Zimbabwe military uses tear gas on protesters

A Zimbabwean military helicopter has fired tear gas at demonstrators blocking a road and burning tires on a second day of protests after the government more than doubled the price of fuel.

Soldiers have moved in to disperse crowds at the busy intersection and transport hub in the capital, Harare, amid Zimbabwe's biggest unrest since deadly post-election violence in August. Witnesses also report violence in the eastern city of Mutare, where people attacked passenger buses and destroyed some shops.

Businesses and schools are shut down and public transport vehicles are grounded in most of the country, and social media such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp are reported to be disabled.

Earlier, a human rights group said five people were killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces who opened fire on some crowds.

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights on Tuesday reported the death toll as many businesses in the capital and other cities were closed following Monday's violence.

Another human rights group said 26 people suffered gunshot wounds and that some were afraid to go to hospitals for fear of arrest.

State security minister Owen Ncube said lives were lost, police officers were injured and property was damaged. He said more than 200 people were arrested and blamed the main opposition MDC party and some civil society groups for the violence.