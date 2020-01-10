One hundred and thirty-eight of the people killed on the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran were connecting to Canada.

The Ukraine International Airlines flight, bound for Kyiv, went down just minutes after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport. All 176 people on board were killed in the crash.

Most of the passengers were headed to Canada. They were dentists and doctors, whole families with small children, newlywed couples and students returning from holidays.

They had roots across the country.

Here is what we know so far about Canada's victims of Flight PS752. We will continue to update as we learn more.