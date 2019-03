Audio

'You go crazy in there': The lasting psychological effects of being in solitary confinement

Alia Pierini was incarcerated for drug trafficking, extortion and aggravated assault. She spent most of her 44 months in prison in segregation, which she says was the darkest time in her life. Alia speaks with Piya about the lasting psychological effects a decade after getting out, and why she thinks we need to reform this type of punishment.

