Everyone returned to say their goodbyes. Jeanette recorded messages to grandkids unable to make the trip. Jordan played a video made by his daughters back in Ottawa.

Terry walked in and held Jeanette’s hand.

“Thank you so much for building [the coffin]. It’s so beautiful,” she said.

“Thank you for your lovely daughter. She has saved my life,” he replied.

“And you, hers.”

“I’d like to think so.”

When it was his turn, a grandson put his head on Jeanette’s shoulder and smiled without speaking, tears rolling down his cheek.

Phyllis then called to Don and me in the dining room. Jeanette wanted to say goodbye to us, too.

After a moment with Don, Jeanette took both of my hands and asked if I was doing OK. She said she’d like us to stay, but would understand if we didn’t. I said we will stay, and thanked her for sharing her story.

On the stereo, they played Enya’s Orinoco Flow, followed by a song written by one of the grandsons.

In the kitchen, on a counter not covered by leftover crepes, stemware and plates, Weiler prepared the fatal drug cocktail. Following the guidelines of the Canadian Association of MAID Assessors and Providers, he filled separate syringes with sedative, anesthetic, a coma-inducing agent and a neuromuscular blocker to stop respiration.

Everyone crowded into the small living room. Most were crying. Jeanette’s requested final song, the Righteous Brothers’ You’ll Never Walk Alone, played in the background.

Weiler entered and asked Jeanette if she was ready. She said yes.

“I love you all so much and I will always be with you,” she said before closing her eyes and nodding.

Weiler, crouched at her side, emptied the first syringe into the IV line. With Phyllis holding one hand, daughter Sandra holding the other, Sarah behind the chair stroking her grandmother’s hair and Jordan gently massaging her feet, Jeanette’s body went limp. Weiler injected the remaining drugs. Minutes later, he declared her dead.

Everyone sat in silence, some with watery eyes, others smiling and looking out the window. Then Terry and others brought the coffin in through the back door and placed it in the centre of the living room.

They lifted her body and placed it gently inside, her head propped on the purple pillow. Sarah and others places photos and other mementoes beside her, covered her legs and torso with flowers and sealed the coffin with the multicoloured lid.

As scheduled, the funeral home worker was waiting outside. They placed the casket in the back of the hearse and watched it drive away.