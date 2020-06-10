Skip to Main Content
Winning $410M Mega Millions ticket sold in Phoenix suburb
Arizona lottery officials say a sole winning ticket for Tuesday's $410 million US Mega Millions draw was sold at a convenience store in a Phoenix suburb.

Jackpot can be paid out in $316.8M lump sum or as annuity with 30 annual payments

In this photo from 2018, Mega Millions lottery tickets are printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store in Chicago. A single winning ticket, purchased in Arizona, was drawn Tuesday for a $410 million US jackpot. (Nam Y. Huh/The Associated Press)

The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K in the city of Glendale. The jackpot can be paid out as an annuity with 30 annual payments or is worth $316.8 million US if collected in a lump sum.

The winning numbers were 1, 5, 9, 10 and 23, with Mega Ball 22. Under a 2019 Arizona law, the winner can remain anonymous forever. Everyone who has won a big jackpot in the state since the law was enacted has chosen anonymity.

