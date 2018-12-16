Audio

'You live in hell every day': The tragedy of forgetting your child in the car

Raelyn Balfour was used to making one stop on her drive to work, to drop her nine-month-old son Bryce off at his babysitter's. Even though she remembers making that stop on March 30, 2007, she actually didn't. With her brain on autopilot and her routine changed, Raelyn proceeded to drive to work, forgetting about Bryce sitting in his carrier in the back seat. By the end of the day, he was dead of hyperthermia. Raelyn speaks with Piya about how she's trying to make this tragic accident right with herself, with her husband, with her family... and why she's determined to speak publicly about this tragedy, despite the stigma she faces.