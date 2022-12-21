Zelenskyy enroute to Washington in 1st trip outside Ukraine since Russian invasion

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has often astonished the world with his trips to the battlefield but his visit to Washington to press for military aid has delivered the biggest surprise of the 10 months since Russia invaded his country.

"On my way to the United States to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said on his Twitter account early on Wednesday.

He is due to meet President Joe Biden and visit Congress and to plead for more weaponry to resist Russia's relentless attacks on energy targets that have left millions of Ukrainians without heat and light in the midst of the Ukrainian winter.

President since 2019, Zelenskyy has made it a point of his leadership to stay in his battered country, close to the people and soldiers fighting in a war that Ukraine and its allies call an unprovoked Russian aggression.

"The fight is here," Zelenskyy said in response to a U.S. offer to evacuate him from Kyiv when the war broke out, the Ukrainian embassy in Britain said at the time.

Russia calls its invasion in Ukraine a "special military operation" to "denazify" and demilitarize its neighbour.

On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of 🇺🇦. In particular, <a href="https://twitter.com/POTUS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@POTUS</a> and I will discuss cooperation between 🇺🇦 and 🇺🇸. I will also have a speech at the Congress and a number of bilateral meetings. —@ZelenskyyUa

Since Russian forces rolled across the border, Zelenskyy has since addressed tens of parliaments, institutions, non-profit organizations via video links and has held countless calls with world leaders but has not made any known foreign trip since attending a Munich Security Conference on Feb. 19.

His wife, Olena Zelenska, travelled to the U.S. in July to address Congress and has made several other international trips pleading for Ukraine, as have his aides and ministers.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy made a surprise visit to the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, a site of some of the fiercest fighting in the war, his office said, where, dressed in trademark combat khaki, he handed out medals to soldiers.

In contrast, his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, has spent much of his time inside the halls of the Kremlin.

In an earlier pre-war visit to the U.S., Zelenskyy met with Biden in the Oval Office of the White House on Sept. 1, 2021. It was the two leaders' first face-to-face meeting. (Doug Mills/Getty Images)

On Tuesday in the Kremlin, Putin awarded medals to the Russian-appointed leaders of four regions of Ukraine that Russia has claimed to have annexed since invading its neighbour, which Kyiv and its allies call an illegal grab of land.

Zelenskyy has vowed to liberate his country by whatever means.

On Tuesday, he reiterated that.

"We will do everything possible and impossible, expected and unexpected, so that our heroes have everything they need to win," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address. "For the results that all Ukrainians expect."