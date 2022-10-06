The reinvention(s) of Danielle Smith

Bobby Painter was so angry, he recalls, he used to have to turn off the radio when Danielle Smith’s talk show came on.

It was 2015, barely a year after she’d made the move that, up until now, was the defining move of her political life — crossing the floor from his beloved Wildrose Party into Jim Prentice’s Tory government, and Smith was trying to resurrect herself in broadcasting. Painter, an ardent Wildroser, didn’t want to hear that voice on his AM radio — not in his farm tractor, not at home, not in the school bus he drove part-time.

Eventually, the semi-retired farmer from the tiny east-central Alberta hamlet of Huxley gave Corus Radio’s Danielle Smith Show a shot. Her segments slamming deficit budgets, the interviewees doubting the urgency of climate action, the radical solutions floated to remedying Alberta-Ottawa relations — it all reminded Painter that Smith was as soundly conservative as he was.

His bitterness about the floor crossing drifted away. “Once I got over that, I listened to every episode, every chance I got,” Painter told CBC News in September. He’d just finished listening to Smith again — at her United Conservative leadership campaign event at the community hall in the town of Three Hills, 120 kilometres northeast of Calgary.