Wimbledon tightens security to prevent protests as tournament begins

Wimbledon officials have strengthened security and will use undercover "behavioural detection officers" in an attempt to prevent environmental protests at the tennis tournament, which began Monday.

Perfectly manicured green lawns with crisp white lines are the worldwide image of the tournament and the prospect of somebody sprinkling orange powder, the trademark of protesters who have invaded other major sporting events, is something organizers desperately want to prevent.

Last week's England versus Australia cricket test at Lord's Cricket Ground was briefly held up by powder-spreading protesters associated with the Just Stop Oil movement, following similar incidents at the World Snooker Championship and English Premiership rugby final.

'Uplifted' security

"As we've seen in other sporting events, we can't guarantee anything, but we are extremely confident that the measures we've got in place are the right measures, and we're ready to deal with something if it happens," Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Club, told reporters at the club shortly before play began.

"Every year we work with the Metropolitan Police and other agencies to review our security arrangements in line with the relevant threat picture… We've certainly uplifted security in areas such as the gates and around the course, with enhanced bag searches, and we are communicating with people to explain how that may take a little more time."

Bolton said all visitors to Wimbledon for the tournament can expect to have their bags searched. Spectators have been warned they can't bring spray paint, personal protection sprays or glue onto the club's grounds.

England's Ben Stokes tries to block a Just Stop Oil protester during a match against Australia on June 28, 2023, at Lord's Cricket Ground in London. (Matthew Childs/Action Images/Reuters)

Bolton said the increased security was not all about the numbers of people involved.

"Some of it is about the type of intelligence that we're using and the tactics that we're using," she said. "A part of our security arrangements are a group of what are called behavioural detection officers — we have them every year, but maybe they will be looking for slightly different things than they would in any other year."

Bolton stressed that the championships were committed to being "environment-positive" and appealed to spectators "to respect the fact that others who are coming ... want to view the tennis enjoyably, quietly and in a safe environment."

Disruptions expected: former champ

British two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray expects the tournament will be disrupted by protesters at some point over its two-week run, according to a report published Sunday by The Guardian.

"I think there is probably a good chance of something happening," Murray was quoted as saying. "I am not sure how many times I have had somebody run on the court when I am actually playing. It may have been once but I am not sure it has been more than that."

Murray said he agrees with Just Stop Oil's cause, but disagrees with their tactics of disrupting sports events.

As play got under way, a group of celebrities and actors, including actor Emma Thompson and film director Richard Curtis, urged the All England Club to sever its new sponsorship with Barclays over the bank's support of fossil-fuel projects.

"Put simply, Barclays is financing and profiting from climate chaos, and accepting a sponsorship deal from them is an endorsement of these actions," the group said in an open letter addressed to Bolton.