World leaders, including Trump and China's Xi Jinping, take the stage virtually at UN meeting

Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that Beijing has "no intention to fight either a Cold War or a hot one with any country," as tensions grow between China and the United States.

"We will continue to narrow differences and resolve disputes with others through dialogue and negotiation. We will not seek to develop only ourselves or engage in zero sum game," Xi said in a pre-recorded video statement to the annual gathering of world leaders, conducted virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Long-simmering tensions between the United States and China hit their boiling point over the pandemic, spotlighting Beijing's bid for greater multilateral influence in a challenge to Washington's traditional leadership.

The coronavirus emerged in China late last year and Washington has accused Beijing of a lack of transparency that it says worsened the outbreak. China denies the U.S. assertions.

In what appeared to be a rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump, though both leaders' speeches were pre-recorded, Xi called for a global response to the virus and giving the World Health Organization a leading role.

Xi's speech followed Trump telling the UN on Tuesday that it "must hold China accountable for their actions" related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Chinese government, and the World Health Organization, which is virtually controlled by China, falsely declared that there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission," Trump, who offered no evidence for his claim, said in a prerecorded message on Monday at the White House for remote delivery to the General Assembly.

"Later, they falsely said people without symptoms would not spread the disease ... The United Nations must hold China accountable for their actions," Trump's message said.

On Tuesday, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus topped 200,000, a figure unimaginable eight months ago. Trump has been blamed for worsening the pandemic by ignoring the virus and obfuscating the nation's federal response to curb its spread.

The U.S. president promised to distribute a vaccine and said: "We will defeat the virus, we will defeat the virus, and we will end the pandemic" and enter a new era of prosperity, cooperation and peace.

Trump, a frequent critic of the UN, also said in the excerpts that if the organization is to be effective, it must focus on "the real problems of the world" like "terrorism, the oppression of women, forced labour, drug trafficking, human and sex trafficking, religious persecution, and the ethnic cleansing of religious minorities."

Trump also announced plans for the U.S. to leave the Geneva-based WHO, accusing the agency of being a puppet of China, a claim WHO denied.

"Facing the virus, we should enhance solidarity and get through this together. We should follow the guidance of science, give full play to the leading role of the World Health Organization," Xi said. "Any attempt of politicizing the issue or stigmatization must be rejected."

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the 193-member General Assembly earlier on Tuesday that everything must be done to avoid a new Cold War, warning that "we are moving in a very dangerous direction."

"Our world cannot afford a future where the two largest economies split the globe in a great fracture," he said. "A technological and economic divide risks inevitably turning into a geo-strategic and military divide. We must avoid this at all costs."

Meanwhile, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro defended his administration's record protecting the Amazon rainforest, telling the UN's virtual meeting of global leaders on Tuesday that his country has been wrongly portrayed as an environmental villain.

Speaking first in the General Debate, as is tradition for the Brazilian leader, Bolsonaro said that the South American nation's agribusiness sector has succeeded in boosting agricultural exports to feed a growing global population, which has made it a target.

"We are victims of one of the most brutal disinformation campaigns about the Amazon and the Pantanal wetlands," Bolsonaro said. "The Brazilian Amazon is well-known to be very rich. That explains why international institutions support such campaigns based on ulterior interests, joined by self-serving and unpatriotic Brazilian associations, with the objective of harming the government and Brazil itself."

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon region may have reached a 14-year high in the 12 months through July, according to preliminary data published last month by the country's space agency. Final data will be released in coming months.

Fires also spiraled out of control in Brazil's Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetlands, with the number of blazes surpassing 16,000 so far in 2020 — considerably more than any full year on record since 1998.

Bolsonaro came to office in 2019 promising to open more of the Amazon to development, such as farming and mining. International concern, particularly after last year's fires, has led investors to try to distance themselves from increasing deforestation and to pressure Bolsonaro's government to take more action against it.

In Bolsonaro's debut appearance at the assembly in 2019, he struck a defiant tone, railing against the media and the scourge of socialism. He declared Brazilian sovereignty over the Amazon and denounced what he termed "radical environmentalism."

He also defended his government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic in front of the UN Tuesday, highlighting the distribution of emergency cash for 65 million low-income Brazilians and financial support for small and micro businesses to keep them afloat amid a crushing economic downturn.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his UN address that any COVID-19 vaccine should be universally available, regardless of where it is produced.

"I am calling from here once again for the procurement of medical equipment and medicine, and vaccine efforts not to be made into a topic of competition," Erdogan said in a video address.

"No matter what country they are produced in, vaccines that are made ready to be administered should be presented to the common use of humanity," he said.

Erdogan also proposed a regional conference with all Mediterranean coastal states, including the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, to address tensions over maritime boundaries and hydrocarbon exploration in the region.

He said Turkey's primary preference was to solve disagreements "justly and in an appropriate way" through talks, but added that "futile" attempts to exclude Turkey from plans in the eastern Mediterranean could not succeed.

NATO members Turkey and Greece are at odds over rights to potential energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean and the extent of their continental shelves.

Tensions heated up last month when Turkey sent a seismic survey vessel to waters claimed by Greece and Cyprus, but they cooled a bit last week when Ankara recalled the ship in a move welcomed by Greece and the EU.

"I would like to reiterate our call to establish dialogue and co-operation with coastal states in the Mediterranean," Erdogan said. "So we are proposing the holding a regional conference where the rights and interests of all coastal states are taken into consideration, and where Turkish Cypriots are present, too."