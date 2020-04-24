Nova Scotia's mass shooting victims

Tom Bagley | Kristen Beaton | Jamie and Greg Blair | Peter and Joy Bond | Corrie Ellison | Gina Goulet | Lillian Campbell Hyslop | Dawn Madsen and Frank Gulenchyn | Lisa McCully | Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins | Heather O'Brien | Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck and their daughter, Emily Tuck | Const. Heidi Stevenson | Elizabeth Joanne Thomas and John Zahl | Joey Webber
Tom Bagley
Tom Bagley
Wentworth, N.S.
Bagley was a navy veteran and a retired firefighter from Norton, N.B. He was living in Wentworth, N.S., with his wife Patsy. He's remembered as a social person who loved to party and be around people.
"He was a very social person. He loved to be around people. He loved to party. He was the life of the party, always."
Kristen Beaton
Kristen Beaton
Debert, N.S.
Beaton was a continuing care assistant who worked for the Victorian Order of Nurses for nearly six years. She lived with her husband and their young son in Debert, N.S. Beaton was pregnant with their second child.
"You can't say a bad word about her. She's made up of only good things. Everyone that knows her loves her."
Jamie and Greg Blair
Jamie and Greg Blair
Portapique, N.S.
The Blairs are remembered as a couple who celebrated the precious things in life. They are survived by their two young sons and two adult sons from Greg's previous relationship. The family owned a gas-fitting company and lived in Portapique, N.S.
"They would give the shirts off their backs. It's hard — hard to think how such lovely people could be killed ... and targeted for no reason, no reason at all."
Peter and Joy Bond
Peter and Joy Bond
Portapique, N.S.
The Bonds lived in Portapique, N.S.
"I will never understand heartless, inhumane acts like this. [It's] so tragic for so many."
Corrie Ellison
Corrie Ellison
Truro, N.S.
Ellison, 42, is remembered as a thoughtful, kind friend who went out of his way to help others. He lived in Truro, N.S.
"I would call him, and it didn't matter what he was doing, he would jump for me."
Gina Goulet
Gina Goulet
Shubenacadie, N.S.
Goulet lived in Shubenacadie, N.S., and had worked as a denturist for 27 years. She was a mother, a lover of music and dancing and a two-time cancer survivor. She was in the process of recovering from her second bout of cancer.
"The thing that sticks with me most about Gina was that she was very easy to talk to, and quick to smile."
Lillian Campbell Hyslop
Lillian Campbell Hyslop
Wentworth, N.S.
Hyslop lived in Wentworth, N.S., with her husband Mike. She was an avid volunteer and loved to go for walks in the area.
"She always had a smile. Every time she'd met us, she was happy and cheerful and friendly."
Dawn Madsen and Frank Gulenchyn
Dawn Madsen and Frank Gulenchyn
Portapique, N.S.
Madsen and Gulenchyn retired to Portapique, N.S., from Ontario last year. Madsen worked at the Hillsdale Terraces long-term care home in Oshawa, Ont., for more than two decades.
"She was like a beam of sunshine."
Lisa McCully
Lisa McCully
Portapique, N.S.
McCully was a teacher at Debert Elementary School. McCully, 49, lived in Portapique, N.S., with her two young children. She is remembered as a selfless and passionate leader who cared deeply for others and had a love of music.
"She is such a loss because she was such a light. We were brought up to really appreciate the wonder of life, and it was a part of who she was."
Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins
Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins
Wentworth, N.S.
McLeod and Jenkins were both employees with Corrections Canada. The couple, who lived in Wentworth, N.S., is remembered as warm, caring people.
"They had the house everybody always wanted to be at. They loved having a full house, everybody was always welcome to stay there."
Heather O'Brien
Heather O'Brien
Masstown, N.S.
O'Brien, 55, had six children, two stepchildren and 12 grandchildren. She was a lifetime resident of Masstown, N.S., where she lived with her husband of 35 years. She had worked for the Victorian Order of Nurses for nearly 17 years.
"She has so much compassion for the people she worked for and her family. She was a very loving person. She was always out there to help somebody."
Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck and their daughter, Emily Tuck
Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck and their daughter, Emily Tuck
Portapique, N.S.
Oliver, Tuck and their daughter, Emily Tuck, are described as a family that always stuck together. Emily, 17, played the violin. Her parents met in Alberta years ago. The family moved to Portapique, N.S., two years ago to be closer to Aaron's family.
"No matter how hard it was, they always stayed together. They always focused on family and staying together."
Const. Heidi Stevenson
Const. Heidi Stevenson
Cole Harbour, N.S.
Stevenson was a 23-year veteran of the RCMP. She is survived by her husband and two children, in Grades 6 and 8. Heidi, who was killed when responding to the initial firearms call, is remembered as a hero.
"Two children have lost their mother and a husband, his wife. Parents lost their daughter and countless others lost an incredible friend and colleague."
Elizabeth Joanne Thomas and John Zahl
Elizabeth Joanne Thomas and John Zahl
Portapique, N.S.
Thomas and Zahl moved to Portapique, N.S., in 2017 to retire. Thomas grew up in Winnipeg but attended college in North Dakota, where she met her husband. The couple were married for nearly 35 years. They are survived by six children.
"They lived a good life. They were devoted to each other, almost 35 years of marriage. They loved their children fiercely and afforded them as many opportunities to travel and experience a wonderful life."
Joey Webber
Joey Webber
Wyses Corner, N.S.
Webber was a father of three. He lived with his partner and two young daughters in Wyses Corner, N.S. He worked in the forestry industy and had a passion for stock-car racing.
"You would never expect stuff like this to happen, let alone be one isolated person from this community to be out there and get shot. It's just tragic."