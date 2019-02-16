8 miners rescued in Zimbabwe, others remained trapped
Hundreds of relatives, community members and others on Thursday sat on piles of soil and rocks or wandered around at a site in Zimbabwe where dozens of artisanal miners are feared dead after rains flooded mines while they were underground.
Eight artisanal miners who were trapped underground for several days after heavy flooding in Zimbabwe have been rescued, though some of their co-workers are still missing and feared dead.
Rescuers on Saturday pulled the exhausted, muddied survivors from the ground and took them to a tent for medical treatment. Relatives waiting at the scene ululated, cheered and hugged each other.
Dozens of gold miners were caught underground Tuesday on the outskirts of Kadoma, west of the Zimbabwean capital of Harare.
It is unclear how many miners remain trapped. The government has said a total of between 60 and 70 people were working underground at the time of the accident.