Canada's victims of Flight PS752

One hundred and thirty-eight of the people killed on the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran were connecting to Canada.

CBC News • Jan 10, 2020

The Ukraine International Airlines flight, bound for Kyiv, went down just minutes after taking off from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport. All 176 people on board were killed in the crash.

Most of the passengers were headed to Canada. They were dentists and doctors, whole families with small children, newlywed couples and students returning from holidays.

They had roots across the country.

Here is what we know so far about Canada's victims of Flight PS752. We will continue to update as we learn more.

British Columbia

Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi | Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi | Niloofar Razzaghi | Hossein (Daniel) Saket | Fatemeh (Faye) Kazerani | Naser Pourshaban Oshibi | Firouzeh Madani | Ayeshe Pourghaderi | Fatemah Pasavand | Delaram Dadashnejad | Mehran Abtahi | Roja Omidbakhsh

Family of three

Family of three

Vancouver

Family of three

Vancouver

A family of three — Ardalan Ebnoddin Hamidi, his wife, Niloofar Razzaghi, and their teenage son, Kamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi — were on their way home to Vancouver after a two-week holiday. Kei Esmaeilpour, a family friend and head of the Civic Association of Iranian Canadians, confirmed their deaths.

Photo: Kei Esmaeilpour/Facebook

Photo: Kei Esmaeilpour/Facebook

Couple were visiting family

Vancouver

Couple were visiting family

Vancouver

Couple were visiting family

Vancouver

Hossein (Daniel) Saket and Fatemeh (Faye) Kazerani were a couple from North Vancouver. He worked as an engineer, and she was a hygienist.

Photo: Farzad Taheri

Photo: Farzad Taheri

Married family doctors

Vancouver

Married family doctors

Vancouver

Married family doctors

Vancouver

Another couple from North Vancouver, Naser Pourshaban Oshibi and Firouzeh Madani were both family doctors who were struggling through the licensing process in Canada.

Photo: Kimia Pourshaban Oshibi

"My parents had a lot of dreams and things they wanted to achieve, and their time has been cut short."

– Kimia Pourshaban Oshibi, daughter

Couple immigrated to B.C. to give their daughter her best chance in life

Photo: Kimia Pourshaban Oshibi

Mother and daughter

Mother and daughter

Vancouver

Mother and daughter

Vancouver

Ayeshe Pourghaderi was travelling with her teenage daughter, Fatemah Pasavand, who attended Carson Graham Secondary School. The family owned Amir Bakery, a traditional Persian bakery in North Vancouver.

"They are a very hard-working family. They came to Canada for a better life, and this happened."

– Arash Azrahimi, neighbour

Delaram Dadashnejad

Delaram Dadashnejad

26
Vancouver

Delaram Dadashnejad

26 | Vancouver

Delaram was an international student studying nutrition at Langara College. She was flying home to Vancouver after a visit with family in Tehran.

Her friend, Sia Ahmadi, said she had originally planned to fly home on Dec. 17 but missed that flight after her student visa did not arrive on time, and booked Wednesday's flight instead.

Photo: Delaram Dadashnejad/Facebook

"She was a great friend. She had lots of people [around her]. Everybody started talking about [the crash last night] and contacting me [asking] if it's true ... and I was like, I hope it's not."

– Ksenia Ivanova, friend

Photo: Delaram Dadashnejad/Facebook

Mehran Abtahi

Mehran Abtahi

Mehran Abtahi

Mehran was a post-doctoral fellow in the civil engineering department at UBC. He joined the university in October, according to a statement from the school.

Photo: Mehran Abtahi/LinkedIn

Photo: Mehran Abtahi/LinkedIn

Roja Omidbakhsh

Roja Omidbakhsh

Victoria

Roja Omidbakhsh

Victoria

Roja was a first-year business student at the University of Victoria on Vancouver Island.

Photo: Roja Omidbakhsh/LinkedIn

"We're heartbroken that this happened, and our condolences go to her family and classmates."

– Mark Colgate, University of Victoria

Photo: Roja Omidbakhsh/LinkedIn

Alberta

Mojgan Daneshmand | Pedram Mousavi | Daria Mousavi | Dorina Mousavi | Shekoufeh Choupannejad | Saba Saadat | Sara Saadat | Arash Pourzarabi | Pouneh Gorji | Arshia Arbabbahrami | Nasim Rahmanifar | Kasra Saati | Amir Hossein Saeedinia | Elnaz Nabiyi

Family of four

Family of four

Edmonton

Family of four

Edmonton

Both Mojgan Daneshmand and Pedram Mousavi were professors in the University of Alberta's faculty of engineering, and were on the flight with numerous other Edmontonians, said Payman Parseyan, a member of the city's Iranian community. Their two young daughters, Daria and Dorina Mousavi, also died in the crash.

Photo: Reuters

Superbly accomplished scholars': engineering community mourns loss of couple

Photo: Reuters

Mother and two daughters

Edmonton

Mother and two daughters

Edmonton

Mother and two daughters

Edmonton

Dr. Shekoufeh Choupannejad, an obstetrician-gynecologist at the Northgate Centre Medical Clinic in Edmonton, was travelling with her two daughters, Saba and Sara Saadat, both of whom were students at the University of Alberta. Saba was studying medicine, and Sara was a clinical psychology student.

Photo: Daniel Ghods-Esfahani

Man who lost 'love of my life' plans to keep alive her legacy of caring

Photo: Daniel Ghods-Esfahani

Newlyweds

Newlyweds

Edmonton

Newlyweds

Edmonton

Arash Pourzarabi and Pouneh Gorji were graduate students in the University of Alberta's computer science program. They had travelled to Iran for their wedding.

Photo: Amir Forouzandeh

"It's devastating and shocking. It's a tragic moment."

– Reza Akbari, president of the Iranian Heritage Society of Edmonton

Photo: Amir Forouzandeh

Arshia Arbabbahrami

Calgary

Arshia Arbabbahrami

Calgary

Arshia Arbabbahrami

Calgary

Arshia was a Grade 12 international student at Western Canada High School, and was returning to Canada after spending the holidays with his family in Iran.

Photo: Rayka Aminjavaheri

"Arshia was highly involved in athletic activities, such as the track and field and swim and dive team. He dreamt of being a doctor and was a leader in our community who many students looked up to."

– Western Canada High School statement

Calgary teen victim of Tehran plane crash wanted to be a doctor, like both his parents

Photo: Rayka Aminjavaheri

Nasim Rahmanifar

Nasim Rahmanifar

Edmonton

Nasim Rahmanifar

Edmonton

Nasim was a mechanical engineering student at the University of Alberta. She was working on her master's degree and, according to friends, was considering continuing on to a doctorate. It was her first winter in the Calgary cold.

Photo: Sina Esfandiarpour

Photo: Sina Esfandiarpour

Kasra Saati

Kasra Saati

47
Calgary

Kasra Saati

47 | Calgary

Kasra was an aircraft mechanic formerly with Viking Air.

Photo: Submitted

"His loss is deeply felt by everyone who had the opportunity to work with him."

– Angela Murray, Viking Air

Photo: Submitted

Amir Hossein Saeedinia

Edmonton

Amir Hossein Saeedinia

Edmonton

Amir Hossein Saeedinia

Edmonton

Photo: ResearchGate

Photo: ResearchGate

Elnaz Nabiyi

Elnaz Nabiyi

Edmonton

Elnaz Nabiyi

Edmonton

Photo: Submitted/CP

Photo: Submitted/CP

Manitoba

Bahareh Hajesfandiari | Mohammad Mahdi Sadeghi | Anisa Sadeghi | Farzaneh Naderi | Nozhan Sadr | Forough Khadem | Amirhossein Ghassemi

Family of three

Family of three

Winnipeg

Family of three

Winnipeg

A family of three from Winnipeg was on the plane. Mohammad Mahdi Sadeghi, who went by Mahdi, his wife, Bahareh Hajesfandiari, and their daughter, Anisa Sadeghi, were travelling together.

Photo: Submitted

"It's hard to hold together and speak about that. Everyone is heartbroken now."

– Mojtaba Montazeri, family friend

Photo: Submitted

Mother and son

Mother and son

Winnipeg

Mother and son

Winnipeg

Photo: Negysa Kalar

Photo: Negysa Kalar

Forough Khadem

Forough Khadem

Winnipeg

Forough Khadem

Winnipeg

Forough had a PhD in immunology from the University of Manitoba. She was described as a promising scientist.

Photo: Amir Shirzadi

"Forough was one of my best PhD trainees, an outstanding scientist and above [all] an amazing human being. I am utterly devastated and trying to grapple with this."

– Jude Uzonna, associate professor of immunology, University of Manitoba

Photo: Amir Shirzadi

Amirhossein Ghassemi

Winnipeg

Amirhossein Ghassemi

Winnipeg

Amirhossein Ghassemi

Winnipeg

Amirhossein had been living in Winnipeg for about a year as he pursued a master's degree in biomedical engineering at the University of Manitoba.

Photo: Amirhossein Ghassemi/Facebook

"I lose a brother. Everywhere that we went, we were together. He was like a family to me."

– Morteza Tavakoli, friend

Photo: Amirhossein Ghassemi/Facebook

Ontario

Parisa Eghbalian | Reera Esmaeilion | Evin Arsalani | Kurdia Molani | Hiva Molani | Hamid Setareh Kokab | Samira Bashiri | Mohammad Salehe | Zahra Hasani | Mohammadhossein Asadi Lari | Zeynab Asadi Lari | Zahra Naghibi | Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi | Mahdieh Ghassemi | Arsan Niazi | Arnica Niazi | Iman Ghaderpanah | Parinaz Ghaderpanah | Saharnaz Haghjoo | Elsa Jadidi | Suzan Golbabapour | Faraz Falsafi | Alina Tarbhai | Afifa Tarbhai | Ghanimat Azhdari | Hadis Hayatdavoudi | Mojtaba (Suresh) Abbasnezhad | Asghar Dhirani | Neda Sadighi | Bahareh Karamimoghadam (Karami) | Pedram Jadidi | Maya Zibaie | Shadi Jamshidi | Alireza Pey | Ghazal Nourian | Milad Nahavandi | Sajedeh Saraiean | Mansour Pourjam | Fareed Arasteh | Roja Azadian | Mehraban Badiei | Alma Oladi | Saeed Kashani | Fereshteh Maleki | Amir Moradi | Farhad Niknam | Faraz Falsafi | Arad Zarei | Mahsa Amirliravi | Mohsen Salahi | Sheyda Shadkhoo | Sadaf Hajiaghavand | Sahand Sadeghi | Sophie Emami | Alvand Sadeghi | Milad Ghasemi Ariani | Siavash Maghsoudlou Estarabadi | Mehdi Eshaghian | Iman Aghabali | Mansour Esfahani | Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan

Mother and daughter

Aurora

Mother and daughter

Aurora

Mother and daughter

Aurora

Parisa Eghbalian was a dentist. She worked in a practice she and her husband opened together. Reera Esmaeilion was their only child.

Photo: Aurora E&E Dentistry/Reuters

I still don't believe that it happened': Family, friends mourn victims

Photo: Aurora E&E Dentistry/Reuters

Family of three

Ajax

Family of three

Ajax

Family of three

Ajax

A family of three from Ontario was also killed in the early morning crash. Omid Arsalani told CBC News that his 30-year-old sister, Evin Arsalani, was travelling back to Ajax, Ont., with her husband, Hiva Molani, and their one-year-old daughter, Kurdia.

Photo: Facebook

"At this point, I don't care how it happened, all I care is that I lost my family members."

– Omid Arsalani, brother

Photo: Facebook

Married couple

Married couple

Windsor

Married couple

Windsor

Hamid Setareh Kokab was a PhD student in mechanical engineering at the University of Windsor. His wife, Samira Bashiri, worked in a lab at the same school.

Photo: Sahar Nikoo

We love you so much and we miss you so much'

Photo: Sahar Nikoo

Married couple

Married couple

Toronto

Married couple

Toronto

Mohammad Salehe was a student at the University of Toronto. His wife, Zahra Hasani, was applying to a Master's program in physics.

Photo: Mostafa Rokooie

"The university's three campuses are united in mourning the loss of the victims and offering sympathy and condolences to their families and friends."

– University of Toronto statement

Photo: Mostafa Rokooie

Siblings and UBC alumni

Toronto

Siblings and UBC alumni

Toronto

Siblings and UBC alumni

Toronto

Siblings Mohammadhossein and Zeynab Asadi Lari were alumni of the University of British Columbia. They were living in Toronto.

Photo: Mohammad Asadi Lari/Facebook

"His heart and brain were both outsized, and he was one of the most prescient, promising and generous people I've known."

– Erica Frank, professor and Canada research chair, UBC

Photo: Mohammad Asadi Lari/Facebook

Key members' of campus

Windsor

Key members' of campus

Windsor

Key members' of campus

Windsor

Zahra Naghibi was a PhD student at the University of Windsor's Turbulence and Energy Lab. She was also chair of the IEEE Young Professionals group. Zahra's husband, Mohammad Abbas Pourghaddi, also died in the crash.

Photo: Behnam Riazi

Photo: Behnam Riazi

Mother and two children

Toronto

Mother and two children

Toronto

Mother and two children

Toronto

Mahdieh Ghassemi and her two children Arsan Niazi and Arnica Niazi were confirmed to be among the dead.

Photo: Submitted

Photo: Submitted

Couple were volunteers

Toronto

Couple were volunteers

Toronto

Couple were volunteers

Toronto

Iman Ghaderpanah and Parinaz Ghaderpanah were married and were volunteers with the non-profit Iranian-Canadian group Tirgan. They had been in Iran to raise money for an upcoming arts festival. Parinaz also worked at a bank, while Iman was self-employed.

Photo: Houtan Seirafian

"[Parinaz was] energetic, positive, warm and very dedicated. She and her husband were deeply in love and both were very active in community affairs."

– Mehrdad Ariannejad, co-worker of Parinaz

Photo: Houtan Seirafian

Mother and daughter

Toronto

Mother and daughter

Toronto

Mother and daughter

Toronto

Saharnaz Haghjoo was a teacher at a campus of the Wali ul Asr Islamic school, while her daughter Elsa Jadidi,8, was a student there.

Photo: Sahar Haghjoo/Facebook

Photo: Sahar Haghjoo/Facebook

Suzan Golbabapour

Suzan Golbabapour

Suzan Golbabapour

Suzan was a real estate agent at Remax Hallmark Realty and a personal trainer. She was married to Behrooz Rahimi.

Photo: Suzan Golbabapour/Facebook

Photo: Suzan Golbabapour/Facebook

Faraz Falsafi

Faraz Falsafi

Toronto

Faraz Falsafi

Toronto

Faraz had studied at McGill University in Montreal but lived in Toronto. His friends say he had a passion for camping and photography.

Photo: Alireza Teimoury

Photo: Alireza Teimoury

Alina Tarbhai

Alina Tarbhai

Toronto

Alina Tarbhai

Toronto

Alina was an administrative clerk at the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation. She and her mother, Afifa, were in Iran on a religious pilgrimage.

Photo: COPE Ontario/Facebook

Photo: COPE Ontario/Facebook

Afifa Tarbhai

Toronto

Afifa Tarbhai

Toronto

Ghanimat Azhdari

Ghanimat Azhdari

36
Guelph

Ghanimat Azhdari

36 | Guelph

The 36-year-old PhD student at the University of Guelph was doing research in the college of social and applied human sciences, and was a member of an international group called the ICCA Consortium.

The ICCA Consortium is made up of organizations that advocate for the recognition of Indigenous Peoples and their land.

Photo: ICCA Consortium/Twitter

"[She was a] true force of nature, and one of the ICCA Consortium's most cherished flowers."

– ICCA statement

Force of nature' Guelph PhD student killed in Iran plane crash

Photo: ICCA Consortium/Twitter

Hadis Hayatdavoudi

London

Hadis Hayatdavoudi

London

Hadis Hayatdavoudi

London

Hadis was was a PhD student at Western's Electrochemistry and Corrosion Science Centre.

Photo: Submitted

"You hear the news about very many people being killed or died. But once you know the person, it's very different, especially since that person went to my university. She had a bright future."

– Perham Alibolandi, schoolmate

Photo: Submitted

Mojtaba (Suresh) Abbasnezhad

Toronto

Mojtaba (Suresh) Abbasnezhad

Toronto

Mojtaba (Suresh) Abbasnezhad

Toronto

Mojtaba was a first-year international PhD student at the University of Toronto, studying electrical engineering.

Photo: Mojtaba Abbasnezhad/Facebook

Photo: Mojtaba Abbasnezhad/Facebook

Asghar Dhirani

Asghar Dhirani

Toronto

Asghar Dhirani

Toronto

Asghar was a respected tour leader for religious pilgrimages. His groups regularly visited some of the most sacred shrines in Shia Islam. He and his wife led more than 1,000 Muslims on these trips since 1994.

Photo: Ali Al-Hilli/Facebook

"My dad was my best friend. He was selfless … he was a hero not only to me but to many people."

– Rehana Dhirani, daughter

Religious pilgrimage tour leader from Markham among those killed

Photo: Ali Al-Hilli/Facebook

Neda Sadighi

Neda Sadighi

Greater Toronto Area (GTA)

Neda Sadighi

Greater Toronto Area (GTA)

Photo: Musleh Khan/Facebook

Photo: Musleh Khan/Facebook

Bahareh Karamimoghadam (Karami)

GTA

Bahareh Karamimoghadam (Karami)

GTA

Bahareh Karamimoghadam (Karami)

GTA

Bahareh began working for York Region in 2018 as a technologist in the Capital Planning and Delivery branch within Environmental Services. She graduated from the University of Tehran with a bachelor of science in chemical engineering, and earned a master’s degree in science from North Carolina State University.

Photo: Saeideh Kirby

"She is being remembered for her love of family, a dedicated and strong work ethic, and great sense of enthusiasm."

– Bruce McGregor, York Region chief administrator officer

Photo: Saeideh Kirby

Pedram Jadidi

Pedram Jadidi

Windsor

Pedram Jadidi

Windsor

Pedram was a PhD student in civil engineering at the University of Windsor.

Photo: Javad Sadeghi

"He was very lovely and very ambitious."

– Javad Sadeghi, fellow student

Photo: Javad Sadeghi

Maya Zibaie

Toronto

Maya Zibaie

Toronto

Maya was a Grade 10 student at Northern Secondary School in Toronto.

"Maya was kind, happy and well liked by her peers. She was new to Canada, enjoyed attending high school, and often shared with staff how excited she was about her future and reaching her academic goals."

– Adam Marshall, school principal

Shadi Jamshidi

Shadi Jamshidi

32
Mississauga

Shadi Jamshidi

32 | Mississauga

Shadi was a technical sales consultant in Mississauga, Ont., a permanent resident working toward her Canadian citizenship. She had been in Tehran visiting her father.

Photo: Hamid Mehr

"She was a lovely person all around, the sort of person you would like to be around, the sort of person that would cheer you up and who would be always there for you."

– Hamid Mehr, friend

Photo: Hamid Mehr

Alireza Pey

Alireza Pey

48
Ottawa

Alireza Pey

48 | Ottawa

Alireza had two daughters and owned the Ottawa technology startup Message Hopper. He had been visitng his sick father in Tehran.

Photo: Ali Pey/Facebook

"He was very hard-working. We'll all miss his smile."

– Kevin Manesh, friend

Photo: Ali Pey/Facebook

Ghazal Nourian

Ghazal Nourian

London

Ghazal Nourian

London

Ghazal was a PhD student who had recently joined the Nanophotonic Energy Materials lab at Western University in London, Ont., and was conducting research on algorithmic fabrication of 3D nanostructures.

Photo: Linkedin

"I texted her two days ago and she told me she was coming back. And I texted her back and she didn't respond."

– Soroush Sadatifar, office mate

Photo: Linkedin

Milad Nahavandi

Milad Nahavandi

London

Milad Nahavandi

London

Milad was a PhD student at London, Ont.'s Western University, studying chemical and biochemical engineering.

Photo: Milad Nahavandi/Facebook

"He was such a gifted and talented student. Other than being a genius in his subjects, he was also very supportive emotionally."

– Erfan Pazoki, former classmate

Photo: Milad Nahavandi/Facebook

Sajedeh Saraiean

London

Sajedeh Saraiean

London

Sajedeh Saraiean

London

Sajedeh was about to start her first semester as a grad student at Western University in London, Ont.

Photo: Andrew Lupton/CBC

Photo: Andrew Lupton/CBC

Mansour Pourjam

Mansour Pourjam

Ottawa area

Mansour Pourjam

Ottawa area

Mansour was an alumnus of Carleton University's biology program, and worked as a technician at an Ottawa denture clinic. He had a 13-year-old son.

Photo: Mansour Pourjam/Facebook

"He was lovable. He was truly someone who made you laugh."

– Robert MacLeay, owner, Ottawa Denture and Implant Centre

Photo: Mansour Pourjam/Facebook

Fareed Arasteh

Fareed Arasteh

Ottawa

Fareed Arasteh

Ottawa

Fareed was a PhD student at Ottawa's Carleton University, studying molecular genetics. He had returned to Iran over the holidays to marry his longtime girlfriend, Maral.

Photo: LinkedIn

"He was doing a fantastic job. Very nice guy. Very soft-spoken. Such a gentle soul. Whenever he was given the opportunity, he would go out of his way to help others."

– Ashkan Golshani, Carleton University professor

Photo: LinkedIn

Roja Azadian

Roja Azadian

Ottawa

Roja Azadian

Ottawa

Roja was supposed to have travelled to Canada for the first time with her husband, who has been studying at Ottawa's Algonquin College. But there was a ticket mix-up, and he couldn't get on the flight.

Photo: Facebook

"She wasn't sure if she should come to Canada, and he was just building here and getting ready for her to join him, and it's just a really, really tragic story."

– Leila Hojabri, friend of Roja's husband

Photo: Facebook

Mehraban Badiei

Mehraban Badiei

18
Ottawa

Mehraban Badiei

18 | Ottawa

Mehraban was a University of Ottawa student who had just finished her first semester. She had been visiting her parents in Iran for the holidays.

Photo: Mehraban Badiei/Facebook

"Mehraban was the only child in the family. They're devastated."

– Reza Matin, friend

Photo: Mehraban Badiei/Facebook

Alma Oladi

Alma Oladi

Ottawa

Alma Oladi

Ottawa

Alma was a PhD student in mathematics at the University of Ottawa. She had been visiting family in Iran for the holidays.

Photo: Submitted/The Canadian Press

"She always had this smile on her face. She was a nice and kind girl. She always wanted to explore places and discover new things in life and new places. She had so many plans for her life in Canada."

– Mohsen Zandimoghadam, friend

Photo: Submitted/The Canadian Press

Saeed Kashani

Saeed Kashani

Ottawa

Saeed Kashani

Ottawa

Saeed was working toward a PhD at the University of Ottawa. His friend said he had studied extremely hard for many years to get into university.

Photo: Submitted

"We are so shocked, and I can't accept this accident. He has so many friends here."

– Alireza Khoshroo, Kashani's cousin

Photo: Submitted

Fereshteh Maleki

Ottawa

Fereshteh Maleki

Ottawa

Fereshteh Maleki

Ottawa

Fereshteh worked in real estate after coming to Canada two or three years ago. She had been in Tehran for her daughter's wedding.

Photo: Fereshteh Maleki/Facebook

"She was talking about what she wanted to do and she told me, 'Maybe 2020 will be the year I can rest more. I have my job, I have my house now, [I can] resettle completely. Maybe it's the time we can enjoy our life in Canada.' But it didn't happen."

– Saeideh Shabani, friend

Photo: Fereshteh Maleki/Facebook

Amir Moradi

Amir Moradi

Kingston

Amir Moradi

Kingston

Photo: Ramin Jalalpour

Photo: Ramin Jalalpour

Farhad Niknam

Farhad Niknam

Farhad Niknam

Photo: Sanaz Valadi via The Canadian Press

Photo: Sanaz Valadi via The Canadian Press

Faraz Falsafi

GTA

Faraz Falsafi

GTA

Faraz Falsafi

GTA

Photo: Alireza Teimoury

Photo: Alireza Teimoury

Arad Zarei

Arad Zarei

18
Toronto

Arad Zarei

18 | Toronto

Arad was a student at Richmond Green Secondary School in Richmond Hill. He was in Iran to visit his mother.

Photo: Ali Ehsassi

"He was the apple of my eye, and his energetic demeanour and caring personality left a lasting impression on his classmates and many friends. His loss will undoubtedly leave a gaping hole in the lives of the many he touched."

– Mehrzad Zarei, father

Photo: Ali Ehsassi

Mahsa Amirliravi

Mahsa Amirliravi

Toronto

Mahsa Amirliravi

Toronto

Mahsa Amirliravi and Mohsen Salahi were both teachers at Cestar College in North York, Ont.

Photo: Troy Futher

"Mohsen and Mahsa were fantastic teachers, touching countless students' lives during their time here at the college. But they were also tremendous individuals, forming strong bonds with many staff and faculty."

– Cestar College statement

Photo: Troy Futher

Mohsen Salahi

Mohsen Salahi

Toronto

Mohsen Salahi

Toronto

Photo: Troy Futher

Photo: Troy Futher

Sheyda Shadkhoo

Sheyda Shadkhoo

Toronto

Sheyda Shadkhoo

Toronto

Sheyda was a chemist living in Toronto with her husband of 10 years, Hassan Shadkhoo. She was in Iran to visit her mother and sisters.

Photo: Ousama Farag/CBC

"She saved my life. I lived because of her."

– Hassan Shadkhoo, husband

Photo: Ousama Farag/CBC

Sadaf Hajiaghavand

GTA

Sadaf Hajiaghavand

GTA

Sadaf Hajiaghavand

GTA

Photo: Submitted

Photo: Submitted

Sahand Sadeghi

GTA

GTA

Sahand Sadeghi

GTA

Sophie Emami

GTA

GTA

Sophie Emami

GTA

Alvand Sadeghi

GTA

Alvand Sadeghi

GTA

Alvand Sadeghi

GTA

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

Milad Ghasemi Ariani

Milad Ghasemi Ariani

32
Guelph

Milad Ghasemi Ariani

32 | Guelph

Milad was a PhD student at the University of Guelph.

Photo: Towhid Islam/University of Guelph

Photo: Towhid Islam/University of Guelph

Siavash Maghsoudlou Estarabadi

Hamilton

Hamilton

Siavash Maghsoudlou Estarabadi

Hamilton

Siavash was a post-doctoral fellow at McMaster University's Faculty of Health Sciences but had left the university in 2018.

Mehdi Eshaghian

Mehdi Eshaghian

Hamilton

Mehdi Eshaghian

Hamilton

Mehdi was a PhD student at McMaster University in Hamilton.

Photo: Facebook

"He was always optimistic about the future. He said he would go to work with NASA."

– Reza Safari, friend

Photo: Facebook

Iman Aghabali

Iman Aghabali

28
Hamilton

Iman Aghabali

28 | Hamilton

Iman was a PhD student at McMaster University in Hamilton.

Photo: LinkedIn

"He was one of the most supportive and hilarious people I knew. He was the kind of guy who could make friends with everyone, and everyone loved him."

– Orod Kaveh, friend

Photo: LinkedIn

Mansour Esfahani

Mansour Esfahani

Waterloo

Mansour Esfahani

Waterloo

Mansour was a researcher doing a PhD in civil engineering at the University of Waterloo. He had gone back to Iran to get married.

Photo: LinkedIn

"He was so intelligent. He was so smart. He was so kind."

– Alireza Mohamadizadeh, friend

Friends, classmates remember Waterloo students killed in Iran plane crash

Photo: LinkedIn

Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan

Waterloo

Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan

Waterloo

Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan

Waterloo

Marzieh (Mari) was working on a PhD in geography at the University of Waterloo.

Photo: University of Waterloo

Photo: University of Waterloo

Quebec

Siavash Ghafouri-Azar | Sara Mamani | Aida Farzaneh | Arvin Morattab | Shahab Raana | Sahan Hatefi Mostaghim | Niloufar Sadr | Mohammad Moeini

Newlyweds

Newlyweds

Montreal

Newlyweds

Montreal

Siavash Ghafouri-Azar and Sara Mamani had travelled to Iran to get married. Both had recently completed master's degrees in engineering at Concordia University.

Photo: LinkedIn

"He was a great guy. Very dedicated to life, to people, very, very decent guy, to be honest — one of the best I've seen in my life."

– Reza Ghafouri-Azar, uncle.

Photo: LinkedIn

Couple travelling together

Montreal

Couple travelling together

Montreal

Couple travelling together

Montreal

Aida Farzaneh and Arvin Morattab had recetly earned their PhDs from Montreal's École de technologie supérieure and had been travelling in Iran.

Photo: Aida Farzaneh/Facebook

Photo: Aida Farzaneh/Facebook

Classmates travelling together

Montreal

Classmates travelling together

Montreal

Classmates travelling together

Montreal

Shahab Raana loved to play guitar and sing. He and Sahan Hatefi Mostaghim were both training to be welders at a Montreal technical college. The two classmates were travelling together.

Photo: Hossein Ensafi Moghaddam/Submitted

"Shahab was definitely one of the most kind-hearted people that I've met."

– Hamïdreza Zahèdi, friend

Photo: Hossein Ensafi Moghaddam/Submitted

Niloufar Sadr

Niloufar Sadr

Montreal

Niloufar Sadr

Montreal

Photo: Niloufar Sadr/Facebook

Photo: Niloufar Sadr/Facebook

Mohammad Moeini

Mohammad Moeini

Mohammad Moeini

Mohammad worked as a draftsman at Bombardier Recreational Products in Valcourt, Que.

Photo: LinkedIn

Photo: LinkedIn

Nova Scotia

Masoumeh Ghavi | Mandieh Ghavi | Sharieh (Sheri) Faghihi | Fatemeh Mahmoodi | Maryam Malek

Sisters

Sisters

Sisters

Masoumeh Ghavi was a student at Dalhousie University in Halifax. She was travelling with her younger sister, Mandieh, who was also going to study in Halifax.

Photo: Instagram

Photo: Instagram

Sharieh (Sheri) Faghihi

Halifax

Sharieh (Sheri) Faghihi

Halifax

Sharieh (Sheri) Faghihi

Halifax

Sharieh was a dentist in Halifax. She had been visiting her mother in Iran with her daughter, who returned to Halifax a few days earlier.

Photo: Dal.ca

Halifax dentist, university students among victims of Iran plane crash

Photo: Dal.ca

Fatemeh Mahmoodi

Halifax

Fatemeh Mahmoodi

Halifax

Fatemeh was pursuing a master's degree in finance at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Maryam Malek

Maryam Malek

Maryam was pursuing a master's degree in finance at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

