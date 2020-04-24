Nova Scotia's mass shooting victims

Twenty-two people were killed when a gunman went on a rampage spanning several rural Nova Scotia communities.

The victims of one of Canada's deadliest mass killings included an RCMP officer, a family of three, health-care workers, an elementary school teacher and two Correctional Service Canada employees.

The massacre began in the tiny beach community of Portapique, N.S. It ended more than 13 hours later with 22 victims. Here are their stories.