British Columbia
Family of three
Vancouver
A family of three — Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, his wife, Niloofar Razzaghi, and their teenage son, Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi — were on their way home to Vancouver after a two-week holiday. Kei Esmaeilpour, a family friend and head of the Civic Association of Iranian Canadians, confirmed their deaths.
Couple were visiting family
Vancouver
Hossein (Daniel) Saket and Fatemeh (Faye) Kazerani were a couple from North Vancouver. He worked as an engineer, and she was a hygienist.
Married family doctors
Vancouver
Another couple from North Vancouver, Naser Pourshaban Oshibi and Firouzeh Madani were both family doctors who were struggling through the licensing process in Canada.
"My parents had a lot of dreams and things they wanted to achieve, and their time has been cut short."
Mother and daughter
Vancouver
Ayeshe Pourghaderi was travelling with her teenage daughter, Fatemah Pasavand, who attended Carson Graham Secondary School. The family owned Amir Bakery, a traditional Persian bakery in North Vancouver.
"They are a very hard-working family. They came to Canada for a better life, and this happened."
Delaram Dadashnejad
26 | Vancouver
Delaram was an international student studying nutrition at Langara College. She was flying home to Vancouver after a visit with family in Tehran.
Her friend, Sia Ahmadi, said she had originally planned to fly home on Dec. 17 but missed that flight after her student visa did not arrive on time, and booked Wednesday's flight instead.
"She was a great friend. She had lots of people [around her]. Everybody started talking about [the crash last night] and contacting me [asking] if it's true ... and I was like, I hope it's not."
Mehran Abtahi
Mehran was a post-doctoral fellow in the civil engineering department at UBC. He joined the university in October, according to a statement from the school.
Roja Omidbakhsh
Victoria
Roja was a first-year business student at the University of Victoria on Vancouver Island.
"We're heartbroken that this happened, and our condolences go to her family and classmates."
Alberta
Family of four
Edmonton
Both Mojgan Daneshmand and Pedram Mousavi were professors in the University of Alberta's faculty of engineering, and were on the flight with numerous other Edmontonians, said Payman Parseyan, a member of the city's Iranian community. Their two young daughters, Daria and Dorina Mousavi, also died in the crash.
Mother and two daughters
Edmonton
Dr. Shekoufeh Choupannejad, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Northgate Centre Medical Clinic in Edmonton, was travelling with her two daughters, Saba and Sara Saadat, both of whom were students at the University of Alberta. Saba was studying medicine, and Sara was a clinical psychology student.
Newlyweds
Edmonton
Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji were graduate students in the University of Alberta's computer science program. They had travelled to Iran for their wedding.
"It's devastating and shocking. It's a tragic moment."
Arshia Arbabbahrami
Calgary
Arshia was a Grade 12 international student at Western Canada High School, and was returning to Canada after spending the holidays with his family in Iran.
"Arshia was highly involved in athletic activities, such as the track and field and swim and dive team. He dreamt of being a doctor and was a leader in our community who many students looked up to."
Nasim Rahmanifar
Edmonton
Nasim was a mechanical engineering student at the University of Alberta. She was working on her master's degree and, according to friends, was considering continuing on to a doctorate. It was her first winter in the Calgary cold.
Kasra Saati
47 | Calgary
Kasra was an aircraft mechanic formerly with Viking Air.
"His loss is deeply felt by everyone who had the opportunity to work with him."
Amir Hossein Saeedinia
Edmonton
Elnaz Nabiyi
Edmonton
Manitoba
Family of three
Winnipeg
A family of three from Winnipeg was on the plane. Mohammad Mahdi Sadeghi, who went by Mahdi, his wife, Bahareh Hajesfandiari, and their daughter, Anisa Sadeghi, were travelling together.
"It's hard to hold together and speak about that. Everyone is heartbroken now."
Mother and son
Winnipeg
Forough Khadem
Winnipeg
Forough had a PhD in immunology from the University of Manitoba. She was described as a promising scientist.
"Forough was one of my best PhD trainees, an outstanding scientist and above [all] an amazing human being. I am utterly devastated and trying to grapple with this."
Amirhossein Ghassemi
Winnipeg
Amirhossein had been living in Winnipeg for about a year as he pursued a master's degree in biomedical engineering at the University of Manitoba.
"I lose a brother. Everywhere that we went, we were together. He was like a family to me."
Ontario
Mother and daughter
Aurora
Parisa Eghbalian was a dentist. She worked in a practice she and her husband opened together. Reera Esmaeilion was their only child.
Family of three
Ajax
A family of three from Ontario was also killed in the early morning crash. Omid Arsalani told CBC News that his 30-year-old sister, Evin Arsalani, was travelling back to Ajax, Ont., with her husband, Hiva Molani, and their one-year-old daughter, Kurdia.
"At this point, I don't care how it happened, all I care is that I lost my family members."
Married couple
Windsor
Hamid Setareh Kokab was a PhD student in mechanical engineering at the University of Windsor. His wife, Samira Bashiri, worked in a lab at the same school.
Married couple
Toronto
Mohammad Salehe was a student at the University of Toronto. His wife, Zahra Hasani, was applying to a Master's program in physics.
"The university's three campuses are united in mourning the loss of the victims and offering sympathy and condolences to their families and friends."
Siblings and UBC alumni
Toronto
Siblings Mohammadhossein and Zeynab Asadi Lari were alumni of the University of British Columbia. They were living in Toronto.
"His heart and brain were both outsized, and he was one of the most prescient, promising and generous people I've known."
Key members' of campus
Windsor
Zahra Naghibi was a PhD student at the University of Windsor's Turbulence and Energy Lab. She was also chair of the IEEE Young Professionals group. Zahra's husband, Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi, also died in the crash.
Mother and two children
Toronto
Mahdieh Ghassemi and her two children Arsan Niazi and Arnica Niazi were confirmed to be among the dead.
Couple were volunteers
Toronto
Iman Ghaderpanah and Parinaz Ghaderpanah were married and were volunteers with the non-profit Iranian-Canadian group Tirgan. They had been in Iran to raise money for an upcoming arts festival. Parinaz also worked at a bank, while Iman was self-employed.
"[Parinaz was] energetic, positive, warm and very dedicated. She and her husband were deeply in love and both were very active in community affairs."
Mother and daughter
Toronto
Saharnaz Haghjoo was a teacher at a campus of the Wali ul Asr Islamic school, while her daughter Elsa Jadidi,8, was a student there.
Suzan Golbabapour
Suzan was a real estate agent at Remax Hallmark Realty and a personal trainer. She was married to Behrooz Rahimi.
Faraz Falsafi
Toronto
Faraz had studied at McGill University in Montreal but lived in Toronto. His friends say he had a passion for camping and photography.
Alina Tarbhai
Toronto
Alina was an administrative clerk at the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation. She and her mother, Afifa, were in Iran on a religious pilgrimage.
Afifa Tarbhai
Toronto
Ghanimat Azhdari
36 | Guelph
The 36-year-old PhD student at the University of Guelph was doing research in the college of social and applied human sciences, and was a member of an international group called the ICCA Consortium.
The ICCA Consortium is made up of organizations that advocate for the recognition of Indigenous Peoples and their land.
"[She was a] true force of nature, and one of the ICCA Consortium's most cherished flowers."
Hadis Hayatdavoudi
London
Hadis was was a PhD student at Western's Electrochemistry and Corrosion Science Centre.
"You hear the news about very many people being killed or died. But once you know the person, it's very different, especially since that person went to my university. She had a bright future."
Mojtaba (Suresh) Abbasnezhad
Toronto
Mojtaba was a first-year international PhD student at the University of Toronto, studying electrical engineering.
Asghar Dhirani
Toronto
Asghar was a respected tour leader for religious pilgrimages. His groups regularly visited some of the most sacred shrines in Shia Islam. He and his wife led more than 1,000 Muslims on these trips since 1994.
"My dad was my best friend. He was selfless … he was a hero not only to me but to many people."
Neda Sadighi
Greater Toronto Area (GTA)
Bahareh Karamimoghadam (Karami)
GTA
Bahareh began working for York Region in 2018 as a technologist in the Capital Planning and Delivery branch within Environmental Services. She graduated from the University of Tehran with a bachelor of science in chemical engineering, and earned a master’s degree in science from North Carolina State University.
"She is being remembered for her love of family, a dedicated and strong work ethic, and great sense of enthusiasm."
Pedram Jadidi
Windsor
Pedram was a PhD student in civil engineering at the University of Windsor.
"He was very lovely and very ambitious."
Maya Zibaie
Toronto
Maya was a Grade 10 student at Northern Secondary School in Toronto.
"Maya was kind, happy and well liked by her peers. She was new to Canada, enjoyed attending high school, and often shared with staff how excited she was about her future and reaching her academic goals."
Shadi Jamshidi
32 | Mississauga
Shadi was a technical sales consultant in Mississauga, Ont., a permanent resident working toward her Canadian citizenship. She had been in Tehran visiting her father.
"She was a lovely person all around, the sort of person you would like to be around, the sort of person that would cheer you up and who would be always there for you."
Alireza Pey
48 | Ottawa
Alireza had two daughters and owned the Ottawa technology startup Message Hopper. He had been visitng his sick father in Tehran.
"He was very hard-working. We'll all miss his smile."
Ghazal Nourian
London
Ghazal was a PhD student who had recently joined the Nanophotonic Energy Materials lab at Western University in London, Ont., and was conducting research on algorithmic fabrication of 3D nanostructures.
"I texted her two days ago and she told me she was coming back. And I texted her back and she didn't respond."
Milad Nahavandi
London
Milad was a PhD student at London, Ont.'s Western University, studying chemical and biochemical engineering.
"He was such a gifted and talented student. Other than being a genius in his subjects, he was also very supportive emotionally."
Sajedeh Saraiean
London
Sajedeh was about to start her first semester as a grad student at Western University in London, Ont.
Mansour Pourjam
Ottawa area
Mansour was an alumnus of Carleton University's biology program, and worked as a technician at an Ottawa denture clinic. He had a 13-year-old son.
"He was lovable. He was truly someone who made you laugh."
Fareed Arasteh
Ottawa
Fareed was a PhD student at Ottawa's Carleton University, studying molecular genetics. He had returned to Iran over the holidays to marry his longtime girlfriend, Maral.
"He was doing a fantastic job. Very nice guy. Very soft-spoken. Such a gentle soul. Whenever he was given the opportunity, he would go out of his way to help others."
Roja Azadian
Ottawa
Roja was supposed to have travelled to Canada for the first time with her husband, who has been studying at Ottawa's Algonquin College. But there was a ticket mix-up, and he couldn't get on the flight.
"She wasn't sure if she should come to Canada, and he was just building here and getting ready for her to join him, and it's just a really, really tragic story."
Mehraban Badiei
18 | Ottawa
Mehraban was a University of Ottawa student who had just finished her first semester. She had been visiting her parents in Iran for the holidays.
"Mehraban was the only child in the family. They're devastated."
Alma Oladi
Ottawa
Alma was a PhD student in mathematics at the University of Ottawa. She had been visiting family in Iran for the holidays.
"She always had this smile on her face. She was a nice and kind girl. She always wanted to explore places and discover new things in life and new places. She had so many plans for her life in Canada."
Saeed Kashani
Ottawa
Saeed was working toward a PhD at the University of Ottawa. His friend said he had studied extremely hard for many years to get into university.
"We are so shocked, and I can't accept this accident. He has so many friends here."
Fereshteh Maleki
Ottawa
Fereshteh worked in real estate after coming to Canada two or three years ago. She had been in Tehran for her daughter's wedding.
"She was talking about what she wanted to do and she told me, 'Maybe 2020 will be the year I can rest more. I have my job, I have my house now, [I can] resettle completely. Maybe it's the time we can enjoy our life in Canada.' But it didn't happen."
Amir Moradi
Kingston
Farhad Niknam
Faraz Falsafi
GTA
Arad Zarei
18 | Toronto
Arad was a student at Richmond Green Secondary School in Richmond Hill. He was in Iran to visit his mother.
"He was the apple of my eye, and his energetic demeanour and caring personality left a lasting impression on his classmates and many friends. His loss will undoubtedly leave a gaping hole in the lives of the many he touched."
Mahsa Amirliravi
Toronto
Mahsa Amirliravi and Mohsen Salahi were both teachers at Cestar College in North York, Ont.
"Mohsen and Mahsa were fantastic teachers, touching countless students' lives during their time here at the college. But they were also tremendous individuals, forming strong bonds with many staff and faculty."
Mohsen Salahi
Toronto
Sheyda Shadkhoo
Toronto
Sheyda was a chemist living in Toronto with her husband of 10 years, Hassan Shadkhoo. She was in Iran to visit her mother and sisters.
"She saved my life. I lived because of her."
Sadaf Hajiaghavand
GTA
Sahand Sadeghi
GTA
Sophie Emami
GTA
Alvand Sadeghi
GTA
Milad Ghasemi Ariani
32 | Guelph
Milad was a PhD student at the University of Guelph.
Siavash Maghsoudlou Estarabadi
Hamilton
Siavash was a post-doctoral fellow at McMaster University's Faculty of Health Sciences but had left the university in 2018.
Mehdi Eshaghian
Hamilton
Mehdi was a PhD student at McMaster University in Hamilton.
"He was always optimistic about the future. He said he would go to work with NASA."
Iman Aghabali
28 | Hamilton
Iman was a PhD student at McMaster University in Hamilton.
"He was one of the most supportive and hilarious people I knew. He was the kind of guy who could make friends with everyone, and everyone loved him."
Mansour Esfahani
Waterloo
Mansour was a researcher doing a PhD in civil engineering at the University of Waterloo. He had gone back to Iran to get married.
"He was so intelligent. He was so smart. He was so kind."
Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan
Waterloo
Marzieh (Mari) was working on a PhD in geography at the University of Waterloo.
Quebec
Newlyweds
Montreal
Siavash Ghafouri-Azar and Sara Mamani had travelled to Iran to get married. Both had recently completed master's degrees in engineering at Concordia University.
"He was a great guy. Very dedicated to life, to people, very, very decent guy, to be honest — one of the best I've seen in my life."
Couple travelling together
Montreal
Aida Farzaneh and Arvin Morattab had recetly earned their PhDs from Montreal's École de technologie supérieure and had been travelling in Iran.
Classmates travelling together
Montreal
Shahab Raana loved to play guitar and sing. He and Sahan Hatefi Mostaghim were both training to be welders at a Montreal technical college. The two classmates were travelling together.
"Shahab was definitely one of the most kind-hearted people that I've met."
Niloufar Sadr
Montreal
Mohammad Moeini
Mohammad worked as a draftsman at Bombardier Recreational Products in Valcourt, Que.
Nova Scotia
Sisters
Masoumeh Ghavi was a student at Dalhousie University in Halifax. She was travelling with her younger sister, Mandieh, who was also going to study in Halifax.
Sharieh (Sheri) Faghihi
Halifax
Sharieh was a dentist in Halifax. She had been visiting her mother in Iran with her daughter, who returned to Halifax a few days earlier.
Fatemeh Mahmoodi
Halifax
Fatemeh was pursuing a master's degree in finance at Dalhousie University in Halifax.
Maryam Malek
Maryam was pursuing a master's degree in finance at Dalhousie University in Halifax.