‍MF: What does healing look like to you?

NL: For me, a lot of it is reconnecting with spirituality the way that I understand it. Also, ancestral wisdom, like the things that our grandmothers and great-grandmothers know about: herbs and meditation, and whatever by the other names that the white people haven’t discovered yet.

It’s things like therapy. It’s about learning to have difficult conversations, learning to self-regulate and manage my own emotions so that I can be present for other people, trying to model those behaviours for other people and make them more accessible to everyone.

In our healing events over the summer, we were very intentional about making sure there was a Black therapist, because we want people to know that there are people out there who look like them who’ve had the same experiences who they can talk to.

There’s a mental health crisis in our community. I personally have struggled with addiction and with mental health issues. It’s like all of the Black girls that I grew up with have either been to rehab or the psych ward or both — or maybe should have been to one or both.

The same way we’re saying it’s unacceptable that Black people are being shot by the police, to me, it’s unacceptable that Black women are going through this kind of mental health epidemic, because we lose people that way, too.

We’ve suffered suicides in our community from people who everyone said was fine. “Oh, she’s a lawyer, she’s good,” and now she’s gone.