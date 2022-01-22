The houses on Mikhail Kravchuk’s nearly deserted block are riddled with craters — the aftermath of heavy shelling that badly damaged his neighbourhood in Donetsk in Eastern Ukraine, starting back in 2014.

Some homes are missing roofs and windows, others their entire facades. A beige couch hangs out of a gaping hole on the second storey of one property, a sign of the family who once lived there.

“If there wasn’t any shooting, then you could live here,” said Kravchuk, stopping to talk to CBC News as he walked down a snowy street. “Of course, all the infrastructure is destroyed.”

It’s a typical scene in Oktyabrsky, not far from the Donetsk airport, which was the epicentre of many battles between the Ukrainian military and Russian-backed separatists in Eastern Ukraine after conflict broke out eight years ago.