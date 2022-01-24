Bringing Black History into Prairie Classrooms

Christian Mbanza is on a mission to teach his students about the rich history of Black people on the Prairies and across Canada.

“Black history is Canadian history,” he said.

His efforts make him stand out in the Prairie education system.

Mbanza has been teaching for five years. By all accounts, he is a popular teacher. At 9 a.m. in his Grade 7 classroom at École St-Mary’s in wintry Regina, the students are visibly engaged. They relish his history class, particularly the parts about Black Canadian history.