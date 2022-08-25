Each mining company faces its own specific financial circumstances when it comes to reclamation work. Not too far from Gardner’s property is one of these projects put on hold.

Australian coal company Atrum Coal’s Elan Hard Coking Coal project is located on Category 2 lands, where the company holds extensive coal leases.

Atrum put its project on hold after the reinstatement of the 1976 policy. After the nearby proposed Grassy Mountain mine, located roughly seven kilometres north of Blairmore, was deemed “not in the public interest” by a review panel in June 2021, Atrum was undeterred and said it would continue pressing forward.

But the company’s share prices have dropped significantly since then, and have fallen off a cliff compared to its peak of nearly $1.95 AUD in 2013. On Aug. 24, the company’s shares were trading at $0.0090 AUD.

Atrum has been mum on its reclamation plans for its flagship asset. The company did not respond to requests by CBC News for an interview.

Though it was not listed as a liability before, in its 2021 report the company said it “decided to recognize” its reclamation liability on the Elan project, to the tune of slightly more than $2.2 million AUD.

And though the company now recognizes the liability, its current cash on hand raises serious concerns about its ability to complete that reclamation. In its January cash flow report, the company noted it had $1.8-million AUD on hand for future operating activities, representing an estimated 0.98 quarters of funding available.

Should that report be taken as accurate, the company would now be out of cash. In its annual report, the company says the group is expected to be cash-flow negative in the foreseeable future as a result of continued expenditures.

Carleton Osakwe, an associate professor of finance at Mount Royal University in Calgary, says it’s possible that Atrum could sell some of its exploration and evaluation assets to cover the liability.

“That said, the company’s low cash balance and low projected cash flows from operating activities indicate that without an external cash infusion (say through an equity issue), it may be difficult for the company to remain a going concern beyond 2022 unless their Elan project, which is currently on hold, is somehow able to begin production,” he said in an email.

Martin Olszynski, an associate professor in the University of Calgary’s faculty of law, says issues around reclamation hit the news around a year ago, posing some important questions for companies like Atrum.

“When would it be cleaned up? When would it be dealt with?” Olszynski said. “And what we’re seeing right now is that it still hasn’t been dealt with. And it’s unlikely to be dealt with this year. If at all.”