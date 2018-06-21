FIFA World Cup reporter groped, kissed during live broadcast

Julieth Gonzalez Theran, a Colombian reporter for German network Deutsche Welle, was reporting live from the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia when a man grabbed her breast and kissed her on the cheek.

DW's Spanish-language channel posted video of the June 14 incident on Instagram with the caption: "this isn't a kiss, it's an attack without consent."

"We do not deserve this treatment," Gonzalez Theran wrote on Instagram, where her post has been viewed more than 35,000 times. "We are equally valuable and professionals."

Reaction on social media ranged from support for Gonzalez Theran — including those applauding her for continuing her report after the incident — to others downplaying what happened.

Gonzalez Theran told DW she had been on site in the city of Saransk for two hours preparing for the broadcast ahead of the soccer tournament's opening match between host Russia and Saudi Arabia.

"When we went live, this fan took advantage of the situation. But afterwards, when I checked to see if he was still there, he was gone," she told DW in an article published June 19.