Writer calls 'snagging' a celebration of Indigenous sexuality

Snagging is a popular, tongue-in-cheek term used in many Indigenous communities. "In essence and in this context it really means human relations. Not just hook up culture or sexuality, but the relations that we have as Indigenous peoples."

