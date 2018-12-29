Yemen's Houthi rebels hand over control of port city of Hodeidah

Yemen's Shia rebels have handed over control of the main port in the Red Sea city of Hodeidah to the country's navy and coast guard under UN supervision, security officials said Saturday, marking a significant step in the implementation of a deal reached during peace talks in Sweden earlier this month.

The handover is the first in a series of confidence-building measures agreed to in Sweden that could pave the way for a political settlement of Yemen's four-year-old war, pitting the Iran-aligned rebels known as the Houthis against the internationally recognized government backed since 2015 by a Saudi-led coalition.

The rebels control most of northern Yemen, including the capital of Sanaa, while their war foes control much of the south, including the Arabian Sea port city of Aden, where the exiled government is located.

The two sides have observed a ceasefire in Hodeidah for more than a week, ending months of fierce fighting between the two sides for control of the port city. A UN team, led by retired Dutch major-general Patrick Cammaert, arrived last week in the city to monitor the ceasefire.

Some 70 per cent of Yemen's imports come through Hodeidah, and the Sweden deal is designed in part to facilitate the arrival of relief supplies to push Yemen back from the brink of famine. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people, and has driven millions to hunger. The UN calls it the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

The two sides also agreed to exchange prisoners of war in a deal involving thousands captured from both sides. The implementation of that deal is yet to begin and may run into difficulties.

Government officials maintain that the Houthis are denying the presence in their detention facilities of nearly 3,000 from a total of some 8,500 prisoners whose names were submitted to the rebels.

Security officials said the Houthis have taken advantage of their control of Hodeidah to place their fighters in both the navy and the coast guard — something that has been a major source of concern for the government side.

Retired Dutch major general Patrick Cammaert, who heads a United Nations team tasked with monitoring a ceasefire between the Iranian-aligned Houthi group and Saudi-backed government forces, stands with Muhammad Aiyyash Quhaim, the Houthi-appointed governor of Hodeidah, Yemen on Saturday. (Abduljabbar Zeyad/Reuters)

The two sides also agreed over the weekend to open "humanitarian corridors" extending from Hodeidah to Sanaa to allow relief supplies to peacefully pass through. However, the government side complains that the proposed corridors have been heavily mined by the Houthis.

Under the Sweden deal, security officials said the Houthis are expected in the next few days to hand over control of two more ports north of Hodeidah: the oil terminal of Rass Issa and Salif, which has been used for incoming relief supplies.

For its part, the government side would redeploy its forces out of the eastern reaches of Hodeidah as a first step.

The security and government officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.