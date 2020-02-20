Skip to Main Content
Wuhan still like a ghost town nearly a month into the coronavirus lockdown
World·Video

Wuhan still like a ghost town nearly a month into the coronavirus lockdown

Video taken on the streets of Wuhan shows a city of 11 million people that appears almost deserted.
Video taken on the streets of Wuhan shows a city of 11 million people that appears almost deserted. 1:31
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|