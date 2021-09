News · Video

Young Yellowknife bikers rip it up on a new pump track

After four years of fundraising, Yellowknife has a new pump track: a circuit of ramps, jumps and banked hairpin turns. It's thanks to the Yellowknife Mountain Bike Club, and the location, near Bristol Pit, is already popular with kids. "It's pretty sweet to have this in Yellowknife," says Grade 7 student Kaleb Major.