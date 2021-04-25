This First Person column is written by Gloria Alamrew who is an Ethiopian Canadian living in Edmonton. For more information about CBC’s First Person stories, please see the FAQ.

‍

—

‍

Communities are like a map — the people that bind and hold you tell your story in the journeys they took to get here — to get to you.

So when your “here” is a place that doesn’t seem to embrace people that look like you, what does that map — that community — look like? Where did it bring us?

Being Black on the Prairies is a practice in perseverance. It is digging your heels into a soil that was never meant to be hospitable to you or your family.

When I think about the Black settlers arriving in Alberta from Oklahoma, Texas and other states in the Deep South in the early 1900s, I often find myself wondering if they understood the legacy they were creating. When they turned their eyes toward the endless Prairie sky, did they know that more Black faces from other faraway lands would be staring at this same sky more than 100 years later?

Did they see our faces in the clouds? Did they see their own?