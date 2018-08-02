Wildfires scorch homes, land — and California's firefighting budget

Just a month into the budget year, California has already spent at least $125 million US

— more than a quarter of what it has pegged for fires, state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesperson Mike Mohler said Wednesday.

Following years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat, immense tracts of forest, shrub and grassland have become tinder that allows even a small spark to explode into a devouring blaze, authorities said.

"We're being surprised. Every year is teaching the fire authorities new lessons," Gov. Jerry Brown said at a news conference Wednesday. "We're in uncharted territory."

California Gov. Jerry Brown speaks to reporters in Sacramento Wednesday. Brown said the state will spend whatever it takes to fight wildfires ravaging California that have wiped out more than 1,000 homes and killed multiple people. (Don Thompson/Associated Press)

More than 13,000 firefighters are being aided by crews from as far away as Florida, but Brown repeated predictions from fire officials that California can expect a future of devastating fires, in part because of the changing climate.

"People are doing everything they can, but nature is very powerful and we're not on the side of nature," Brown said.

The largest blaze burned in the Redding area, in Shasta County north of Sacramento.

Six people, including two firefighters, have died, and the fire has destroyed 1,058 homes and nearly 500 other buildings, including barns and warehouses, making it the sixth most destructive wildfire in California history, state fire officials said.

People reported missing have been found

Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders.

However, authorities who had feared there might be more casualties reported Wednesday that all those who had been reported missing had been located.

The fire, which is nearly twice the size of Sacramento, was only 35 per cent contained after more than a week.

A helicopter carries water while battling the River Fire burning in Lakeport in California. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

"Unstable conditions, shifting winds, steep terrain, and dry fuels continue to challenge firefighters," a state fire update warned Wednesday evening, noting that 56 km/h wind gusts were expected on ridge tops that could whip up the flames.

New fires Wednesday

Meanwhile, at least three new fires erupted Wednesday in the Sierra Nevada region, including a blaze in Placer County that had consumed 405 hectares of land.

A West Covina firefighter looks on while a horse barn burns in Lakeport. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

North and east of San Francisco, two wildfires that began Tuesday near the communities of Covelo and Yuba City continued to burn through grass, brush and timberlands.

A fire crew from San Luis Obispo County keeps an eye on an advancing wildfire from the perimeter of a residence Tuesday in Lakeport. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

The fire near Covelo prompted evacuation orders for about 60 homes in the farming and ranching area on the edge of the Mendocino National Forest.

Twin fires also burned in Mendocino and Lake counties, affecting 14 homes and threatened 12,000 more.

A firefighter runs while trying to save a home in Lakeport on Tuesday. (Noah Berger/Associated Press)

A 160-square-kilometre fire near Yosemite National Park prompted evacuation orders Wednesday for the community of Wawona inside the park, which has fewer than 200 residents.

Yosemite Valley and other areas of the park have been closed to tourists since July 25 because of heavy smoke from the fire, which has burned nearly 26,000 hectares and is only 39 per cent contained.