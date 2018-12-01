China's Xi tells Trump at G20 co-operation is best for both countries: state news agency
Co-operation is the best choice for China and the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Donald Trump during a Saturday dinner meeting in Argentina, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Xi said he would like to exchange views on issues of common concern with Trump and jointly chart the course for China-U.S. relations in the next stage, Xinhua added.