Saudi-led airstrike on prison leaves dozens dead, Yemeni rebels say

A Saudi-led airstrike targeting a prison run by Yemen's Houthi rebels killed at least 70 detainees and wounded dozens Friday, a rebel minister said. The strike was part of a pounding aerial offensive that hours earlier saw another hit take the Arab world's poorest country off the internet.

The intense campaign comes after the Iran-backed Houthis claimed a drone and missile attack that struck inside the capital of the United Arab Emirates earlier in the week. It marked a major escalation in the conflict, a brutal civil war in Yemen where the Saudi-led coalition, which is backed by the UAE, has battled the rebels since 2015.

Taha al-Motawakel, health minister in the Houthi government, which controls the country's north, told The Associated Press in the capital, Sanaa, that 70 detainees were killed at the prison but that he expects the number to rise in the coming hours since many of the wounded were seriously hurt.

Earlier Friday, a Saudi-led airstrike in the port city of Hodeida — later confirmed by satellite photos analyzed by the AP — hit a telecommunication centre there that's key to Yemen's connection to the internet. Airstrikes also hit near Sanaa, held by the Houthis since late 2014.

Prison site still being searched

Basheer Omar, an International Committee of the Red Cross spokesperson in Yemen, said rescuers continued to go through the rebel-run prison site in the northern city of Saada.

"The toll is likely to increase, unfortunately," Omar said. The Red Cross had moved some of the wounded to facilities elsewhere, he said. He had no breakdown for how many were killed and how many were wounded.

Doctors Without Borders in a separate statement put the number of wounded alone at "around 200" people.

"From what I hear from my colleague in Saada, there are many bodies still at the scene of the airstrike, many missing people," said Ahmed Mahat, the organization's head of mission in Yemen. "It seems to have been a horrific act of violence."

The organization Save the Children earlier said more than 60 were killed in Saada, describing the prison as holding detained migrants.

"The initial casualties report from Saada is horrifying," said Gillian Moyes, Save the Children's country director in Yemen. "Migrants seeking better lives for themselves and their families, Yemeni civilians injured by the dozens, is a picture we never hoped to wake up to in Yemen."

'Collapse of internet connectivity'

As for the airstrike in Hodeida, NetBlocks said the internet disruption began around 1 a.m. local time and affected TeleYemen, the state-owned monopoly that controls internet access in the country. TeleYemen is now run by the Houthis.

Yemen faces "a nation-scale collapse of internet connectivity" after an airstrike on a telecommunications building, NetBlocks said.

A man is rescued early Friday — in a photo provided by Ansar Allah Media Office — after Saudi-led airstrikes targeted a site in the contested city of Hodeida, Yemen. (Ansar Allah Media Office/The Associated Press)

The San Diego-based Center for Applied Internet Data Analysis and San Francisco-based internet firm CloudFlare also noted a nationwide outage affecting Yemen beginning around the same time.

Over 12 hours later, the internet remained down. The Norwegian Refugee Council decried the strike as "a blatant attack on civilian infrastructure that will also impact our aid delivery."

Deaths reported in wake of telecom building strike

The Houthis' Al-Masirah satellite news channel said the strike on the telecommunications building killed and wounded an unspecified number of people. It released chaotic footage of people digging through rubble for a body as gunshots could be heard. Aid workers assisted bloodied survivors.

Save the Children said the airstrike in Hodeida killed at least three children playing on a soccer field. Satellite photos analyzed by the AP corresponded to photos shared on social media of the telecommunications building being flattened by the airstrike.

The Saudi-led coalition battling the Houthi rebels acknowledged carrying out "accurate airstrikes to destroy the capabilities of the militia" around Hodeida's port. It did not immediately acknowledge striking a telecommunication target as NetBlocks described, but instead called Hodeida a hub for piracy and Iranian arms smuggling to back the Houthis.

Iran has denied arming the Houthis, though UN experts, independent analysts and Western nations point to evidence showing Tehran's link to the weapons.

The undersea FALCON cable carries internet into Yemen through the Hodeida port along the Red Sea for TeleYemen. The FALCON cable has another landing in Yemen's far eastern port of Ghaydah as well, but the majority of Yemen's population lives in its west along the Red Sea.

A cut to the FALCON cable in 2020 caused by a ship's anchor also caused widespread internet outages in Yemen. Land cables to Saudi Arabia have been cut since the start of Yemen's civil war, while connections to two other undersea cables have yet to be made amid the conflict, TeleYemen previously said.

The Saudi-led coalition entered Yemen's civil war in 2015 to try to restore to power the impoverished country's internationally recognized government, ousted by the Houthis the year before. The war has turned into the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with international criticism of Saudi airstrikes that have killed hundreds of civilians and targeted the country's infrastructure. The Houthis, meanwhile, have used child soldiers and indiscriminately laid landmines across the country.

The war has killed some 130,000 people, including over 13,000 civilians slain in targeted attacks, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Project.

The UN Security Council on Friday "condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attacks" in the U.A.E. on Monday as well as in other sites in Saudi Arabia claimed by the Houthis, and underlined the need to hold perpetrators "accountable and bring them to justice."

Lana Nusseibeh, U.A.E.'s ambassador to the UN, lauded the council for speaking "with one voice" and said the Houthi "terrorist attack is a clear threat to the entire international community."

Asked about Friday's deadly coalition airstrike on the Saada prison, she referred to the coalition but also added that the alliance does everything to "abide by international law and proportionate response in all its military operations."