Skip to Main Content
China's Xi tells Trump at G20 co-operation is best for both countries: state news agency

China's Xi tells Trump at G20 co-operation is best for both countries: state news agency

Co-operation is the best choice for China and the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump during a Saturday dinner meeting in Argentina, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi said he would like to exchange views on issues of common concern with Trump

Thomson Reuters ·
President Donald Trump, far right, meets with China's President Xi Jinping, far left, during their bilateral meeting on Saturday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/Associated Press)

Co-operation is the best choice for China and the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump during a Saturday dinner meeting in Argentina, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Xi said he would like to exchange views on issues of common concern with Trump and jointly chart the course for China-U.S. relations in the next stage, Xinhua added.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories