reserve and Lennox Island First Nation.

4.2 Recognize Indigenous Peoples’ right to self-determination in the pursuit of economic social development. Support and resource economic and social progress and development on an equitable basis, as these measures are required to uphold the human dignity, life, liberty and security of Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

This support must come with long-term, sustainable funding designed to meet the needs and objectives as defined by Indigenous Peoples and communities.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal government has passed legislation that would begin the process of bringing Canadian law into alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People (UNDRIP).

The federal government says that review of laws will be guided by several principles, including respect for “the inherent rights of Indigenous peoples.”

An action plan, which must be developed by June 2023 under the legislation, is still in the draft stage.

As well, in July 2021, the federal government created a task force to review and modernize the Employment Equity Act. An update on the federal government’s website says the task force was expected to deliver its report to the minister in the spring of 2023.

And as previously mentioned, the federal government also faces a June 2022 human rights claim from the National Indigenous Feminist Housing Working Group, and has been criticzed by Human Rights Watch for perpetual systemic racism toward Indigenous peoples.

4.3 Support programs and services for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people in the sex industry to promote their safety and security. These programs must be designed and delivered in partnership with people who have lived experience in the sex industry and have stable, long-term funding.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

There are some government-funded programs and services for Indigenous women and girls in the sex industry.

But most of the funding is for programs or projects that have not been designed and delivered in partnership with people who have lived experience, nor are they all targeted specifically for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

Most of the proposed legislation created to add extra protections has not been implemented.

As well, the programs are not universally accessible — there are currently few services available for survivors in remote and Inuit communities.

In May 2019, the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking — a national, non-profit advocacy organization — launched the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline, which connects victims and survivors of human trafficking to law enforcement, emergency shelters, transition housing, long-term supports and counsellors. It offers support in 200 languages, including 27 Indigenous languages. The hotline was funded in part by the federal government, which pledged $14.5 million over five years to get the project off the ground.

In September 2019, the federal government announced the launch of a new national strategy to combat human trafficking. Retired RCMP assistant commissioner and member of the Mohawks of Kanesatake Shirley Cuillierrier was appointed special adviser on human trafficking, tasked with overseeing the strategy’s implementation plan.

The strategy replaced a 2012 human trafficking plan. As of June 2023, most of the initiatives laid out in the new strategy have not been completed or implemented.

Since 2019, different governments have tabled legislation to protect survivors of sexual exploitation. But these changes do not include programming, nor are there indications they were designed by, or would be delivered by, people with lived experience in the sex industry.

In May 2020, Alberta passed the Protecting Survivors of Human Trafficking Act. The act was created to, among other things, make it easier for survivors to get protection orders and allow survivors to sue traffickers.

The Manitoba government introduced legislation in 2022 with changes it said would strengthen human trafficking and sexual exploitation laws. The changes mandate hotels and temporary accommodations, as well as drivers of taxis and ride-hailing services such as Uber, to immediately report suspected human trafficking to police.

In April 2021, the B.C. government, with funding from the federal government, announced plans to complete cellphone connectivity along a stretch of highway known as the Highway of Tears. Barb Ward-Burkitt, executive director of the Prince George Native Friendship Centre, said it was essential to prevent violence against Indigenous women and girls and ensure “they are safe to travel anywhere in our province, but especially between communities along Highway 16.”

In April 2020, the Ontario Native Women’s Association announced an expansion of its Courage for Change program, which its website says was established to support “Indigenous women and girls at risk, currently involved in, or a survivor of human trafficking,” with a specific focus on exploited youth and getting them “the services and tools they need to exit.” The program is funded by the Ontario government’s Indigenous-Led Initiatives Fund.

4.4 Provide supports and resources for educational, training and employment opportunities for all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people. These programs must be available within all Indigenous communities.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

There are some government-funded supports and resources for educational, training, and employment opportunities for all Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people. But most of the programs are not available within all Indigenous communities.

The federal government also says that its 2021 budget bill included amendments to the Public Service Employment Act “that aim to strengthen diversity and inclusion, and address biases and barriers faced by equity-seeking groups.”

affirm their commitment to better reflect diversity in the workforce. The bill

Saskatchewan’s 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report cites continued initiatives “designed to support women in their healing journey through increased access to relevant supports and training opportunities,” including “supporting entrepreneurial training in correctional centres for female inmates,” as an example of addressing Call for Justice 4.4. The province also cites its 2021 federal-provincial child-care agreement as an example of implementing this call.

In April 2021, the Manitoba government announced more than $600,000 in funding for a partnership with the Manitoba Construction Sector Council to deliver training for Indigenous women in four northern and remote communities in high-demand trades skills, such as framing and wastewater installation.

Qualified applicants in the province can also get funding for the Indigenous Skills & Employment Training program through Manitoba Moon Voices, a provincial partner to the Native Women’s Association of Canada. The training program, which receives provincial and federal funding, offers training support for Indigenous women and gender diverse people to “help them achieve economic independence.”

But applicants must qualify for funding, which is not long term, and applicants may be required to leave their communities to access the training.

4.5 Establish a guaranteed annual livable income for all Canadians, including Indigenous Peoples, to meet all their social and economic needs.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Although there have been discussions around a basic income from political parties and some levels of government, as of June 2023, government has not implemented a guaranteed annual livable income program for all Canadians.

4.6 Immediately commence construction of new housing and the provision of repairs for existing housing to meet the housing needs of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people, and ensure they have access to housing that is safe, appropriate to geographic and cultural needs, and available wherever they reside.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Construction of new housing did not immediately commence following the MMIWG report’s 2019 release, although governments have committed some funding to housing projects.

The federal 2022 budget proposed $4 billion in funding over seven years to reduce the housing crisis in First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

But critics say the funding falls far short and is less than one-tenth of what’s required.

The 2022 budget proposed funding to accelerate work in closing Indigenous housing gaps as follows:

  • $2.4 billion over five years to support First Nations housing on reserves (including, with the province of Prince Edward Island, funding for four housing projects to build 15 rapid homes/modular homes in Scotchfort No. 4 reserve and Lennox Island First Nation).

  • $565 million over five years to support housing in First Nations self-governing and modern treaty holders communities.

  • $845 million over seven years to support housing in Inuit communities (including funding for 101 supportive housing units in Nunavut).

  • $190 million over seven years for housing in Métis communities.

However, the Assembly of First Nations’ response states that the national advocacy organization conducted a thorough analysis of First Nations housing needs, identifying a required investment of $44 billion over 10 years.

As well, the National Indigenous Feminist Housing Working Group filed a human rights claim against the federal government, detailing key housing rights violations affecting rights to culture, health, security and justice.

Funding for housing projects, including some specifically targeted to Indigenous people, has been promised through the federal government’s rapid housing initiative, introduced in the 2022 budget. Projects in Toronto, Winnipeg and Thunder Bay, Ont., are among those announced specifically focused on Indigenous housing.

There have also been some territorial/provincial initiatives. In 2021, the government of Yukon committed $1 million from its Housing Initiatives Fund (on top of $15 million in federal funding) to turn the High Country Inn in Whitehorse into 55 new supportive housing units for “Yukoners who are in uncertain housing situations, who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, or who are living in temporary shelters,” the territory’s 2022 MMIWG progress report says. Up to 50 per cent will be allocated to women and 75 per cent to Indigenous people. As of early 2023, that work was still in progress.

4.7 Support the establishment and long-term sustainable funding of Indigenous-led low-barrier shelters, safe spaces, transition homes, second- stage housing and services for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people. Ensure that shelters, transitional housing, second-stage housing and services are appropriate to cultural needs, and available wherever Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people reside.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In 2020, the federal government committed $724 million to support Indigenous women and girls facing gender-based violence, in part through the creation of shelters and transitional homes.

More than half of the money was designated for building shelters and transitional homes across Canada. The rest was earmarked to fund the running of those shelters.

But as of May 2023, much of that funding had not been spent.

In May 2023, the federal government announced funding of up to $103 million for construction and operational support of at least 178 new shelter and transitional units in 21 communities across the country as part of the $724-million violence prevention strategy. However, that funding is neither long-term nor guaranteed to be sustainable, as per the call for justice.

Further, the federal government is scaling back approximately $145 million in funding previously provided to shelters during the pandemic in September 2023.

Provincial/territorial:

  • In April 2021, the Quebec government said it would add $223 million to a previously announced $200-million five-year plan to increase spaces in emergency women’s shelters.

  • New Brunswick’s 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report cites the province’s expansion of its Aboriginal Domestic Violence Outreach Program as an example of fulfilling calls for justice. That program — which offers support to women in First Nations communities and off-community in the Miramichi region who are living in or fleeing abusive environments — expanded from serving three communities to 11, the 2022 report said.

  • But the program was not a response to the MMIWG report — it was launched in 2017 as a five-year pilot program.

  • As well, New Brunswick advocates have previously said funding for transitional housing/supports for women fleeing domestic violence has not increased in years.

  • In 2022, Kitikmeot Friendship Society announced it would open a transitional home for women in Cambridge Bay, Nunavut. The home, supported by federal and territorial funding, offers housing to help women transition out of domestic violence and/or homelessness.

4.8 Ensure that adequate plans and funding are put into place for safe and affordable transit and transportation services and infrastructure for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people living in remote or rural communities. Plans and funding should take into consideration ways to increase safe public transit and address the lack of commercial transit, as well as special accommodations for fly-in, northern and remote communities.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

In June 2022, a federally funded research report determined there is a dearth of safe access to transportation, especially in western provinces and particularly impacting Indigenous women, girls and 2SLBGTQQAA peoples.

A lack of accessible public transit, including between communities, and safety concerns about public transit are “connected to the well-documented crisis of murdered and missing Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit plus people in Canada,” the report said.

That gap in service “is something that threatens the safety of Indigenous women and two-spirit plus people.”

The report notes that the 2021 closure of Greyhound’s remaining Canadian bus routes (after the 2018 closure of Western Canada routes) exacerbated the problem. It calls for governments to create a national public transportation network, developed in collaboration with “Indigenous women and two-spirit plus people or their affiliated organizations and communities, and be centred on their needs.”

Meanwhile, in August 2022, the federal government announced funding to support continued access to fly-in service to remote communities in Nunavut.

While the $2.8 million in funding was new, it does not improve or expand the services. Instead, it is a continuation of funding at levels that, to date, have been deemed insufficient.

In Manitoba, the 2023 provincial budget committed more than $420 million to improve or upgrade northern airports, railways and roads. But those improvements have not begun. Funding is to be spread out over five years.

Justice

Calls for Justice for All Governments: Justice

SUMMARY:

Two of these 25 calls for justice are complete.

As per Call for Justice 5.20, Indigenous-specific provisions of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act (sections 79 to 84.1) have been implemented, and a deputy commissioner for Indigenous corrections has been appointed, as per Call for Justice 5.23.

The remaining calls are in varying degrees of progress or have not been started.

5.1 Implement the recommendations in relation to the Canadian justice system in previous reports from the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (1996) and the Aboriginal Justice Inquiry of Manitoba (1991).

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

As of June 2023, no government has fully implemented all of the recommendations in those reports.

In November 2022, the federal government announced it was launching “engagement efforts,” led by Justice Canada, to determine how to create an Indigenous justice system — a key recommendation in the above-mentioned reports.

However, the release and implementation of the Indigenous justice system will not occur until after engagement efforts are concluded in 2024.

In January 2023, Justice Minister David Lametti announced $1.5 million in federal funding over three years to help Métis nation governments develop an Indigenous justice strategy.

5.2 Review and amend the Criminal Code to eliminate definitions of offences that minimize the culpability of the offender.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In June 2022, the federal government introduced and passed amendments to the Criminal Code to ensure that people who voluntarily become extremely intoxicated can be held legally responsible for their actions while in that state.

The federal government has also faced criticism over the Protection of Communities and Exploited Persons Act, enacted in 2014, with some arguing it disproportionately criminalizes Indigenous women involved in the sex trade. The legislation faced a Supreme Court challenge last year, with some arguing sex workers are not protected under the current laws.

However, repealing the act — which holds offenders who purchase sex from women and girls, including Indigenous women and girls, or profit from the sale of it accountable — would be contrary to this call, which asks for culpability to be increased.

5.3 Review and reform the law about sexualized violence and intimate partner violence, utilizing the perspectives of feminist and Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

There have been several revisions to existing laws about sexualized violence.

In addition to the previously mentioned 2022 Criminal Code amendments regarding intoxication and legal responsibility, in July 2022, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that people who don’t wear condoms during sex after being told to by their sexual partners can be convicted of sexual assault.

In June 2022, the Supreme Court of Canada released a decision upholding 2018 Criminal Code reforms that both restrict an accused person’s ability to rely on their accuser’s private records and expand the right of the accuser to participate in court applications that decide when and how their private information can be used at trial.

Before the reforms, defence counsel could surprise a survivor during cross-examination with their own private records — a tactic used to support prejudicial or stereotypical ways of thinking about the survivor’s testimony.

Also, in May 2021, changes to the Judges Act and Criminal Code received royal assent.

The changes to the Judges Act mean that in order to be eligible for appointment to a provincial superior court, candidates must agree to participate in continuing education on sexual assault law and social context, which includes systemic racism and systemic discrimination.

The Criminal Code amendments require judges to put their reasons on the record or in writing when they rule on sexual assault cases.

5.4 Transform Indigenous policing from its current state as a mere delegation to an exercise in self-governance and self-determination over policing, replacing the federal government’s First Nations Policing Program with a new legislative and funding framework. Indigenous police services must be equitably funded, and there must be civilian oversight bodies with jurisdiction to audit Indigenous police services and to investigate claims of police misconduct.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

As of June 2023, a new legislative and funding framework has not been created.

In its 2021 budget, the federal Liberal government promised more than $850 million over a five-year period to support police and safety services in Indigenous communities, including more than $43 million for co-developing legislation that would recognize First Nations policing as an essential service.

In September 2022, the Public Safety department released a report detailing highlights from consultations with First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities regarding possible legislation to support establishing more First Nations police services. However, the report noted discussions were continuing.

5.5 We call upon all governments to fund the provision of policing services within Indigenous communities in northern and remote areas in a manner that ensures that those services meet the safety and justice needs of the communities and that the quality of policing services is equitable to that provided to non-Indigenous Canadians.

This must include faster access to major crime units for remote and northern communities, and developing capacity for tools and techniques to investigate sexualized violence, including tools for the collection of physical evidence, such as sexual assault kits, and specialized and trauma-informed questioning techniques.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

A 2020-21 federal review of policing in remote and Inuit communities revealed that chronic underfunding and time-limited policing agreements have negatively impacted accessibility of services.

The review found that one-third of eligible communities do not have access to policing services funded through the federal First Nations and Inuit Policing Program.

But while the federal government increased funding for policing in Indigenous communities in its 2021 budget, the review recommended alternative funding agreements need to be investigated.

In November 2022, the federal government announced an expansion of the policing program into Nunavut, which means that new RCMP officers will be hired to work in several communities in the territory. The cost will be split between the federal and territorial government.

But the agreement does not include a mandate to strengthen or improve capacity to better investigate sexualized violence, nor will it address long-term funding needs.

In September 2022, the Siksika Nation in Alberta reached a deal with the provincial and federal governments to reinstate the First Nation’s police service after 20 years, transitioning from RCMP policing services to a self-administered police service.

But the transition will take several years. There is no commitment to increased police presence in remote communities, nor does the agreement include a mandate to strengthen or improve capacity to better investigate sexualized violence.

In northwestern Ontario, provincial police officers said they had developed new training that could improve the response of officers across Canada when handling reports from survivors of sexual violence. However, the training is not mandatory, although developers say it should be.

In April 2021, the B.C. government, with funding from the federal government, announced plans to complete cellphone connectivity along a stretch of highway known as the Highway of Tears. Barb Ward-Burkitt, executive director of the Prince George Native Friendship Centre, said it was essential to prevent violence against Indigenous women and girls and ensure “they are safe to travel anywhere in our province, but especially between communities along Highway 16.”

5.6 Develop an enhanced, holistic, comprehensive approach for the provision of support to Indigenous victims of crime and families and friends of Indigenous murdered or missing persons.

That must include guaranteed access to financial support and meaningful and appropriate trauma care for victims of crime and traumatic incidents, funding for and provision of adequate and reliable culturally relevant and accessible victim services, legislated paid leave and disability benefits for victims of crime or traumatic events, and guaranteed access to independent legal services must be provided throughout court processes.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

The majority of the requirements in this call for justice have not been implemented.

However, in May 2023, the federal government announced $95.8 million in funding over five years, and $20.4 million annually after that, to support families of missing and murdered Indigenous people and Indigenous victims of crime.

That announcement included funding to expand family information liaison units and to provide access to Indigenous-led victim services and supports.

There have also been some limited funding commitments and policy changes in some regions.

  • In 2021-22, the Alberta government, in collaboration with Indigenous organizations, supported eight projects totalling $979,000 focused on initiatives that included supporting Indigenous women, families and survivors of violence. But most were program-specific, not core, sustained funding commitments.

  • Saskatchewan’s 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report cites the work done through the province’s family information liaison unit as addressing this call for justice. The federally funded unit helps MMIWG families connect with agencies who can provide information about their loved ones. However, that unit was created prior to the MMIWG report.

  • In April 2021, the Manitoba government announced two dozen community organizations would receive a total of $6.4 million to develop programs that help victims of crime.

  • In a 2022 news release, the federal government said nearly $3.6 million of funding over five fiscal years, starting in April 2021, was being provided to Manitoba through a federal victims’ fund. That funding was earmarked to enhance support to victims under the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights, reduce court-related costs for victims, and provide dedicated trauma-informed spaces for victims and families to use when at court.

  • The Northwest Territories’ 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report cites an emergency fund for victims of violent crimes — which can cover expenses like travel costs, emergency child care or emergency medical care — as an example of progress made in implementing the inquiry’s calls for justice. This fund is financed by the federal government, but is not long-term and applicants must apply for funding.

  • In March 2021, the Nunavut and federal governments announced funding to create positions for two lawyers to support victims of sexual assault and family violence. The lawyers would work with the territory’s Legal Services Board, which also said it would offer information workshops on family violence.

  • As well, Nunavut’s Department of Justice received funding from the federal Justice Department for a family information liaison unit, which provides services and support to families affected by MMIWG, according to the territory’s progress report. In February 2023, the federal government announced renewed and ongoing support for family liaison units.

  • In March 2021, the Law Society of Nunavut and Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada launched a public campaign to help raise awareness of different forms of abuse and where to get help, including legal, social and health options for those experiencing family violence. It was created with Inuit input from the ilinniapaa Skills Development Centre. However, the campaign was neither long-term nor sustained. It was funded for one year as a stand-alone project.

  • In a June 2022 news release, the Yukon government cited parts of Call for Justice 5.6 as a priority moving forward, and noted the territory’s intent to establish a trust fund for MMIWG families and survivors. As of June 2023, that trust fund has not been established.

5.7 Establish robust and well-funded Indigenous civilian police oversight bodies in all jurisdictions, which must include representation of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people, inclusive of diverse Indigenous cultural backgrounds.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Some governments have civilian police oversight bodies, but none have created an Indigenous civilian police oversight body.

5.8 Provincial and territorial governments must enact missing persons legislation.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Most provinces have missing persons legislation. Some legislation was enacted after the MMIWG report was released.

Legislation in some other jurisdictions — like the Northwest Territories and Yukon — is in progress.

Missing persons legislation exists in:

Yukon’s Missing Persons Act received assent in 2017 but as of June 2023 is not yet in force.

In June 2021, legislation was passed in Quebec that allows Indigenous families to get information about children who died or went missing between the 1950s and 1990s after being taken to receive medical care.

In June and July 2022, the government of the Northwest Territories held public consultations on developing missing persons legislation. As of June 2023, results from the engagement survey have not been released, nor has an action plan/timeline been established to enact the missing persons legislation.

5.9 Ensure protection orders are available, accessible, promptly issued and effectively serviced and resourced to protect the safety of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

While protection orders are ostensibly available in most jurisdictions, many are not immediately accessible, promptly issued and/or effectively serviced and resourced — specifically and especially when it comes to the safety of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people in remote or vulnerable settings.

In August 2021, the Law Commission of Ontario began to research why protection orders are “not working effectively to prevent femicide and intimate partner violence.” That research was being done in consultation with survivor communities and Indigenous organizations. As of June 2023, results of that research have not been released.

Also in 2021, a report by the Northwest Territories YWCA, with funding from the RCMP’s domestic violence initiative fund, found protection orders failed Indigenous women in crisis, particularly in a number of the territory’s smaller communities that don’t have police to enforce them.

5.10 Recruit and retain more Indigenous justices of the peace, and expand their jurisdictions to match that of the Nunavut justice of the peace.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

A few governments (including British Columbia and Ontario) have recruited Indigenous justices of the peace, but their numbers remain minimal.

5.11 Increase accessibility to meaningful and culturally appropriate justice practices by expanding restorative justice programs and Indigenous Peoples’ courts.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

As of August 2022, eight provinces or territories have a version of Indigenous (or Gladue) courts. Some, including Alberta, have also expanded services since the 2019 MMIWG report.

In its 2022 MMIWG progress report, New Brunswick cites its continuation of the Awakening Cultural Identity and Spirituality program within its Crime Prevention Branch as a response to the calls for justice. The voluntary program links traditional elders with adult offenders who request culturally distinct services for reintegration.

5.12 Increase Indigenous representation in all Canadian courts, including within the Supreme Court of Canada.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In August 2022, the federal government nominated Michelle O’Bonsawin to the Supreme Court of Canada, making her the first Indigenous person to serve on Canada’s highest court.

But some legal experts say the court, which currently has nine members, should have at least two more Indigenous judges, even if that meant expanding the size of the court.

Meanwhile, only a few provinces, such as Alberta, have expanded services that have increased Indigenous representation in the court process.

5.13 Expand and adequately resource legal aid programs in order to ensure that Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people have access to justice and meaningful participation in the justice system.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal government has committed funding to assess ways to develop agreements and systems that would lead to expanded and improved access to legal aid programs, but it has not led to action.

In December 2020, the federal government committed $8.1 million to develop administration of justice agreements with Indigenous communities to strengthen community-based justice systems and support self-determination.

The federal government also announced in late 2022 it was launching “engagement efforts,” led by Justice Canada, to determine how to create an Indigenous justice system. However, the release and implementation of the Indigenous justice system will not occur until after engagement efforts are concluded in 2024.

5.14 Evaluate the impact of mandatory minimum sentences with respect to the sentencing and over-incarceration of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people, and take appropriate action to address their over-incarceration.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In November 2022, following a report that evaluated the impact of them, mandatory minimum sentences were repealed for 20 offences.

But critics say the amendments do not go far enough, and are not what the federal Liberal government originally promised.

In December 2021, the federal government tabled legislation that would remove minimum penalties for 14 of the 67 offences in the Criminal Code that currently carry them — 13 for firearms offences and one for a tobacco offence — and six minimum penalties for offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

In March 2022, the Parliamentary Budget Officer released a report that examined the impact of mandatory minimum penalties.

The report determined, in part, that they disproportionately impact people of colour and Indigenous persons.

According to the federal government, the proportion of Indigenous offenders imprisoned for an offence punishable by a mandatory penalty almost doubled between 2007-08 and 2016-17, from 14 per cent to 26 per cent.

The legislation, Bill C-5, received royal assent in November 2022.

But critics note the vast majority of minimum penalties remain, meaning Indigenous people and people of colour will continue to be disproportionately impacted.

5.15 Consider Gladue reports as a right and resource them appropriately, and create national standards for Gladue reports, including strength-based reporting.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

In December 2020, the federal government committed $49 million to support the implementation of Gladue principles in the mainstream justice system, in order to help reduce the overrepresentation of Indigenous Peoples in the criminal justice and correctional systems.

But as of June 2023, no national standards have been implemented, nor have they been resourced equitably and fully across all jurisdictions throughout the country.

Of the $49 million funding, $10 million was to support projects informed by Gladue principles focused on educating justice professionals and changing justice system structures, policies and practices. Gladue principles encourage courts to consider the systemic or background factors that may have played a part in bringing an Indigenous person in contact with the justice system.

But parties had to compete for funding. Furthermore, as of January 2023, national standards have not been implemented.

In 2022, a Carleton University student’s master’s thesis examining the status of Gladue principles determined that not only have national standards not been created, but that not enough research has been done to determine how best to implement them.

Some governments, such as the Northwest Territories’, continue to review how best to implement them.

5.16 Provide community-based and Indigenous-specific options for sentencing.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some jurisdictions offer community-based or Indigenous-specific options for sentencing. But they are not equitable across the country, nor are they equitable across all jurisdictions throughout the country.

Meanwhile, a federal plan to implement Gladue principles — which include Indigenous-specific options for sentencing — has not been implemented.

5.17 Evaluate the impacts of Gladue principles and Section 718.2(e) of the Criminal Code on sentencing equity as it relates to violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

In spite of the $49 million committed to support the implementation of Gladue principles previously mentioned, governments have not evaluated the impacts of Gladue principles and Section 718.2(e) of the Criminal Code, which is a direction “to use restraint in respect to imprisonment” and use alternatives whenever “reasonable in the circumstances,” according to a Justice Department review.

5.18 Consider violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people as an aggravating factor at sentencing, and amend the Criminal Code accordingly, with the passage and enactment of Bill S-215.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

In April 2019, B S-215 — An Act To Amend The Criminal Code (Sentencing For Violent Offences Against Indigenous Women), introduced by Sen. Lillian Dyck in late 2015 — was defeated in the second reading.

The bill would have amended the Criminal Code to make being an Indigenous female victim an aggravating circumstance for the offences of murder, assault and sexual assault. As of June 2023, it has not been reintroduced.

Currently, Section 718.04 of the Criminal Code requires the court to give primary consideration to the objectives of denunciation and deterrence when sentencing a person for an offence involving abuse of a person “who is vulnerable because of personal circumstances,” including because the person is Indigenous and female.

In May 2022, a Manitoba Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal of an 18-year sentence for a man convicted of manslaughter in the death of his partner, who was Indigenous.

His appeal argued that the trial judge erred by overemphasizing his victim’s “vulnerability as an Indigenous woman.” The appeal determined the trial judge had correctly interpreted Section 718.04 of the Criminal Code and the sentence was appropriate.

5.19 Include cases where there is a pattern of intimate partner violence and abuse as murder in the first degree under Section 222 of the Criminal Code.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Currently, Section 222 of the Criminal Code does not automatically classify cases where there is a pattern of intimate partner and abuse as first-degree murder.

When sentencing, however, Section 718.2 of the Criminal Code says courts may take into consideration evidence that the offender, in committing the offence, abused their intimate partner.

A 2019 amendment to the Criminal Code increased the maximum term of imprisonment for repeat offences involving intimate partner violence and “provide[s] that abuse of an intimate partner is an aggravating factor on sentencing.”

5.20 Implement the Indigenous-specific provisions of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act (SC 1992, c.20), sections 79 to 84.1.

REPORT CARD:

Complete.

In 2019, sections 79 to 84.1 of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act were implemented into the Corrections and Conditional Release Act.

5.21 Implement the recommendations in the reports of the Office of the Correctional Investigator and those in the report from the Auditor General of Canada (Preparing Indigenous Offenders for Release, 2016), the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and other reports in order to reduce the gross overrepresentation of Indigenous women and girls in the criminal justice system.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

A few of the recommendations in some of the reports identified in the call have been implemented. But most, as of June 2023, have not.

This is despite the fact that a federal government report confirmed that Indigenous women and girls remain overrepresented in the criminal justice system, citing reports mentioned in the call to action to explain the root causes and solutions.

5.22 Return women’s corrections to the key principles set out in Creating Choices (1990).

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

As of June 2023, the federal government has not returned women’s corrections to the principles set out in Creating Choices, the report from a task force assembled in 1989 to make recommendations on how to improve the situation facing female offenders.

A 2021 report from the Office of the Correctional Investigator noted Creating Choices “enshrined five principles integral to a woman-centred approach to corrections: empowerment; meaningful and responsible choices; respect and dignity; supportive environment; and shared responsibility.”

However, the correctional investigator’s report said “more than once, I have shown that an increased population of incarcerated women corresponds with an erosion of the key principles articulated in Creating Choices,” noting a range of issues that “point to a system that falls short of the principles and intentions embraced in Creating Choices.”

5.23 Create a deputy commissioner for Indigenous corrections to ensure attention to, and accountability regarding, Indigenous issues.

REPORT CARD:

Complete.

In 2022, the federal government announced the creation of the role of deputy commissioner for Indigenous corrections. In March 2023, Corrections Canada announced Kathy Neil had been hired to fill the role, starting in May 2023.

5.24 Amend data collection and intake-screening processes to gather distinctions-based and intersectional data about Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Between 2021 and 2022, the federal government funded 19 projects as part of the Indigenous-Led Data Research Projects Program.

According to the federal government website, the projects were mandated to “support innovative Indigenous-led approaches to improving data methodologies specific to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.”

The government also accepted proposals for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which closed in September 2022.

But the funding is project-based, as opposed to funding for permanent amendments to data collection and intake screening. Further, funding is capped at $50,000 per project.

5.25 Resource research on men who commit violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

As of January 2023, governments are not resourcing this research.

Media

Calls for Media and Social Influencers

SUMMARY:

As of June 2023, this single call for justice is “in progress.”

6.1 All media and social influencers — including news outlets, academic institutions teaching journalism or media courses, journalists, reporters, bloggers, film producers, writers, musicians and others working in the entertainment industry must take decolonizing approaches to their work in order to educate all Canadians about Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

That includes ensuring authentic and appropriate representation of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people, supporting Indigenous people sharing their stories, increasing the number of Indigenous people in the industry, and taking proactive steps to break down the stereotypes that hypersexualize and demean Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In November 2020, the federal government introduced amendments to the Broadcasting Act, which would require broadcasters to fund Indigenous productions and provide content in Indigenous languages.

That act, however, was not passed by the Senate before the 2021 federal election. A version was later reintroduced as Bill C-11, which became law in April 2023. It also says “online undertakings shall clearly promote and recommend Canadian programming, in both official languages as well as in Indigenous languages.”

The call for justice also calls for an increase in the number of Indigenous people working in news media and the entertainment industry.

According to CBC/Radio-Canada’s equity, diversity and inclusion plan, as of 2021, Indigenous people made up 2.2 per cent of the corporation’s employees.

CBC has also launched a Diverse Emerging Leaders Program, which is “designed for reaching visible minorities, Indigenous Peoples and persons with disabilities who will be part of our next generation of CBC leaders.” As well, CBC’s Indigenous Pathways to Journalism program entered its second year in 2023, offering a paid nine-month learning and development opportunity for seven First Nations, Inuit or Métis candidates to work in CBC newsrooms.

The Aboriginal Peoples Television Network 2022 annual report says it broadcasts more than 55 hours of Indigenous-language programming per week, in 16 different languages, and 60 per cent of APTN’s employees are Indigenous.

Meanwhile, Telefilm Canada funds the Indigenous Screen Office, which in turn funds Indigenous individuals, communities and companies to share their stories on all media platforms.

In July 2020, the Canada Council for the Arts appointed Anishinaabe writer, broadcaster and speaker Jesse Wente as its chairperson for a five-year term.

In 2021-22, the Canada Council for the Arts provided more than $25 million in funding through a program designed to support Indigenous individuals, groups, arts organizations.

Regarding journalism programs, while some schools in Canada offer courses on Indigenous history, not all are mandatory.

Journalists for Human Rights, a national not-for-profit advocacy organization, has produced a reporting in Indigenous communities curriculum. The post-secondary curriculum is available at no cost to journalism schools and programs across Canada.

Former CBC journalist Duncan McCue, who has taken a role teaching Indigenous journalism and storytelling at Carleton University, also developed a reporting in Indigenous communities resource for journalists.

In 2021, Ontario’s Lakehead University offered the Looking Out For Each Other project, to work with media professionals to create culturally competent training and guidelines for journalists and media broadcasting outlets, as well as curriculum for journalism students.

In July 2020, the school of journalism at the University of King’s College in Halifax said as a part of an action plan for more diversity and inclusion in the school, it would offer learning modules on the history of Indigenous and Black communities in Nova Scotia and would make the Kairos blanket exercise a mandatory requirement for fourth year students.

In 2020, the school of journalism at Concordia University in Montreal added a course called Indigenous journalism.

Health Support

Calls for Health and Wellness Service Providers

SUMMARY:

These nine calls for justice are either not started or in varying degrees of progress.

Distinctions-based Indigenous health legislation, for example, has not been created (although governments have engaged in consultation sessions to develop it).

Some governments, however, have funded project-specific programs and services to support the revitalization of Indigenous health, wellness and child and elder care practices.

7.1 Recognize that Indigenous Peoples are the experts in caring for and healing themselves, and that health and wellness services are most effective when they are designed and delivered by the Indigenous Peoples they are supposed to serve.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

In 2021-22 the federal government, in partnership with the provincial and territorial governments, held engagement sessions to develop distinctions-based Indigenous health legislation, which would acknowledge “that each community has a unique culture, territory, history, and relationship with the government of Canada.”

In January 2023, a report on that engagement was released, but legislation has not been created.

A federal government website notes some provinces/territories have legislation that “recognizes the values and role of Indigenous groups in the planning and delivery of health services in their communities” or notes that the province could enter into agreements with Indigenous organizations and bodies.

Some provinces have incorporated Indigenous health consultants and Indigenous health navigators into their health-care systems, but they act in a consultant role as opposed to leadership roles.

  • In April 2021, Nova Scotia Health hired its first Indigenous health consultant. The new role was designed to bring an Indigenous perspective to the work of the organization and improve health service and accessibility for Indigenous Nova Scotians. That includes working to provide access to Mi’kmaw language translation in health-care settings and working to create a transition-in-care navigator, to help Indigenous patients move between provincially regulated services and on-reserve services that are federally regulated.

  • British Columbia and Alberta have also created Indigenous navigator positions. But they too are consultant roles, not leadership roles.

7.2 Ensure that health and wellness services for Indigenous Peoples include supports for healing from all forms of unresolved trauma.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some governments and health service providers offer wellness services for Indigenous people, including healing from trauma. But most of the services are limited in time, geography and accessibility.

Some of the funding is not new, but rather a continuation of previously announced funding.

Further, while some efforts include input from Indigenous communities, most are not led by Indigenous communities.

In November 2022, the federal government announced $42.5 million in supports over the next six years for James Smith Cree Nation, after a deadly stabbing rampage on the Saskatchewan First Nation in September 2022 that left 11 people dead and 18 injured.

The announcement included funding to build a new wellness centre in the community and enable James Smith Cree Nation to develop programs to serve the needs of its members, including increased access to mental health, trauma and substance use services.

That funding also followed an October 2022 report by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in Saskatchewan that noted the rates of hospitalization for self-harm were significantly higher for First Nations people than for the general population. The FSIN called for more federal and provincial funding to support mental health care.

Meanwhile in May 2022, it was revealed that the Saskachewan government had reduced funding for suicide prevention supports in the province — one year after it passed a law to address the challenge and despite a minister saying mental health is a government priority.

Also in Saskatchewan, the federal government announced funding in January 2022 for Regina-based Caring Hearts Counselling to develop a model for culturally appropriate education to support MMIWG families of MMIWG in their healing. However, that funding — $332,270 over three years — was not new. It started in September 2020 through the Department of Justice’s already existing Victims Fund.

In Alberta, the provincial government has created a two-year, $4.9-million grant for projects to help enhance Indigenous community-based mental health and wellness supports and services. However, the grant provides a maximum of $200,000 per project, wrapping up in 2025, and applicants must compete to access the funding.

Ontario’s provincial government committed more than $36 million in funding for community-led mental health and addictions support in Indigenous communities in 2021. This includes $20 million earmarked for programs that support residential school survivors and $16 million annually for ongoing implementation of the province’s mental health support plan. However, that funding was previously announced in 2019 as part of the province’s initial mental health support plan, of which Indigenous services is one part.

In 2021, the federal government announced $2 million in funding over five years to help improve the mental health and well-being of Indigenous children via Aaniish Naa Gegii: The Children’s Health and Well‐being Measure, an app intended to help measure the health and well-being of Indigenous children by giving them a way to talk about their spiritual, emotional, physical and mental wellness.

That funding, however, is limited to five years.

7.3 Support Indigenous-led prevention initiatives in the areas of health and community awareness, including programming for Indigenous men and boys, and programming related to suicide prevention strategies, sexual trafficking awareness and no-barrier exiting, mental health awareness, and 2SLGBTQQIA issues and sex positivity.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some governments provide funding to support these initiatives, but most funding is time-limited and project-specific (see, for example, the six-year funding for James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan noted above).

The federal government’s 2023 progress report also points to funding through its Distinctions-Based Mental Wellness Strategies program in response to this call, which it says has provided funding in the past year “to support expanded access to trauma-informed cultural and emotional supports for all Indigenous people.”

However, funding through that program is limited to two years.

In December 2022, the federal government announced that the Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre in Iqaluit would receive $482,000 for a gender-based violence prevention project. Specific details of the project were not released.

In November 2022, the federal government announced $2.76 million in funding to eight B.C.-based Indigenous and 2SLGBTQ organizations to provide services to address the disproportionate rates of gender-based violence in these communities.

Saskatchewan’s 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report says that in response to this call for justice, the provincial government provided funding to Kineepik Métis Local #9 for the Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp — a program that provides land-based health intervention to address alcoholism, suicide rates and overdose deaths in northern Saskatchewan, incorporating Western addictions education and traditional Indigenous teachings.

Manitoba’s 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report says the province supported various Indigenous-led community agencies to deliver programs that address the diverse needs of victims and address violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQ people. That included three-year grants given to Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak for a project focusing on the role of Indigenous men and boys in building healthy communities, the Manitoba Métis Federation’s MMIWG family support project, and the Southern Chiefs’ Organization’s preventing and addressing family violence program.

Regarding services related to sexual trafficking awareness and no-barrier exiting, there are some government-funded programs and services for Indigenous women and girls in the sex industry.

But most funding is for programs or projects that have not been designed and delivered in partnership with people who have lived experience, nor are they all targeted specifically for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQ people.

What’s more, the programs are not universally accessible; there are few services available for survivors in remote and Inuit communities.

In May 2019, the Canadian Centre to end Human Trafficking — a national, non-profit advocacy organization — launched the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline.

The hotline connects victims and survivors of human trafficking with law enforcement, emergency shelters and other supports, with service in 200 languages, including 27 Indigenous languages.

The hotline was funded in part by the federal government, which pledged $14.5 million over five years, starting in 2019, to get the project off the ground.

Also in 2019, the federal government announced the launch of a national strategy to end human trafficking — a five-year plan to combat human trafficking.

Retired RCMP assistant commissioner and member of the Mohawks of Kanesatake Shirley Cuillierrier was appointed special advisor on human trafficking and tasked with overseeing the strategy’s implementation plan.

The strategy replaced a 2012 human trafficking plan. As of June 2023, most of the initiatives laid out in the new strategy have not been completed or implemented.

7.4 Provide necessary resources to support the revitalization of Indigenous health, wellness and child- and elder-care practices. For healing, this includes teachings that are land-based and about harvesting and the use of Indigenous medicines for both ceremony and health issues. This may also include early childhood health care, palliative care and elder care.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some governments have funded project-specific programs or services. Most have not. Overall, there are few necessary resources (including funding), to support this call.

That’s in spite of a 2020 Canadian Medical Association report that highlighted the health benefits of incorporating Indigenous health, wellness and elder-care practices into health-care delivery, be it in community, hospital, home care or corrections facilities.

The analysis reported that “healing specialists, knowledge keepers and elders who are skilled in understanding and working within Indigenous cultural worldviews and determinants of health are increasingly needed in medical partnerships, decision-making processes and patient care.”

The federal government funds First Nations and Inuit home and community care services to Indigenous people living in First Nations and Inuit communities. But applicants must apply and qualify for the care, and it is not specifically informed by traditional Indigenous care or teachings.

Some facilities, like the Southwest Ontario Aboriginal Health Access Centre, have programs that offer traditional care for elders at home. But that program, for example, is regional and only available on a referral basis.

The First Nations Health Authority, funded by the B.C. and federal governments, offers, among other things, traditional and culturally informed maternal, child and elder care. But it too is provided only regionally and on a referral basis.

In the Northwest Territories, a temporary Indigenous, land-based healing camp that was designed to protect the vulnerable population from COVID-19 closed in April 2022 after federal funding ran out. The camp at Aurora Village — a tourist destination just outside Yellowknife — ran for four months with federal funding of approximately $2.8 million.

Saskatchewan’s 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report cites the previously mentioned Muskwa Lake Wellness Camp as a response to this call for action.

Regarding Indigenous healing/health care in corrections facilities, in 2019, an Indigenous healing lodge opened in Manitoba, bringing the total number of Corrections Canada Indigenous healing lodges across Canada to 10. Six of those, including the Eagle Women’s Lodge in Manitoba, are operated by the Indigenous community or partner organizations. The lodge is the second in Canada specifically for Indigenous women.

7.5 Provide resources for specialized intervention, healing and treatment programs, and services and initiatives offered in Indigenous languages.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

A few governments and organizations offer limited resources for specialized intervention, healing and treatment programs, and services and initiatives in Indigenous languages. But these resources are still not widely available.

7.6 Ensure all persons involved in the provision of health services to Indigenous Peoples receive ongoing training, education and awareness in areas including the history of colonialism, anti-bias and anti-racism, local language and culture, and local health and healing practices.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Several medical and nursing schools across Canada offer courses on Indigenous health issues, but not all are mandatory. However, the professional bodies have committed to making it mandatory.

In June 2021, the Canadian Nurses Association released its Declaration Against Anti-Indigenous Racism in Nursing and Health Care.

The statement acknowledged racism directed at Indigenous Peoples as a national health crisis and committed to education requiring all students to learn about Indigenous health issues, including the history and legacy of residential schools and Indigenous teachings and practices.

It also commits to adopting Joyce’s Principle — a set of recommendations meant to guarantee discrimination-free health care for Indigenous people drafted after the death of Joyce Echaquan. She died in September 2020 at a hospital north of Montreal, moments after she recorded footage of herself as health-care staff hurled racist remarks at her.

The nurses’ association’s declaration says it would observe the call in Joyce’s Principle for “mandatory, system-wide anti-racism and anti-oppression education for staff, volunteers and boards of directors in our organizations.”

That declaration was followed by national summits on racism in nursing and health care in November 2021 and November 2022.

In 2021, the government of the Northwest Territories launched an online Indigenous cultural awareness course, which is mandatory for all territorial government employees. The course is designed to raise awareness about colonization, residential schools and Indigenous/non-Indigenous relations. It is not, however, specific to those working in health services outside the government.

Kumik Elder Lodge in Gatineau, Que., offers federal employees in the capital region an opportunity to “learn directly from Indigenous elders through teachings, guidance and advice.” However, a federal government website indicated as of June 2023 that the lodge remains closed to visitors due to COVID-19.

7.7 Encourage, support and equitably fund Indigenous people to train and work in the area of health and wellness.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

There are efforts in place to retain and increase the number of Indigenous health care providers, but most are still in the development stage.

Furthermore, not all health care professionals are required to take cultural competency training.

The previously mentioned Canadian Nurses Association’s Declaration Against Anti-Indigenous Racism in Nursing and Health Care includes a promise to “create and sustain cultures of understanding, belonging, and inclusivity in our workplaces, profession, and communities.”

In February 2021, the Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing, in partnership with the Canadian Indigenous Nurses Association, announced the launch of an annual Indigenous nursing student and faculty survey, intended to gather data “that would allow the recruitment and retention of Indigenous nursing students and faculty to be assessed and monitored across the country.” The project was funded by Indigenous Services Canada. A report was released in November 2022.

In January 2021, the federal government committed $4 million to a National Consortium for Indigenous Medical Education. The consortium was created by Indigenous physicians working with health-care organizations. One of its goals was to support the recruitment and retention of Indigenous physicians and medical faculty.

7.8 Create opportunities and provide socio-economic incentives to encourage Indigenous people to work within the health and wellness field and within their communities.

This includes taking positive action to recruit, hire, train and retain long-term staff and local Indigenous community members for health and wellness services offered in all Indigenous communities.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

There are efforts underway to retain and increase the number of Indigenous health care providers, including the previously mentioned Canadian Nurses Association’s Declaration Against Anti-Indigenous Racism in Nursing and Health Care, Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing’s student and faculty survey, and National Consortium for Indigenous Medical Education.

The 2021 federal budget committed $107 million over three years to “continue efforts to transform how health-care services are designed and delivered by First Nations communities.”

It did not, however, specify how health-care services would be delivered by First Nations communities.

The federal government’s June 2023 MMIWG progress report also points to the Addressing Racism and Discrimination in Canada’s Health Systems program, which it says provided funding for nearly 150 projects in 2022-23 covering a range of activities in the health system, including cultural safety, health systems navigation and increasing Indigenous representation in health and human resources.

However, that funding is limited to three years. The 2023 progress report says “work towards a longer-term strategy and preparation for a return to cabinet is expected” later in the year.

7.9 Develop and implement awareness and education programs for Indigenous children and youth on the issue of grooming for exploitation and sexual exploitation.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

There are some funding commitments and programs designed to implement awareness on the issue of grooming for exploitation and sexual exploitation, but not specifically for Indigenous children and youth.

In 2019, the federal government announced the launch of its strategy to combat human trafficking. A priority identified in the five-year plan to fight human trafficking was to “develop awareness and training tools for targeted groups in key sectors to help them better identify human trafficking victims.”

The strategy also included a federal funding commitment of up to $2 million over a four-year period for projects that created human trafficking awareness tools for at-risk youth.

But the funding was not specific to heath-care providers and it was only available to those who successfully competed for it.

The Human Trafficking Alliance of Canada is a national network of health care professionals and educators, whose mandate is to learn how to identify, prevent and care for those who are sexually exploited. It was also one of the organizers of the May 2023 Canadian Sexual Exploitation Summit.

The Canadian Alliance of Medical Students Against Human Trafficking, which was created to advocate for better medical student education, advocacy and research surrounding human trafficking, now includes 12 chapters in medical schools across Canada.

Transportation and Hospitality

Calls for Transportation Service Providers and the Hospitality Industry

SUMMARY:

There is limited progress in this single call for justice. Some transportation providers (such as Uber) have created campaigns to raise awareness of human trafficking and identify suspected incidents.

Others in the hospitality industry have issued position statements denouncing human trafficking and committing to raise awareness about it.

8.1 Undertake training to identify and respond to sexual exploitation and human trafficking, as well as the development and implementation of reporting policies and practices.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In June 2022, the ride-hailing service Uber partnered with the Calgary-based anti-human trafficking organization #NotInMyCity and the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking on a campaign to help raise awareness of trafficking. It included advice on what drivers can do if they see signs of human trafficking during a trip and encouraged drivers to take #NotInMyCity’s e-learning course. However, it is not mandatory.

Truckers Against Trafficking, a non-profit founded in Oklahoma, expanded into Canada in 2019. The organization offers online courses and videos for trucking companies and drivers, and its Canadian site also features materials from the Native Women’s Association of Canada. However, none of the organization’s courses or training programs are mandatory for industry members.

In October 2022, the Canadian Trucking Alliance said it had passed a motion directing staff to work with transportation ministers on adding human trafficking detection and prevention training to all entry-level courses for new drivers in Canada. However, this training is still not mandatory.

In 2022, the Manitoba government introduced a bill with changes to existing acts that it said would strengthen human trafficking and sexual exploitation legislation. The legislation compels drivers of taxis and ride-hailing services, along with hotels and temporary accommodations, to immediately report suspected human trafficking to police.

The Hotel Association of Canada’s position statement on human trafficking states that “the hotel industry, along with partners and stakeholders, can play an important role in putting an end to human trafficking.” It says the association must “encourage all members to institute processes and training programs that help employees recognize the signs of human trafficking.” However, training is not mandatory and varies among hotel chains and regions.

Police Services

Calls for Police Services

SUMMARY:

None of these 11 calls for justice have been implemented, including calls to establish specialized Indigenous policing units, create a national strategy to investigate cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and to establish a special unit to specifically investigate discriminatory practices and mistreatment of Indigenous people.

9.1 Acknowledge that the historical and current relationship between Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people and the justice system has been largely defined by colonialism, racism, bias, discrimination, and fundamental cultural and societal differences. Acknowledge that, going forward, this relationship must be based on respect and understanding, and must be led by, and in partnerships with, Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Federal justice system officials have begun work to establish an Indigenous justice initiative, which will, in part, be informed by the historical and current relationships and the role of colonialism.

But as of June 2023, most police services and many justice system actors across the country have not formally made the acknowledgment in this call for justice.

In November 2022, the federal Justice Department announced that it had begun engagement to inform the development of an Indigenous justice strategy, including participation from national and regional Indigenous representative organizations, communities and individuals.

But it is unclear what role police services will play in these engagement sessions, or whether the final strategy will formally acknowledge that the historical and current relationships have been informed by the impacts of colonialism.

9.2 Build respectful working relationships with Indigenous Peoples by knowing, understanding, and respecting the people they are serving. That includes:

  • Reviewing and revising all policies, practices and procedures to ensure culturally appropriate service delivery that reflects no bias or racism toward Indigenous Peoples.

  • Establishing engagement and partnerships with Indigenous Peoples, communities and leadership who are resident within a police service’s jurisdiction.

  • Ensuring appropriate Indigenous representation on police services boards and oversight authorities.

  • Training and education of all staff and officers so that they understand and implement culturally appropriate and trauma-informed practices.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal government has launched engagement on an Indigenous justice strategy, which is supposed to include a review and potential revision of policies and practices.

A federal website indicates a “what we heard” report on the first round of engagement was expected by April 2023, but as of May, it has not been posted to that site.

As of June 2023, there is no indication most police services across the country have formally reviewed policies, nor have they ensured appropriate Indigenous representation on police service boards and oversight authorities.

While some police services do provide training and education for police officers to understand and implement cultural and trauma-informed practices, it is not equally provided in police services across Canada, nor is it mandatory.

Federal legislation introduced in May 2022 proposed dissolving the current civilian review agency for the RCMP and creating a new Public Complaints and Review Commission, which would also be tasked with handling complaints against the Canada Border Services Agency. In November 2022, Indigenous leaders and the federal NDP called for Indigenous representation to be ensured in the proposed oversight commission.

In March 2022, the Yukon government’s Department of Justice created a new program to fund First Nations governments’ community safety planning activities. The first phase provides up to $200,000 to each First Nations government to support local community safety assessments, planning and initiatives. While this speaks to part of this call for justice, it is not long-term, sustained funding — First Nations governments must reapply for funding in each phase.

Yukon’s 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report cites a commitment between the Council of Yukon First Nations, the RCMP and the territorial government to review the implementation of an earlier report on policing in Yukon. That was also identified as a priority in Yukon’s own MMIWG action plan. However, that policing report was completed in 2010 and its recommendations are still being reviewed.

9.3 Recruit Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people, inclusive of diverse Indigenous cultural backgrounds. Ensure mandatory Indigenous language capacity within police services. Screen all recruits for racial, gender, gender identity and sexual orientation bias. Include anti-racism and anti-bias training and culture and language training. End the practice of limited-duration posts in all police services, and instead implement a policy regarding remote and rural communities focused on building and sustaining a relationship with the local community and cultures.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Federally, RCMP have funded some hiring initiatives to increase Indigenous representation on the force. But none of them meet all of the requirements of this call for justice, and Indigenous representation in the RCMP has declined in recent years.

In May 2021, the federal police force launched an RCMP-Indigenous Collaboration, Co-development and Accountability office, with a mandate to meet some of the requirements of this call for justice. However, that office’s “full set of functions will be identified through further consultation,” the latest update online says.

Likewise, provincial governments have not invested additional funds to increase Indigenous representation on police forces.

RCMP have some hiring initiatives, like an Indigenous pre-cadet training program. But none of them meet all of the requirements of this call, and Indigenous representation in the police force dropped from eight per cent to seven per cent between 2010 and 2020, according to an RCMP report. Over the same period, Indigenous enrolment in cadet training dropped from six per cent to four per cent.

That report, which reviewed the RCMP’s reconciliation efforts with Indigenous people, determined the force needs to better address “the anticipated further decline in Indigenous enrolment” in training and “representation within the ranks of RCMP regular members.”

The report also determined that there is no national plan to set priorities and provide a roadmap to achieve them. Gaps were identified in the RCMP’s current reconciliation efforts with its Indigenous employees, including the absence of active employee networks to inform Indigenous-led solutions.

Provincially and municipally, some police forces have made recruitment efforts, such as the Regina Police Service, which hosted a Treaty 4 Citizens Police Academy in May 2022, where Indigenous applicants were introduced to policing as a potential career.

To date, no non-Indigenous police services incorporate mandatory Indigenous language capacity or eliminated limited-duration postings.

9.4 Ensure non-Indigenous police services have the capacity and resources to serve and protect Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people. Establish specialized Indigenous policing units within their services located in cities and regions with Indigenous populations.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

A 2022 review of the RCMP by a human rights coalition determined that the police force disproportionately targets and discriminates against Indigenous women — leading RCMP to acknowledge “there remains much to do.”

The May 2022 review by the Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action, which is made up of women’s human rights advocacy organizations across Canada, identified “growing evidence of systemic discrimination and violence” against women by the national police force.

The report, which was funded in part by the federal government, goes on to state that Indigenous land defenders, many of whom are women, are “vilified, surveilled, criminalized, and subjected to violence by the RCMP” by being arrested and forcibly removed from their territories.

An RCMP statement at the time said the force welcomes “any examination that could improve our operations. While acknowledging there remains much to do, the RCMP has been active in implementing change.”

In 2020, former Supreme Court judge Michel Bastarache issued a similarly scathing report that said “the culture of the RCMP is toxic and tolerates misogyny and homophobia at all ranks and in all provinces and territories.”

Provincially, allegations local police in Quebec engaged in racist abductions and sexual assaults of Indigenous women sparked a public inquiry that tabled its final report in 2019.

Further, there are First Nations police forces in communities that sometimes work in concert with non-Indigenous police forces. But as of June 2023, federal, provincial, territorial and civic non-Indigenous police departments do not have Indigenous police units within them.

9.5 Standardize protocols for policies and practices to ensure that all cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people are thoroughly investigated. That includes improving co-ordination across government departments and between jurisdictions and Indigenous communities and police services, creating a national strategy through the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police to ensure consistency in reporting mechanisms, and leading provincial and territorial governments to establish a nationwide emergency number.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Protocols for policies and practices have not, to date, been standardized as per this call to action, nor has a national strategy been created.

The federal government has not established a nationwide emergency number. However, in May 2023, the House of Commons adopted a motion presented by Winnipeg Centre New Democrat member of Parliament Leah Gazan calling for the creation of a Red Dress Alert system, which would send emergency notifications to the public when an Indigenous woman, girl or two-spirit person goes missing.

9.6 Establish an independent, special unit for the investigation of incidents of failures to investigate, police misconduct and all forms of discriminatory practices and mistreatment of Indigenous peoples within their police service.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

While several independent bodies exist to investigate allegations of police misconduct, they are not specifically focused on treatment of Indigenous people.

The previously mentioned federal Bill C-20, introduced in May 2022, proposed creating a new Public Complaints and Review Commission that would be tasked with handling complaints against both the RCMP and the Canada Border Services Agency. In its current form, the legislation does not ensure Indigenous representation on the proposed oversight commission.

9.7 Partner with front-line organizations that work in service delivery, safety and harm reduction for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people to expand and strengthen police services delivery.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Some police services in some communities have partnered with front-line organizations, but most of the partnerships have been project-based and have not expanded or strengthened police services delivery.

In 2019, a federally funded report recommended such partnerships be created.

The report, funded by Public Safety Canada as part of the interim response to the MMIWG inquiry, aimed to identify “key ingredients for effective police collaboration within Indigenous communities.”

It recommended that police organizations “focus on engaging mid-level managers in building pathways to effective police collaboration within Indigenous communities.”

As of June 2023, however, most police services have not entered into formal partnerships with front-line services as per the call.

Ontario is an exception. In July 2021, the province announced the creation of children at risk of exploitation (CARE) units, which pair child protection workers with police officers on the front lines to identify and locate children and youth who are being sex trafficked, connect victims and families to services, and investigate and hold offenders accountable.

9.8 Establish and engage with a civilian Indigenous advisory committee for each police service or police division.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Some police services, including the RCMP and the Timmons, Ont., police service, had Indigenous citizens advisory committees in place prior to the release of the MMIWG report.

Most police services across Canada, however, do not have Indigenous Advisory Committees (although some have citizen advisory committees with Indigenous representation).

The RCMP commissioner’s national Indigenous advisory committee has representation from each province and territory.

In November 2022, the Alberta government announced the creation of its public security Indigenous advisory committee, mandated to “advise on public safety initiatives, including police and peace officer reform, restorative justice, victim services and crime prevention.”

9.9 Establish a national task force to review and, if required, to reinvestigate each case of all unresolved files of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people from across Canada.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

As of June 2023, no such national task force has been created.

Such a task force “would require provincial and territorial agreement as well as collaboration and partnership with other levels of government, police forces and Indigenous people,” a Public Safety Department website says.

9.10 Produce all unresolved cases of missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people to the national task force.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

No national task force has been established.

9.11 Develop and implement guidelines for the policing of the sex industry in consultation with women engaged in the sex industry, and create a specific complaints mechanism about police for those in the sex industry.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The previously mentioned 2022 review of the RCMP by the Canadian Feminist Alliance for International Action noted that “over the last decade, numerous reports from legal experts and human rights organizations have documented violence against women by RCMP officers, including harassment, sexual assault, rape and sexualized verbal abuse.”

However, most police services do not have a specific mechanism in place for complaints about police from those in the sex industry.

Only some police services have specific guidelines for policing of and working with survivors of sexual exploitation.

Provincial police officers in northwestern Ontario have developed training that could improve the response of officers across Canada when handling reports from survivors of sexual violence, including human trafficking. However, the training is not mandatory, although developers say it should be.

In November 2022, a Supreme Court of Canada ruling in a case involving men who paid for sexual services from children underlined some of the challenges of policing the sex industry.

The ruling found Peel Regional Police in Ontario were not guilty of entrapment when they went undercover as 14-year-old girls advertising themselves in the sex trade, and arrested more than 100 men who responded to those ads. The court found that there are limited methods police can use to target such offenders.

Attorneys and Law Societies

Calls for Attorneys and Law Societies

SUMMARY:

This single call for justice is in progress.

Many (but not all) law societies across Canada now make it mandatory for all those who take part in the criminal justice system to have training in Indigenous culture and histories, including distinctions-based training.

The federal government has also announced a commitment to create an Indigenous justice strategy. However, it is still in early development.

10.1 Require intensive and periodic training of Crown attorneys, defence lawyers, court staff and all who participate in the criminal justice system in the area of Indigenous cultures and histories. All courts must have a staff position for an Indigenous courtroom liaison worker to ensure Indigenous people in the court system know their rights and are connected to appropriate services.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

The Federation of Law Societies of Canada formally recommends that its members consider implementing mandatory Indigenous cultural competency training.

As a result, many law societies across Canada have now made it mandatory.

Lawyers in B.C. must now take an Indigenous intercultural training course.

In April 2021, Alberta also made Indigenous cultural competency education mandatory for all practising lawyers. Lawyers already practising at that point were given up to 18 months to complete the approximately five-hour course.

As well, the Law Society of Manitoba said in May 2023 it is making training about Indigenous rights and history a requirement for all lawyers in that province. The training requirement has been in the works since 2021, when the law society created its Indigenous advisory committee.

The course is scheduled to launch on Oct. 1, 2023, for Law Society of Manitoba members, who will then have 18 months to complete it.

The Law Society of Ontario now has guidelines for lawyers who work with Indigenous clients, which include taking cultural competency training. However, it is not mandatory for all active lawyers in the province.

In 2021, the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society held consultations on cultural competence standards. As part of the bar admission program, articled clerks in Nova Scotia are now required to attend a one-day cultural competence workshop.

All lawyers in the Northwest Territories were required to complete one of three cultural competency courses by March 2023.

The Law Society of Yukon’s compulsory professional development mandates that all active members receive, among other training, “cultural competency training which includes the history and legacy of residential schools, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, treaties and Aboriginal rights, Indigenous law and Aboriginal-Crown relations.”

In November 2022, the federal Justice Department announced that it had begun engagement to inform the development of an Indigenous justice strategy, including participation from national and regional Indigenous representative organizations, communities and individuals.

A federal website indicates a “what we heard” report on the first round of engagement was expected by April 2023, but as of May, it has not been posted to that site.

Educators

Calls for Educators

SUMMARY:

Neither of these two calls for justice are in progress.

Some educational institutions offer some form of education about the history of colonialism and the impact on Indigenous people. But they do not uniformly educate or provide awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

As well, not all education service providers have developed or implemented awareness and education programs on the issue of grooming for exploitation.

11.1 All elementary, secondary and post-secondary institutions and education authorities must educate and provide awareness to the public about missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people, and about the issues and root causes of violence they experience.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Most educators must now include a curriculum about the history of Indigenous Peoples, including wrongs committed against them.

The call to action specifically recommends the use of Their Voices Will Guide Us, an education initiative of the MMIWG inquiry.

While some education authorities (including those in British Columbia and Ontario) recommend Their Voices Will Guide Us as part of the curriculum, it is not universally offered, nor is it mandatory.

In 2021, Saskatchewan hosted a public Solstice Speakers Series consisting of four events focused on MMIWG2S+ and reconciliation, including a panel discussion on MMIWG2S+ as a form of gender-based violence.

Saskatchewan’s 2022 MMIWG progress report cites that as an example of implementing this call for action, because the event “provided an opportunity for the public and community to connect, heal, and learn together, which supports the national action plan goal of achieving societal change by knowing the root causes of violence against MMIWG2S+.”

However, the event was not incorporated into curriculum programming in elementary, secondary or post-secondary institutions.

In its 2022 progress report, Ontario reiterated its commitment to “strengthening mandatory, Indigenous-focused content” in grades 1-3 social studies through a co-development process with Indigenous partners, for implementation in September 2023. These revisions will complement the mandatory learning already existing in grades 4-6 social studies and grades 7, 8 and 10 history, the province says.

11.2 All educational service providers must develop and implement awareness and education programs for Indigenous children and youth on the issue of grooming for exploitation and sexual exploitation.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

There are some educational toolkits available for educators and children, but they are not implemented by all educational service providers.

The federal Public Safety Department does offer resources for educators and parents about sexual exploitation and grooming. However, they are not specifically designed for Indigenous youth.

BRAVE Education, a national organization, has developed age-appropriate curriculum for educators, primarily to educate youth ages eight to 18 years old, on the issue of grooming for exploitation and sexual exploitation.

Social Workers

Calls for Social Workers and Those Implicated in Child Welfare

SUMMARY:

Seven of these 15 calls for justice have not been started. The remaining eight are in progress.

A cornerstone issue — the right to self-determination and jurisdiction over child welfare — is the subject of a Supreme Court challenge.

Under legislation passed in 2019, Indigenous communities and groups will be free to develop policies and laws based on their particular histories, cultures and circumstances.

But Quebec is challenging Bill C-92 before the Supreme Court, with several other jurisdictions joining the challenge, arguing parts of it are unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, most governments have announced they’ve halted the practice of apprehending children at birth — though there are still jurisdictions where it still occurs.

Some governments have also committed to reforming laws and obligations with respect to youth “aging out” of care — though those reforms have not yet been developed.

12.1 Recognize Indigenous self-determination and inherent jurisdiction over child welfare.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Bill C-92 — An Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Children, Youth and Families — was introduced in February 2019 and received royal assent later that year. The legislation cedes jurisdiction over Indigenous child welfare from other levels of government to Indigenous peoples so that they can care for their children in a culturally appropriate way.

In February 2022, the Quebec Court of Appeal issued a decision finding that the law was constitutional, except for two key sections. That led Quebec to file an appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada the following month, arguing the legislation infringes upon provincial jurisdiction. Manitoba, Alberta and the Northwest Territories have joined the challenge as interveners, also arguing it infringes on their jurisdictional rights.

British Columbia:

  • In October 2022, the British Columbia government announced changes to provincial legislation intended to clear the way for Indigenous communities in B.C. to have jurisdiction over their own children and family services. According to the province, that made B.C. the first province in Canada to expressly recognize the inherent right of Indigenous communities to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services.

  • The modernized legislation supports the right of Indigenous communities to re-establish, develop and exercise child welfare laws and recreate their own models for delivering family support, child protection and adoption services.

Alberta:

  • In August 2022, a trio of northern First Nations said they expected to be the first Indigenous group to take over child welfare services from the Alberta government — but said their new agency won’t be up and running until September 2023.

  • Loon River Cree Nation, Peerless Trout First Nation and Lubicon Lake Band said they were on track to sign the first agreement in Alberta, and to potentially be the first collective to sign in Canada.

  • Alberta is among the provincial governments arguing against Bill C-92 in the Supreme Court of Canada appeal.

Saskatchewan:

  • In July 2021, Cowessess First Nation signed a co-ordination agreement with Saskatchewan and the federal government giving the First Nation complete decision-making power over its children and youth.

  • Saskatchewan’s 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report says in response to this call to action that its Ministry of Social Services “works closely with Indigenous communities and First Nations Child and Family Services Agencies to help keep families together, build capacity for extended family caregivers and keep children connected to their culture and community,” but does not specifically identify how.

Manitoba:

  • In May 2022, the Manitoba government announced that it was introducing legislation to help Indigenous governments take control of child welfare in their communities.

  • Under the amendments to the Child and Family Services Act, information held by Child and Family Services agencies would be handed over to Indigenous governments and service providers that choose to take legislative authority over their children in care.

  • The changes also transfer the supervision of care and guardianship of children in care to Indigenous service providers.

  • At that point, 17 Indigenous communities in Manitoba were pursuing co-ordination agreements with the provincial and federal governments regarding child welfare, Manitoba’s families minister said.

  • Manitoba is among the provinces that is supporting Quebec’s challenge of Bill C-92 in the Supreme Court.

Ontario:

Yukon:

  • In April 2022, Yukon lawmakers unanimously approved changes to the territory’s Child and Family Services Act that officials said will better protect First Nations children in the territory taken into care.

  • Bill 11 includes several amendments, including a requirement that when a child is the subject of a “protective intervention,” the child’s First Nation be notified, as well as their parents’ First Nation and associated Indigenous governing bodies.

  • The First Nations and governing bodies then have the right to be involved in case planning and court proceedings related to the child, and must also give consent to a child in care being adopted.

Northwest Territories:

  • In November 2021, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation — which represents Inuit in the western Arctic region — passed legislation that implements “the inherent rights of Inuvialuit to govern Inuvialuit children, youth, and families” as established in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and Bill C-92, the federal government’s Indigenous child welfare legislation.

  • The legislation is intended to ensure that Inuvialuit children, youth and families are cared for in a way aligned with Inuvialuit priorities.

  • The territory is among the jurisdictions supporting Quebec’s challenge of Bill C-92 in the Supreme Court.

12.2 Transform current child welfare systems fundamentally so that Indigenous communities have control over the design and delivery of services for their families and children.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some governments, including Indigenous governments, have committed to redesigning their child welfare systems.

As previously mentioned, Bill C-92, passed in 2019, “enables Indigenous groups and communities to transition toward exercising partial or full jurisdiction over child and family services at a pace that they choose,” according to Indigenous Services Canada.

However, some provinces are challenging the constitutionality of that legislation in the Supreme Court of Canada.

Meanwhile, in July 2020, Ontario announced plans to redesign its child welfare system to focus on prevention and early intervention. The province said the strategy was designed with consultation from First Nations, Inuit and Métis partners.

The work was to be guided by the Ontario Indigenous Children and Youth Strategy.

As part of Phase 1, in March of 2022, Indigenous-specific statutory amendments to the Child, Youth and Family Services Act were passed. The province said the amendments provide a framework to enhance the role of community-based, prevention-focused Indigenous care.

12.3 Develop and apply a definition of “best interests of the child” based on distinct Indigenous perspectives, world views, needs and priorities, including the perspective of Indigenous children and youth.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Bill C-92 includes a section on the “best interests of the child,” and says those interests “must be a primary consideration” in decisions on providing child and family services to an Indigenous child, and “must be the paramount consideration” in decisions related to child apprehension. It lists several factors to be considered, including the child’s cultural, linguistic, religious and spiritual upbringing and heritage, as well as the importance to the child of preserving cultural identity and connections to the language of their community.

Meanwhile, as of 2022, most levels of government had implemented Jordan’s Principle, which mandates that child health-care and welfare be provided “in the best interests of the child.” Specifically, when governments disagree about who is responsible for paying for services to First Nations children, they must help the child first and settle any dispute over jurisdiction later.

The House of Commons adopted the principle in 2007, but it took three non-compliance orders by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal before the federal and other governments finally implemented Jordan’s Principle.

As well, Yukon’s Bill 11, passed in 2022, made several changes to the Child and Family Services Act in that territory. Among them, the legislation requires that a cultural plan be developed for every child in care to ensure that they maintain ties to language, traditions and ceremonies.

12.4 Prohibit the apprehension of children on the basis of poverty and cultural bias.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

According to Statistics Canada, the percentage of Indigenous children apprehended into care has increased, not decreased, since the release of the MMIWG report — and most of the children in care are from households below the poverty line.

Statistics Canada data from the 2021 census says Indigenous children made up 53.8 per cent of all children in foster care.

That’s up slightly from the 2016 census, in which 52.2 per cent of children in care under age 14 were Indigenous.

Indigenous children account for only 7.7 per cent of the child population, according to the 2021 census.

Meanwhile, a 2019 report from the Assembly of First Nations, drawing on Statistics Canada data, found the prevalence of poverty among status First Nations children was nearly four times higher than among non-racialized, non-Indigenous children.

Provincially, in January 2023, the judge presiding over an Alberta inquiry into the death of a four-year-old Cree girl in 2014 cited support for the MMIWG report’s calls for justice regarding child welfare, specifically as they pertain to reducing the apprehension of Indigenous children.

The inquiry determined the girl’s death was the result of her being taken away from her mother by Children’s Services years earlier.

The girl was living with her great aunt and uncle in a kinship care arrangement when she sustained a major head injury in September 2014.

The inquiry judge determined that the reasons for apprehending the girl did not meet the high bar that warrants separating a family.

12.5 Financial supports and resources must be provided so that family or community members of children of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people are capable of caring for the children left behind. Ensure the availability and accessibility of specialized care, such as grief, loss, trauma and other required services, for children left behind who are in care due to the murder or disappearance of their caregiver.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some governments have committed funding and resources, but most is project-specific, not long-term, and in some cases, agencies must compete for it.

As well, while some programs include trauma support for children left behind, few are specifically designed to provide for specialized care for children left behind.

In 2021, the federal government announced a program to fund projects that offer help for Indigenous family members and survivors who have missing or lost loved ones due to violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

The program funded 20 projects from 2021 to 2023, but the funding was project-specific, not long-term or core funding. Applications for funding through the program are closed as of May 2023.

Also, Justice Canada funds family information liaison units, which are available in every province and territory, to help families access available information about missing and murdered loved ones from multiple government sources. The units are delivered through victim services and Indigenous community organizations.

In February 2023, the federal government announced it was committing to “ongoing support” for the units, enabling them to “become a permanent resource for Indigenous families in search of information on their missing or murdered loved ones.”

Provincially, in Saskatchewan, the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan has a Métis-specific liaison service for MMIWG families. The program provides Métis-specific trauma supports to help families in obtaining information from public agencies, which can include determining healing processes that are catered to each family’s needs.

In March 2022, the federal government announced $300,000 in funding for the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal, specifically for services that support MMWG families in Montreal. However, the funding is only for a three-year period.

12.6 Ensure that, in cases where apprehension is not avoidable, child welfare services prioritize and ensure that a family member or members, or a close community member, assumes care of Indigenous children. The caregivers should be eligible for financial supports equal to an amount that might otherwise be paid to a foster family, and will not have other government financial support or benefits removed or reduced by virtue of receiving additional financial supports for the purpose of caring for the child.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

There are some kinship care programs in different communities, but most children who are apprehended are not placed with extended family members. New legislation, however, says that priority should be given to family members when Indigenous children are placed in care.

Bill C-92 — the federal Indigenous child welfare legislation passed in 2019 requires that, when placement of children is unavoidable, “to the extent that it is consistent with the best interests of the child,” the placement should be determined with this order of priority:

  • One of the child’s parents.

  • Another adult member of the child’s family.

  • An adult who belongs to the same Indigenous group, community or people as the child.

  • An adult who belongs to an Indigenous group, community or people other than the one to which the child belongs.

  • Any other adult.

With respect to location, Bill C-92 requires that “the possibility of placing the child with or near children who have the same parent as the child, or who are otherwise members of the child’s family, must be considered in the determination of whether a placement would be consistent with the best interests of the child.”

Meanwhile, in January 2022, the federal government and First Nations leaders announced a historic $40-billion agreement-in-principle for compensation and reform of the child welfare system, after the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal found in 2016 that Ottawa discriminated against First Nations children by underfunding on-reserve child welfare services.

The agreement-in-principle included funding to support prevention services to help keep children and families together.

As of June 2023, however, it is unclear which prevention services will receive this funding.

As well, in October 2022, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs filed a class-action lawsuit for $1 billion against the federal government and the province of Manitoba, alleging “a longstanding effort to assimilate First Nations children” who were apprehended by Child and Family Services and placed into foster care.

In addition to $1 billion in compensation, the proposed class-action lawsuit called for an end to “discriminatory practices that result in the apprehension of so many First Nations children,” the AMC’s deputy grand chief said.

12.7 Ensure the availability and accessibility of distinctions-based and culturally safe culture and language programs for Indigenous children in the care of child welfare.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal and some provincial governments do support some cultural and language programs for children.

But there is no evidence of programs that are specifically designed and available to ensure that children in care have easy access to distinctions-based and culturally safe culture and language programs.

12.8 End the practice of targeting and apprehending infants from Indigenous mothers right after they give birth.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Several provinces claim to have taken steps to end the practice of birth alerts — which can be used to threaten to or actually seize newborns from their mothers — although critics say they continue to happen.

For example, in May 2023, it was revealed that despite the fact that Ontario put a stop to birth alerts in 2020, child welfare agencies in Quebec continued to send hundreds of the controversial notifications to Ottawa’s largest hospital.

In April 2023, a newborn baby in Manitoba was apprehended by Child and Family Services without warning, even though the province said it stopped the practice of birth alerts — used to notify hospitals and child welfare agencies when the parent of a newborn was deemed high-risk — in 2020.

In October 2021, New Brunswick said it had ended the practice of birth alerts, making it one of the last Canadian provinces to do so. The following month, Nova Scotia announced it had ended the practice.

Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan also formally ended the use of birth alerts in 2021.

In 2019, British Columbia, Alberta and Yukon also officially ended the use of birth alerts.

12.9 Establish a child and youth advocate in each jurisdiction with a specialized unit with the mandate of Indigenous children and youth within a period of one year of this report. Establish a national child and youth commissioner who would also serve as a special measure to strengthen the framework of accountability for the rights of Indigenous children in Canada.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

While most provinces and territories have a child and youth advocate or ombudsman, as of June 2023, most have not created specialized units with an Indigenous children and youth mandate.

As well, the federal government has not established a national child and youth commissioner — despite repeated calls to create one.

In 2018, Ontario eliminated its children’s advocate office, replacing it with a unit dedicated to children and youth within the ombudsman’s office. That unit now has an “Indigenous Circle” of Indigenous staff to support Indigenous family agencies and young people.

In Manitoba, the Assembly of First Nations has a family advocate’s office that works outside the current child welfare system.

12.10 Adopt the standards regarding the implementation of Jordan’s Principle in relation to all First Nations (status and non-status), Métis and Inuit children in the 2017 Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruling (2017 CHRT 14).

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In January 2022, the federal government and First Nations leaders announced an agreement-in-principle to compensate those harmed by discriminatory underfunding of First Nations child and family services and by the government’s failure to comply with Jordan’s Principle — a policy that states the needs of a First Nations child requiring a government service take precedence over jurisdictional disputes over who pays for it.

A final settlement agreement, announced in April 2023, was for a $23.4-billion deal, which the Assembly of First Nations and the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society said covers victims who were shortchanged by and excluded from the initial agreement finalized between Ottawa and the AFN in 2022.

However, the “renewed approach” to Jordan’s Principle is still underway, and it took years to reach the settlement.

In 2016, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal found the federal government discriminated against First Nations children and ruled that $40,000 should be paid to each First Nations child unnecessarily placed in foster care.

The tribunal issued multiple compliance orders to the federal government, including the 2017 ruling (2017 CHRT 14), demanding it implement Jordan’s Principle.

In 2022, the federal government committed approximately $20 billion, over five years, for long-term reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services program “to ensure that the discrimination found by the CHRT [Canadian Human Rights Tribunal] never repeats itself.”

That included funding to support young First Nations adults aging out of the child welfare system and prevention services to build on “multigenerational cultural strengths to help children and families in staying together,” the federal government said.

There is also new funding for on-reserve housing to support these prevention initiatives.

12.11 Reform laws and obligations with respect to youth “aging out” of the system, including ensuring a complete network of support from childhood into adulthood, which includes opportunities for education, housing and related supports. This includes the provision of free post-secondary education for all children in care in Canada.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Laws and obligations with respect to youth “aging out” of care have not been reformed — although there is a commitment to do so.

The agreement initially announced in 2022 to compensate those harmed by underfunding of First Nations child and family services included funding to support young First Nations adults aging out of the child welfare system.

Meanwhile, a growing number of post-secondary institutions in Canada are offering free education for those who were in care — but it is not a provision of federal, provincial or territorial government reforms.

12.12 Engage in recruitment efforts to hire and promote Indigenous staff, as well as to promote intensive and ongoing training of social workers and child welfare staff in:

  • The child welfare system’s history in the oppression and genocide of Indigenous peoples.

  • Anti-racism and anti-bias.

  • Local culture and language.

  • Recognizing signs of sexual exploitation and trafficking and developing specialized responses.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some child and family service agencies do some recruitment of Indigenous staff.

With regards to training, many child and family service agencies across Canada offer some form of cultural awareness training, which includes the history of the residential schools, and local culture and language training.

Some also offer training in recognizing and responding to sexual exploitation and trafficking.

However, most of the above-cited training courses are not mandatory, and some require a fee.

The San’yas Indigenous Cultural Safety Training Program, initially developed by Indigenous educators in British Columbia in 2008, offers cultural awareness training in that province, which includes the history of the child welfare system and the residential school legacy. Ontario also offers a version of this course.

San’yas also helped to build Manitoba Indigenous Cultural Safety Training, which is offered for any staff or partners of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

There is also an “Indigenous-only” version of above-mentioned course training, delivered specifically for and by Indigenous persons.

The Association for Native Child and Family Services Agencies of Ontario offers cultural awareness training for any member organization, social workers and child welfare workers. But it is not mandatory.

Also, in July 2021, Ontario announced the creation of children at risk of exploitation (CARE) units, which pair child protection workers with police officers on the front lines to identify and locate children and youth who are being sex trafficked, connect victims and families with services, and investigate and hold offenders accountable.

Ontario also offers training to recognize, identify and learn how to intervene in human trafficking, but it is not mandatory.

In Nova Scotia, cultural awareness training is not required for social workers working in child welfare, despite a March 2021 report by the Nova Scotia College of Social Work that cites it as a key concern.

Social workers are “part of society that has continued to struggle with its colonial and racist propensities,” the report says, but “are not offered funds or time off for professional development.”

In the Northwest Territories, all government employees are required to take Indigenous cultural awareness and sensitivity training, but it is not specifically geared for those who work in child welfare.

12.13 Fully implement the Spirit Bear Plan.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The Spirit Bear Plan was developed by the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society, a social services organization that works to provide reconciliation-based public education, research and support for First Nations children and families. The plan is named for Spirit Bear, who the organization says “represents the 165,000 First Nations children impacted by the First Nations child welfare case at the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal.”

The Spirit Bear Plan calls for “the end of inequalities in public services for First Nations children, youth and families,” with specific calls for governments, government departments and public servants. Those include a call to fully and properly implement Jordan’s Principle.

The plan has not been fully implemented, but in May 2022, the Public Service Alliance of Canada actively encouraged members to call upon members of Parliament to endorse the plan.

12.14 Establish more rigorous requirements for safety, harm-prevention and needs-based services within group or care homes, as well as within foster situations, to prevent the recruitment of children in care into the sex industry. Provide appropriate care and services, over the long term, for children who have been exploited or trafficked while in care.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Most child welfare agencies have not established these requirements.

Some governments offer services for children who have been exploited while in care, but the programs are not consistently offered among child welfare agencies and are not long term.

12.15 Fully investigate deaths of Indigenous youth in care.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Some governments have committed to implementing more tools to investigate deaths of youth in care, but most have not actively done so.

The investigations are typically not specific to Indigenous youth.

In December 2022, Alberta’s Child and Youth Advocate asked the government for additional funding to better investigate deaths of youth in care, after a report revealed a record number of youth died while in care in 2021-22.

The advocate asked for a six per cent budget increase, which would allow for a new full-time investigator and an Indigenous knowledge keeper to help offer culturally appropriate services.

In September 2022, children’s aid societies in Ontario criticized the province for failing to provide information about group homes and foster settings deemed “high risk” for youth in care (based upon incidences of deaths and injuries).

A team of specialized investigators researched data from more than 430 licenced group homes and foster-care agencies to “identify high-risk residential sites,” but details of that research were not publicly available, according to a Global News report.

In June 2021, legislation was passed in Quebec that allows Indigenous families to get information about children who died or went missing between the 1950s and 1990s after being taken to receive medical care.

In April 2022, the Newfoundland and Labrador government announced an inquiry into the treatment and experiences of Innu children in the child protection system. The inquiry will also include investigations into the particular circumstances leading up to the deaths of three youths, according to the province.

Resource Industries

Calls for Extractive and Development Industries

SUMMARY:

None of these five calls for justice have been started.

Resource-extraction and development industries have not incorporated safety and security measures to protect Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people in all stages of project planning or management.

The Manitoba government has not committed to an inquiry into sexual violence and racism at hydroelectric projects in the province.

The federal government has released a report that examined, in part, the impact of resource and extraction camps. But there is no mandate for developers to complete gender-based socio-economic impact assessments on all proposed projects.

13.1 Consider the safety and security of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people, as well as their equitable benefit from development, at all stages of project planning, assessment, implementation, management and monitoring.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

In December 2022, the federal government’s status of women committee released a report that found “substantial evidence of a serious problem” in the resource-extraction and development industries.

The report said the temporary villages built to house transient workers in the sector — commonly referred to as “man camps” — are “implicated in higher rates of violence against Indigenous women at the camps and in the neighbouring communities.”

In 2021, the Laird Aboriginal Women’s Society released a report that documented the experiences of Indigenous women and women of colour at mining camps in Yukon and northern B.C. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they had personally experienced discrimination in the mining workplace based on gender or sexual orientation, and/or race or Indigeneity, said the report, which also found “ineffective prevention” of harassment, discrimination and assault at mine camps.

Some resource companies dispute the allegations of violence in work camps. Others confirm them and have taken some steps to address issues with the camps, but as of June 2023, none appear to have an action plan to deal with it.

In a news release on its 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report, the Yukon government cites one of its priorities as eliminating “violence related to development projects and … [improving] the positive benefits of resource extraction and major infrastructure projects for Indigenous women and Yukon communities.” However, it does not specify an action plan or timeline for how that will be implemented.

In November 2022, Yukon’s Liberal government quashed a bill that, if passed, would have required the consent of First Nations in the territory for oil and gas exploration and development in their traditional territories — a key component of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

With respect to “equitable benefit from development,” the Manitoba government announced more than $600,000 in funding in 2021 for a partnership with the Manitoba Construction Sector Council to deliver training for Indigenous women in four northern and remote communities in high-demand trades skills, such as framing, wastewater installation and blast hole drilling.

13.2 Complete gender-based socio-economic impact assessments on all proposed projects as part of the decision-making and ongoing monitoring of projects. Project proposals must include provisions and plans to mitigate risks and impacts identified in the impact assessments prior to being approved.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal government’s previously mentioned December 2022 report on violence against Indigenous women and girls in resource development projects examined, in part, the impact of resource and extraction camps. But there is no mandate to complete gender-based socio-economic impact assessments as per this call.

In 2022, the Yukon government cited one of its priorities in response to the MMIWG inquiry report as increasing “community and land-based infrastructure and programming, including after-care and development of camps and facilities.”

However, the territory has not implemented this priority, nor did it expand on what, specifically, that would involve (including whether gender-based socio-economic impact assessments would be part of this priority).

13.3 Impact-benefit agreements must include provisions that address the impacts of projects on the safety and security of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people. Provisions must also be included to ensure that Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA people equitably benefit from the projects.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Parties involved in negotiations on impact-benefit agreements related to resource-extraction and development projects are not required to include these provisions.

13.4 Governments must fund studies to better understand the relationship between resource extraction and other development projects and violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people. At a minimum, support the call of Indigenous women and leaders for a public inquiry into the sexual violence and racism at hydroelectric projects in northern Manitoba.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Few governments have funded such studies, with the previously mentioned December 2022 House of Commons committee report on violence against Indigenous women and girls in resource development projects being an exception.

Beyond government, there was also the previously mentioned Laird Aboriginal Women’s Society report on the experiences of Indigenous women and women of colour at mining camps in Yukon and northern B.C., which found widespread reports of discrimination in the mining workplace.

In 2018, a report on the social impact of hydro development, past and present, on communities in northern Manitoba revealed allegations of sexual abuse of First Nations members and racism at the hands of Manitoba Hydro workers dating back more than 50 years.

The report by the Clean Environment Commission — an arm’s-length provincial agency in Manitoba — prompted several northern First Nations to call for an inquiry.

Manitoba asked the RCMP to investigate the allegations but has not funded such an inquiry.

In March 2020, Amnesty International called for action on “harmful impacts of Manitoba Hydro operations on Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirit people [that] have been ongoing for decades and continue” at the Keeyask hydro dam project in northern Manitoba.

13.5 Anticipate and recognize increased demand on social infrastructure because of development projects and resource extraction, and identify mitigation measures as part of the planning and approval process. Social infrastructure must be expanded and service capacity built to meet the anticipated needs of the host communities in advance of the start of projects.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Some industries and governments have acknowledged increased demand on social infrastructure because of development projects. But mitigation measures are not mandated as part of the planning and approval process.

Likewise, social infrastructure is not always expanded to meet the anticipated needs of the host communities before projects begin.

Correctional Services

Calls for Correctional Service of Canada

SUMMARY:

One of these 13 calls for justice is in progress. Implementation of the remaining 12 has not been started.

There are, for example, some healing lodges established through Corrections Canada, but they are underfunded and understaffed, and there are too few of them to meet the demand, critics say.

As well, Corrections Canada has not acted on calls to rescind the maximum-security classification that disproportionately limits federally sentenced Indigenous women from accessing services to facilitate their reintegration.

14.1 Establish facilities described under sections 81 and 84 of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act to ensure that Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people have options for decarceration.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

There are some healing lodges established under the Corrections and Conditional Release Act, but they are not available in all regions.

Section 81 of the act provides for agreements between Corrections Canada and Indigenous governing bodies or organizations to provide correctional services to Indigenous offenders.

If an inmate expresses an interest in being released into an Indigenous community, Section 84 of that act can, in some cases, allow for conditional releases back into home communities — but critics say it remains underutilized.

A 2022 Globe and Mail investigation determined that there are still not enough healing lodges to meet the potential demand for them. And because they are underfunded, they are understaffed and underutilized.

In September 2021, Corrections Canada announced an agreement to convert the Eagle Women’s Lodge in Manitoba, run by the Indigenous Women’s Healing Centre Inc., from a community residential facility into a healing lodge.

The goal, in part, was to allow those who are accepted into the healing lodge to have a gradual and structured release closer to family and their home community.

That brought the total number of Corrections Canada Indigenous healing lodges across Canada to 10. Six of those, including the Eagle Women’s Lodge in Manitoba, are operated by the Indigenous community or partner organizations. Only two, however, are specifically for women.

Those 10 healing lodges, operated under Section 81 of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act, operate in five provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec. In July 2021, Corrections Canada renewed agreements with three of those healing lodges.

14.2 Ensure that facilities established under sections 81 and 84 of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act receive funding parity with Correctional Service of Canada-operated facilities. The agreements made under these sections must transfer authority, capacity, resources and support to the contracting community organization.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The Globe and Mail’s October 2022 investigation into healing lodges under Section 81 found they remain underfunded and understaffed. Further, according to a December 2021 report by the Office of the Correctional Investigator, there are still too few of them to meet the potential demand.

14.3 Rescind the maximum-security classification that disproportionately limits federally sentenced Indigenous women classified at that level from accessing services, supports and programs required to facilitate their safe and timely reintegration.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

In 2022, the Office of the Correctional Investigator repeated calls to immediately rescind the level system in women’s corrections, saying “it is arbitrary and exists outside of the law.”

As of June 2023, that has not happened.

The correctional investigator’s report also repeated calls for revision of the custody rating scale — the security classification tool used by Corrections Canada for all federally sentenced people.

The tool is “designed for, and tested on, a predominantly white male population,” the correctional investigator said. His report said there are “serious flaws” in the scale, particularly in “its inappropriate application to women and visible minorities,” and noted critiques of the system and calls for changes to it dating back to 2001.

The report found the percentage of incarcerated women in maximum security increased from 56 per cent in 2018-19 to 68 per cent in 2022. Over the same time period, the percentage of non-Indigenous offenders in maximum security dropped.

Corrections Canada has not revised the custody rating scale.

14.4 Evaluate, update and develop security classification scales and tools that are sensitive to the nuances of Indigenous backgrounds and realities.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

In his 2021-22 annual report, federal correctional investigator Ivan Zinger repeated his concerns about the classification scales and assessment tools used by Corrections Canada.

The correctional service, however, has not changed its scale and assessment tools.

Zinger’s report noted that part of the assessment includes an evaluation of employment, education, marital/family adjustment, interpersonal relationships, alcohol and drug use and living arrangements — areas where Indigenous women are more likely to score higher, leading them to be placed in higher security levels.

“Instead of using this information for the sole purpose of informing programming, treatment and intervention requirements, it seems to be used against these women as indicators of risk,” Zinger wrote.

He goes on to report that consideration of Indigenous social history, which is “intended to ensure that the unique circumstances of Indigenous prisoners are deliberated and that culturally appropriate/restorative options are considered,” rarely translates into “alternative or restorative options.”

14.5 Apply Gladue factors in all decision-making concerning Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA people and in a manner that meets their needs and rehabilitation.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

As of June 2023, the Correctional Service of Canada is not meeting this call.

The Gladue principle, which arose from a 1999 Supreme Court decision, says an Indigenous offender’s personal background — for example, a history of substance abuse, poverty, victimization, or experience in residential schools or the child welfare system — should be considered in their sentencing.

Canada’s correctional investigator noted in his 2021-22 annual report that Indigenous social history — which “examines the direct and indirect social and historical factors that have impacted the individual and contributed to their involvement in the criminal justice system” — is not properly applied when considering risks or mitigating factors.

14.6 Provide intensive and comprehensive mental health, addictions and trauma services for incarcerated Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The 2020-21 annual report from the Office of the Correctional Investigator raised concerns that incarcerated Indigenous women who wanted to take part in treatment programs were often not able to access them before they completed their sentences.

The report said the Correctional Service of Canada did not have a definition of “timely access” to these programs. Therefore, “the clock runs out for many women who could have benefitted from programs,” corrections investigator Ivan Zinger’s report said. “Put simply, women cannot benefit from programs if they cannot take them in time for release, or at all.”

In December 2021, Zinger told CBC that there are too few healing lodges available to incarcerated Indigenous women.

Marion Buller, who served as the chief commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, agreed, saying “the programming that’s there isn’t available as much as anybody would like.”

“And the programming that is available more often than not isn’t culturally appropriate, and the culturally appropriate programming is underfunded and understaffed,” she said.

Zinger’s 2021-22 annual report also noted that Indigenous inmates are disproportionately more likely to be passed over for conditional releases (which could include mental health services).

He also noted that a promise of relying on Gladue principles when it comes to sentencing — which again, could direct release conditions that include trauma, mental health or addictions services — had not materialized.

14.7 Prohibit transfer of federally incarcerated women in need of mental health care to all-male treatment centres.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The Office of the Correctional Investigator’s 2016-17 annual report noted the correctional service was struggling to meet the needs of women offenders, saying “in their lifetime, the vast majority of federally sentenced women experience symptoms consistent with a psychiatric disorder.”

That report specifically recommended that “transferring mentally ill women in the Pacific Region to the all-male Regional Treatment Centre be absolutely and explicitly prohibited.”

14.8 Ensure correctional facilities and programs recognize the distinct needs of Indigenous offenders when designing and implementing programming for First Nations, Inuit and Métis women. The Correctional Service of Canada must use culturally safe, distinctions-based and trauma-informed models of care, adapted to the needs of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The correctional investigator’s 2021-22 annual report noted that particularly in maximum-security settings, culturally safe programming and care is too limited and wrongly treated as a “privilege” rather than a “right.”

Maximum-security units “are not equipped or resourced to provide the cultural support and resources that Indigenous women need,” Zinger’s report said, noting they do not all have resources like dedicated sacred grounds, a dedicated elder or a complement of Indigenous staff.

“Interventions and services are significantly more limited for a population of women who are assessed as high need.”

Meanwhile, in December 2021, the government of Newfoundland and Labrador announced the expansion of the Labrador Correctional Centre, which means more Labrador women who are incarcerated will be able to serve their sentences closer to home.

The expansion is not specific to Indigenous inmates, but it will include more programs targeted to the needs of Indigenous inmates.

14.9 Increase opportunities for meaningful vocational training, secondary school graduation and post-secondary education.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The Correctional Service of Canada’s Corcan agency does offer rehabilitation/vocational skills training to help in reintegration.

However, Corcan programming is not offered in any maximum-security facility, which means effectively, Indigenous women — who are disproportionately represented in maximum-security settings — have reduced access to that programming.

The federal government also created the Indigenous Community Corrections Initiative to support culturally relevant alternatives to custody and reintegration projects.

However, a 2021 report found “funding demand for proposals was significantly larger than what was available.” Further, funding was not long term, with funding for some accepted programs ending in 2022.

There are also programs like The Ephesus Project, a volunteer initiative that funds, organizes and delivers post-secondary courses to incarcerated learners within Corrections Canada institutions. However, that program is currently only offered in Alberta.

14.10 Increase and enhance the role and participation of elders in decision-making for all aspects of planning for Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The Office of the Correctional Investigator’s 2021-22 annual report noted that particularly in maximum-security settings, culturally safe programming, including access to an elder, is restricted and wrongly treated as a “privilege” rather than a “right,” and services like these are “significantly more limited for a population of women who are assessed as high need.”

As a result, Zinger repeated his previous recommendations that, among other things, each secure unit must have a dedicated elder and that elders must be accessed more often, particularly to “manage gang tensions.”

There are also options for inmates to request an elder at parole hearings.

If an offender makes the request for an elder-assisted hearing, an elder or cultural adviser will attend who can answer questions parole board members might have about Indigenous cultural and spiritual concerns.

In its 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report, New Brunswick cites its continuation of the Awakening Cultural Identity and Spirituality program within the province’s Crime Prevention Branch. The voluntary program links traditional elders with offenders who request culturally distinct services for effective reintegration.

14.11 Expand mother-and-child programming and establish placement options described in sections 81 and 84 of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act to ensure that mothers and their children are not separated.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The Office of the Correctional Investigator’s 2021-22 annual report refers to a Library of Parliament report on Corrections Canada’s institutional mother-child program that found several issues with the program, which is intended to keep incarcerated women and their children together where appropriate and provide “a supportive environment that promotes stability and continuity.”

The main findings of the January 2022 Library of Parliament report were that participation rates in the program were low, the criteria for eligibility was too restrictive and the service was delivered inconsistently across different institutions.

The report found that since it launched in 2001, the program had an average participation rate of just five mothers each year. While Corrections Canada doesn’t track the overall number of incarcerated women who are mothers, the correctional investigator’s report estimated nearly 400 incarcerated mothers in 2021-22.

“With five mothers participating in the program each year, it does not appear that this program is serving the needs of a significant portion of incarcerated mothers,” the investigator’s report said.

It also noted that to that point, no Inuit women had participated in the program.

The report also pointed to subjective approvals and restrictive program eligibility criteria (particularly after eligibility criteria was tightened in 2008 and 2016) that contributed to low participation rates overall, and for Indigenous women in particular.

14.12 Provide programming for men and boys that confronts and ends violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Some institutions have some programs that address, in part, gender-based and intimate-partner violence. But most are not mandated specifically to confront and end violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

14.13 Eliminate the practice of strip searches.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

As of June 2023, the practice of strip searches has not been eliminated. This is despite the fact that critics say they are sexually violent and do not reduce the risk of weapons or drugs entering a correctional facility. There have also been recent legal challenges against the federal government and the Ontario government over strip searches.

A 2021 report by the Canadian Association of Elizabeth Fry societies cited a 2001 Supreme Court of Canada decision that found strip searches were “inherently humiliating” and affirmed that for many, they are experienced as an act of sexualized violence.

The Elizabeth Fry report also noted that “there is no evidence that strip searches prevent the introduction of weapons and contraband or make institutions any safer,” and that “some officials within the Correctional Service of Canada oppose strip searching.”

All Canadians

Calls for Justice for All Canadians

SUMMARY:

Five of these eight calls for justice have not been started.

The remaining three are in progress, but with limited success.

Governments, for example, cite annual marches, memorial sites and days of remembrance as a means of denouncing and speaking out against violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people, even though not all Canadians participate in those events of visit memorial sites.

Meanwhile, 2022 statistics indicate that a majority of Indigenous women have experienced violence in their lives. Other studies suggest incidences of hate crimes increased during the pandemic.

There is also a call to become an ally after reading the final report. While some non-profit and post-secondary institutions have programs or resources to assist those who want to become allies, most are voluntary.

15.1 Denounce and speak out against violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Governments point to memorial sites, annual marches and days of remembrance as responses to this call, but not all Canadians participate.

Meanwhile, a January 2023 report by Human Rights Watch International stated that Canada’s widespread abuses of Indigenous Peoples persist — including violence against Indigenous women and girls — caused by “decades of structural and systemic discrimination.”

A 2022 Statistics Canada analysis found that First Nations, Inuit and Métis women are more likely than others to experience physical or sexual assault, especially if they were in government care as children.

The report said 63 per cent of Indigenous women have experienced violence and nearly half — 46 per cent — have experienced sexual assault.

Meanwhile, in July 2022, the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs said in a press release that “violence against Indigenous women is escalating like never before,” due, in part, to “unrelenting gender-based violence.”

The federal government, however, says that in response to the MMIWG report’s calls for justice, it has organized national events to honour MMIWG and denounce violence against them, including the June 3 anniversary of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Red Dress Day on May 5.

Also, governments have funded some public awareness campaigns, such as “It’s Not Just,” a national campaign launched in December 2022 to raise youth awareness about gender-based violence.

While the campaign includes references to violence against “Black and racialized women,” it is not specifically focused on violence toward Indigenous women.

In 2022, the Women’s Shelters Canada led the national “More Than” campaign to raise awareness of gender-based violence. The campaign acknowledges some groups “that already experience barriers … are more vulnerable to violence than others,” but is not specifically targeted toward preventing violence against Indigenous women, girls or 2SLGBTQQIA people.

There have also been some provincial initiatives.

In April 2022, the government of Nova Scotia passed the Dismantling Racism and Hate Act, legislation the government billed as the first of its kind in Canada. It also included a commitment to develop a provincial equity and anti-racism strategy by July 2023.

In 2022, the Saskatchewan government launched the second phase of its multi-year “Face the Issue” public awareness campaign, which its 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report says “challenges beliefs that normalize interpersonal violence,” with an initial phase “designed to spark conversations, increase awareness of services, and focus on prevention.”

The second phase is intended to focus on subtle forms of abuse, the province says. The campaign was translated into Cree and Dene and, as of June 2022, had more than 2.2 million views, according to the progress report.

In Manitoba, the Keewatin Tribal Council and Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak hosted a May 2022 event as part of the Moose Hide Campaign, a national grassroots movement of Indigenous and non-Indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence towards women and children.

Meanwhile, Alberta’s government says that from June 2021 to June 2022, the province’s Ministry of Indigenous Relations provided more than $979,000 in grants to “support initiatives to help stem the ongoing crisis of violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit+ people.” But most were program-specific, not core, sustained funding commitments.

And in March 2021, the Law Society of Nunavut and Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada launched a public campaign to help raise awareness of different forms of abuse and where to get help, including legal, social and health options for those experiencing family violence. It was created with Inuit input from the ilinniapaa Skills Development Centre.

15.2 Decolonize by learning the true history of Canada and Indigenous history in your local area. Learn about and celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ history, cultures, pride and diversity, acknowledging the land you live on and its importance to local Indigenous communities, both historically and today.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In August 2022, a Manitoba-based national campaign to encourage reconciliation through conversation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians got $167,000 in funding from the provincial government — a boost from previous years.

Circles for Reconciliation fosters small group gatherings across the country between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to discuss topics including dispelling misconceptions about Indigenous people, impacts of residential schools, the meaning of land for Indigenous people, Métis identity and the spirit of the treaties.

In December 2022, the Manitoba government announced funding of $50,000 for the Agowiidiwinan Centre, which was developed by the Treaty Relations Commission of Manitoba as an accessible educational training space that will enable broader public engagement and education about treaty histories, relationships and responsibilities.

Kumik Elder Lodge in Gatineau, Que., offers federal employees in the capital region an opportunity to “learn directly from Indigenous elders through teachings, guidance and advice.” However, a federal government website indicated as of June 2023 that the lodge remains closed to visitors due to COVID-19.

Saskatchewan’s 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report says that since 2021, four new cultural centres have been built within corrections facilities to ensure First Nations and Métis ceremony and culture is available for adults and youth, citing that as an example of addressing this call for justice.

But this does not speak to the call, which says that all Canadians (as opposed to those incarcerated) should learn the true history of Canada and Indigenous history.

15.3 Develop knowledge and read the MMIWG inquiry’s final report. Listen to the truths shared, and acknowledge the burden of these human and Indigenous rights violations, and how they impact Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people today.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

A May 2022 Nanos research poll, conducted for the Native Women’s Association, found that 71 per cent of respondents said they had heard of the MMIWG inquiry’s 231 calls for justice.

About half (47 per cent) of the 1,001 Canadians adults surveyed said their knowledge of the inquiry was “average,” and only 27 per cent felt they had a stronger level of knowledge about it. The poll’s results are considered accurate to within plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

There is no evidence to suggest most Canadians have read the MMIWG inquiry’s final report.

In addition, the Native Women’s Association of Canada’s June 2023 report card on MMIWG inquiry progress noted minimal progress in the area of “transformative changes in attitudes, behaviours and knowledge within the broader society.”

“Over the past year we have seen some progress to raise awareness around issues experienced by Indigenous people. The government has yet to tackle the acceptance and normalization of violence,” the report said.

15.4 Using what you have learned and some of the resources suggested, become a strong ally. Being a strong ally involves more than just tolerance; it means actively working to break down barriers and to support others in every relationship and encounter in which you participate.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

There are some non-profit and post-secondary institutions that have programs and resources to assist those who want to become allies, but those are voluntary and it’s not clear whether they’re extensively accessed.

Other programs are offered, for a fee, to government bodies who want to provide it for employees. But most are not mandatory.

Some corporations have also cited efforts in response to this call for justice.

In, 2021, Telus launched the Mobility for Good for Indigenous Women at Risk program, which provides free smartphones and data plans to 1,500 Indigenous women who are at risk or surviving violence.

It was developed in partnership and consultation with four Indigenous-led organizations in British Columbia and Alberta.

In November 2022, the telecom company expanded the program to include Ontario.

According to Telus, the partnership was in direct response to the MMIWG report’s calls for justice, and specifically Call for Justice 15.

Meanwhile, Laurentian University and Queen’s University are among the post-secondary institutions that offer online resources for students to access information regarding how to be an ally to Indigenous people. As well, in 2019, Ontario’s Sheridan College published a research paper on learning to be an effective Indigenous ally.

Also, Ally Squared is a student-led non-profit that offers training courses for all ages.

15.5 Confront and speak out against racism, sexism, ignorance, homophobia and transphobia, and teach or encourage others to do the same, wherever it occurs: in your home, in your workplace or in social settings.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Some non-profit organizations like Unite For Change, post-secondary institutions, corporations and levels of governments have spoken up against racism, sexism, ignorance, homophobia and transphobia.

Statistics Canada is among government agencies that have spoken out, releasing a June 2022 statement on “standing up against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia.”

Also in June 2022, the Mental Health Commission of Canada marked Pride Month by speaking out against homophobia and transphobia, noting research that found “2SLGBTQ+ communities are facing heightened rates of stigma, discrimination and harassment.”

Studies suggest incidences of hate crimes increased during the pandemic. Statistics Canada data released in March 2022 indicated reported hate crimes targeting Indigenous people went up 152 per cent in 2020 compared to the year before.

In October 2022, Statistics Canada released a report that found 77 per cent of sexually and gender-diverse youth aged 15-17 experienced bullying behaviours in the past year, compared to 69 per cent for cisgender youth who are exclusively more attracted to a different gender.

As well, sexually and gender-diverse youth who were bullied reported the highest incidence of negative mental health outcomes. They were more than twice as likely to report that they considered taking their own life in the past year (27 per cent) compared to cisgender and exclusively different-gender attracted youth who experienced bullying (13 per cent).

15.6 Protect, support and promote the safety of women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people by acknowledging and respecting the value of every person and every community, as well as the right of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people to generate their own, self-determined solutions.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

There are some efforts to meet this call, but the messaging is generally limited in scope — few governmental, corporate and non-profit bodies have actively protected and promoted the safety of women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

Further, those efforts have not translated into safer communities, as violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people continues.

A January 2023 report by Human Rights Watch International said that “decades of structural and systemic discrimination against Indigenous peoples has led to widespread abuses that persist across Canada.”

A May 2022 report from Statistics Canada said that nearly two-thirds of Indigenous women — 63 per cent — reported they had experienced violence. Almost half — 46 per cent — said they had experienced sexual assault.

The vast majority of Indigenous women who had been in the child-welfare system — 81 per cent — said they had been physically or sexually assaulted in their life.

Saskatchewan’s provincial government is among those that says it is making efforts to respond to this call. In its 2022 MMIWG inquiry progress report, the province points to funding for an MMIWG community response fund for “initiatives created by Indigenous communities and organizations that address the calls for justice.” The province said at that point, it was working with Indigenous representatives to develop the criteria, application process and evaluation tools for the fund.

15.7 Create time and space for relationships based on respect as human beings, supporting and embracing differences with kindness, love and respect. Learn about Indigenous principles of relationship specific to those Nations or communities in your local area and work, and put them into practice in all of your relationships with Indigenous peoples.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

A 2022 study that measured divisiveness among Saskatchewan residents found that most people felt division had increased since 2020. The Canadian Hub for Applied and Social Research (CHASR) at the University of Saskatchewan conducted the phone survey in partnership with CBC Saskatchewan, which found 78 per cent of respondents said they believed society had become more polarized.

The study did, however, find that more respondents felt ethnic diversity served to unite people (44 per cent) than divide them (37 per cent).

At the same time, a February 2022 survey found the majority of Canadians — 60 per cent — felt Canada was “more divided than usual.”

15.8 Help hold all governments accountable to act on the calls for justice and to implement them according to the principles set out by the inquiry.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Since the final report of the MMIWG inquiry was released in June 2019, multiple grassroots non-profit organizations and some governmental committees have filed reports holding governments accountable to act on the calls for justice.

But most Canadians do not seem to have made it a cornerstone issue in civic, provincial, territorial or federal elections. For example, several current and former political leaders and analysts who spoke with CBC News said there was little substantive conversation about Indigenous people and issues ahead of Ontario’s last provincial election.

As for action to hold governments accountable, in February 2023, the Assembly of First Nations hosted a national MMIWG2S+ gathering for survivors and families to discuss the MMIWG national action plan and implementation of the 231 calls for justice.

On June 1, 2023, the Native Women’s Association of Canada released its most recent annual report on the federal government’s actions taken to meet the inquiry’s calls for justice, grading the government’s progress “a failure.”

“Few of the promised actions have been completed,” the report said. While there was “marginal progress” on some promises, “many remain untouched,” it said.

In June 2022, the National Family and Survivors Circle — which contributed to the national action plan to implement the 231 calls for justice — also called out the federal government for a lack of progress on the action plan, calling it a “national shame.”

That same month, the Senate’s committee on Aboriginal Peoples released an interim report titled Not Enough: All Words and No Action on MMIWG, which also cited a lack of action.

Previously, in June 2020, the Assembly of First Nations also challenged governments for a lack of progress on the calls for justice.

Inuit

Calls for Justice for Inuit

SUMMARY:

The MMIWG inquiry’s final report states that “Inuit have unique and distinct experiences of colonial oppression and violence,” and that inquiry witnesses “emphasized distinct areas of concern and priority areas for Inuit women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people that require distinct recommendations.”

The inquiry report makes 46 calls for justice for Inuit, but just 21 are in progress. The remainder have not been started.

Notably, calls to improve access to health and healing services for Inuit, honour socio-economic commitments in land claims agreements, and develop safe houses and shelters for Inuit fleeing violence have not been fulfilled.

16.1 Honour all socio-economic commitments as defined in land claims agreements and self-government agreements between Inuit and the Crown. Articles 23 and 24 of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, and commitments by governments to provide for the housing and economic needs of Inuit, must be fully complied with and implemented.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Between 1975 and 2005, land claims agreements were signed in all four Inuit regions — Inuvialuit (Northwest Territories and Yukon), Nunavik (northern Quebec), Nunatsiavut (Labrador) and Nunavut.

Those land claims agreements grant Inuit title to certain blocks of land and, according to Statistics Canada, “cover a wide range of issues, such as land title, fishing and trapping rights, and financial compensation.”

Articles 23 and 24 of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement, for example, deal with Inuit employment within government and ensuring Inuit firms can compete for government contracts.

However, a 2019 report found that almost 26 years after the Nunavut Agreement was signed, Inuit were still underrepresented in the territory’s government workforces, contrary to Article 23, which says that all three levels of government in Nunavut — federal, territorial and municipal — should have a workforce that reflects the population of Inuit in Nunavut.

According to a Nunavut government employee survey, the proportion of Inuit government employees had increased from 52 per cent in 2016 to 57 per cent in 2021. However, that number was still well short of reflecting the proportion of Inuit in Nunavut, which was roughly 80 per cent at that point.

In June 2022, the federal government announced what it called an “important step forward in building towards a representative public service in Nunavut” with the launch of a new cohort of the Inuit learning and development program, a job training program focused on building skills for government employment.

The program supports Article 23 of the Nunavut Agreement, according to the federal government, which said eight Inuit Nunavut residents who participated in the 2021 cohort accepted full-time work with the government.

However, the training program is not new — it was first launched in 2013.

Meanwhile, in April 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Natan Obed, president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami — the national organization representing Inuit in Canada — endorsed the Inuit Nunangat Policy, which recognizes the distinct culture of Inuit and their right to self-govern.

It also recognizes Inuit Nunangat — the Inuit homeland, which includes the Inuvialuit Settlement Region, Nunavut, Nunavik, Nunatsiavut and urban places where Inuit live — as a distinct geographic, cultural and political region.

The goal of the policy, according to the federal government, is “socio-economic and cultural equity between Inuit and other Canadians.”

It also includes a commitment to “fair and equitable access to federal procurement activity in Inuit Nunangat,” which Article 24 of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement calls for.

But for the most part, the policy contains only commitments that have not been implemented, particularly in regard to housing and the economic needs of Inuit.

16.2 Create laws and services to ensure the protection and revitalization of Inuit culture and language. All Inuit, including those living outside Inuit Nunangat, must have equitable access to culture and language programs. It is essential that elders are included in the development and delivery of these programs.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

The Indigenous Languages Act, passed in 2019, is intended to support efforts to reclaim and strengthen Indigenous languages.

However, Inuit leaders slammed the act as inadequate, saying it excluded Inuit-specific content and was created without Inuit consultation.

In November 2022, the federal government promised almost $40 million in funding to support Indigenous language revitalization in the territories.

It was not clear, though, whether elders will be included in the development and delivery of the programs the funding will support.

16.3 All governments with jurisdiction in Inuit Nunangat must recognize Inuktut as the founding language, and it must be given official language status through language laws. Inuktut must be afforded the same recognition and protection and promotion as English and French within Inuit Nunangat, and all governments and agencies providing services to Inuit must ensure access to services in Inuktut.

Furthermore, all government and agency service providers must be culturally competent and educated in Inuit culture, laws, values and history.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

While Inuktitut (one of the languages that makes up the broader Inuktut language group) is an official language of Nunavut and the Northwest Territories, it is not an official language of Canada, despite repeated calls to make it one.

Critics say recognizing Inuktitut as one of Canada’s official languages is essential to ensuring schools receive guaranteed support and funding to teach in that language, and that essential services, including health care, are made available in the Inuit language.

With respect to the cultural competency call, there are some federal Indigenous learning programs available.

But they are not specific to Inuit culture and history, and not all government employees and agency service providers are required to be culturally competent and educated in those areas.

16.4 Given that the intergenerational transfer of Inuit knowledge, values, and language is a right that must be upheld, we call upon all governments to fund and support the recording of Inuit knowledge about culture, laws, values, spirituality and history prior to and since the start of colonization.

Further, this knowledge must be accessible and taught to all Inuit, by Inuit.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Libraries and Archives Canada offers funding to selected recipients through a program called Listen, Hear our Voices to contribute to a digitized collection of Indigenous history, culture and language.

The program is not Inuit specific, though, and most projects funded thus far are not specific to Inuit culture or history.

It is also not taught to all Inuit, by Inuit.

16.5 Given that reliable high-speed internet services and telecommunications are necessary for Inuit to access government services and to engage in the Canadian economic, cultural and political life, we call upon all governments with jurisdiction in Inuit Nunangat to invest in infrastructure to ensure all Inuit have access to high-speed internet.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In March 2023, Canada’s auditor general released a report that found access to internet services, particularly in remote or rural communities, is falling behind.

In April 2023, a Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission hearing on telecommunications in the North heard testimony about slow and spotty internet connections, prolonged outages, high prices and few options for service providers.

In August 2021, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami released a research brief on internet access that found broadband access in Inuit Nunangat “lags behind the rest of Canada as well as behind many other Arctic jurisdictions.” It also evaluated the infrastructure required to bridge the digital divide between Inuit Nunangat and the rest of Canada.

In May 2021, the federal government announced $6.9 million in federal funding for Northwestel and SSi Micro to bring high-speed internet to over 9,800 underserved households in all 25 communities of Nunavut.

And in April 2023, InukNet — a new Inuit-owned telecommunications company in Nunavut — said it plans to offer commercial services to all 25 communities in the territory, with “state-of-the-art internet service made possible by advances in satellite technology.”

Meanwhile, although satellite services have promised faster internet access for remote communities, some renters in Nunavut have said the territory’s largest landlords are obstructing access to that service.

Neither the Nunavut Housing Corporation, which manages more than 1,700 government staff housing units and nearly 5,700 public housing units, nor Northview, a major residential landlord in Nunavut, were allowing tenants to install Starlink satellite dishes without permission, a December 2022 CBC report said.

EPLS Group of Companies, which owns several properties in Rankin Inlet and Arviat in Nunavut, was also not allowing tenants to put up Starlink dishes at that point.

16.6 Ensure that population numbers for Inuit outside of the Inuit homeland are captured in a disaggregated manner, and that their rights as Inuit are upheld. These numbers are urgently needed to identify the growing, social, economic, political and cultural needs of urban Inuit.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In September 2022, Statistics Canada released census data that measured, in part, the migration of Inuit outside their homeland.

But while the data revealed that just under four-fifths of Inuit in Canada reported that they were enrolled under or were a beneficiary of an Inuit land claims agreement, the data also revealed that their rights as Inuit are not being upheld in areas like housing and child welfare.

The Statistics Canada census found that in 2021, about two-thirds of the 70,545 Inuit living in Canada lived in Inuit Nunangat.

But the census also revealed that the Inuit population living outside Inuit Nunangat grew at a faster pace (24 per cent) than the population within the Inuit homeland (three per cent).

The census data also said the housing crisis there had improved little over the past five years and, in some cases, had worsened. Almost a third of the nearly 49,000 Inuit in Inuit Nunangat were living in dwellings in need of major repairs, an increase of 1.2 per cent since 2016.

Overall, about 53 per cent of Inuit in Inuit Nunangat were living in crowded housing in 2021, a decrease of 1.2 per cent since five years prior.

The census also found that Indigenous children (including Inuit) were more likely to be in foster care than non-Indigenous children (3.2 per cent versus 0.2 per cent).

16.7 Ensure the availability of effective, culturally appropriate and accessible health and wellness services within each Inuit community. That includes Inuit midwives; community wellness, health and mental health services; and trauma and addictions treatment and healing options in each Inuit community.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

In the summer of 2020, the government of Nunavut suspended birthing services in Rankin Inlet after the two Inuit midwives working in the region resigned six months apart, leaving Iqaluit’s medical centre as the only place available for non-emergency births in Nunavut. All others must happen outside the territory.

According to Pauktuutit — a national non-profit organization representing Inuit women in Canada — “Inuit women’s sexual and reproductive health is compromised by regulatory limitations that are neither trauma-informed nor culturally appropriate for Inuit.”

Pauktuutit advocates for the integration of Inuit midwifery in health-care services and for the establishment of midwifery education programs in communities across Inuit Nunangat.

Also, most Inuit communities do not have Inuit-led and operated mental health and/or addictions treatment options — although the 2019 federal budget committed funding for a mental health and substance abuse treatment facility in Nunavut. That centre is not expected to open until 2025, however. Construction is scheduled to begin in late summer or early autumn 2023, according to a federal government spokesperson.

Currently, there are no such facilities in neither Nunavut or the Northwest Territories. Most seeking treatment need to travel to the Mamisarvik Healing Centre in Ottawa, the closest Inuit-specific treatment centre.

Meanwhile, the Mental Health Commission of Canada offers Mental Health First Aid — Inuit, a course designed by Inuit, for Inuit and those who work with Inuit.

16.8 Invest in the recruitment and capacity building of Inuit within the medical, health and wellness service fields, with training and competency in both contemporary and Inuit medical, health and wellness practices.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

There are few programs that focus on recruiting and training Inuit community members in the fields of medical, health and wellness services.

In May 2022, the University of Ottawa’s medical school announced a partnership with the government of Nunavut to reserve two spots specifically for Nunavummiut in its program, beginning in September 2023.

But it will not offer Inuit medical, health and wellness practices.

Meanwhile, the Mental Health Commission of Canada’s Mental Health First Aid — Inuit, while designed by Inuit, is not mandatory. It is also only a nine-hour course, and it is not specifically designed to increase Inuit representation in the health-care field.

Currently, there is just one Inuktitut-language counsellor-training and mentorship program in Nunavut, blending Inuit and southern healing methods. It is run through Ilisaqsivik, a non-profit, Inuit-led organization for residents of Nunavut.

Meanwhile, Tungasuvvingat Inuit — an Inuit-specific not-for-profit Ontario service provider that offers employment and education assistance, among other services — has a two-year training and work experience program intended to increase Inuit representation in the social services workforce.

However, the training program requires participation either in-person in Ottawa or online — which would require internet access that is not readily available or reliable in many Northern communities.

16.9 Establish and resource an Inuit healing and wellness fund to support grassroots and community-led programs. This fund must be permanently resourced, administered by Inuit and independent from government.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

In November 2022, the federal government announced $7 million in funding for construction of an Inuit-led community health and wellness hub in Iqaluit.

However, this is not ongoing healing and wellness funding.

16.10 Develop policies and programs to include Inuit-led healing and health programs within educational systems to provide resources to teach Inuit children Inuit-appropriate socio-emotional coping skills, pride and capacity.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal and some provincial governments do support some Indigenous cultural and language programs for children — which are designed, in part, to teach pride. But the funding is limited in terms of programming, and most of the programs are not Inuit-specific.

16.11 Given that healing occurs through the expression of art and culture, governments within Inuit Nunangat must invest in Inuit artistic expression in all its forms through the establishment of infrastructure and by ensuring sustainable funds are available and accessible for Inuit artists.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In June 2022, the Inuit Art Foundation and the Canada Council for the Arts announced a new national, Inuit-specific funding pilot program — but the funding is limited and not yet sustained, and artists must apply for it.

The Canada Council is funding the foundation as it works with communities throughout Inuit Nunangat and the south to co-develop a multidisciplinary granting program that will distribute over $100,000 in its first year.

Applications for funding closed in March 2023 and the funding, at this point, is for just one year.

16.12 Ensure that Inuit men and boys are provided services that are gender- and Inuit-specific to address historic and ongoing trauma they are experiencing.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Programming for men and boys that is available to address trauma is often limited in resourcing, or is not Inuit-specific or Inuit-led.

In August 2021, the government of Nunavut and the Pulaarvik Kablu Friendship Centre announced plans to create a healing and wellness program by and for Inuit men, to be delivered in each community in Nunavut’s Kivalliq region.

To get it started, the friendship centre hosted a five-day training session to help determine what the program would include.

But the programming is not accessible to Inuit men throughout Nunavut, nor is it available to boys.

16.13 Implement the National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy with Inuit nationally and regionally, through Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The National Inuit Suicide Prevention Strategy was launched in 2016, identifying specific objectives and actions to prevent suicide in six priority areas, such as creating social equity and ensuring access to a continuum of mental wellness services for Inuit.

In October 2022, the federal government and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami announced a further $11 million in funding to support the strategy.

But that funding was a continuation of funds previously announced in the 2019 federal budget, which promised $50 million over 10 years and $5 million per year following.

It is also unclear if the strategy has been successful.

16.14 Review and amend laws in relation to child and family services to ensure they uphold the rights of Inuit children and families and conform to Inuit laws and values. Inuit parents and guardians must be provided access to Inuit-specific parenting and care-giving teachings and services.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Bill C-92 — An Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Children, Youth and Families — was passed in 2019. The legislation cedes jurisdiction over Indigenous child welfare from other levels of government to Indigenous peoples so that they can care for their children in a culturally appropriate way.

However, Quebec has filed an appeal with the Supreme Court of Canada, arguing the legislation infringes upon provincial jurisdiction. Manitoba, Alberta and the Northwest Territories have joined the challenge as interveners, also arguing it infringes on their jurisdictional rights.

Meanwhile, in April 2022, Yukon lawmakers unanimously approved legislation that officials said will better protect First Nations children taken into care.

Bill 11 includes several amendments to the territory’s Child and Family Services Act, including a requirement that when a child is the subject of a “protective intervention,” the child’s First Nation be notified, along with their parents’ First Nation and associated Indigenous governing bodies.

The First Nations and governing bodies then have the right to be involved in case planning and court proceedings related to the child, and must also give consent to a child in care being adopted.

16.15 In light of the multi-jurisdictional nature of child and family services as they currently operate for Inuit in Canada, we call upon the federal government, in partnership with Inuit, to establish and fund an Inuit child and youth advocate with jurisdiction over all Inuit children in care.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

While most provinces and territories have a child and youth advocate or ombudsman, as of June 2023, most have not created specialized units for Indigenous children and youth.

As well, the federal government has not established an Inuit or national child and youth commissioner — despite repeated calls to create such a role.

16.16 Enumerate and report on the number of Inuit children in care. This data must be disaggregated and the reports must be shared with Inuit organizations and Inuit child and youth advocates.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

While Statistics Canada tracks the number of Indigenous children in foster care, it does not specifically enumerate or report on the number of Inuit children in care.

Statistics Canada’s most current data regarding children in care, released in September 2022, says 54 per cent of all children in foster care were Indigenous — up slightly from the 2016 census, at which point 52 per cent of children in care under age 14 were Indigenous.

But it does not distinguish between First Nations, Inuit and Métis.

16.17 Prioritize supporting Inuit families and communities to meet the needs of Inuit children, recognizing that apprehension must occur only when absolutely required to protect a child. Placement of Inuit children with extended family and in Inuit homes must be prioritized and resourced. Placement outside of their communities and outside their homelands must be restricted.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some governments have expressed a commitment to restrict the placement of Inuit children in care outside their communities and homeland, but that practice still happens.

In 2019, the federal government passed Bill C-92, which gives Indigenous communities — including Inuit — the right to manage their own child and family services.

Following that, in November 2021, new legislation was signed by the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation — which represents the interests of western Arctic Inuit in the Northwest Territories — to help keep Inuvialuit youth in child and family services in their home communities.

However, Bill C-92 is being challenged in a Supreme Court of Canada case by Quebec, which argues sections of it infringe on provincial and territorial jurisdiction. The Northwest Territories has joined Quebec in that challenge.

Meanwhile, in January 2022, the federal government and First Nations leaders announced a $40-billion agreement-in-principle to compensate young people harmed by Canada’s discriminatory child welfare system and reform the First Nations child welfare system.

The agreement included a commitment to fund the National Assembly of Remote Communities to develop a model “to estimate the increased costs associated with remoteness and in relation to providing child and family services in remote communities across the country.”

However, the compensation under that agreement did not apply to First Nations children and families in the Northwest Territories and Nunavut, because child and family services in those territories are not funded through the First Nations Child and Family Services Program — the specific federal program at issue in the complaint that eventually led to the settlement.

And in October 2022, the Ontario-based Inuit service provider Tungasuvvingat Inuit, in collaboration with Ottawa-based Inuuqatigiit Centre for Inuit Children, Youth and Families and the Inuit community in Ontario, announced development of an Inuit-specific foster-care program, which would include kinship care (meaning care by family members).

The Sapujjijuit program aims to increase the number of Inuit family and community placements for Inuit children and youth who are unable to remain safely at home. The program’s website says there were plans to launch and test an Inuit-specific caregiver assessment and training program in the winter of 2023.

16.18 Respect the rights of Inuit children and people in care, including those who are placed in care outside of their Inuit homelands. Immediately invest in safe, affordable and culturally appropriate housing within Inuit communities and for Inuit outside of their homelands, given the links between the housing crisis and violence, poor health (including tuberculosis) and suicide. Immediate and directed measures are required to end the crisis.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In addition to the initiatives noted above on children in care, there have been funding commitments regarding what has been deemed a housing crisis in Inuit Nunangat.

In March 2022, a member of Parliament referred to Nunavut’s housing crisis as a “colossal humanitarian failure,” after a federal government committee was told about issues with environmental damage, like erosion and mould, and overcrowding in public housing in the Northwest Territories.

Also, in 2022, Statistics Canada data indicated there had been little improvement in the housing crisis in Inuit Nunangat over the preceding five years, and in some cases, the situation had worsened.

Data from the 2021 census showed almost a third of the nearly 49,000 Inuit in Inuit Nunangat were living in dwellings in need of major repairs, an increase of 1.2 per cent since 2016. About 53 per cent of Inuit in Inuit Nunangat were living in crowded housing in 2021, a decrease of 1.2 per cent from 2016.

In December 2022, the latest annual report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation found that “poor conditions around affordability, adequacy, and suitability persist across all major centres” in the territories.

The 2022 federal budget included $845 million for housing across Inuit Nunangat over seven years.

That led to a November 2022 announcement of more than $23 million of joint funding to create 63 units of affordable rental housing for at-risk individuals in Yellowknife.

However, in December 2022, federal housing advocate Marie-Josée Houle said “the current levels of federal investments are not adequate to remedy the human rights violations caused by the housing shortage” facing Inuit communities.

16.19 Develop and fund safe houses, shelters, transition houses and second-stage housing for Inuit women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people fleeing violence. These houses and shelters are required in all Inuit communities and in urban centres with large Inuit populations. Shelters must not require full occupancy to remain open and to receive funding.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

As of June 2023, most Inuit communities do not have a safe or second-stage shelter, although the federal government has committed funds to build some.

According to Pauktuutit, the national non-profit organization representing Inuit women in Canada, more than 70 per cent of Inuit communities across the Arctic do not have a safe shelter for women and children experiencing family violence.

What’s more, there is no second-stage housing available.

In May 2023, the federal government announced $103 million in funding to build and support at least 178 shelter spaces and transitional houses across Canada for Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQ people fleeing gender-based violence. Funding was included for 22 projects in 21 communities across the country, including in the North.

Sen. Michèle Audette, a former commissioner for the MMIWG inquiry, told CBC the money is a step toward fulfilling the inquiry’s recommendations, but said “for me, it is an ongoing call for justice.”

In November 2022, the federal government committed $2.7 million to convert three existing properties into new transitional housing buildings for vulnerable Inuit women and children in Iqaluit.

But the announcement came months after critics said that prior financial commitments to create women’s shelters were never realized.

In January 2021, the federal government committed funding for shelters for Inuit women and children in response to Pauktuutit’s previous request for the construction of five new emergency shelters — one in each of the four regions of Inuit Nunangat and one in Ottawa, which has the largest population of urban Inuit in Canada.

That funding commitment was part of the federal government’s $724 million violence prevention strategy, first announced in 2020. But as of 2023, much of that funding has not been spent.

In December 2022, the federal and territorial governments announced up to $972,000 in funding for Tahiuqtiit Women’s Society in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., which said it would use the funds to work toward creating a family shelter, and Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre in Iqaluit, which had previously discussed intentions to build a community wellness hub in the city.

And in February 2023, the Council of Yukon First Nations said it is planning to build a new 15-unit/32-bed shelter in Whitehorse specifically for Indigenous women and children. The project has $9.28 million in capital funding from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and will get $1.22 million in annual operating costs from Indigenous Services Canada.

16.20 Support the establishment of programs and services designed to financially support and promote Inuit hunting and harvesting in all Inuit communities. All governments with jurisdiction in Inuit Nunangat must immediately increase minimum wage rates and increase social assistance rates to meet the needs of Inuit and to match the higher cost of living in Inuit communities. A guaranteed annual livable income model, recognizing the right to income security, must be developed and implemented.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

An April 2022 report by the Qajuqturvik Community Food Centre on food insecurity in the North determined that while Inuit organizations continue to call for hunting to be recognized as a paid profession, that work continues to go largely unpaid.

The same report repeated the centre’s call for a basic guaranteed income.

In July 2020, the federal government announced grants to support community hunting programs in Indigenous communities, including Inuit communities. In Nunavut, Nunavut Tunngavik, which has a community hunting program, was allocated nearly $14.9 million over five years.

But funding through that program has to be applied for, on a yearly basis, and it is not available to all Inuit communities.

Regarding minimum wage, the Yukon government raised its minimum wage in April 2023, from $15.70 to $16.77 — currently the highest minimum wage in Canada.

In April 2020, Nunavut raised its wage from $13 per hour to $16. However, the wage has remained flat since then.

Minimum wage in the Northwest Territories has been $15.20 since 2021. An April 2022 report from the non-profit Alternatives North determined that is well below a livable standard in the territory’s largest communities.

However, the territory says starting in September 2023, the minimum wage will be adjusted annually using a formula based on the percentage change in the consumer price index for Yellowknife and the percentage change in the average hourly wage in the Northwest Territories for the preceding calendar year.

16.21 Ensure equitable access to high-quality educational opportunities and outcomes from early childhood education to post-secondary education within Inuit communities. Further, all governments must invest in providing Inuit women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people with accessible and equitable economic opportunities.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Access to high-quality education is not equitably available within all Inuit communities, nor are equitable economic opportunities.

According to the non-profit Pauktuutit, nearly 60 per cent of Inuit in the Arctic region have less than a high school education.

Inuit youth also lack equal access to post-secondary education and the necessary supports to get them there, Pauktuutit says. Most must leave their communities to pursue an education elsewhere.

The federal government’s 2019 budget committed almost $126 million over 10 years and about $22 million ongoing for the Inuit post-secondary education strategy, which aims to “close the post-secondary education attainment gap between Inuit students and non-Indigenous students in Canada through distinctions-based and regionally delivery strategic support.”

But the funding is not equitably accessible. Only designated organizations are eligible to apply for funds. They then determine the mechanisms to distribute the funding. What’s more, funding is not necessarily sustainable and only offered on a yearly basis.

16.22 Fund programs for Inuit children and youth to learn about developing interpersonal relationships. Furthermore, Inuit children and youth must be taught how to identify violence through the provision of age-appropriate educational programs like the Good Touch/Bad Touch program offered in Nunavik.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

The Good Touch/Bad Touch program, which teaches children how to talk about abuse and personal body-safety rules, is now offered in Nunavut, and in the Inuktitut language.

But not all governments are funding and supporting culturally and age-appropriate programs for Inuit children and youth to learn about developing interpersonal relationships.

There are some programs available, but they’re neither universally accessible nor offered equitably throughout the territories.

Meanwhile, there are some educational toolkits available to help educators teach children about violence. But they are also not equitably offered or fully accessible.

For example, the non-profit Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre in Iqaluit offers the Inunnguiniq program — a parenting program based on Inuit child-rearing principles.

However, it is not accessible across the territories. As of June 2023, it was only offered as a drop-in program in some Nunavut communities and two high schools, according to the program’s website.

16.23 Work with Inuit to provide public awareness and education to combat the normalization of domestic violence and sexualized violence against Inuit women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people; to educate men and boys about the unacceptability of violence against Inuit women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people; and to raise awareness and education about the human rights and Indigenous rights of Inuit.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal and Nunavut governments have funded research that identified a need for this programming, but as of June 2023, not all governments have provided equitable and accessible programming and/or education.

A 2020 report by the non-profit Pauktuutit recommended that governments enhance community education about domestic and gender-based violence.

The report, which was funded in part by the federal government, said that women in Nunavut are the victims of violent crime at a rate more than 13 times higher than that for women in Canada as a whole, and that women in Nunavut have a risk of being sexually assaulted that is 12 times greater than the provincial/territorial average.

One of the report’s key recommendations for governments was to improve gender-based violence prevention and education efforts, which it said “could be accomplished through the police leading specialized workshops, campaigns, and programs focusing on encouraging victims to report abuse.”

Regarding education and programming for Inuit men and boys, a December 2022 research study on suicide among young Inuit men and boys pointed to a “lack of gender-specific services for boys and young men.”

“The impact that the absence of services has on men’s suicidality could be severe,” said the authors of the study, which was funded by the Nunavik Health and Regional Board.

Also, in March 2021, the Law Society of Nunavut and Pauktuutit launched a public campaign to help raise awareness of different forms of abuse and where to get help, including legal, social and health options for those experiencing family violence. It was created with Inuit input from the ilinniapaa Skills Development Centre.

However, the campaign was neither long-term nor sustained. It was funded for one year as a stand-alone project.

16.24 Support programs for Inuit children and youth to teach them how to respond to threats and identify exploitation. This awareness and education work must be culturally and age-appropriate and involve all members of the community, including 2SLGBTQQIA Inuit.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

The previously mentioned Good Touch/Bad Touch program is age- and culturally appropriate, and has been adapted specifically for Nunavik by a committee involving Inuit and non-Inuit from several different organizations.

There are other educational toolkits and programs available for educators and children, but they are not mandatory curriculum for all educational service providers. Most are not specifically designed for Inuit, nor do they explicitly involve all members of the community.

For example, BRAVE Education, a national organization, has developed age-appropriate curriculum for educators, primarily for youth ages eight to 18 years old, on the issue of grooming for exploitation. But it is not specific to Inuit children and youth, nor is it equitably accessible, particularly where internet access is limited. It is also not mandatory.

Regarding services related to sexual trafficking awareness, in May 2019, the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking — a national, non-profit advocacy organization — launched the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline, which connects victims and survivors of human trafficking with law enforcement, emergency shelters, transition housing, long-term supports and counsellors. It offers support in 200 languages, including 27 Indigenous languages. The hotline was funded in part by the federal government, which pledged $14.5 million over five years to get the project off the ground.

In September 2019, the federal government announced the launch of a new national strategy to combat human trafficking. However, as of June 2023, most of the initiatives laid out in the new strategy have not been completed or implemented.

16.25 We call upon all educators to ensure that the education system, from early childhood to post-secondary, reflects Inuit culture, language and history. The impacts and history of colonialism and its legacy and effects must also be taught.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Most educators must now include a curriculum about the history of Indigenous Peoples, including wrongs committed against them, but they do not necessarily specifically reflect Inuit culture, language and history.

Following a January 2022 referendum, Yukon established a First Nations School Board, under which Yukon First Nations share authority over education with the Yukon government. Board-run schools will tailor programming to emphasize on-the-land education and experiential learning, a renewed focus on Indigenous languages, and bringing elders into the classroom.

The school board was close to 50 years in the making — the idea was initially proposed in a 1973 document by 12 Yukon leaders presented to then prime minister Pierre Trudeau.

But in Nunavut, amendments to legislation that was supposed to guarantee education in Inuit languages have led to a court battle that is still ongoing as of June 2023.

In November 2020, Nunavut amended its original Education Act, which had guaranteed bilingual education in Inuktut and English at all grade levels by the 2019-20 school year.

Under the amendments, Inuktut — the umbrella term for Inuit languages — will be phased in as a language of instruction over a 20-year period, meaning it would take until 2039 for all students to have Inuktut taught as a first language.

In October 2021, Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. filed a lawsuit claiming that the government of Nunavut’s failure to implement Inuktut language schooling amounts to a violation of the right to equality for Nunavut Inuit.

The government tried to have the court dismiss the lawsuit, but a judge denied that request in March 2023. The territory has appealed that decision.

16.26 Establish more post-secondary options within Inuit Nunangat to build capacity and engagement in Inuit self-determination in research and academia. Invest in the establishment of an accredited university within Inuit Nunangat.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

While there are some federal commitments to increase post-secondary options within the Inuit homeland, including the establishment of a northern university, those commitments have not materialized into action as of June 2023.

A 2022 federally funded report determined that the “northern K-12 system as a whole is failing to deliver students ready for post-secondary education.”

The system was not properly preparing them for post-secondary success, “allowing students to graduate while still lacking basic literacy, numeracy, social and other academic skills,” according to the report, which was produced by a task force launched in 2020 to examine the state of post-secondary education in the North.

The report noted a range of issues, including the need for better recognition and incorporation of the cultures, languages and learning styles of Indigenous students.

Meanwhile, the federal government’s 2021 budget committed $8 million to help Aurora College in the Northwest Territories transition into a polytechnic university — a change expected to be completed by 2026. The college has previously committed to incorporating Indigenous, traditional and local knowledge into its teaching and research.

In June 2021, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami announced a partnership with Mastercard Foundation to work on a long-planned project to create a university in northern Canada. The creation of a university in Inuit Nunangat was among the recommendations in a 2011 Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami report on Inuit education.

16.27 Ensure ongoing and comprehensive Inuit-specific cultural competency training for public servants in all areas of service delivery, including but not limited to policing, the criminal justice system, education, health and social services.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal government, through the Canada School of Public Service, offers its employees a variety of Indigenous cultural awareness and sensitivity programs. But it is not mandatory and participation is low.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami said in October 2022 it was working with CSPS to develop mandatory training for public servants.

16.28 Given that the failure to invest in resources required for treatment and rehabilitation has resulted in the failure of Section 718 of the Criminal Code and the Gladue principles to meet their intended objectives, we call upon all governments to invest in Inuit-specific treatment and rehabilitation services to address the root causes of violent behaviour.

This must include, but is not limited to, culturally appropriate and accessible mental health services, trauma and addictions services, and access to culture and language for Inuit.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Section 718.2(e) of the Criminal Code is a direction “to use restraint in respect to imprisonment” and use alternatives whenever “reasonable in the circumstances” in sentencing an offender.

Gladue principles, meanwhile, say judges must consider the unique circumstances of Indigenous offenders before they are sentenced.

Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories all have courts that reflect a version of Gladue courts specialized courts for Indigenous matters.

But none have expanded or strengthened their services since the MMIWG report.

As well, none of those courts indicated they offer any formal training for their judges regarding Gladue principles or the history and culture of Indigenous people, according to a 2013 federal government report.

In 2022, a Carleton University student’s master’s thesis examining the status of Gladue principles determined that not only have national standards not been created, but that not enough research has been done to determine how best to implement them.

As of November 2022, the Northwest Territories was continuing to review how best to implement them.

Meanwhile, Tungasuvvingat Inuit, an Ottawa-based Inuit-specific urban services provider, has a team that can work with Inuit clients who need a Gladue report as a part of their sentencing proceedings. The service agency offers drafting of Gladue reports for free.

However, it is based in Ontario, and not accessible to all Inuit Nunangat residents.

16.29 Design and provide wraparound, accessible and culturally appropriate victim services. These services must be available and accessible to all Inuit and in all Inuit communities.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

There are some culturally appropriate victim services in some regions.

The federal government also cites its $724-million violence prevention strategy as progress on this call. But as of 2023, much of that funding has not been spent.

As well, culturally appropriate victim services are not available and accessible to all or available in all Inuit communities.

In northern Quebec, the Sapummijiit Crime Victims Assistance Centre offers culturally appropriate victim services to all 14 communities of Nunavik.

In Ottawa, Tungasuvvingat Inuit also offers culturally appropriate victim services, but not all urban Inuit community members in Ontario can access them.

The governments of Nunavut, Yukon and the Northwest Territories each have a victim services branch, but the services are not available or accessible in all Inuit communities.

16.30 The Correctional Service of Canada and provincial and territorial corrections services must recognize and adopt an Inuit Nunangat model of policy, program and service development and delivery. Ensure that effective, needs-based, and culturally and linguistically appropriate correctional services are made available for Inuit women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people in custody.

Inuit men and boys in custody must also receive specialized programs and services to address their treatment and rehabilitation needs and to address the root causes of violent behaviour.

The Correctional Service of Canada must support and equitably fund the establishment of facilities and spaces as described in sections 81 and 84 of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act, within all Inuit regions.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The Office of the Correctional Investigator’s 2021-22 annual report noted that particularly in maximum-security settings, culturally safe programming and care for Indigenous offenders in prisons, including Inuit, is too limited and wrongly treated as a “privilege” rather than a “right.”

The Correctional Service of Canada does offer the Inuit Integrated Correctional Program, which was created for federally incarcerated Inuit men in 2017.

However, a 2022 Corrections Canada report notes that “some Inuit face barriers in accessing culturally appropriate services and interventions.”

The program is not available for Inuit women.

In July 2022, the federal government released a report which confirmed that “with regard to meeting the unique needs of Inuit female offenders, CSC advises that there is currently no Inuit women-specific programming offered nor are there any plans currently underway to develop such programming.”

Meanwhile, Section 81 of the Corrections and Conditional Release Act provides for agreements between Corrections Canada and Indigenous governing bodies or organizations to provide correctional services to Indigenous offenders, such as healing lodges.

There are 10 healing lodges operated under Section 81 of the act, but they operate in only five provinces: British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Quebec. None are in Inuit Nunangat.

A 2022 Globe and Mail investigation determined that there are still not enough healing lodges to meet the potential demand for them.

If an inmate expresses an interest in being released into an Indigenous community, Section 84 of the Corrections Act can, in some cases, allow for conditional releases back into home communities — but critics say it remains underutilized.

16.31 The Correctional Service of Canada and provincial and territorial correctional services must amend their intake and data-collection policies and practices to ensure that distinctions-based information about Inuit women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people is accurately captured and monitored. All correctional services must report annually to Inuit representative organizations on the number of Inuit women within correctional services’ care and custody.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Corrections Canada intake and data-collection policies have not been amended as per this call, although Statistics Canada has completed a report with recommendations on how to do so.

The January 2023 report says the statistics agency is “in the process of developing a corrections disaggregated data and analysis strategy on the representation of Indigenous and racialized groups in Canada’s correctional systems.”

The report includes seven recommendations for Statistics Canada, including one to “disaggregate its correctional services data as much as possible” — in part to address the “frequent misconception … that Indigenous people are homogenous,” the report says.

Respondents to the engagement on the strategy “indicated that it would be helpful to examine the differences and similarities between First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people to better understand their experiences with the correctional system and to develop culturally appropriate programs,” according to the report.

16.32 Ensure there is Inuit representation among sworn officers and civilian staff within Inuit communities, especially among RCMP. Inuit are entitled to receive police services in Inuktut and in a culturally competent and appropriate manner.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Police services have not ensured Inuit representation among officers and staff in Inuit communities, although there is a commitment to do so.

In August 2019, the RCMP announced a partnership with Makigiaqta Inuit Training Corporation — a branch of Nunavut Tunngavik Inc., which represents Inuit in Nunavut — on an initiative to recruit Inuit to the RCMP.

RCMP announced a second round of the partnership in January 2021.

However, the program’s success rate was low, producing just one Inuit RCMP recruit from 21 participants, according to a June 2022 report by Nunatsiaq News. One RCMP recruiter acknowledged “huge barriers” for people in the territory who want to work with the RCMP, including language barriers and a lack of internet access for online training, according to the report.

In April 2022, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the RCMP announced a work plan to help improve their relationship, and to address gaps and priorities in policing. The plan includes having regular consultations with Inuit leadership to monitor progress.

Also in April 2022, the federal government released the results of an evaluation of its First Nations and Inuit Policing Program, which was created in 1991 to provide funding for First Nations and Inuit policing services.

The program is chronically underfunded, more than one-third of eligible communities did not have access to it and limited resources affect the implementation of culturally appropriate services, the report said.

In 2022, the federal government launched engagement sessions with First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities on policing and community safety, to continue throughout 2023. Engagement in Inuit communities was scheduled to continue in 2023, according to the federal government.

16.33 Achieve proportional representation of Inuit throughout public service in Inuit homelands.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

The federal and territorial governments have invested in efforts to achieve proportional representation of Inuit throughout the public service, but that has not been accomplished.

In June 2022, the federal government committed to a fourth cohort of recruitment efforts led by Pilimmaksaivik (Federal Centre of Excellence for Inuit Employment in Nunavut). The Inuit Learning and Development Program, launched in 2013, is a job training initiative aimed at providing Inuit with opportunities to build the essential skills, knowledge and confidence for government employment.

Eight Inuit Nunavut residents who participated in the 2021 cohort accepted full-time work with the government, according to the government.

16.34 Fully implement the principles and objectives of Article 23 of the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Article 23 of the land claims agreement was meant to ensure all three levels of government in Nunavut — federal, territorial and municipal — have a workforce reflective of the population of Inuit in Nunavut.

That goal has not yet been met.

Article 23 also calls for training, Inuit labour force analysis and Inuit employment plans. Those plans were created prior to the MMIWG inquiry.

In May 2023, an arbitrator ruled the employment plans created by the government of Nunavut and Canada don’t comply with the Nunavut Agreement.

The ruling is part of a dispute Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. launched in 2018, in which it said the territorial and federal governments were not living up to Article 23 of the Nunavut Agreement, which, broadly, says the government workforce should include a “representative level” of Inuit employees — about 85 per cent, based on the Inuit population of the territory.

The arbitrator said the plans fail to set out long-term goals for Inuit employment with the government of Nunavut and action plans to achieve a fully representative workforce.

The government’s latest Inuit Employment Plan (which is from 2017) showed a target of 2,300 full-time Inuit employees by March 31, 2023, or about 58 per cent of the territorial government workforce.

The Nunavut government said it had reached 52 per cent Inuit employment across its workforce as of December 2022.

16.35 Ensure Inuit participation and control in police services in Nunavik and on the Kativik Regional Police Force.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The police force in northern Quebec has been understaffed, underfunded and has little Inuit representation, previous reporting found.

The Kativik Regional Police Force — renamed the Nunavik Police Service in 2021 — suffered from challenges in securing long-term, sustainable funding, a 2020 federal report on police service in Nunavik found.

The report determined that social, cultural and funding barriers affected the infrastructure and human resource capacity of the police force. As well, the vast majority of police officers were not Inuit and employee turnover was high, the report said.

Meanwhile, an April 2022 federal report on the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program, which provides funding for First Nations and Inuit policing services, found delivery of those services was impeded by chronic underfunding of the program.

The federal government began engagement sessions with Inuit communities on the policing program in 2022. That engagement was to continue in 2023.

16.36 Ensure there are police services in all Inuit communities.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The April 2022 federal report on the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program found more than one-third of eligible communities did not have access to that program for funding police services, and that limited resources affected the implementation of culturally appropriate services.

In November 2022, the federal government and the government of Nunavut announced an agreement in principle to expand the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program into Nunavut over the following three years, and that as a result, new RCMP officers will be hired for communities across the territory on an ongoing basis.

In April 2022, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the RCMP announced a plan to work on addressing gaps in policing in the North, including a goal of increased Inuit representation on the police force and mandatory cultural training for officers working in northern regions.

In December 2022, it was announced that four communities on Nunavik’s Hudson Bay coast would be the first in the region to be connected to a new emergency phone service in 2023.

16.37 Amend laws, policies and practices within Inuit Nunangat to reflect and recognize Inuit definitions of “family,” “kinship” and “customs” to respect Inuit family structures.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Governments have not amended laws, policies and practices as per this call, although there has been an expressed commitment to do so.

As previously mentioned, Bill C-92, passed in 2019, gives Indigenous communities — including Inuit — the right to manage their own child and family services.

New legislation was signed in November 2021 by the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation — which represents the interests of western Arctic Inuit in the Northwest Territories — intended to help keep Inuvialuit youth in child and family services in their home communities.

However, Bill C-92 is being challenged in a Supreme Court of Canada case by Quebec. The Northwest Territories has joined that challenge.

In April 2022, the federal government and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami endorsed the Inuit Nunangat Policy, which recognizes the distinct culture of Inuit and their right to self-govern. The federal government committed $25 million over five years to implement the policy across every federal department.

It does not specifically, however, address Inuit definitions of family, kinship and customs.

16.38 Facilitate multi-agency interventions, particularly in cases of domestic violence, sexualized violence and poverty. Further, in response to domestic violence, early intervention and prevention programs and services must be prioritized.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Not all service providers working with Inuit have amended their policies and practices, but there have been some financial commitments and research efforts to do so.

In December 2022, the federal and territorial governments announced up to $972,000 in funding that the federal government said would “enable organizations to address the root causes of gender-based violence,”

The funding went to Tahiuqtiit Women’s Society in Ulukhaktok, N.W.T., which said it would use the funds to work toward creating a family shelter, and Qaujigiartiit Health Research Centre in Iqaluit, which had previously discussed intentions to build a community wellness hub in the city.

However, a 2019 report by the non-profit Pauktuutit said more than 70 per cent of Inuit communities do not have a safe shelter for women and children experiencing family violence.

The report also said there is no second-stage housing available in the Arctic, “which can be crucial in a woman’s efforts to re-establish a life without violence.”

In November 2022, the federal government committed $2.7 million to convert three existing properties into new transitional housing buildings for vulnerable Inuit women and children in Iqaluit.

And in January 2021, the federal government committed funding for shelters for Inuit women and children in response to Pauktuutit’s previous call for five new emergency shelters — one in each of the four regions of Inuit Nunangat and one in Ottawa, which has the largest population of urban Inuit in Canada.

Regarding poverty, Pauktuutit notes the Inuit Health Survey found that nearly 69 per cent of households in Nunavut are food insecure — six times higher than the Canadian national average.

In July 2021, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami released its Inuit Nunangat food security strategy, which outlined actions to address food insecurity.

In March 2023, the national Inuit organization called for about $1.6 billion in federal funding over 15 years to set up a co-ordinated school food program in the North.

16.39 Support and fund the establishment of culturally appropriate and effective child advocacy centres like the Umingmak Centre, the first child advocacy centre in Nunavut, throughout the Inuit homeland.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The Umingmak Child and Youth Support Centre’s Inuit advocates help children who have suffered abuse and their families navigate the government system.

However, the centre, which opened in 2019, only serves Iqaluit, unless children are brought in from other communities for medical reasons.

16.40 Develop culturally appropriate and evidence-based responses to adverse childhood experiences. This must include, but is not limited to, services such as intervention and counselling for children who have been sexually and physically abused.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

As previously mentioned, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation signed legislation in November 2021 focused on helping to keep youth in child and family services in their home communities. The law will “ensure that Inuvialuit children, youth and families are supported wherever they live, to the benefit of Inuvialuit and the Inuvialuit culture,” the regional corporation said.

The legislation was made possible after the passage of Bill-92 in 2019, under which Indigenous communities have the right to exercise jurisdiction over child and family services. However, Bill C-92 is being challenged by some jurisdictions, including the Northwest Territories, in a Supreme Court of Canada case.

Also, as previously mentioned, Yukon’s Bill 11 approved changes to the territory’s Child and Family Services Act, including a requirement that when a child is the subject of a “protective intervention,” the child’s First Nation be notified, along with their parents’ First Nation and associated Indigenous governing bodies.

The First Nations and governing bodies then have the right to be involved in case planning and court proceedings related to the child, and must also give consent to a child in care being adopted.

And in May 2022, the first cohort graduated from a program in the Northwest Territories designed to train Indigenous counsellors.

The Northern Indigenous Counselling Program — an initiative by the Dene Wellness Warriors, which partnered with Rhodes Wellness College — was created to train Indigenous counsellors to help Indigenous people in the N.W.T.

Completing the two-year program gives participants a professional counsellor diploma, a wellness counsellor diploma and certification as a life coach.

The program opened applications for a second cohort, scheduled to start in September 2023.

16.41 Governments and Inuit representative organizations must work with Inuit women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people to identify barriers and to promote their equal representation within governance, and work to support and advance their social, economic, cultural and political rights. Inuit women, elders, youth, children and 2SLGBTQQIA people must be given space within governance systems in accordance with their civil and political rights.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Since 2021, there have been a few notable leadership roles filled by Indigenous women at the national level, including the appointment of Mary Simon — an Inuk from Kangiqsualujjuaq in Nunavik — as Governor General.

But for the most part, most levels of government have not taken urgent or special measures to ensure this representation.

Barriers still remain, but there have been grassroots efforts to explore ways to support women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

In January 2022, the non-profit Pauktuutit received $125,000 in federal funding for the organization’s Empowering Inuit Women in Leadership project.

The project aims, in part, to “empower Inuit women and their democratic participation in their respective communities,” says Pauktuutit, which represents Inuit women in Canada.

The funding was part of $14 million committed to projects to help Indigenous women and address barriers to equality, according to a Nunatsiaq News report.

The Yukon Aboriginal Women’s Council and the Whitehorse Aboriginal Women’s Circle also received funding.

In November 2021, a group of Indigenous women leaders from across Canada met in Ottawa with Gov. Gen. Simon for a gathering intended, in part, to find ways to best support each other and other First Nations, Inuit and Métis women who want to take leadership roles.

And in August 2019, the federal government announced more than $1 million in funding for the governments of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut to promote gender equality in all levels of government.

In the N.W.T., $525,000 in federal funding — plus another $121,000 from the province — was earmarked for public information campaigns and a new school curriculum.

In Nunavut, $600,000 was being dedicated to creating a working group to promote the participation of Inuit women and girls in leadership roles.

16.42 The federal government must ensure the long-term, sustainable and equitable funding of Inuit women’s, youth and 2SLGBTQQIA people’s groups.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal government has committed some money to such programs, but it is typically project-based, rather than long-term and sustained.

16.43 Robust oversight mechanisms must be established to ensure services are delivered in a manner that is compliant with the human rights and Indigenous rights of Inuit. These mechanisms must be accessible and provide for meaningful recourse.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In June 2021, the federal government passed legislation to begin the process of bringing Canadian law into alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), despite opposition from six provinces that cited concerns that it would impact provincial laws and jurisdiction.

An action plan, which must be developed by June 2023 under the legislation, is still in the draft stage.

Canada ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in 1991, but critics say little has been done to fully implement it.

In a June 2022 report card, the Canadian Council of Child and Youth Advocates stated that governments have not adopted key rights codified in the UNCRC.

Also in June 2022, the National Indigenous Feminist Housing Working Group filed a human rights claim against the federal government, alleging that “Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse people are experiencing some of the most egregious right to housing violations across Canada.” Those violations affect rights to culture, health, security and justice, the working group’s submission says, which “are articulated in international declarations, conventions and covenants to which Canada is a signatory.”

In a March 2022 news release on its MMIWG inquiry progress report, the Yukon government said one of its priorities is to “explore options to consider the application of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in the context of the Yukon’s modern treaties and evolving relationship with First Nations governments without agreements.”

However, in November 2022, the Yukon government quashed a bill that, if passed, would have required Yukon First Nations consent to oil and gas exploration and development in their traditional territories — a key component of UNDRIP.

The Northwest Territories’ website indicates implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is a priority for the current government.

In November 2021, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation passed legislation that implements “the inherent rights of Inuvialuit to govern Inuvialuit children, youth, and families, as established in UNDRIP” and Bill C-92, the federal government’s Indigenous child welfare legislation.

The regional corporation’s legislation is intended to ensure that Inuvialuit children, youth and families are cared for in a way aligned with Inuvialuit priorities.

16.44 All governments must ensure the collection of disaggregated data in relation to Inuit to monitor and report on progress and the effectiveness of laws, policies and services designed to uphold the social, economic, political and cultural rights and well-being of Inuit women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

As of June 2023, the federal government does not have a national strategy for disaggregated data collection, specifically in relation to Inuit.

In its 2021-22 progress report on the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, the federal government says “there are several projects and initiatives that focus on expanding disaggregated data as well as supporting prevention-based data.”

The progress report points to funding of projects “to better understand the issue of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people” and work begun on developing a Canadian child welfare information system that will aim “to gather disaggregated, distinctions-based data about First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children, and non-Indigenous children.”

As well, the government says the 2021 budget included $172 million over five years for Statistics Canada to implement a disaggregated data action plan, which a progress report released in April 2023 says will support “government and societal efforts to address known inequalities and promote fair and inclusive decision-making.”

16.45 The federal government must acknowledge the findings of the Qikiqtani Truth Commission and work to implement the recommendations therein.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

From 2007 to 2010, the Qikiqtani Inuit Association gathered interviews during the Qikiqtani Truth Commission, which was set up to explore wrongs done to Inuit in the Qikiqtani, or Baffin, region by the government of Canada from 1950 to 1975, including the slaughter of sled dogs and the forced movement of Inuit from seasonal camps to permanent settlements.

In August 2019, the federal government officially apologized to the Qikiqtani Inuit for those actions.

The government also acknowledged the work of the Qikiqtani Truth Commission, and committed $20 million toward efforts to implement the recommendations in its report, which include recommendations on strengthening Inuit governance and culture and creating healthy communities.

The federal government also entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Qikiqtani Inuit Association to work on building a “long-term and sustainable response to the Qikiqtani Truth Commission’s findings.”

16.46 Many people continue to look for information and the final resting place of their lost loved one. The federal government must support the work of the Nanilavut project on a long-term basis, with sustained funding so that it can continue to serve Inuit families as they look for answers to the questions of what happened to their loved ones. It must also provide for the option of repatriation of the remains of lost loved ones once they are located.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In 2017, the federal government committed $23.4 million over three years to fund the Nanilavut Initiative, which searches for Inuit who were separated from their families and who died during the tuberculosis epidemic from the 1940s to the 1960s.

In 2021, the federal government agreed to extend the timeline for the initiative — a collaboration between the federal government, the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami — to March 2026, in part due to COVID-19 pandemic-related delays.

It did not, however, add to the initial funding.

With regards to repatriation, the Nanilavut Initiative’s website says it can help fund family members “to travel to a loved one’s southern gravesite, once located,” and the initiative will ensure the grave is properly marked.

As of June 2023, it does not provide for the option of repatriation of remains.

Métis

Métis-Specific Calls for Justice

SUMMARY:

Métis witnesses who testified at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls “emphasized the need for greater awareness of Métis issues and distinctive realities,” the inquiry’s final report says.

Those realities include “the way that Métis people and their issues have been ignored by levels of government, which has resulted in barriers to safety for Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA people,” the report says.

Inquiry witnesses “focused on guiding principles such as Métis self-determination, and the need for culturally specific solutions” and “substantively equal governmental support for Métis children and families,” it said.

The inquiry made 29 Métis-specific calls for justice. Of those, 18 are in progress. The remainder have not been started.

17.1 The federal government must uphold its constitutional responsibility to Métis people and to non-status people in the provision of all programs and services that fall under its responsibility.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Section 35 of the Constitution Act, 1982 recognizes and affirms “the existing aboriginal and treaty rights” of Indigenous people in Canada, including Métis. Subsequent court rulings have established that the federal government must accept responsibility for negotiating programs and services for Métis communities.

The Canada-Métis Nation Accord, signed in 2017 by Métis leaders and the federal government, “outlines how the two levels of government will work together to ensure that the federal Crown deals honourably with the concerns of the Métis Nation,” according to the Métis National Council.

In December 2022, leaders from the Métis National Council met with the federal government to advance work on implementing joint priorities as outlined in the accord.

According to a Métis Nation of Ontario press release, priorities discussed at that meeting included economic development, health, language preservation and “best practices in order to support the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.”

In June 2021, the federal government passed legislation to begin the process of bringing Canadian law into alignment with UNDRIP, despite opposition from six provinces that cited concerns that it would impact provincial laws and jurisdiction.

An action plan, which must be developed by June 2023 under the legislation, is still in the draft stage.

Also, in December 2022, the Métis Nation of Alberta ratified its constitution in what it called the largest vote in Canadian history undertaken by an Indigenous nation.

The document, designed to pave the way toward self-governance, got a “yes” vote from 97 per cent of the 15,729 members who took part.

17.2 The federal government must pursue the collection and dissemination of disaggregated data concerning violence against Métis women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people, including barriers they face in accessing their rights to safety, informed by Métis knowledge and experiences. The federal government must also support and fund research that highlights distinctive Métis experiences, including the gathering of more stories specific to Métis perspectives on violence.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak, a national organization that represents Métis women, continues to call for disaggregated data and Métis-specific research, specifically regarding justice and community safety.

In March 2023, the organization’s president, Melanie Omeniho, told the House of Commons’ status of women committee there is limited Métis-specific data on human trafficking, which hides the extent of Métis women and girls’ exploitation.

A January 2023 report says Statistics Canada is “in the process of developing a corrections disaggregated data and analysis strategy on the representation of Indigenous and racialized groups in Canada’s correctional systems.”

The report includes seven recommendations for the statistics agency, including one to “disaggregate its correctional services data as much as possible” — in part to address the “frequent misconception … that Indigenous people are homogenous,” the report says.

Respondents to the engagement on the strategy “indicated that it would be helpful to examine the differences and similarities between First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people to better understand their experiences with the correctional system and to develop culturally appropriate programs,” according to the report.

In its 2021-22 progress report on the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People, the federal government says “there are several projects and initiatives that focus on expanding disaggregated data as well as supporting prevention-based data.”

The progress report points to funding of projects “to better understand the issue of violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people” and work begun on developing a Canadian child welfare information system that will aim “to gather disaggregated, distinctions-based data about First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children, and non-Indigenous children.”

As well, the government says the 2021 budget included $172 million over five years for Statistics Canada to implement a disaggregated data action plan, which a progress report released in April 2023 says will support “government and societal efforts to address known inequalities and promote fair and inclusive decision-making.”

Regarding research specific to Métis perspectives on violence, in January 2023, the federal government announced $1.5 million over three years in funding related to developing an Indigenous justice strategy.

The funding — part of the $11 million set aside in the 2021 federal budget for consultation on the Indigenous justice strategy — is for “Métis-led engagement” to inform the development of that strategy, the federal government says.

17.3 All governments must ensure equitable representation of Métis voices in policy development, funding and service delivery, and include Métis voices and perspectives in decision-making, including Métis 2SLGBTQQIA people and youth, and implement self-determined and culturally specific solutions for Métis people.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

The signing of the previously mentioned 2017 Canada-Métis Nation Accord started ongoing talks on employment, health and housing for Métis people, including a December 2022 meeting between Métis National Council leaders and the federal government.

As well, the Métis Nation of Alberta constitution adopted in December 2022, mentioned above, is designed to pave the way toward self-governance, and outlines how education, culture, language and health would be governed.

In addition, the federal government announced $1.5 million in Métis-specific funding related to developing an Indigenous justice strategy in January 2023.

The Métis National Council will “ensure that the Métis Nation’s perspectives and priorities are reflected” in that strategy, according to the federal government.

17.4 Governments must fund and support Métis-specific programs and services that meet the needs of Métis people in an equitable manner and dedicated Métis advocacy bodies and institutions, including but not limited to Métis health authorities and Métis child welfare agencies.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

There have been some federal funding commitments to Métis-inclusive or Métis-specific projects. But they do not meet the needs equitably, from region to region.

Meanwhile, in January 2023, the Métis National Council released its recommendations ahead of the 2023 federal budget, calling for funding to address what the council identified as inequitable gaps in services. The council called for specific funding for a Métis education program, a health benefits program and for Métis businesses.

In the 2022 federal budget, the government committed $124.5 million to support work underway as part of the Métis Nation Housing Strategy, which is implemented through Métis provincial partners and their institutions.

That funding is part of $190 million over seven years in funding for Métis communities.

In late 2022, the federal government also announced $2.25 million in funding for the Métis Nation British Columbia for a project to provide “an evidence-based suicide prevention program to promote mental wellness.” That funding was part of a $100-million mental health fund promised in the 2021 budget.

And in 2019, the federal government committed $362 million over 10 years for the Métis Nation post-secondary education strategy, intended to “close the post-secondary education attainment gap between Métis Nation students and non-Indigenous students.”

Regarding child welfare, in August 2022, the Manitoba Métis Federation heralded a court ruling that said the Manitoba government had wrongly clawed back the federal child special allowance funding. The court ruled that that funding should have gone to Indigenous child welfare agencies, including Métis Child and Family Services, rather than being withheld by the province.

17.5 All governments must eliminate barriers to accessing programming and services for Métis, including but not limited to barriers facing Métis who do not reside in their home province.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Gaps have been identified but, in most cases, have not been eliminated.

In August 2022, Statistics Canada released a report that determined gaps in service to Métis and other Indigenous communities were exacerbated by the pandemic.

The report found:

  • While status First Nations people and Inuit have some coverage through the federal government’s non-insured health benefits program, non-status First Nations people and Métis do not.

  • A higher percentage of Métis people (16 per cent) reported having been diagnosed with two chronic conditions compared with non-Indigenous people (12 per cent).

  • First Nations people and Métis are more likely to indicate need for some specific health care services, such as treatment and monitoring of a chronic condition, than non-Indigenous people, but were less likely to be able to access them.

In February 2022, the federal standing committee on Indigenous and northern affairs committed to undertake a study on how to remove existing barriers to Indigenous economic development.

The Métis National Council, which appeared before the committee, made recommendations for addressing gaps, including:

In February 2023, the Manitoba government said it would recognize Manitoba Métis Federation citizenship cards as a primary form of identification to purchase liquor, cannabis and gaming products in Manitoba, in what the province said was an effort to remove barriers to accessing products and services.

17.6 All governments must pursue the implementation of a distinctions-based approach that takes into account the unique history of Métis communities and people, including the way that many issues have been largely ignored by levels of government and now present barriers to safety.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Some governments have committed to a distinctions-based approach that includes some reference to Métis peoples, but those approaches have not been implemented.

In a 2021 document outlining the principles of its relationship with Indigenous Peoples, the federal government says it “recognizes that a distinctions-based approach is needed” to ensure the unique rights and interests of Indigenous groups are respected.

In 2022, the federal government released a report on engagement sessions held in 2021-22 about how to create distinctions-based Indigenous health legislation for First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

The report says the government’s next step is “to co-develop legislative options with Indigenous partners and, where relevant, provinces and territories. This will be done on a distinctions basis.”

The intent was to co-develop “fully costed legislative options” by the spring of 2023, the report said.

17.7 All governments must fund and support culturally appropriate programs and services for Métis people living in urban centres, including those that respect the internal diversity of Métis communities with regards to spirituality, gender identity and cultural identity.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Until March 31, 2023, Métis representative organizations and Métis settlements were eligible to apply to the Urban Programming for Indigenous Peoples fund, intended to support “activities that will allow organizations to serve clients, and to deliver effective culturally appropriate programs and services to urban Indigenous peoples,” according to the federal government.

The program was launched in 2017, and was initially designed to assist First Nations (status and non-status), Inuit and Métis living in or transitioning to urban centres.

While funding was available through the program for Métis to support culturally appropriate programs, they had to compete with other Indigenous organizations for the same funding. The fund was also project-based and not sustained.

With the original funding stream now closed to applications, Métis friendship centres are now guided to apply for funding through the National Association of Friendship Centres, where again, they must compete for funding with other Indigenous and Inuit urban friendship centres.

In August 2019, the federal government provided funding to five different Indigenous organizations, including Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (Women of the Métis Nation) and the National Association of Friendship Centres, for projects related to gender diversity and equality.

However, the funding of $400,000 for each organization was not specifically targeted to Métis people in urban centres.

17.8 Design mandatory, ongoing cultural competency training for public servants (including staff working in policing, justice, education, health care, social work and government) in areas such as trauma-informed care, cultural safety training, anti-racism training and understanding of Métis culture and history.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal government, through the Canada School of Public Service, offers its employees a variety of Indigenous cultural awareness and sensitivity programs. But it is not mandatory and participation is low.

Only some provincial or municipal governments (such as Alberta’s, Ontario’s and Winnipeg’s) have mandatory cultural training for employees.

Meanwhile, in May 2021, the RCMP launched its Indigenous collaboration and accountability office, intended to ensure employees are knowledgeable about Indigenous cultures and support “a culturally safe work environment.”

In a May 2022 update, that office said it was “implementing a learning strategy that will enhance all RCMP employees’ knowledge of First Nations, Inuit and Métis culture and histories.”

17.9 Governments must provide safe transportation options, particularly in rural, remote and northern communities, including “safe rides” programs, and monitor high-recruitment areas where Métis women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA individuals may be more likely to be targeted.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

While safe transportation options are not provided by governments, some have implemented measures to better protect Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA individuals in high recruitment areas.

In April 2021, the B.C. government, with funding from the federal government, announced plans to complete cellphone connectivity along a stretch of highway known as the Highway of Tears. Barb Ward-Burkitt, executive director of the Prince George Native Friendship Centre, said it was essential to prevent violence against Indigenous women and girls and ensure “they are safe to travel anywhere in our province, but especially between communities along Highway 16.”

In December 2022, meanwhile, the Yukon government said it would consider implementing a version of B.C.‘s Highway of Tears strategy, as part of the territory’s larger commitment to address violence against Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people.

In May 2022, the Manitoba government introduced a bill with changes to existing acts that it said would strengthen human trafficking and sexual exploitation legislation. The legislation compels drivers of taxis and ride-hailing services, along with hotels and temporary accommodations, to immediately report suspected human trafficking to police.

Meanwhile, some employers in the transportation industry now offer training to employees on how to identify and report suspected human trafficking, but it is not mandatory:

  • Uber drivers across Canada are now encouraged drivers to take #NotInMyCity’s e-learning course, which helps drivers learn about the issue of human trafficking and sexual exploitation and what to do if they believe they see it.

  • Truckers Against Trafficking, a non-profit founded in Oklahoma, expanded into Canada in 2019. The organization offers online courses and videos for trucking companies and drivers, and its Canadian site also features materials from the Native Women’s Association of Canada.

  • In October 2022, the Canadian Trucking Alliance said it had passed a motion directing staff to work with transportation ministers on adding human trafficking detection and prevention training to all entry-level courses for new drivers in Canada.

17.10 Governments must respect Métis rights and individuals’ self-identification as Métis.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In June 2021, the federal government passed legislation to begin the process of bringing Canadian law into alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, or UNDRIP, despite opposition from six provinces that cited concerns that it would impact provincial laws and jurisdiction.

Following its passage, the Métis National Council said the federal government had “vowed to work with Indigenous representatives, including those from the Métis Nation,” to implement the act, with a plan that “will include measures to address injustice, promote respect and eliminate discrimination, as well as to hold the state accountable.”

An action plan, which must be developed by June 2023 under the legislation, is still in the draft stage.

In June 2019, the federal government signed self-government agreements with the Métis Nation of Ontario, Métis Nation of Alberta and Métis Nation-Saskatchewan.

The agreements gave the Métis nations jurisdiction in core governance areas — citizenship, leadership selection and government operations. The agreements also gave those Métis nations the chance to develop their own laws and draft constitutions to govern their communities.

In May 2021, the Manitoba Métis Federation and the federal government also signed a self-government agreement.

On June 4, 2023, Manitoba Métis Federation members voted in favour of a treaty between the Manitoba Métis Federation and the Crown. The treaty covers education, housing, health and child care, as well as harvesting and self-government rights, the federation said, and builds upon the self-governance agreement the MMF made with Canada in 2021.

Updated agreements with the Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan Métis nations were signed in February 2023.

However, legal challenges have been launched or threatened following the Ontario, Manitoba and Alberta agreements.

17.11 Governments must support and fund dialogue and relationships between Métis and First Nations communities.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Governments have not supported and funded this dialogue to date.

17.12 Police services must build partnerships with Métis communities, organizations and people to ensure culturally safe access to police services.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some police services have built short-term partnerships with Métis communities, and some governments have committed to engagement sessions with Métis partners, specifically regarding public safety.

As previously mentioned, the RCMP-Indigenous Collaboration, Co-development and Accountability (RICCA) office was launched in 2021, intended to “cultivate trust with First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities and employees.”

In its May 2022 update, RCMP said the RICCA office was “engaging with Indigenous communities and organizations to better support reconciliation at the RCMP.”

Meanwhile, in March 2021, the Prince Albert Police Service and Métis Nation-Saskatchewan entered into a partnership to recruit more Indigenous police officers.

In 2022, the federal government announced engagement sessions with Métis partners, including Métis national and regional representative groups and organizations, on policing and community safety in 2022-23.

The federal government says the findings of the engagement will be included in a report that “will be publicly available in the future,” but no date has been set for that report as of June 2023.

17.13 Police services must engage in education about the unique history and needs of Métis communities.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Most police departments in Canada have not formally engaged in this education, but there have been some efforts.

The RCMP’s previously mentioned Indigenous collaboration and accountability office, launched in May 2021, is intended, in part, to ensure “that employees are knowledgeable and representative of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples’ cultures, histories and realities,” the police force says.

In October 2021, the RCMP posted a position paper regarding reconciliation between Métis people and the RCMP.

The RCMP said the paper, written by PhD candidate Merelda Fiddler-Potter, “provides key insights from a Métis perspective to inform distinctions-based approaches for the RCMP” and “will inform the development of the RCMP national strategic plan for reconciliation.”

17.14 Police services must establish better communication with Métis communities and populations through representative advisory boards.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Only a few police services — such as the Saskatoon Police Service and Timmins Police Service in Ontario — have advisory boards that specifically include Métis representation.

No police service has established an exclusively Métis community advisory board.

17.15 Governments must fund the expansion of community-based security models that include Métis perspectives and people, such as local peacekeeper officers or programs such as the Bear Clan Patrol.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Community-based security models that include Métis perspectives and people have not been established by all governments.

However, Manitoba’s provincial government has provided funding for the Indigenous-led Bear Clan citizen patrol group.

Since the current version of the Bear Clan Patrol formed in Winnipeg in 2015, the model has expanded to other Canadian cities, including Calgary, Edmonton, Regina, Smithers, B.C., Portage la Prairie, Man., and Kenora, Ont.

However, not all of the patrols are government-funded. And while some may do so, most are not mandated to specifically include Métis perspectives and people.

17.16 Governments must support self-determined and culturally specific needs-based child welfare services for Métis families that are focused on prevention of harm and maintenance of family unity. These services will also focus on: avoiding the need for foster care; restoring family unity and providing support for parents trying to reunite with children; healing for parents; and developing survivor-led programs to improve family safety.

These services include culturally grounded parenting education and interventions that support the whole family, such as substance abuse treatment programs that accommodate parents with children and that are specifically suited to Métis needs and realities.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Not all governments are providing this support.

However, Bill C-92 — An Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Children, Youth and Families — was passed in 2019. The legislation cedes jurisdiction over Indigenous child welfare from other levels of government to Indigenous peoples — including Métis — so that they can care for their children in a culturally appropriate way.

The federally funded Métis National Council — which represents Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Métis Nation of Alberta, Métis Nation British Columbia and Métis Nation of Ontario — says its governing members are at different stages “in the development of a strategy about implementing the act.”

The Métis Nation of Ontario, for example — funded in part by the Ontario government — is developing a Métis child, youth and family services project, which is intended to “develop programs, supports and/or services … to prevent interactions with the child welfare system and keep Métis families together.”

Saskatchewan’s 2022 progress report on the MMIWG inquiry’s calls to action says the province works with Indigenous communities to “help keep families together, build capacity for extended family caregivers and keep children connected to their culture and community.”

However, the progress report does not provide any details on how exactly it does this.

17.17 Governments must provide more funding and support for Métis child welfare agencies and for child placements in Métis homes.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal government does fund the Métis National Council, which in turn supports efforts by its member nations to provide child welfare programs.

However, most governments are not providing more funding and direct support to specific Métis child welfare agencies and for child placements in Métis homes.

17.18 Governments must establish and maintain funding for cultural programming for Métis children in foster care, especially when they are placed in non-Indigenous or non-Métis families.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal and some provincial governments do support some cultural and language programs for children.

Likewise, some agencies — like Métis Child, Family and Community Services in Manitoba — offer cultural training for caregivers and foster parents.

But governments have not specifically established and maintained funding for cultural programming for Métis children in foster care.

17.19 All governments must address Métis unemployment and poverty as a way to prevent child apprehension.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

A few Métis organizations offer employment and skills training programs, but they are limited in availability and eligibility.

What’s more, they have not been successful in reducing unemployment and poverty as a way to prevent child apprehension.

According to Statistics Canada, the percentage of Indigenous children — including Métis — apprehended into care has increased, not decreased, since the release of the MMIWG report.

Statistics Canada data from the 2021 census says Indigenous children made up nearly 54 per cent of all children in foster care.

That’s up slightly from the 2016 census, in which 52 per cent of children in care under age 14 were Indigenous.

Indigenous children account for only 7.7 per cent of the child population, according to the 2021 census.

What’s more, poverty rates among Indigenous people remain higher than among non-Indigenous people. According to Statistics Canada‘s 2021 census data, one in eight Métis people (12.8 per cent) lived in a low-income household, compared with 10.7 per cent of the non-Indigenous population.

17.20 Governments must fund programs for Métis women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people, including more access to traditional healing programs, treatment centres for youth, family support and violence prevention funding and initiatives for Métis, and the creation of no-barrier safe spaces, including spaces for Métis mothers and families in need.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Not all governments are funding Métis-specific programs as per this call, and critics say the funding that has been committed is underutilized.

In December 2020, the federal government promised support for Indigenous women and girls facing gender-based violence, in part through the creation of shelters and transitional homes, in its $724-million violence prevention strategy. However, much of that money has still not been spent as of May 2023.

Regarding healing programs and mental health care, an August 2022 Statistics Canada study found Indigenous people continue to have reduced access to physical and mental health care compared to other Canadians.

Further, the COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated those disparities — particularly among First Nations persons living off reserve, Inuit and Métis persons, the study found.

Regarding healing lodges, the federal government, through the Correctional Service of Canada, now operates two healing lodges for Indigenous women involved in the justice system. They are not, however, specifically for Métis women.

With respect to trauma and addictions services, there are some resources available, such as the Métis Nation of Ontario’s mental health and addictions crisis line and the Métis Addictions Council of Saskatchewan, but such resources are limited and not universally accessible.

17.21 The federal government must recognize and fulfil its obligations to the Métis people in all areas, especially health, and provide services such as those under FNIHB to Métis and non-status First Nations peoples in an equitable manner consistent with substantive human rights standards.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

The MMIWG inquiry’s final report says that “the provision of services under the First Nations and Inuit Health Branch (FNIHB) is discriminatory and violates the rights of those excluded, including Métis and non-status First Nations peoples.”

The FNIHB covers a range of health care services for First Nations and Inuit communities, including community-based health programs, primary care services on-reserve in remote areas, and the non-insured health benefits program, which provides eligible First Nations and Inuit clients with coverage for a range of health benefits that are not covered through other insurance or social programs.

However, those services are not provided to Métis or non-status First Nations peoples.

As well, as of June 2023, the federal government has not created previously promised Indigenous health legislation — which was to formally align with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The federal government passed Bill C-15 in 2021 — legislation that will begin the process of bringing Canadian law into alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), which includes Métis and non-status First Nations peoples.

An action plan on that legislation is still in the draft stage as of June 2023.

Also, in June 2022, the National Indigenous Feminist Housing Working Group filed a human rights claim against the federal government, alleging that Indigenous women, girls, two-spirit and gender-diverse people experience “some of the most egregious right to housing violations across Canada.” That, in turn, affects other rights, such as the right to health, the working group’s submission says.

17.22 All governments must fully implement Jordan’s Principle with reference to the Métis.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

As of 2022, most levels of government had implemented Jordan’s Principle, which mandates that child health-care and welfare be provided “in the best interests of the child.” Specifically, when governments disagree about who is responsible for paying for services to First Nations children, they must help the child first and settle any dispute over jurisdiction later.

However, Jordan’s Principle currently applies specifically to First Nations children — not to Métis children.

17.23 All governments must provide Métis-specific programs and services that address emotional, mental, physical and spiritual dimensions of well-being, including co-ordinated or co-located services to offer holistic wraparound care, as well as increased mental health and cultural supports.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Most governments have not provided Métis-specific programs and services that address this call for justice, and commitments that have been made have been limited.

For example, in December 2022, the federal government committed $348,150 in funding for the Métis Nation of Ontario to assess the feasibility of facilities dedicated to culture and language programming.

Those facilities will serve as a space for mental health and addiction retreats, providing community members with trauma-informed healing and support in a “culturally, emotionally, spiritually, and physically safe” space, according to the federal government.

However, those facilities have yet to be created. The funding committed so far is described as “pre-design investments” to establish the scope, design and feasibility of the camps.

Other Métis organizations, such as the Manitoba Métis Federation, offer limited mental health resources, mostly in the form of help lines and referral services — but they are not holistic wraparound care, nor has there been any substantial increase in pre-existing services since the MMIWG report was released.

17.24 All governments and educators must fund and establish Métis-led initiatives to address a lack of knowledge about the Métis people and culture within Canadian society, including education and advocacy that highlights the positive history and achievements of Métis people and increases the visibility, understanding and appreciation of Métis people.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Most educators must now include a curriculum about the history of Indigenous peoples — but the amount of education about the Métis people can vary significantly from province to province.

In Ontario, for example, the provincial curriculum includes mandatory learning about Indigenous Peoples — including the Métis — in social studies and history classes from grades 4 to 10. The Ministry of Education has said it will address the grades 1-3 gap by September 2023.

In addition, a growing number of Ontario school boards are adopting a Grade 11 English course that focuses solely on First Nations, Métis and Inuit writers.

However, a report released in April 2023 says there’s still more to be done before the province can say it’s fully implemented the education-related calls to action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

In British Columbia, all secondary school students will be required to complete Indigenous-focused coursework before graduation. However, that change is not expected to take effect until the 2023-24 school year.

In Manitoba, the curriculum for the Grade 11 history course, which is required for graduation, includes Métis-specific content.

In June 2019, the Manitoba Métis Federation made a series of recommendations to the province’s commission on kindergarten to Grade 12 education, including mandatory Métis content in the curriculum from K-12. However, as of June 2023, it does not appear those recommendations have been put into place.

As well, some organizations — like the First Nations, Métis & Inuit education Association of Ontario or Saskatoon Public Schools’ First Nations, Inuit and Métis Education Unit — act as a resource to help educators incorporate knowledge about Métis people in their curriculum.

But those resources are not available across the country, nor do all levels of government fund them.

17.25 All governments must fund programs and initiatives that create greater access to cultural knowledge and foster a positive sense of cultural identity among Métis communities. These include initiatives that facilitate connections with family, land, community and culture; culturally specific programming for Métis 2SLGBTQQIA people and youth; events that bring Métis elders, knowledge keepers and youth together; and mentorship programs that celebrate and highlight Métis role models.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some governments support initiatives and programs that create greater access to cultural knowledge. For example, in Manitoba, the federal and provincial governments help fund the Manitoba Métis Federation, which in turn, offers resources that celebrate Métis culture, such as the Métis Minute video series.

However, the programming is typically regionally limited and usually does not include culturally specific programming for Métis 2SLGBTQQIA people and youth.

17.26 All governments must fund and support cultural programming that helps to revitalize the practice of Métis culture, including integrating Métis history and Métis languages into elementary and secondary school curricula, and programs and initiatives to help Métis people explore their family heritage and identity and reconnect with the land.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

As mentioned above, there are some initiatives to include Métis history into school curricula, and culture-focused resources such as the Manitoba Métis Federation’s Métis Minute video series.

As well, Saskatchewan began offering high school classes in the Métis language Michif in the 2019-20 school year.

There are also other initiatives to promote Métis languages, such as a Michif app launched in 2019 by the non-profit Gabriel Dumont Institute in Saskatchewan, and language classes offered in 2022 at the Brandon Friendship Centre in Manitoba.

17.27 All governments must pursue restorative justice and rehabilitation programs, including within correctional facilities, specific to Métis needs and cultural realities, to help address root causes of violence and reduce recidivism, and to support healing.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

The federal government has committed funding, but most other provincial or territorial governments have not.

In January 2023, the federal government promised $1.5 in funding over three years to help Métis Nation governments develop an Indigenous justice strategy.

The Métis National Council, Métis Nation of Ontario, Métis Nation of Alberta, Métis Nation of Saskatchewan, Métis Nation of British Columbia and Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (Women of the Métis Nation) will use the funding to propose new programs, policy and legislation to reduce the number of Métis people behind bars.

Métis National Council president Cassidy Caron said they also will work on revitalizing Métis traditional legal systems with a focus on restorative justice — rehabilitation over punishment.

17.28 All governments must increase victim support services specific to Métis needs to help Métis victims and families navigate the legal system and to support their healing and well-being throughout the process.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

In May 2023, the federal government announced $95.8 million in funding over five years, and $20.4 million annually after that, to support families of missing and murdered Indigenous people and Indigenous victims of crime. However, it’s not yet clear exactly which programs will be supported with that funding.

Few governments provide victim support services specific to Métis victims and families, and there have not been significant increases to that support since the MMWIG report was released.

Among the services that are available, the Métis Nation of Ontario offers a culturally relevant victim services program.

The province of Saskatchewan helps fund the Indigenous resource officer program, which includes support for Indigenous victims of crime. It is not, however, specific to Métis needs.

In April 2021, Manitoba’s Victim Services department received federal funding for five years, to improve culturally aware programming — including funding to enhance the accessibility of grandmother, elder and knowledge keeper support for victims of crime. It is not, however, specific to Métis victims and families.

17.29 All actors within the justice system must engage in education and training regarding the history and contemporary realities of Métis experiences.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some actors within the justice system are expected to engage in education and training regarding the history and contemporary realities of Indigenous experiences. But most of the training does not specifically include Métis experiences.

The Canada School of Public Service has developed curriculum for federal public servants around reconciliation, which includes a Métis-specific course. However, most actors within the justice system are not required to take these courses.

Public servants in the Northwest Territories and Ontario are required to receive Indigenous cultural awareness training. However, it also does not specifically address the Métis experience.

2SLGBTQQIA

2SLGBTQQIA-Specific Calls for Justice

SUMMARY:

Witnesses who testified at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls emphasized the need for “a distinctions-based approach that takes into account the unique challenges to safety for 2SLGBTQQIA [two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual] individuals and groups,” the inquiry’s final report says.

That includes “the important history and contemporary place of 2SLGBTQQIA people within communities and ceremony, and practical supports and safe places for 2SLGBTQQIA people.”

Priority areas identified by witnesses included policing, education, justice, socio-economic priorities, health and healing, and child welfare, the report says.

Of the 32 calls for justice specific to 2SLGBTQQIA people, 10 have not been started. The others are in progress.

18.1 All governments and service providers must fund and support greater awareness of 2SLGBTQQIA issues and implement programs, services and practical supports that include distinctions-based approaches that take into account the unique challenges to safety for 2SLGBTQQIA individuals and groups.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

In August 2022, the federal government promised $100 million in funding for an action plan to support 2SLGBTQI+ (two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and additional sexually and gender diverse) people.

The plan highlights “several new initiatives” in six priority areas to be implemented over the next five years, including supporting “the resilience and resurgence of Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ communities as the first 2SLGBTQI+ communities,” according to the federal government.

It will also prioritize funding for “communities experiencing additional marginalization, such as Black, racialized and Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ communities,” the government says.

18.2 Governments and service providers must be inclusive of all perspectives in decision making, including those of 2SLGBTQQIA people and youth.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

The $100-million federal action plan mentioned above commits to including the perspectives of 2SLGBTQQIA people and youth in government decision-making.

The plan cites a commitment to “embed 2SLGBTQI+ issues in the work of the government of Canada” and “to strengthen mechanisms to advance 2SLGBTQI+ issues and ensure co-ordinated government of Canada responses to community priorities.”

It does not, however, detail how this will be accomplished.

18.3 All governments, service providers and those involved in research must change the way data is collected about 2SLGBTQQIA people to better reflect the presence of individuals and communities, and to improve the inclusion of 2SLGBTQQIA people in research, including 2SLGBTQQIA-led research.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

The federal action plan announced in 2022 includes $7.7 million for “data collection and community-led policy research to support federal action on 2SLGBTQI+ issues.”

It does not, however, detail how this data will be collected, or what the “community-led” research will include.

Also, Statistics Canada made changes to data collection for the 2021 census regarding the question of gender identity — making Canada the first country to collect and publish data on gender diversity from a national census, according to an April 2022 news release.

The precision of “at birth” was added to the sex question on the census questionnaire, and a new question on gender was included.

The data collected allows for “public decision makers, employers, and providers of health care, education, justice and other services to better meet the needs of all men and women — including transgender men and women — and non-binary people in their communities,” Statistics Canada says.

As well, Ontario’s 2022 progress report in response to the MMIWG inquiry says the province began work with the social services organization 2-Spirited People of the 1st Nations and with the Anishinabek Nation, which represents 39 First Nations in Ontario, to hold community-led conversations to help “inform future progress under Ontario’s strategy.”

18.4 All governments, service providers and those involved in research must modify data collection methods, including:

  • Eliminating “either-or” gender options and including gender-inclusive, gender-neutral or non-binary options — for example, an “X-option” — on reporting gender in all data collection.

  • Increasing precision in reporting options.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some progress has been made regarding using “X” as a gender-reporting option on certain government documents.

In 2019, the federal government announced that citizens who do not identify as either female or male can list their gender as “X” on Canadian identification documents.

There have also been changes at the provincial level. Several provinces, including Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Ontario and Alberta, allow people to choose “X” as a gender indicator on government documents.

In March 2023, B.C. also introduced legislation that would make it possible for people there to request a birth certificate without a sex marker.

As well, as previously mentioned, Statistics Canada made changes to the 2021 census that included adding “at birth” to the sex question on the questionnaire. A new question on gender was also included.

In addition, the federal government’s 2SLGBTQI+ action plan, mentioned above, includes promises to “strengthen 2SLGBTQI+ data and evidence-based policy making to improve data collection, analysis, research and knowledge.”

It does not, however, detail how this data will be collected.

18.5 All governments and service providers must ensure all programs and services have 2SLGBTQQIA front-line staff and management, that 2SLGBTQQIA people are provided with culturally specific support services, and that programs and spaces are co-designed to meet the needs of 2SLGBTQQIA clients.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

The federal government’s 2022 action plan cites supporting “the growth, sustainability and leadership of 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations in advocating for and serving the communities they represent” as a priority.

But it does not specify whether that five-year plan will include a commitment to increase 2SLGBTQQIA representation among front-line staff and management, culturally specific support services, or programs and spaces designed to meet the needs of 2SLGBTQQIA clients.

18.6 All governments and service providers must fund and support youth programs, including mentorship, leadership and support services that are broadly accessible and reach out to 2SLGBTQQIA individuals.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

There are a number of 2SLGBTQQIA organizations across Canada, including some that are youth-focused.

As well, the Native Women’s Association of Canada has a youth advocacy and development unit, which aims to empower “young Indigenous women and 2SLGBTQQIA youth activists … to drive social change.”

In addition, the federal government’s action plan cites a number of ongoing initiatives related to support for 2SLGBTQQIA youth.

18.7 All governments and service providers must increase support for existing successful grassroots initiatives, including consistent core funding.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some governments and service providers have funded existing initiatives, although a lack of consistent core funding remains an issue for many 2SLGBTQ organizations.

18.8 All governments and service providers must support networking and community building for 2SLGBTQQIA people who may be living in different urban centres (and rural and remote areas) and increase opportunities for 2SLGBTQQIA networking, collaboration and peer support through a national organization, regional organizations, advocacy body and/or task force.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

One of the objectives identified in the federal government’s 2022 action plan is supporting “the growth, sustainability and leadership of 2SLGBTQI+ community organizations in advocating for and serving the communities they represent.”

But it does not include specific plans for a national organization, regional organizations, advocacy body and/or task force to support networking.

18.9 First Nations, Métis and Inuit leadership and advocacy bodies must equitably include 2SLGBTQQIA people, and national Indigenous organizations must have a 2SLGBTQQIA council or similar initiative.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some, though not all, Indigenous leadership and advocacy bodies include 2SLGBTQQIA people and/or committees within their organizations.

In 2021, for example, the Assembly of First Nations adopted a resolution to create a two-spirit council with a role similar to the elders’, women’s and youth councils in the national organization’s governance structure.

18.10 Governments and service providers must provide safe and dedicated ceremony and cultural places and spaces for 2SLGBTQQIA youth and adults, and advocate for 2SLGBTQQIA inclusion in all cultural spaces and ceremonies.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some Indigenous leadership and advocacy bodies include 2SLGBTQQIA people and/or committees within their organizations, which aim to provide a safe space.

Not all advocacy bodies, governments or service providers offer dedicated ceremony spaces, however.

As well, federal government’s 2021 budget included $108.8 million over two years for the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities program, intended to support “re-establishing and revitalizing cultural spaces” and offer “opportunities for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals to access culture and language, and strengthen identities.”

However, funding applications are now closed for that program.

18.11 Governments, service providers, industry and institutions must accommodate non-binary gender identities in program and service design, and offer gender-neutral washrooms and change rooms in facilities.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some governments, service providers, industries and institutions have now created non-binary options in both programming and washroom accommodations. Many, however, have not.

18.12 All police services must better investigate crimes against 2SLGBTQQIA people and ensure accountability for investigations and handling of cases involving 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Statistics Canada data shows the number of hate crimes related to sexual orientation reported to police jumped from 258 in 2020 to 423 in 2021 (the latest year for which statistics are available) — a 64 per cent increase.

However, from 2018 to 2021, just over one in five police-reported hate crimes were cleared by the laying or recommendation of charges, Statistics Canada said.

In addition, some advocates say hate crimes are likely underreported to police because of a lack of faith anything will be done.

18.13 All police services must engage in education regarding 2SLGBTQQIA people and experiences to address discrimination, especially homophobia and transphobia, in policing.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Some resources exist to help provide education for police, such as the 2SLGBT course offered by the Canadian Police Knowledge Network and organizations like Ontario’s Serving With Pride and B.C.‘s Out on Patrol, which offer training and support for 2SLGBT police officers.

However, these resources do not extend to all police services.

18.14 Police services must take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of 2SLGBTQQIA people in the sex industry.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

Although there have been some efforts on 2SLGBTQQIA education among police forces, they are not universal. As well, some studies suggest there is still mistrust of police among members of the 2SLGBTQQIA community.

A 2022 report by Trans Pulse Canada — a national community-based study of the health and well-being of transgender and non-binary people — looked at safety and access to justice among transgender and non-binary sex workers.

It found that “despite potentially having greater need for police and emergency services due to high levels of violent victimization, most trans and non-binary people who had done sex work reported mistrust and avoidance of police.”

A 2021 study by researchers from the universities of Ottawa and British Columbia on sex workers’ access to police help in emergencies noted “unsurprisingly, many sex workers, including … transgender workers, do not report violence [to police] out of fear of being targeted for arrest on prostitution-related or other charges.”

18.15 Governments, educators and researchers must support and conduct research and knowledge-gathering on pre-colonial knowledge and teachings about the place, roles and responsibilities of 2SLGBTQQIA people within their respective communities.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

While there is some research into two-spirit identity, that research remains limited.

The Nova Scotia Native Women’s Association notes that “prior to colonization, Indigenous communities held distinct understandings of gender roles and sexuality.”

“Sadly, there is a significant lack of data on these issues,” the association says, “but we do know that Indigenous 2SLGBTQQIA individuals face disproportionate levels of violence and additional obstacles to accessing basic services such as health care, housing and employment.”

18.16 All governments and educators must fund and support specific knowledge-keeper gatherings on the topic of reclaiming and re-establishing space and community for 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

There are some gatherings that involve knowledge keepers and focus on the 2SLGBTQQIA community.

For example, the organization OutSaskatoon pointed to its latest Out On the Land camp — an annual event that gives urban and northern Indigenous 2SLGBTQQIA youth a “culturally rich experience away from the city” — as an example of “growing interest for gender-affirming spaces designed to centre Indigenous cultural teachings and ceremony.”

The annual camp includes an intergenerational component by inviting knowledge keepers and elders, OutSaskatoon says.

18.17 All governments, service providers and educators must fund and support the re-education of communities and individuals who have learned to reject 2SLGBTQQIA people, or who deny their important history and contemporary place within communities and in ceremony, and address transphobia and homophobia in communities.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some social service providers and governments offer resources or training to address transphobia and homophobia.

Some organizations, such as the advocacy organization Egale, also offer training on inclusion in schools, as well as in the corporate, social service and government sectors.

The federal government’s 2SLGBTQI+ action plan includes an objective to “raise awareness and improve understanding of 2SLGBTQI+ communities and issues.”

It also promises up to $5.6 million for an awareness campaign “to enhance inclusion and break down stigma and discrimination against 2SLGBTQI+ communities through an awareness campaign.”

However, that plan has not been fully implemented.

18.18 All governments and service providers must educate service providers on the realities of 2SLGBTQQIA people and their distinctive needs, and provide mandatory cultural competency training for all social service providers, including training on 2SLGBTQQIA inclusion within an Indigenous context. 2SLGBTQQIA people must be involved in the design and delivery of this training.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

As mentioned above, some organizations offer training on inclusion in the corporate, social service and government sectors.

As well, some bodies representing or employing workers in some professions — such as the legal and health-care professions — have made cultural competency training mandatory for their members.

Some other service providers — for example, many child and family service agencies (see Call for Justice 12.12) — offer some form of cultural awareness training. However, that training is not always mandatory and some requires a fee.

As well, the federal government, through the Canada School of Public Service, offers its employees a range of training courses, including some related to 2SLGBTQQIA- specific cultural competency. However, the training is not mandatory and participation in some courses is low.

The federal government’s 2SLGBTQI+ action plan also cites raising awareness and improving understanding of 2SLGBTQI+ communities and issues as an objective.

However, that plan has not yet been fully implemented.

18.19 All governments, service providers and educators must educate the public on the history of non-gender binary people in Indigenous societies and use media, including social media, as a way to build awareness and understanding of 2SLGBTQQIA issues.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some service providers and educators include the history of 2SLGBTQQIA issues within their educational curriculum.

Alberta Health Services, for example, offers a 2SLGBTQQIA information resource titled “A Historical Perspective” for its employees.

In April 2022, the University of British Columbia created a 2SLGBTQQIA history and archives research portal. McMaster University’s equity and inclusion office now also offers a version of this.

Most governments also include awareness about 2SLGBTQQIA issues, though training is not mandatory, nor does it necessarily include an historical perspective.

18.20 Provincial and territorial governments and schools must ensure that students are educated about gender and sexual identity, including 2SLGBTQQIA identities, in schools.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some school boards and governments, such as the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the province of Manitoba, offer educators, students and parents, information about gender and sexual identity.

Not all, however, provide it, nor are they required to.

Meanwhile in 2021, the Canadian Journal of Education published a research report that identified key barriers to providing 2SLGBTQQIA support in the classroom. It determined that a lack of training and resources, and “general fear of opposition,” were “the most common reasons for inaction reported by educators.”

18.21 Federal and provincial correctional services must engage in campaigns to build awareness of the dangers of misgendering in correctional systems and facilities and ensure that the rights of trans people are protected.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

In 2022, the federal government released a report that reflected the realities of gender-diverse inmates, along with a commissioner’s directive outlining needed changes.

That directive is intended to “provide direction on procedural changes,” but there’s no indication as of June 2023 the changes have been implemented.

18.22 Federal and provincial correctional services must provide dedicated 2SLGBTQQIA support services and cultural supports.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

A 2021 presentation by Canada’s prisons watchdog highlighted challenges faced by gender-diverse people in federal correctional institutions, and highlighted the ongoing need to instil “a culture of equity, safety and inclusion for staff and inmates alike.”

And according to a 2021 research study in Nova Scotia, LGBTQ people who had gone through the criminal justice system said they experienced discrimination, disparagement and ridicule during the legal process.

That included access to mental health care and gender-affirming resources that was limited in correctional facilities, if available at all.

18.23 Coroners and others involved in the investigation of missing and murdered Indigenous trans-identified individuals and individuals with non-binary gender identities must use gender-neutral or non-binary options, such as an X-marker, for coroners’ reports and for reporting information related to the crimes, as appropriate.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some progress has been made regarding using “X” as a gender-reporting option on certain government documents.

As of June 2023, some — though not all — provinces now have an “X” gender-reporting option for death certificates.

18.24 All governments must address homelessness, poverty and other socio-economic barriers to equitable and substantive rights for 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation offers information and resources linked to different government supports to address homelessness among 2SLGBTQQIA people.

It also cites research pointing to the need for better housing options for 2SLGBTQQIA seniors, and notes that “Canadian retirement residences have adopted more 2SLGBTQIA+-friendly policies, programs and training,” which range from sensitivity training to 2SLGBTQIA+-themed events and celebrations.

Some organizations have also used federal CMHC funding to help facilitate housing for 2SLGBTQQIA seniors.

Meanwhile, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association, an Ontario-based study in 2010 found that half of trans people were living on less than $15,000 a year.

In November 2022, the federal government committed nearly $1 million for a project from The 519, an organization that serves the 2SLGBTQ+ community in Toronto, including services through a legal clinic.

The mandate of the project is to reduce barriers to accessing legal services for underserved members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

However, the funding is limited to four years.

18.25 All governments must build safe spaces for people who need help and who are homeless, or at risk of becoming homeless, which includes access to safe, dedicated 2SLGBTQQIA shelters and housing, dedicated beds in shelters for trans and non-binary individuals, and 2SLGBTQQIA-specific support services for 2SLGBTQQIA individuals in housing and shelter spaces.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

As mentioned above, some organizations have used federal funding through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s rapid housing initiative to help create housing for 2SLGBTQQIA seniors.

As well, in November 2022, the City of Toronto, The 519 and Homes First Society announced the opening of a transitional shelter for 2SLGBTQ+ adults, which provides beds for up to 20 people and will prioritize and provide temporary housing to LGBTQ+ refugees, with a focus on trans women, a news release said.

However, a 2021 report prepared for the non-profit Community Housing Canada noted that the federal government’s 2017 National Housing Strategy Act has yet to be fully implemented.

That act set out a long-term housing plan for “vulnerable groups,” including 2SLGBTQQIA people, who experience barriers to finding and maintaining housing.

18.26 Health service providers must educate their members about the realities and needs of 2SLGBTQQIA people, and recognize substantive human rights dimensions to health services for 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

According to a 2021 report in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, 2SLGBTQQIA people experience “disproportionately poor health outcomes” compared to other Canadians.

The report advocates for a national standardization that would require 2SLGBTQQIA+ curriculum in all undergraduate and postgraduate medical education.

As of June 2023, however, that has not been done.

Some health service providers, however, offer resources to educate their members about the realities and needs of 2SLGBTQQIA people.

As previously mentioned, Alberta Health Services offers a 2SLGBTQQIA information resource titled “A Historical Perspective” for its employees.

Manitoba’s Shared Health offers a guide highlighting best practices for health-care providers working with 2SLGBTQQIA clients.

Meanwhile, the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario also has a guide on 2SLGBTQQIA health equity for its members, which also references the human rights dimension.

Also, in November 2022, the Yukon government announced it would provide funding to the Queer Yukon Society for a new health-care navigator position that the government said “will help 2SLGBTQIA+ Yukoners access safe, equitable and timely health care services.”

In November 2021, a pilot project to help people who identify as transgender or gender diverse navigate health services in Saskatchewan was announced. The pilot was part of the TRANS (Trans Research and Navigation Saskatchewan) Project, a collaborative research project at the University of Saskatchewan.

18.27 Health service providers must provide mental health supports for 2SLGBTQQIA people, including wraparound services that take into account particular barriers to safety for 2SLGBTQQIA people.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some, but not all, health service providers offer mental health resources for 2SLGBTQQIA people.

A report by the Canadian Mental Health Association cites research that suggests that 2SLGBTQQIA people face higher rates of depression and substance use, and that 2SLGBTQQIA youth face a risk of suicide and substance abuse approximately 14 times higher than their peers.

That report includes a list of provincial and national mental health resources for 2SLGBTQQIA people.

Meanwhile, Rainbow Health Ontario also has a directory of physical and mental health supports and resources.

In December 2022, the Centre for Innovation in Campus Mental Health, through the Canadian Mental Health Association, released a “toolkit” of information and mental health resources for 2SLGBTQQIA students on campus.

And as mentioned above, the Yukon government has announced it will provide funding to the Queer Yukon Society for a new health-care navigator position, and a 2SLGBTQQIA health navigator pilot project was announced in Saskatchewan in 2021.

18.28 All governments must provide funding and support for expanded and dedicated health services for 2SLGBTQQIA individuals, including health centres, substance use treatment programs and mental health services and resources.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some governments are funding and supporting some health services for 2SLGBTQQIA individuals, but most are limited in scope of service and are not accessible in most rural or northern communities.

In its 2021 budget, the federal government promised $45 million in funding over three years for projects to improve sexual and reproductive health care support, including projects addressing 2SLGBTQQIA communities. However, Health Canada’s 2021-22 report indicated most of that money had not yet been spent at that point.

In March 2022, the government of Nunavut announced it would cover the costs of mental health and transition treatments, for the first time, for transgender and non-binary Nunavummiut.

And as previously mentioned, the Yukon government has announced it will provide funding to the Queer Yukon Society for a new health-care navigator position, and a 2SLGBTQQIA health navigator pilot project was announced in Saskatchewan in 2021.

18.29 Governments and health service providers must create roles for Indigenous care workers who would hold the same authority as community mental health nurses and social workers in terms of advocating for 2SLGBTQQIA clients and testifying in court as recognized professionals.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

One of the stated objectives of the federal government’s 2022 action plan is supporting “the resilience and resurgence of Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ communities.”

It will also prioritize funding for “communities experiencing additional marginalization, such as Black, racialized, and Indigenous 2SLGBTQI+ communities,” the government says.

It does not, however, specifically address or fund the creation of roles for Indigenous care workers for 2SLGBTQQIA clients or to act as advocates in court.

18.30 Federal, provincial and territorial governments and health service providers must reduce wait times for sex-reassignment surgery.

REPORT CARD:

Not started.

A March 2023 CBC report noted that only three cities have clinics that specialize in gender-affirming genital surgery: Montreal, Vancouver and Toronto.

That report noted that for most transgender Albertans, genital surgery procedures are done at the private clinic in Montreal and paid for by the Alberta government, but that clinic has a four-year waiting list.

A 2022 post by TransHealthCare, which maintains a database of gender surgeons, said that wait times for surgery remain a problem.

“Wait times are a problem that is not unique to gender-affirming surgical care in Canada, but with few experts performing these surgeries patients can wait up to three years just for a consultation with a surgeon,” the post said.

A blog post by the McClean Clinic in Mississauga, Ont., which provides top surgery, cited a 2017 study by researchers from the University of British Columbia which found the average wait time between getting an approval and a surgery date was 12 months or less for half of the surgeries in B.C., while in other parts of Canada, the wait time was eight months or less for half the surgeries.

However, that post also noted that the wait for gender-affirming surgery had also been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused widespread delays for many procedures across Canada.

In July 2022, Nova Scotia announced efforts to speed up the process of getting gender-affirming surgery, saying those seeking the surgery would no longer need to submit three letters from different health-care providers before their request can be considered.

18.31 All governments and health service providers must provide education for youth about 2SLGBTQQIA health.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Organizations like the Native Youth Sexual Health Network, Trans Care BC and Rainbow Health Ontario offer access to education for youth about 2SLGBTQQIA health. However, while some of their costs are funded by government grants, none are fully supported.

The federal government’s 2022 2SLGBTQQIA action plan includes the promise of “capacity-building funding” for community organizations, prioritizing “communities experiencing additional marginalization,” including youth.

18.32 Child welfare agencies must engage in education regarding the realities and perspectives of 2SLGBTQQIA youth, provide 2SLGBTQQIA competency training to parents and caregivers — especially to parents of trans children and in communities outside of urban centres — and engage in and provide education for parents, foster families and other youth service providers regarding the particular barriers to safety for 2SLGBTQQIA youth.

REPORT CARD:

In progress.

Some government child welfare agencies offer resources for working with 2SLGBTQQIA youth, including an Ontario guide to serving 2SLGBTQQIA children and youth in the child welfare system.

The Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies also prepared a 2021 report that identified 10 priorities that it said require systemic and organizational change to provide “equitable services for LGBT2SQ+ children, youth and families.”

However, 2SLGBTQQIA competency training is not mandatory for parents and caregivers.

