Roberto de Oliveira Alves, a cattle farmer in the Brazilian Amazon, is confident that his pick for president, Jair Bolsonaro, will win the final round of the national election on Oct. 30.

“Our life here in Brazil is in the hands of Bolsonaro, and in the hands of God,” he said in his native Portuguese.

We drink coffee at a wooden table in his open-air kitchen, next to hammocks for sleeping in the Amazonian heat. It’s not even 9 a.m., and it’s already intensely hot.

In the midst of one of the most consequential elections in decades, the fight over land in the vast Amazon is on the ballot. In Rondônia, considered a Wild West state in northwestern Brazil, most people are content with the status quo under Bolsonaro, the incumbent.

Land, carved out of the Amazon, is opening up, allowing farmers and ranchers to expand, and to Alves, it’s a sign of progress — blessed by the president and justified by the country’s need for food and economic growth.

The seemingly endless forest can absorb it, Alves implies.

“[Development] is in full swing here. Every day, life is getting better and better,” he said. “Bolsonaro will certainly be elected, and then we’ll have another four years to try to reach our goal.”