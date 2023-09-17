Rob Boyd hasn’t set foot on an OC Transpo bus in a decade.

No one in his immediate family has, he says — not since his son died while riding a double-decker a short distance from their former south Ottawa home.

Boyd’s son, Connor, was a Carleton University student and aspiring high school teacher. The 21-year-old was on his way to a third-year university class on Sept. 18, 2013, when his bus collided with a moving Via Rail train at a level crossing in Barrhaven.

The Transitway crash between Fallowfield station and Woodroffe Avenue was one of the city’s worst transit disasters, leaving six people dead and nine others seriously injured.

Alongside Connor Boyd and fellow Carleton student Kyle Nash, also 21, four other people died: fellow passengers Karen Krzyzewski, 53; Rob More, 35; and Michael Bleakney, 57; and David Woodard, the 45-year-old bus driver.

All were at or near the very front of the bus.