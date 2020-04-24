Nova Scotia's mass shooting victims

Twenty-two people were killed when a gunman went on a rampage spanning several rural Nova Scotia communities.

CBC News • April 24, 2020

The victims of one of Canada's deadliest mass killings included an RCMP officer, a family of three, health-care workers, an elementary school teacher and two Correctional Service Canada employees.

The massacre began in the tiny beach community of Portapique, N.S. It ended more than 13 hours later with 22 victims. Here are their stories.

Tom Bagley | Kristen Beaton | Jamie and Greg Blair | Peter and Joy Bond | Corrie Ellison | Gina Goulet | Lillian Campbell Hyslop | Dawn Madsen and Frank Gulenchyn | Lisa McCully | Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins | Heather O'Brien | Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck and their daughter, Emily Tuck | Const. Heidi Stevenson | Elizabeth Joanne Thomas and John Zahl | Joey Webber

Tom Bagley

Tom Bagley

Wentworth, N.S.

Tom Bagley

Wentworth, N.S.

Bagley was a navy veteran and a retired firefighter from Norton, N.B. He was living in Wentworth, N.S., with his wife Patsy. He's remembered as a social person who loved to party and be around people.

"He was a very social person. He loved to be around people. He loved to party. He was the life of the party, always."

– Charlene Bagley, daughter

Retired navy vet, firefighter from Norton among victims of N.S. shooting
Kristen Beaton

Kristen Beaton

Debert, N.S.

Kristen Beaton

Debert, N.S.

Beaton was a continuing care assistant who worked for the Victorian Order of Nurses for nearly six years. She lived with her husband and their young son in Debert, N.S. Beaton was pregnant with their second child.

"You can't say a bad word about her. She's made up of only good things. Everyone that knows her loves her."

– Andrea McLellan, Beaton's co-worker

'I would not have let my wife leave': Widower blasts lack of emergency alert during N.S. shootings
Jamie and Greg Blair

Jamie and Greg Blair

Portapique, N.S.

Jamie and Greg Blair

Portapique, N.S.

The Blairs are remembered as a couple who celebrated the precious things in life. They are survived by their two young sons and two adult sons from Greg's previous relationship. The family owned a gas-fitting company and lived in Portapique, N.S.

"They would give the shirts off their backs. It's hard — hard to think how such lovely people could be killed ... and targeted for no reason, no reason at all."

– Karl Kaulback, Greg Blair's uncle

Shooting victims Greg and Jamie Blair 'celebrated the precious things in life'
Peter and Joy Bond

Peter and Joy Bond

Portapique, N.S.

Peter and Joy Bond

Portapique, N.S.

The Bonds lived in Portapique, N.S.

"I will never understand heartless, inhumane acts like this. [It's] so tragic for so many."

– Deanna Gionet, Peter Bond's cousin

Family members express grief over loss of couple killed in shootings
Corrie Ellison

Corrie Ellison

Truro, N.S.

Corrie Ellison

Truro, N.S.

Ellison, 42, is remembered as a thoughtful, kind friend who went out of his way to help others. He lived in Truro, N.S.

"I would call him, and it didn't matter what he was doing, he would jump for me."

– Ashley Fennell, Ellison's friend

He was 'hunted' by the Portapique gunman and survived. His brother didn't
Gina Goulet

Gina Goulet

Shubenacadie, N.S.

Gina Goulet

Shubenacadie, N.S.

Goulet lived in Shubenacadie, N.S., and had worked as a denturist for 27 years. She was a mother, a lover of music and dancing and a two-time cancer survivor. She was in the process of recovering from her second bout of cancer.

"The thing that sticks with me most about Gina was that she was very easy to talk to, and quick to smile."

– Bill Hellewell, Goulet's friend

Cancer survivor killed in N.S. shooting was 'warmhearted,' 'quick to smile'
Lillian Campbell Hyslop

Lillian Campbell Hyslop

Wentworth, N.S.

Lillian Campbell Hyslop

Wentworth, N.S.

Hyslop lived in Wentworth, N.S., with her husband Mike. She was an avid volunteer and loved to go for walks in the area.

"She always had a smile. Every time she'd met us, she was happy and cheerful and friendly."

– Debi Atkinson, Hyslop's friend

N.S. shooting victim Lillian Hyslop 'always had a smile,' loved walking
Dawn Madsen and Frank Gulenchyn

Dawn Madsen and Frank Gulenchyn

Portapique, N.S.

Dawn Madsen and Frank Gulenchyn

Portapique, N.S.

Madsen and Gulenchyn retired to Portapique, N.S., from Ontario last year. Madsen worked at the Hillsdale Terraces long-term care home in Oshawa, Ont., for more than two decades.

"She was like a beam of sunshine."

– Spatzie Dublin, Madsen's friend

They were supposed to be enjoying their most tranquil years. Instead their lives were cut short in Nova Scotia
Lisa McCully

Lisa McCully

Portapique, N.S.

Lisa McCully

Portapique, N.S.

McCully was a teacher at Debert Elementary School. McCully, 49, lived in Portapique, N.S., with her two young children. She is remembered as a selfless and passionate leader who cared deeply for others and had a love of music.

"She is such a loss because she was such a light. We were brought up to really appreciate the wonder of life, and it was a part of who she was."

– Jenny Kierstead, McCully's sister

Teacher killed in N.S. shooting appreciated the 'wonder of life'
Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins

Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins

Wentworth, N.S.

Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins

Wentworth, N.S.

McLeod and Jenkins were both employees with Corrections Canada. The couple, who lived in Wentworth, N.S., is remembered as warm, caring people.

"They had the house everybody always wanted to be at. They loved having a full house, everybody was always welcome to stay there."

– Taylor Andrews, McLeod's daughter

'The nicest people': Daughter remembers father, stepmom killed in N.S. rampage
Heather O'Brien

Heather O'Brien

Masstown, N.S.

Heather O'Brien

Masstown, N.S.

O'Brien, 55, had six children, two stepchildren and 12 grandchildren. She was a lifetime resident of Masstown, N.S., where she lived with her husband of 35 years. She had worked for the Victorian Order of Nurses for nearly 17 years.

"She has so much compassion for the people she worked for and her family. She was a very loving person. She was always out there to help somebody."

– Lucille Adams, O'Brien's friend

VON nurse killed in N.S. shooting remembered as 'natural born healer'
Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck and their daughter, Emily Tuck

Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck and their daughter, Emily Tuck

Portapique, N.S.

Jolene Oliver, Aaron Tuck and their daughter, Emily Tuck

Portapique, N.S.

Oliver, Tuck and their daughter, Emily Tuck, are described as a family that always stuck together. Emily, 17, played the violin. Her parents met in Alberta years ago. The family moved to Portapique, N.S., two years ago to be closer to Aaron's family.

"No matter how hard it was, they always stayed together. They always focused on family and staying together."

– Tammy Oliver-McCurdie, Oliver's sister

'They died together': Family of 3 killed in Nova Scotia shooting rampage remembered
Const. Heidi Stevenson

Const. Heidi Stevenson

Cole Harbour, N.S.

Const. Heidi Stevenson

Cole Harbour, N.S.

Stevenson was a 23-year veteran of the RCMP. She is survived by her husband and two children, in Grades 6 and 8. Heidi, who was killed when responding to the initial firearms call, is remembered as a hero.

"Two children have lost their mother and a husband, his wife. Parents lost their daughter and countless others lost an incredible friend and colleague."

– Lee Bergerman, Nova Scotia RCMP's commanding officer

Condolences pour in for Const. Heidi Stevenson, officer killed during Nova Scotia rampage
Elizabeth Joanne Thomas and John Zahl

Elizabeth Joanne Thomas and John Zahl

Portapique, N.S.

Elizabeth Joanne Thomas and John Zahl

Portapique, N.S.

Thomas and Zahl moved to Portapique, N.S., in 2017 to retire. Thomas grew up in Winnipeg but attended college in North Dakota, where she met her husband. The couple were married for nearly 35 years. They are survived by six children.

"They lived a good life. They were devoted to each other, almost 35 years of marriage. They loved their children fiercely and afforded them as many opportunities to travel and experience a wonderful life."

– Lori Thomas, Thomas's sister

'She was just like an angel': Winnipeg-born woman believed to be victim of Nova Scotia shooting
Joey Webber

Joey Webber

Wyses Corner, N.S.

Joey Webber

Wyses Corner, N.S.

Webber was a father of three. He lived with his partner and two young daughters in Wyses Corner, N.S. He worked in the forestry industy and had a passion for stock-car racing.

"You would never expect stuff like this to happen, let alone be one isolated person from this community to be out there and get shot. It's just tragic."

– Darren Bezanson, Webber's friend and neighbour

N.S. shooting victim Joey Webber was 'always happy-go-lucky'

Text: Cassidy Chisholm • Design and development: Matt Crider and Richard Grasley, CBC News Labs • Illustrations: Duk Han Lee, Hailley Furkalo, and Darcy Hunter