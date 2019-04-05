News · Audio

Writer Asam Ahmad thinks call-out culture has become a performance

Asam Ahmad, a writer and community organiser, thinks that while calling out can have value, its mainstreaming has turned the practice into a performance tool for privileged people that often outweighs the content of the message. He also worries it's devolved into a punitive way of talking down to people that hurts efforts to build bridges across different communities.

Social Sharing