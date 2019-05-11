News · Audio

Zapping the brain to improve memory, the mission that almost landed on the moon, Does a dull sweet tooth make us fat, whale barnacles, and STEVE's shining secret

Cutting-edge experiments show an electrical zap improves memory in older adults; Countdown to the moon landing: Apollo 10 - the mission that came so close to the moon; It's all about the sugar fix: Eating too much sugar causes fruit flies to eat even more; Barnacles stuck to ancient whales kept an itinerary of whale migration routes; The secret of STEVE's glow - understanding the purple pal of the aurora borealis.

